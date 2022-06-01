83
FPL June 1

The worst individual FPL player scores of all-time

FPL Focal has been playing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 11 years and was ranked number one in the world in Gameweek 19 of the 2021/22 season, eventually finishing at 17k.

Oscar makes FPL content on his YouTube channel, and here, takes a look at the worst individual FPL player scores of all-time.

It’s not often you see a negative score in FPL, but it happens to the best of us. Every once in a while, players score own goals, miss penalties, get sent off, concede heavily or even a combination of those.

So, I’ve sifted through the records as far back as the very first 2002/03 season of FPL, to identify the biggest disasters the game has ever seen. I’ve also reproduced some of the kits where records no longer exist or only low-resolution screenshots have survived.

It’s possible that there are one or two worse scores buried deep in the records, though hopefully we’ve covered them all here. There are also some scores that narrowly miss out or are tied.

Quite fittingly the formation happens to be a 5-2-3, which is arguably one of the worst formations too.

The worst FPL Gameweek scores of all-time

We’ll start off in goal. It was Gameweek 19 of the 2019/20 season and a match packed with disaster classes. 12 minutes into the game Ederson was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Diogo Jota. Barely 10 minutes later Raheem Sterling missed his penalty, although he did score the follow up. Manchester City went on to lose the match 3-2 which resulted in a -3 score for Ederson.

The first defender holds the record for the most negative ever score in FPL. It was Gameweek 22 of the 2020/21 season and Southampton faced Manchester United away. Only two minutes into the game Alexandre Jankewitz got a straight red card. In the 34th minute, Jan Bednarek scored an unfortunate own goal and by that point it was already 3-0. At the end of the game in the 86th minute Bednarek was shown a straight red to put the Saints down to nine men. It was already 6-0 by this point. Man Utd went on to score a further three goals after the red card including two in stoppage time, which resulted in a 9-0 loss and an unbelievable -7 score for Bednarek. That same Gameweek Arsenal also had two straight reds, for David Luiz and Bernd Leno, and there were even some poor managers with all three in their team for -11 points. There were a fair few managers who had Bednarek captain, and a single manager in the entire player base had him triple captain for -21 points.

Next up is another Southampton player, who coincidently also lost 9-0 in another fixture. In Gameweek 10 of the 2019/20 season, the Saints faced Leicester City at home. Ben Chilwell put the Foxes’ up 10 minutes into the game, and two minutes later Ryan Bertrand got a red card. Leicester went on to score a further eight goals including a Jamie Vardy hat-trick which resulted in a -6 score for Bertrand.

Now onto Richard Dunne. It was the last day of the 2007/08 season and Man Utd had won the league, while Man City sat 9th. Man City faced Middlesbrough and 15 minutes into the game Dunne got sent off and they went on to lose 8-1 away. Dunne finished the season with a Gameweek 38 score of -6.

One of the most infamous losses in Premier League history came in Gameweek 3 of the 2011/12 season when Man Utd faced Arsenal at home. By half-time the Gunners’ were 3-1 down and things were looking bleak. However, in the second-half it only got worse as Arsenal were 6-2 down by the 74th minute. In the 77th minute, Carl Jenkinson got a second yellow card and Man United went on to score a further two goals finishing the game with a historic 8-2 win. Jenkinson finished the Gameweek with a -5 score having at least made it past the 60th minute for an extra appearance point.

We complete the defence with Kieran Gibbs who received one of the most controversial red cards in Premier League history, due to a case of mistaken identity. In Gameweek 31 of the 2013/14 season, Chelsea were already 2-0 up within seven minutes. In the 15th minute Eden Hazard takes a shot that is heading past Wojciech Szczesny into the back of the net, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dives and gets a hand to it to save the shot. Referee Andre Marriner shows a straight red card for the incident to Gibbs who looks completely confused by the mistake. Oxlade-Chamberlain pleads to the referee and admits that it was him, but Marinner ignores the pleas and Gibbs gets dismissed. Arsenal go on to lose the game 6-0 and Gibbs gets an incredibly undeserved -5 points.

