1368
Scout Picks May 14

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Salah omitted after cup final injury

1,368 Comments
Share

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 37 ahead of Sunday’s deadline.

The final selection is partly based on the Scout Squad consensus picks but midweek minutes, budget and updates from the pre-match press conferences are all factored in, too.

Our ‘bus team’ featured the likes of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m), Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) – and suffice to say, none of that walking wounded are included here.

We line up in a 3-4-3 formation this week and, as ever, are limited to £83.5m for our first XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always cherry-picked from the cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder or to make the budget up to £100m but rather to give some alternative, viable options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

It always looked like a straight fight between Jordan Pickford (£4.8m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) for a place between the posts in the Scout Picks. Schmeichel was the only shot-stopper who received unanimous backing in our preliminary Scout Squad discussion, with the Everton vote ‘split’ a la the Silly Party. The Foxes are now free of distraction from their European sideshows and whilst they do travel to Stamford Bridge in the second of their Double Gameweek 37 fixtures, a clash with Watford looks a great bet for a clean sheet: the Hornets are the division’s joint-lowest scorers since Roy Hodgson took charge and have an almost entire first team out injured or ill.

DEFENDERS

The best budget goalkeepers and defenders for a FPL Double Gameweek 36 Bench Boost 3

Despite Pickford’s omission, we aren’t going without representation from the Everton backline. The Toffees are on home soil twice in Gameweek 37, which is good news based on their form at Goodison Park under Frank Lampard: clean sheets have been banked in four of their seven home fixtures since the change in manager. The switch to a 3-4-3/5-4-1 in Gameweek 35 has served the dual purpose of beefing up the rear while allowing Vitalli Mykolenko (£4.9m) a bit more freedom to get forward and he has registered five shots in the last three games as a wing-back.

Aston Villa also have a brace of home fixtures in Gameweek 37, both of them against sides in the bottom half. Why is this relevant? Well, since Steven Gerrard took charge, Villa have kept clean sheets in eight of their 15 fixtures against sides ninth or below in the Premier League table – and none versus the top eight. We were on a double-up of Matty Cash (£5.3m) and Lucas Digne (£5.0m) at one point but we’ve opted for just the latter in our final selection: the chance-creating Digne has registered more than twice as many final-third touches than his fellow full-back over the last two Gameweeks. A possible sentimental run-out for Ashley Young (£4.7m) can’t be discounted over the next week, however, just as a caveat.

The sight of Marc Guehi (£4.5m) in training this morning was a reassuring one for owners of Palace defenders, as much of their success at the back has been predicated on their two centre-halves. We have however opted for the other stopper, Joachim Andersen (£4.6m), for our Scout Picks, to be on the safe side. With six clean sheets in their last 12 matches, Crystal Palace boast one of the division’s most in-form rearguards. The Eagles also rank third among Premier League teams for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) from Gameweek 25 onwards.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

Brighton Burnley 9

THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO GAMEWEEK 37

INJURY AND TEAM NEWS
FREE HIT GUIDE
SCOUT PICKS
DIFFERENTIALS
CAPTAINCY DISCUSSION
TEAM REVEALS
EXPERT OPINION
RMT/POINTS PROJECTIONS
TOP 10K ANALYSIS
VIDEO CONTENT

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,368 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheOneAndOnly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    Last choice on Free Hit.

    A) Vardy + Digne

    B) Ings + Cancelo

    Will likely put Ings captain if I go with B

    Open Controls
    1. TSN
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Peekay
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Richarlison or Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. TSN
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      rich. but it's tough decision

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Probably has to be Richarlison as he’ll have a higher EO than Ings, I think.

      Open Controls
    3. Bad Kompany
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm on Ings (c)

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Kompany
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        Think he starts both with Watkins niggle. Has got plenty of chances lately and think better are better in attack than Everton

        Open Controls
        1. Peekay
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate!

          Open Controls
  3. Boberella
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Anyone gonna start Tsimikas?
    I think it’s very likely he starts and I’m contemplating playing him ahead of Digne.
    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      thought about it, but will he score more than Digne?

      Open Controls
    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’m thinking I’ll have him first on the bench behind Sessegnon, just worried there’s always that chance of a cameo with Tsimikas

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      No, 2nd bench behind Cancelo.

      Open Controls
    4. GREEN JUMPERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      I'm considering Mings over Digne on a FH on account of Burnley game being Ashley Young's last at Villa Park..

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I heard that about Young too. Think Digne is a risk for only 1 game.

