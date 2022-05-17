Is the last day of the Premier League season a goal-fest?

The 2021/22 Premier League season draws to a close on Sunday, with many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers anticipating a high-scoring round of fixtures.

But are there actually any facts to back this theory up?

We’ve analysed the final day of the last 10 Premier League seasons to find out.

SEASON AVERAGE GOALS PER GAME IN GAMEWEEK 38 SEASON AVERAGE 2020/21 3.1 2.69 2019/20 3.3 2.72 2018/19 3.6 2.82 2017/18 3.1 2.68 2016/17 3.7 2.80 2015/16 3.5 2.70 2014/15 2.9 2.57 2013/14 2.8 2.77 2012/13 3.6 2.80 2011/12 3.2 2.81

For the sixth season running, the final day of the 2020/21 campaign produced a minimum of 30 goals, with 31 from the 10 matches played in Gameweek 38.

However, the most goals scored in a final Gameweek over the last 10 seasons is 37, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City all scoring five goals or more in 2016/17.

So, whatever the last games hold, recent history does suggest we’ll see a few more goals than usual.

Meanwhile, the highest-scoring game on the final day in the last 10 years was the epic 5-5 draw between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last game in charge.

Notably, Spurs have been involved in four of the six most recent goal-fests, with Leicester City featuring in two of the last three.

FINAL DAY GAMES WITH SIX OR MORE GOALS IN THE LAST 10 SEASONS:

West Bromwich Albion 5-5 Manchester United – 2012/13

West Ham United 4-2 Reading – 2012/13

Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers – 2014/15

Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool – 2014/15

Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur – 2015/16

Chelsea 5-1 Sunderland – 2016/17

Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur – 2016/17

Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City – 2017/18

Crystal Palace 5-3 Bournemouth – 2018/19

Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hostpur – 2020/21

WHAT’S ON THE LINE IN GAMEWEEK 38?

The Premier League season is heading for an epic finale and there is still plenty to play for at both ends of the table as the campaign enters its final week.

The fight for fourth, the battle to avoid the drop, the tussle for the final UEFA Europa League qualifying spot and – if Liverpool don’t lose on Tuesday – the title race will all go down to the final day.

Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Man City, West Ham United, Man Utd, Leeds United and Burnley are the clubs who will have something tangible to contest, while Everton will be added to that group if they fail to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday.

GAMEWEEK 38 FIXTURES SORTED BY ATTACKING DIFFICULTY