Our first midfield spot goes to Jonathan Walters in perhaps the most infamous Gameweek in FPL history. You can’t help but feel sorry for him as he’s the first entrant to the team without a red card and it was on his 100th Premier League appearance. It was simply one of those days where everything went wrong. In Gameweek 22 of the 2012/13 season Stoke City faced Chelsea at home. Right on the stroke of half-time, Branislav Ivanovic put a dangerous cross into the box which was finding Juan Mata, Walters spots the run and sprints to try and reach it but heads it straight into his own net. In the second-half Mata fires a looping corner into the box which finds its way to Walters again who accidentally puts it into his own goal again. In the 90th minute Stoke win a penalty. A likely consolation goal but a shot at redemption as Walters stepped up to take it. He fires it to the left-hand side of Petr Cech who saves it. Walters finished the Gameweek with a score of -4 from two own goals and a missed penalty.

Steven Gerrard completes our midfield duo and he did it in impressive fashion. In January of the 2014/15 season, Liverpool legend Gerrard announced that he would leave upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season. In March it was Gameweek 30 and Liverpool faced Man United at Anfield. At half-time, Adam Lallana was substituted off for Gerrard. 30 seconds into the second-half Gerrard deliberately stood on Ander Herrera’s leg in the view of Martin Atkinson. It’s one of the fastest ever red cards in Premier League history and he finished the Gameweek with a score of -2.

Our first striker is Michael Proctor from Sunderland, this is our earliest disaster and we have to go all the way back to the very first season of FPL when it launched, in the 2002/03 season. It was February 2003 and Gameweek 26. In the 29th minute a poor shot is heading straight at Proctor who sticks a leg out and puts it into his own goal. Only three minutes later a strike at Sunderland goalkeeper George McCartney is saved near post, and is pushed straight into Proctor of all players who puts it into his own net again. The two own goals meant he ended his top-flight career on a goal difference of zero after undoing his work earlier that Premier League season in scoring at home to both Liverpool and Leeds United.

Next up is Aston Villa’s Juan Pablo Angel. For this one we go back to the 2006/07 season when Aston Villa faced Tottenham Hotspur at home. It was an eventful game. Aston Villa win a penalty and the 30-year-old Colombian stood tall and insisted he would not walk away from his penalty duties, despite missing five out of six. He misses the penalty and it remained 0-0. In the 73rd minute Calum Davenport got a straight red for Spurs and things were looking promising for Aston Villa. Three minutes later Angel puts the ball into his own net to put 10-man Tottenham 1-0 up. He finished the Gameweek with a score of -2 from his missed penalty and own goal. In the 81st minute Gareth Barry rescued an equaliser and the game finished a draw.

We complete our 11 with Saido Berahino who is in a very exclusive club of only three players in Premier League history to have done what he did here. If you read The biggest FPL Gameweek score of all-time article you might remember how Berahino was involved. It was Gameweek 34 of Leicester’s title-winning 2015/16 season. In the 67th minute West Bromwich Albion win a penalty, Berahino steps up and Watford’s keeper Heurelho Gomes saves it, an opportunity to equalise blown. In the dying minutes of the game West Brom win a second penalty, a chance to salvage an important point in their bid to avoid relegation. Berahino steps up again and once again Gomes saves it. They lose the game 1-0 and he gets a score of -2. Some argue this was the end of what once looked like a promising career, and he never scored a Premier League goal for West Brom again in his 35 appearances that followed.

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 50 mins ago

    All that we see or seem, is but a dream within a dream

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 26 mins ago

      brb, just need to pop to the loos for an Edgar Allan

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        Tis a great jape, and now mine (talent borrows, genius steals), I shall use this repeatedly in the morn, whenever I make mine egress from round table!

