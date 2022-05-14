98
FFS Cup May 14

The latest FFS Members Cup fixtures and results

Our second Premium Members cup competition of 2021/22 is running every week from now until the end of the season, with the semi-finals set to take place in Gameweek 37.

A total of £300-worth of prizes is on offer in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

We’ve got the latest results and draw for you here.

RESULTS AND DRAW

The results for the quarter-finals can be viewed here.

The draw for the semi-finals can be viewed here.

**Farke Life** saw off SpeedyReedy in our only all-top-10k quarter-final, with a Bench Boost accounting for a big chunk of the 27-point winning margin.

It doesn’t get any easier for the victor as they’ll next face Peteski, our highest-ranked manager left in the competition. Peteski dropped out of the top 1k but a score of 88 points was more than enough to see off Berlin fonolloasa in the last eight.

glennloite squeaked past MARTINB 104-98 but the tightest tie of the round saw Chaballer and Robben Me Blind play out a 113-all draw, with the former progressing due to a superior overall rank. That quarter-final clash swung both ways during the north London derby, with Son Heung-min’s goal ultimately proving decisive.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 30
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 32
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 33
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 34
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 35
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 36
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 37
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 38

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

98 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ‘Tis the Season
    • 3 Years
    44 mins ago

    Captain Ings!

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
  2. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Good luck to everyone involved!

    Open Controls
    1. Peteski29
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks! Didn't think I'd get through last round up against the FH but pleased I did! Looks like all 4 of us have FHs to use so could be close this week, good luck to the other 3

      Open Controls
  3. simong1
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    A or B the strongest on FH?

    A)
    Pickford
    Robertson* - Digne - Andersen (Amartey, Tsimikas)
    Son - Salah - Zaha - Maddison* (Delph)
    Kane* - Ings - Richarlison

    ...7 doublers

    B)

    Pickford
    Holgate* - Digne - Andersen (Amartey, Tsimikas)
    Son - Salah - Zaha - KDB* (D. Luiz)
    Vardy* - Ings - Richarlison

    ...8 doublers

    Open Controls
    1. Thunderbahçe
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A, assume kdb is KDH?

      Open Controls
      1. simong1
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope... it's De Bruyne!

        Open Controls
  4. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    To punty?

    Pickford
    Digne Myko Cash
    KdB Son Zaha Jota/Diaz
    Kane Ings Richa

    Jota/Diaz depending on minutes today

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I’m tempted for similar

      Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'm on this at the moment

      Open Controls
    3. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      That's exactly my team!

      Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Good team

      Open Controls
  5. Thunderbahçe
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bench Kulu or Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      What other Spurs assets do you have?

      Open Controls
      1. Thunderbahçe
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Have both Kane and Son

        Open Controls
        1. Thunderbahçe
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Also have Richarlison.

          Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gordon

      Open Controls
  6. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    On FH:

    1. TAA (sou) 433
    2. Maddison (wat, che) 343

    Thanms

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Which is better ?
    A - Pickford & Myko & KDH

    B- Kasper & Holgate & Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you drop Ings or Richa for Vardy on FH?

    Pickford
    Cash digne mykolenko
    Zaha son salah Maddison
    Kane Richarlison ings

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Nope...

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Have 2.5 in the bank to burn.

        Option is also Kdb and KDH for Zaha and Maddison

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          I wouldn't, but mind you I'm in the minority when it comes to the City game as I don't think they will have it easy...

          Open Controls
        2. OptimusBlack
          • 9 Years
          15 mins ago

          KDB & KDH

          Open Controls
  9. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Have 2.7 ITB to upgrade this FH team, any suggestions? (besides upgrading the bench).

    Pickford
    Cash Digne Mykolenko
    Salah Son Zaha Maddison
    Ings Vardy Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Unless Sam Martin says Vardy and Maddison start vs Watford I wouldn't go for them.

      Open Controls
      1. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        would we even hear that pre deadline ?

        Open Controls
      2. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        True, will only do this if I know they are starting.
        Plan B has Kane and Jota instead.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          I like plan B but would go Coutinho.

          I dunno I'm oddly bullish on Coutinho. Signed a new deal, final two home games of the season, I just think he gets back into form.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazza2000
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            I like Coutinho as well but I want Ings as well so in that case Ineed to lose Digne for a 5.5 defender and there are not a lot of defenders I like for that price, perhaps Castagne? Not sure it’s worth it…

            Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Zaha/Maddison to KDB/KDH?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Nah prefer Madders and Zaha I think

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Or Vardy to Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah, that’s plan B if I’m not sure Vardy will start against Watford

        Open Controls
  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Is this defense too weak?

    Pickford
    Digne Cash Holgate
    Salah Son KdB Zaha Coutinho
    Kane Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      No, strong enough as the all have 2 games and good fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      No it’s fine, strong team that.
      Not fancy Vardy over Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No unless Sam Martin says Vardy starts the Watford game. I still think he's likely to be benched.

        Open Controls
    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nope...

