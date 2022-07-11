94
Scout Notes July 11

FPL pre-season: Cheap buys star in Saturday friendlies

There were more pre-season friendlies contested on Saturday, so we’re bringing you the headline Fantasy Premier League (FPL) updates from each one in this article.

We're also keeping tabs on the minutes played in all of these warm-up fixtures where possible

WALSALL 0-4 ASTON VILLA

  • Goals: Bailey, Archer, Watkins, Luiz
  • Assists El Ghazi, Bailey, O’Reilly

View match highlights

Leon Bailey (£5.0m) was a name we mentioned in a recent article on biggest FPL price falls and the Jamaica international began pre-season in encouraging fashion, lashing home Villa’s opener in their 4-0 win at Walsall on Saturday.

Starting on the left wing of a 4-2-3-1, Bailey also teed up Anwar El Ghazi (£5.0m) for a near miss before supplying the hopeful pass that budget forward Cameron Archer (£4.5m) made the most of to double Villa’s lead.

Bailey and Archer are at two very attractive prices in their respective positions but they remain long-shots for the time being, with the former’s prospects of sustained first-team involvement dependent not just on his manager and the formation choice but his own fitness. Archer, meanwhile, remains behind Danny Ings (£7.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) in the queue up top, with another loan move to the Championship still a possibility.

Watkins and Ings were both thrown on at half-time to play ahead of Emi Buendia (£6.0m) as a strike pairing, with Watkins sweeping Villa 3-0 up in the second half. Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) then scored direct from a corner to put gloss on the scoreline.

The debut of dominant centre-half Diego Carlos (£5.0m) was encouraging, for those FPL managers hoping that his summer arrival can help boost the clean sheet count of Matty Cash (£5.0m) et al when the proper action gets underway. Stiffer tests await, of course, including two meetings with Premier League clubs in Australia over the next fortnight.

Aston Villa first-half XI: Sinisalo, Kesler Hayden, Carlos, Mings, Revan, Azaz, Nakamba, Traoré, El Ghazi, Bailey, Archer

Aston Villa second-half XI: Sinisalo, A. Young, Chambers, Feeney, Chrisene, O’Reilly, Luiz, Sanson, Buendía, Ings, Watkins

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 0-0 UNION SAINT-GILLOISE

View match highlights

There aren’t too many FPL forwards below £6.0m who catch the eye at present but Brighton do have two such strikers on their books in the form of Denis Undav (£5.5m) and Julio Enciso (£5.0m).

It was, perhaps contrary to expectations, Enciso who looked the livelier of the two on Saturday, with the teenage Paraguayan a bright spark in his 45-minute showing and going close with a free-kick.

A playing £5.0m forward would be a welcome prospect in FPL but it’s still not even a surety that Enciso stays with Brighton next season, as the Seagulls have previous with sending young, foreign imports – eg Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) – out on loan before they make the step up to Premier League level.

“Physically, yes [he can cope with the Premier League]. He’s a little powerhouse, to be fair to him. He can run, he’s got the capacity, he’s tenacious but he is only young. So it’s about seeing how he adapts to a new continent, a new club, a new league. We have seen it before with Alexis (Mac Allister) and Moises (Caicedo). It’s not straightforward but we like what we see and he has made a really good first impression.

“I don’t think we’ve decided anything [about him going on loan]. The first impression has been really positive. We will make the right decision based on him and what the needs of the group are and the squad. He is an option for us, that’s for sure.” – Graham Potter on Julio Enciso

Undav, one of Europe’s top scorers last season with 25 goals for Saturday’s opponents USG, was, by contrast, disappointing, not that opinions should be set in stone after one half of pre-season football.

“Not good, to be honest. I didn’t get enough balls and sometimes I lost the ball easily. But in my head, the first thing was to see how my teammates are so it wasn’t so important to play now the best game of my life, but to figure out where I can fit and to see if I have the ball, when I have to keep it, play it fast or get in the box when I have the chance to score.” – Denis Undav on his performance

Elsewhere it was business as usual for Brighton: lots of possession, no goals scored and Neal Maupay (£6.5m) losing his cool.

Marc Cucurella (£5.0m), heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, was stationed at left wing-back in the first half as Graham Potter stuck with the 3-5-2 set-up that was so successful at the tail-end of 2021/22.

Brighton first-half XI: Steele, Clarke, Dunk, Offiah, March, Karbownik, Lallana, Weir, Cucurella, Enciso, Welbeck.

Brighton second-half XI: Scherpen, Veltman, Webster, van Hecke, Lamptey, Kozlowski (Jenks 75), Alzate, Gross, Zeqiri, Maupay, Undav.

BOREHAM WOOD 0-2 BRENTFORD

  • Goals: Mbeumo (pen), Dasilva
  • Assists: Wissa, Baptiste

View match highlights

Thomas Frank kept faith with a 4-3-3 shape for Saturday’s win over Boreham Wood.

It’s a system that he used to great effect in more ‘winnable’ matches towards the end of 2021/22, with the 3-5-2 retained for games against sides towards the top of the table.

It meant that Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) and Sergi Canos (£5.0m), recently reclassified as a forward and a defender respectively by FPL Towers after mostly playing as a striker and a wing-back in 2021/22, were ironically back in winger roles we typically associate with Fantasy midfielders.

It was Mbeumo who opened the scoring from the spot early in the game, finding the net from 12 yards in substitute Ivan Toney‘s (£7.0m) absence after Yoane Wissa (£5.5m) had been felled.

Wissa, Mbeumo and Toney could have had other attacking returns before and after half-time as chances continued to come and go for the Bees, with the game only put to bed late on.

It was Josh Dasilva (£4.5m) who grabbed the second goal and he’s one to monitor in pre-season for fans of a budget midfielder, as he had been a regular starter in Brentford’s promotion-winning year before a serious hip injury sidelined him for 11 months and reduced his involvement last season to nine appearances.