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 hours, 51 mins ago

          How many times in the morn do you drop an Edgar Allan?

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sounds like something Jack Grealish would say.

  2. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 30 mins ago

    Big squad needed for Arsenal with EL (+ 5 subs) next season 😉
    Doable for £200m before outgoings? Less than last Summer.
    Money saved in January and with a reduced wage bill (thin squad).
    2022/23 Title secured!

    **Squad**

    [Osimhen]
    Martinelli Odegaard [Gnabry]
    Partey [Tielemans/de Jong]
    Tierney Gabriel White Tomiyasu
    Ramsdale

    Nketiah
    ESR [Jesus] Saka
    Lokonga Elneny [Gundogan]
    Tavares [Hickey] Rekik Holding Saliba
    Turner Okonkwo

    **Goodbyes**

    Pepe Nelson
    Xhaka Torreira Guendouzi
    Mari Mavropanos Bellerin Cedric
    Runarsson Leno
    ...

    **Loan/fringe**

    Balogun Biereth
    Marquinhos Hutchinson
    Patino Salah(OM'H) Azeez
    Norton-Cuffy
    ...

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 30 mins ago

      I think if Arsenal were to sign Osimhen and De Jong they'd be looking at spending around €150m between those two alone, not that I'm too sure either one would go (I'd be quite surprised by Osimhen in particular). Even Tielemans will likely cost around £30m-£40m

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Thanks for your reply. So it seems £200m is doable with Tielemans rather than de Jong then. I also can't imagine Osimhen or de Jong coming to Arsenal, but I don't think they are completely out of Arsenal's reach. Just would ultimately likely slip through their fingers if they really did pursue them.

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 37 mins ago

          De Jong came out yesterday and said he's living a dream being at Barcelona and doesn't want to go so he may stay, but they want funds to bring in players so he may be shown the door. Fabrizio said they're looking for €85m and ManUtd have opened talks, I can only see them being willing to spend such an outrageous amount, if Tielemans could be bought for around that £35m figure I think he'd be a solid buy. Didn't have a great season but I think his head was turned and Leicester as a whole struggled a lot this season, easy to forget how good he had been up until then. I think the biggest problem with De Jong and Osimhen is that Arsenal just don't want to spend that much on one player. I get it to an extent, it didn't work out with Pepe and I assume they're still paying for him (was a 4 year plan, right?), but Osimhen could really be worth putting the money into.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 32 mins ago

            Yeah I agree with all that. Although, if there's a time to put money into a player or two that Arteta really wants for Arsenal, it's now, since the they bought a good amount of prospects for the future last Summer, and might want to ice the cake a little bit. Add a couple cherries. As well as more sponge, tbh.

          2. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            We don't need De Jong or Tielemans. We need a player like Ndidi, Bissouma or Leimar. We should be signing them.

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 27 mins ago

              Would be nice to let Party roam forward a bit more. A Tielemans AND a Bissouma would be nice too. That said, Elneny has a new contract and goes a job in that role, and I think Lokonga is seen as a real option as a DM, so we might not want to rush to hinder his involvement and development

              1. Inazuma X1
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 27 mins ago

                Mate I am talking about United

                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 25 mins ago

                  Interesting place to do that

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Does the Gnabry deal make sense if it relegates Saka to the B team?

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 14 mins ago

        Saka’s their best player imo. I don’t see anything relegating him to the B team

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 hours, 9 mins ago

          That's why I thought someone who can cover AMR but also play through the middle, like Jesus, might be a better fit

          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 hours, 8 mins ago

            Yeah, completely agree

          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 59 mins ago

            Gnabry can cover through the middle too. If Jesus takes that role, I would expect/hope for him to becoming deeper as false 9, rather than being the main goal 'threat'. That's why I included him as a 10 in my fantasy plan here, like Lacazette was playing for a while, relegating Odegaard to the bench.