      Open Controls
    4. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      If Vardy starts do Holgate to Mykolenko for surety of starts (holgate should start both though)

      Open Controls
    5. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Looks good. Interesting you’ve gone countinho over ings

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Could do Ings + Mykolenko over Richarlison + Cash. I intend to captain Coutinho I think.

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I hope that pays off as a countinho owner but can’t say I share your confidence in him!

          Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Great team!! I’m on something similar…
      Pickford
      Holgate Cash Digne
      Salah Son KDB Zaha
      Vardy Ings Rich
      Subs 3.9 Brownhill Ait Nouri Tsimikas

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's nice. I just can't go without Kane vs Burnley.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Cheers Camzy, I just admit I’m wavering over the inclusion of Vardy, Kane may end up making the final 11

          Open Controls
    7. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Do you prefer Cout over Ings?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I don't know. It's probably a toss-up. I can't afford Ings in this setup.

        The decision for me is Richarlison + Cash vs Ings + Mykolenko. And I marginally prefer the former.

        Open Controls
    8. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Defence is fine - I've cheapened mine too (same as yours but with Mykolenko over Holgate) to accomodate Jota & Diaz (instead of Robertson). Always end up chopping the premium defenders on FH!

      Open Controls
    9. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Take a risk. Go without Salah and upgrade that defence

      Open Controls
  11. AW127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Ings or Maddison on FH

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
  12. Brehmeren
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    FH37 vs. FH38

    I can get to this team with a -4 (5 doublers). Would you FH37 instead?
    Ramsdale,
    Cancelo, TAA, Holgate*, Digne*
    Gordon*, Zaha*, Salah, KdB
    Richarlison*, Nketiah

    Dubravka, Saka, Rudiger, Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team looks good, FH38 sounds like fun. Play saka over nketiah

      Open Controls
      1. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks. I'm leaning that way. All in on Spurs vs. Norwich in 38.

        Open Controls
  13. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Best use of FT?

    a) Ramsdale > Pickford
    b) James > Mykolenko
    c) Robertson > Mykolenko
    d) Saka > Zaha

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      A and d for a -4

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        20 mins ago

        I would do this

        Open Controls
      2. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Nice...

        Open Controls
    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      Think about it after today's game...

      Open Controls
  14. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do with FT here? £0.9 itb, look to bring in KDB or Kane?

    Guaita
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James
    Salah Son Mount Saka
    Richarlison Nketiah

    Foster Weghorst KDH White

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      No easy route to KDB or Kane without hits or losing salah. I’d do saka to zaha

      Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      team is fine, maybe one of the liverpool defenders out or salah to kdb depending on minutes in the cup final

      Open Controls
  15. kid_a19862
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Risk having no bench on FH in order to have Ings rather than Watkins? Or could downgrade Robbo to VVD?

    Open Controls
    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd take the downgrade tbh...

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends who you have.

      If you have Robbo/Diaz in your team then probably would want cover in case of no shows.

      Open Controls
  16. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Which option:

    A) Martinez + Gelhardt
    B) Martinez + Mateta -4
    C) Richarlison

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      A. Might get lucky with Gelhardt starting this week. Hard to compare C with no keeper though

      Open Controls
      1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        On BB. C will have a non playing keeper.

        Open Controls
  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    You (c) Coutinho? @Camzy

    Open Controls
  18. dshv
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Pick

    1. Zaha
    2. Coutinho
    3. Maddison

    Pickford
    Mykolenko cash cancelo taa
    Salah son kdb ****
    Richa ings(c)

    Open Controls
  19. peco12
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play Digne or Andersen? Already have Cash.

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Why do you reckon AVL double up?

        Open Controls
    2. tokara
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Digne, i am a cash owner

      Open Controls
  20. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Maddison or TAA on FH ?

    Open Controls
  21. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Kane or Vardy for this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have both. Chasing.

      Kane over Vardy though

      Open Controls
    2. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
  22. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Play Ramsey or Matip?

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Matip

      Open Controls
  23. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    None FH team:

    A) ings & Holgate
    B) Cash & Mykolenko

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  24. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best option here folks??….

    A- Robbo and Coutinho
    Or
    B- Digne and Jota

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B for me but not lot in it

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah very close!! B seems a bit more exiting too

        Open Controls
  25. STONEROSES
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Too too heavy or Gtg?

    Pickford
    Cash Matip Mykolenko Digne
    Jota Salah son
    Ings Richarlison Kane

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Love it mate!! Very nice team!!

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can you afford a DGW mid over Matip?

      Zaha, Maddison would be good in midfield. But otherwise that team is pretty good.

      Open Controls
  26. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Pope Dub
    Cash Cancelo TAA Alonso James
    Salah Havertz Saka Kulu Gordon
    Jesus Pukki Nketiah

    1 FT 0.8 ITB no chips. Already a massive benching headache so makes sense for the transfer to be from first 11 only. What should I do?

    A) Jesus > Ings
    B) Kulu > Zaha
    C) Havertz > Zaha
    D) Havertz > Diaz
    E) Jesus > Richa

    Open Controls
  27. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best differential (c) this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Ings

      Open Controls
  28. Ninjaa
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who scores more this gw

    Kane
    Vardy DGW

    Open Controls