        Open Controls
  4. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    You know that calm feeling when you've settled on you FH37 team and can relax looking forward to the final GW38 1FT when injury will make your transfer decision for you?

    Open Controls
  5. Pomp and Circumstance
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    keep Jesus or transfer to Vardy?
    keep Kulu or transfer to Diaz or Jota?
    did Salah --> Son; can do one of these additional moves for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      The Vary move looks good, not sure about the other

      Open Controls
  6. Bad Kompany
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any chance DCL starts one of the games? How would that impact Richarlison?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Wouldn't hurt

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
        5 mins ago

        Richarlison plays whenever he's available.

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Would he be moved out wide or play 2 up top? Not doubting his minutes

          Open Controls
          1. noissimbus
              just now

              Wide I think.

              Open Controls
      • JamesDL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Vardy or Kane for a freehit team?

        Open Controls
        1. KUN+10
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Im going Vardy (c)

          Open Controls
        2. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Going Kane and a Leicester mid at this point myself, just not fully convinced by Vardy

          Open Controls
        3. Bruno Commando
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kane for me

          Open Controls
        4. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kane

          Open Controls
      • KUN+10
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        Getting worried about my double Liverpool defense as I have Mateta and Amartey as my subs.

        TAA Robbo sub Mateta Amartet

        Worth a hit to sort or let it roll?

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Tough one as they may both start or neither start. Maybe take a hit to sell one, Mateta and Amartey off the bench don’t instill much confidence, unless you can upgrade say Amartey to Holgate/Sessegnon/Clyne and put them first bench incase of rotation with Liverpool

          Open Controls
      • Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Who do i swap out with a FT from Kulu, Laporte and Robertson?

        Saw a post on here saying Kulu was out yesterday but he isn't flagged and is in the predicted lineups. Is he fit?

        Laporte is flagged but was seen in training i think?

        Robertson had cramp and a short turnaround..

        Basically which of the above 3 do i prioritise getting out with my Free transfer?

        On Bench boost and have used on of my FT on Salah to zaha

        Open Controls
      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Have left it on this atm, will probably change before deadline!

        Schmeichel*
        Cash* Cancelo Sessegnon
        KDB Son Coutinho* Zaha*
        Kane Vardy* Richarlison*
        Steele Tsmikas KDH* Kelly

        Main ones are is I switch the SGW defenders to Mykolo and Digne and if I bring in Ings + Maddison over Vardy + Coutinho

        Open Controls
      • TSN
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Zaha or Maddison? or any advice on other mid around 6.0?

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. GREEN JUMPERS
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Zaha. He's definitely going to play and is on pens.

          Open Controls
        2. Thomas Magnum
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Zaha, maybe even Iwobi as a differential

          Open Controls
        3. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Trossard Gallagher

          Open Controls
        4. TSN
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
      • BS03
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        hey guys -4 taken team/bench/cap gtg?

        kasper
        myko - cancelo - james - cash
        kdb - coutinho - zaha - maddison - son (c)
        richarlison

        ramsdale - matip - toney - broja

        Open Controls
      • Bruno Commando
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Help me out - who to choose from the below?

        A) TAA
        B) Robbo

        1) Diaz
        2) Jota
        3) Maddison

        Pickford
        Mykolenko Cash ___
        KDB Son Zaha ___
        Kane Richarlison Ings

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Maddison. I doubt A or B start against Southampton, I'd go Tsimikas or Matip if you want a Liverpool defender

          Open Controls
        2. zøphar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Digne/Mings and Maddison. Or cancelo

          Open Controls
      • TSN
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        current BB team

        schmeichel pickford
        cancelo digne holgate tsimikas alonso
        son saka zaha jota kulu
        vardy ings rich

        A. G2G
        B. Kulu > maddison (-4)
        C. Jota > coutinho (-4)

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • Bad Kompany
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Do you think Vardy starts against Watford?

        I'm currently leaning no but is very tempting and would be a great differential for fhers

        Open Controls
      • Wee Jinky
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Money no object, Kane or Vardy?

        Open Controls
        1. TSN
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Kane if you're playing safe

          Open Controls
        2. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Kane

          Open Controls
      • Man Chest Hair United
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Free hit team. Feedback please?

        Pickford
        Mykolenko Cash Digne
        Son Coutinho Zaha KDB
        Kane Vardy Richarlison

        Steele Brownhill Tsimikas Guehi

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hard to fault it. Worries Digne and Vardy could miss one, although I am sure you already know that

          Open Controls
      • Peekay
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        a) Richialison (-4) and bench Alonso
        b) play alonso

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.