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 2 mins ago

        B team? I don't think that's not how it works. The way I've presented it is just an example for visualisation. You play players according to their fitness, form and tactics. Even Haaland chose City in part because he doesn't want to play every game. Arsenal overplayed Saka last season; I'm hoping for some Tet Roulette next season. If there are a couple of injuries in the attacking group, then maybe Saka is playing every game again. Don't forget the significance of 5 subs too, which can allow managers to even rotate and react more in-game.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yeah I agree he was overplayed & burned out by the final weeks, and a strong rotation option is required for European schedule... but I still think Gnabry/Saka rotation is a bit too strong & neither would be too happy starting less than 20 league games per season..?

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            4 hours, 54 mins ago

            They can both play more than one position

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 50 mins ago

              And would probably be grateful to not have to play through injuries. There's more to being a footballer than starting football matches. I'm sure they'll be happy with the salaries, the training and sub appearances (which could be up to 45 mins anyway), as well as potentially giving better, more energized, competitive performances, prolonging their careers and being more likely to achieve things as a group.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 23 mins ago

                Ok, it could work. I just would expect a younger deputy to Saka to be signed. But I defer to you here Mr Arsenal

                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  4 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Saka's 20. He's awesome, but he is the youth player here. Needs protecting at all costs, and an older player who is already at his standard or above would be ideal imo. My plan here is obviously over the top though. We won't get that many quality players

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 hours, 19 mins ago

                    Emphasis on deputy. Though with Arsenal we can usually assume young

                    1. The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 hours, 18 mins ago

                      But yeah, that makes sense. Something like what Perisic may do for Sessegnon

                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        4 hours, 16 mins ago

                        Yeah. Jesus can also be that guy. Some real competition with some real experience

  3. No Professionals
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 13 mins ago

    I had initially expected this to be the lowest score in by an FPL team in a single GW...

    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      same lool

    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 5 mins ago

      which is what it was on the highest scoring game week article

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 1 min ago

        The lowest would be pretty impossible though right? How would you be able to identify it amongst all the teams taking hundreds of points of hits in any given week?

        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 56 mins ago

          yeah I get it, just glanced at the team and thought someone managed to do that in one GW?! Obviously looking at the players it can't be...

          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            Oh right, yeah I’m with you now - I thought it was all from one week at 1st too lol

    3. Black Knights
      • 10 Years
      7 hours, 4 mins ago

      LIkewise. Still, nice to recap on some classic moments.

    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 59 mins ago

      Same here! Mine is 24 about 4 seasons ago.

  4. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 1 min ago

    Sadio Mané has agreed a 3-year contract with FC Bayern. PSG and Barcelona were also interested. Mané has spoken directly to Julian Nagelsmann. Now up to clubs to agree a fee. Official talks between clubs began yesterday [
    @DaveOCKOP
    ]

    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      big loss for for Liverpool, gives them a physicality and aggression the other forwards don't have.

      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 53 mins ago

        indeed, in contrary a great deal for Bayern with Lewandowski announcing decision to leave...

        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 29 mins ago

          Liverpool should do a swap deal there with Lewangoalski.

          Everyone’s a winner

        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 27 mins ago

          Agreed, Mane has impressed in the CF role he's been playing in in recent months as opposed to LW. When I first read of Bayern's interest I was a little unsure but now I think he'll be a shrewd buy

    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 39 mins ago

      They had to use the revolving door at some point. Should imagine they'll secure a decent fee.

    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      I saw a graphic earlier today that Sadio Mane is on £100k a week whilst Oxlade Chamberlain is on £180k.

      He’s been disrespected in terms of wages and is a humble guy. Deserved a big wage increase for his performances.

      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 26 mins ago

        Ox is on £120k

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 22 mins ago

        Same as Nketiah, if reports are to be believed

    4. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 14 mins ago

      I wonder how this impacts Salah, TAA, Robbo's returns...

