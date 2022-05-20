Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 38 preview and transfer plans

The one and only Mark Sutherns is back to survey the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape in our latest exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Mark is joined by Luke Williams to look ahead to the final Gameweek of the season.

“Mild panic” is setting in as injuries and rotation risks threaten to derail what is a juicy-looking Gameweek 38, with the pair discussing the merits of taking hits on the final weekend.

The Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) to Son Heung-min (£11.2m) move also dominates discussion as Luke and Mark discuss their own team, captaincy and transfer plans for Gameweek 38.

The pair recorded their video earlier on Friday and you can watch it via the embedded player below.

