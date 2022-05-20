144
Members May 20

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 38 preview and transfer plans

144 Comments
The one and only Mark Sutherns is back to survey the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) landscape in our latest exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

Mark is joined by Luke Williams to look ahead to the final Gameweek of the season.

“Mild panic” is setting in as injuries and rotation risks threaten to derail what is a juicy-looking Gameweek 38, with the pair discussing the merits of taking hits on the final weekend.

The Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) to Son Heung-min (£11.2m) move also dominates discussion as Luke and Mark discuss their own team, captaincy and transfer plans for Gameweek 38.

The pair recorded their video earlier on Friday and you can watch it via the embedded player below.

144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Slitherene
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who is on corners for WHU?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bowen and Cresswell normally

  2. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    How likely is Schar to play?

    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Also wondering this. Considering a swap for Sess

  3. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ah a part of me really wants to go KDB cap as most will be on Son

  4. Garth Marenghi
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    FH team:

    Raya (3.9)
    Robertson, James, Cancelo (Amartey, Tsimikas)
    Mount, KDB, Son, Luis Diaz, Kulu
    Welbeck, Vardy (Gelhardt)

    A) good to go
    B) could be better

    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      You choose Kulu in a FH team? Interesting. Seen people selling for a hit for the likes of Mount, Barnes and Bowen

      1. Garth Marenghi
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        I already had him, but was thinking since he was rested last week. Or is he injured? Bowen is a good shout.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Would want at least someone assured of minutes on your bench

      1. Garth Marenghi
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        True, might downgrade James.

    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      FH. You NEED a stronger bench. Rotation central possible on final week. James, Vardy possibly even Mount.

  5. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Would you? 17 points ahead in ML.
    Dias, Ings > James, Toney (-4 and bench Richarlison or Martinelli)

    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maybe just Ings to Toney

      1. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        You would rather go Toney before James?

        1. Garth Marenghi
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          I think Toney has the bigger upside. James has a big upside too, but maybe rested?

          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            What position was James playing vs LEI?
            Only saw portions but seemed more central.
            The Alonso goal was classic James though

            1. Garth Marenghi
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I think rwb, and he most likely plays. I think. I basically don't trust James/Tuchel, but like the scoring potential.

  6. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Werner out to:
    A) Vardy
    B) Lukaku
    C) Kane
    ?

    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A, if you have Son

  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best move here? Salah/Mateta to

    A. Eriksen/Kane
    B. Mane/Toney
    C. Diaz/Vardy

    Dubravka
    James TAA Laporte
    Salah Son Saka Mount Coutinho
    Jesus Nketiah

    Schmeichel Mateta KWP Doherty

    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      c

    2. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not sure why everyone is on Toney. 1 goal in the last 8. I know it's Leeds though. I would be tempted by C

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Toney seems to like playing teams in the relegation zone... 17 pts v Norwich, 12 v Burnley

        1. Royal5
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Leeds can't afford to lose. Maybe they park the bus?

          1. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Possibly, I'm leaning C from the above. Cheers

          2. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            just now

            If they had a bus.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I like C

  8. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    1FT and £0, Only three decision left:

    i) Bench Pope(NEW) or Ramsdale(EVE)
    ii) Salah* > KdB Bowen Mane Maddison?
    iii) Bench a defender or mid?

    Pope Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Rüdiger Laporte
    Salah* Son Mount Saka Kulusevski
    Nketiah (Broja Dennis*)

  9. Tsparkes10
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit? Sat at 35K rn 🙂 2.3itb

    Pickford
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Matip
    Kdb Son Madi Saka
    Nketiah Rich
    (Foster, Gordon, Soyuncu, Dennis)

    1. Bobby_Baggio
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Nah decent line up mate

  10. Bobby_Baggio
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which one people? 19 points ahead of 2nd place in league. He has Kane and son but no Salah or KDB. Cheers.

    Schmeichel
    Cancelo - Robbo - Laporte - Matip
    Coutinho - Saka - Salah - Mount - KDB
    Nkeitah

    (Foster) - Pukki - Fofana - Mateta

    A) Salah > Son
    B) Salah + Coutinho > Salah + Maddison (-4)
    C) Salah + Coutinho > Salah + Bowen (-4)
    D) Salah + Fofana > Son + James (-4)

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like B assuming its Son

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sorry it is

  11. Tsssst
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Do FFS not realise Firmino is back?

  12. lifes a pitch
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best midielder for 8.5 or less...shortlist is Diaz, Mount, Maddison....open to suggestions tho

    1. billydesmond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Mount

  13. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Havertz - keep or sell?
    Schmeichel going to play?
    Weghorst -> Toney/Antonio/Nketiah ?

    1. billydesmond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get Toney

  14. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    TAA-Matip-James-Cancelo-Davies
    Salah-Son-Mount
    Jesus-Pukki

    (Foster, Ramsey, KDH, Dennis)

    Which pair score more

    A. Maddison + Kane
    B. Diaz + Vardy
    C. Mane + Toney
    D. KDB+Toney
    D. Sterling + Maddison

    6 pts off in ML and our defences are basically the same but apart from Son our front 8 are completely different.

    Thanks guys.

    1. billydesmond
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

  15. billydesmond
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which transfer option should I pursue:
    A. Salah>>KDB
    B. Salah>>Mane
    C. Salah+Mateta>>Kane+Wissa
    D. Salah+Mateta>>Kane+H. Barnes