      Mane is undoubtedly a top player, and Liverpool are a worse team without him.

      1. Monty the Magpie
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Diaz & Jota double up looks tasty though.

        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Mane will surely be replaced, thereby ruling Jota out as a viable option.

          But maybe Diaz could still be an option. Hopefully he can find his way out of Carvajal's pocket in time for the new season...

      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think they'll miss having a more dynamic forward. Nothing against Jota, he's an excellent goalscorer (and that's even taking into account the amount of chances he wastes) but I don't think he adds as much to the forwards around him like Firmino and Mane do.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Firmino has already lost his place for Jota. I think Bobby will find another club.

  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 26 mins ago

    Arteta and Edu off on their holidays and letting players slip through their fingers.

    It’s the same every summer, last minute panic deals scrimping on the pennies.

    Sign players now and get them bedded in early.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Happy for them to have a holiday. Also happy if they want to hire me as an intern to be making sales calls on their break to get rid of Xhaka. Maybe it was a disgruntled intern that closed the Pepe deal...

      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Spurs signing Perisic makes us look slow.

        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 20 mins ago

          Depends on who is available and for what really. Perisic is a 33 year old on a free transfer and Conte has links with him so that's certainly an easier deal than prying away Tielemans from Leicester or DCL from Everton, for example. But I can't say that I don't disagree that working on deals as early as possible is best practice, especially in Arsenal's case where there is a bit of bloat in the squad to try to move on, as well as having key areas that they need to strengthen in.

  6. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    FPL needs to release the game!!!!!!

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Before the fixtures?

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yes it was realised before the fixtures last year

        1. RedLightning
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 13 mins ago

          The fixtures were announced on 16th June, and FPL launched on 22nd June.
          FPL did however update in preparation on 15th-17th June, and then announced a number of new prices 20th-22nd June before it actually launched.

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 3 mins ago

            I remember drafting my team before fixtures

            1. RedLightning
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              5 hours ago

              That would be for the 2020/21 season.

            2. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 58 mins ago

              I think u were just doing that outside the app 😆 we all do it 😛

        2. RedLightning
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 4 mins ago

          The 2020/21 season however started very late.
          The fixtures were announced on 20th August 2020 but FPL had already launched on 15th August.
          I think that is the only time that FPL has opened before the fixtures had been announced.
          This season the fixtures will be announced on 16th June 2022 and I expect FPL to launch sometime between 14th and 22nd.

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            5 hours ago

            Ughhhh two more weeks

  7. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 8 mins ago

    Just random questions looking for people's initial thoughts:

    1. Who will play better and more attacking football next season?
    A. Aston Villa
    B. Leicester City

    2. Will Arsenal play more attacking football than the clubs mentioned above?
    A. Yes
    B. No

    3. Price prediction for Sancho and Bruno?

    4. Who would you pick?
    A. Bowen at 8.5m
    B. Lingard at 6.5-7m

    5. Will you consider Donny Van de Beek at United now with Ten Hag?
    (DvB is a very intelligent player)

    6. I know Haaland is one player who will be in many teams. Do you foresee any other signing that many players will have in their team from the start?

    7. Who is first choice?
    A. Butland
    B. Guaita

    8. Will any of the below players be nailed?
    A. Lamptey
    B. Cucurella
    C. Doherty
    D. Gelhardt
    E. Areola
    F. Dubravka
    G. Gallagher
    H. Callum Wilson
    I. Olise
    J. Sessegnon
    K. Justin

    9. Bowen was last season's best player in his category. Who will be the that player this year?

    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      1. I think this mainly is dependant on Leicester's transfer activity. It looks like Tielemans will go, Vardy is getting on and Rodgers clearly doesn't trust Iheanacho to lead the line (for what reason I have no idea). I think Villa having signed Digne in January and now Diego Carlos and Kamara shows where Gerrard wants to improve. But if Leicester have a poor window (which I think is possible) it may be Villa.

      2. Yes

      3. Sancho 8.5, Bruno 10 (I'm not great with predictions, mind)

      4. Bowen by a distance. He's talismanic for West Ham now, Lingard filled in a vacancy they needed to fill but the likes of Bowen and Benrahma are going a long way to doing that for West Ham since he was there last.

      5. I'm reluctant to look at any ManUtd asset until they've settled. I predict they will have a season much like Klopp's first few at Liverpool, they will improve but it will take time and they will have poor results as they try to drastically change how they play. I also expect a lot of disappointment in the transfer window.

      6. The template will establish itself soon enough, Mitrovic will be there, Diaz probably will with Mane's impending departure, probably a Newcastle defender too if they're priced cheaply.

      7. Palace are rumoured to be in for Johnstone so keep an eye on that.

      8. I think Cucurella, Wilson and Olise are nailed, it's injuries for the latter 2 that are the problem. I am keeping a very close eye on Gallagher, The Athletic reported mid-season that Tuchel was a big admirer of him in preseason but felt the loan to Palace would do him good. Chelsea need to do some work with a lot of departures and some issues in midfield, Gallagher needs to be more involved on the ball but I have hope he won't be priced too high and will be worth the punt.

      9. I really can't say without knowing prices and transfers but here's a random punt. If Eriksen goes to Spurs I can see him having a very fruitful season.

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        Thoughts on Nketiah? And will he be nailed?

        Eriksen's problem will be his age..and where will he fit in Conte's system? In place of one of Bentancur/Hoibjerg?

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 36 mins ago

          Save your nailedness questions for at least 2 months, I reckon

          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 34 mins ago

            Is Deulofeu nailed?

            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              He would be at United

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                I don't think Leeds are going to sign him though 😉

              2. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Or which United you meant?

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  T'other side of the Pennines

                  1. The Mentaculus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    I think Inazuma is a Man Utd fan(?)

        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 31 mins ago

          Impossible to know, all depends on whether Arsenal sign a striker or not. I don't think they can afford not to do that with Lacazette angling for an exit.

          Yeah I'd assume Eriksen would replace Hojbjerg or Bentancur, nothing against either player but they don't have enough creative capacity, it would remove the burden of Kane needing to come into midfield as often as he does as well. But true, they will both do more defensive work so he would likely be rotated a bit. I wouldn't worry about his age though, he's looked incredibly fit this season.

    2. pingissimus
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Palace hat on here

      It looks as if Johnstone will come in as number 2 - presumably because Butland has itchy feet and wants to play. Guaita is likely to stay but the number 1 spot is not guaranteed for him I suspect.

      Olise should be nailed but has the injury record and can see him being a type who falls victim to the 5 subs ruling. PV protected him loads last season and there'll likely be options there.

      Zaha is a possible shout at the 7.0/7.5 bracket. If he keeps pens then another 15 goal season seems foreseeable - Palace invariably pick up more than their fair share of pens. The potential uptick that would make him real value would come from assists. He had virtually none last season despite creating decent numbers. Poor start to the season and AFCON absence could see him priced generously.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I think that Zaha as fpl asset depends a lot on their fixture runs. And what's the situation with Conor?

        1. pingissimus
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Palace were oddly fixture neutral last time around - not that's any guide for next time. Pretty certain they picked up more points from the big 6 than any other team and did the Brighton trick of drawing the rest.

          Rogue element here is perhaps Eze who looked by the end of the season back to his best and compensated for effective lack of Gallagher. Better footballer but still to be shown that he is the more effective one in making the attack tick.

  8. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    This site needs an update...maybe a small little upload button to post our teams and memes?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 19 mins ago

      You'll be waiting 20 years for that

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      But how will we cope then without looking at 95% of all posts being RMTs when the game goes live?

  9. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    5 years without pussycat for Zouma.

  10. FPLFocal
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Outstanding!

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      I know