“I think we created a lot of chances, we should have scored more goals. It was nice to see Josh Dasilva on the scoreboard. It’s nice to see Bryan Mbeumo scoring as well but for Josh, because he has been out for so long, it’s good to see him score. I think a good pre-season for him will put him in a top position. We know he’s a goal threat and we saw him score a nice goal.” – Thomas Frank on Josh Dasilva

Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m) was among the notable absentees for Brentford and he now looks set to miss the start of 2022/23 as a result of surgery over the summer.

Brentford first-half XI: Cox; Stevens, Jansson, Racic, Henry; Janelt, Peart-Harris, Trevitt; Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Wissa

Brentford second-half XI: Balcombe; Roerslev, Oyegoke, Bech, Thompson; Maghoma, Dasilva, Baptiste; Young-Coombes, Toney, Canos

CRYSTAL PALACE 5-4 MILLWALL

  • Goals: Eze, Ayew, O’Brien, Benteke, Rak-Sakyi
  • Assists: Zaha, Clyne, Milivojevic, Plange, Edouard

View match highlights

Palace’s starting XI against Millwall was about as strong as Patrick Vieira could name on Saturday, with Michael Olise (£5.5m) still sidelined through injury and new signing Cheick Doucoure not quite through the door.

The defensive performance was decidedly un-Palacelike given that the Eagles boasted one of the better backlines of 2021/22, although fitness and not form is the watchword in early July. Still, two goals conceded from set plays might be a concern for Patrick Vieira after the struggles from dead-ball situations in the first half of last season especially.

There was more promise going forward and from Eberechi Eze (£5.5m) in particular, with the midfielder the stand-out player from the Palace side and looking like he could fill the void left by departed loanee Conor Gallagher (£6.0m). Regularly getting up to support the front three in attack, Eze coolly slotted home the Eagles’ opener after being slipped in by Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) 10 yards out.

A Jordan Ayew (£5.5m) rebound, a Jake O’Brien header from a Luka Milivojevic (£4.5m) corner and a close-range Christian Benteke (£5.5m) effort put Palace 4-2 up, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (£4.5m) grabbing the winner after Millwall had briefly restorted parity.

We were even treated to the sight of the lesser-spotted Nathan Ferguson (£4.0m) in the second half, with the Palace Twitter account at pains to stress that his withdrawal after 30 minutes of pitch-time was pre-planned.

Palace XI: Guaita (Matthews 62), Clyne (Rodney 62), Guéhi (Ferguson 46, Phillips 77), Andersen (O’Brien 46), Mitchell (Adaramola 62) Eze (Rak-Sakyi 62), Schlupp (Plange 62), Hughes (Milivojevic 46), Zaha (Edouard 46), Mateta (Benteke 62), Ayew (Ebiowei 46).

NEWCASTLE UNITED 5-1 GATESHEAD

  • Goals: Ritchie, Joelinton (pen), Almiron x2, S Longstaff
  • Assists: S Longstaff, Krafth, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

View match highlights

The recently reclassified FPL midfielder Joelinton (£6.0m) scored from the spot in Newcastle United’s 5-1 win over neighbours Gateshead, although neither Callum Wilson (£7.5m) nor Chris Wood (£6.0m) were on the field at the time.

The Brazilian was again operating in the central midfield spot he made his own during 2021/22, later winning another penalty that Sean Longstaff (£4.5m) skied over the bar and setting up the same player for the Magpies’ fifth and final goal.

Budget Fantasy asset Miguel Almiron (£5.0m) notched a brace in the training ground win over the Heed but despite the winger breaking into his manager’s starting XI towards the back-end of last season, rumours persist that Eddie Howe is intent on adding to his options on the right flank.

Forgotten man Matt Ritchie (£4.5m), who will likely struggle to get a look-in this season if he stays on Tyneside, was used ‘out of position’ in a three-man attack in the first half.

Newcastle United first-half XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Watts, Dummett, Shelvey, Anderson, Willock, Ritchie, Fraser, Wilson

Newcastle United second-half XI: Darlow, Krafth, Watts, Burn, Targett, M Longstaff, Joelinton, S Longstaff, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Murphy

LEICESTER CITY 1-2 NOTTS COUNTY

  • Goals: Barnes
  • Assists: Daka

View match highlights

Of limited interest to Fantasy managers was the game involving Leicester City, who used 22 players against National League side Notts County – and only four of them, Ricardo Pereira (£4.5m), Wesley Fofana (£4.5m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£7.0m), were what you’d call first-team regulars.

Back-up strikers Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.5m) and Patson Daka (£6.0m) also got 45 minutes, with the former suffering the ignominy of playing with academy products and trialists after the break.

It was Daka who teed up Barnes for the Foxes’ only goal, with the winger having earlier gone within inches of scoring with a shot that trickled wide.

“Moments of poor control and running into trouble…. but his pace is so hard to defend against” was how Leicester Live summed up the performance of Barnes, which is a neat summation of his career so far.

Brendan Rodgers again opted for a 4-3-3 for Saturday’s friendly, the formation he came to favour for much of last season.

Leicester City first-half XI: Iversen; Ricardo, Fofana, Wilson-Brown, Flynn; Choudhury, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall; Wright, Daka, Barnes.

Leicester City second-half XI: Stolarczyk, Wormleighton, Appiah (trialist), Hill (trialist), Hughes, Leshabela, Madivadua, Cover, Fitzhugh, Maswanhise, Iheanacho.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS 3-0 BURNLEY

  • Goals: Gibbs-White, Podence, Chiquinho
  • Assists: Unknown

As happened last weekend, Wolverhampton Wanderers played a behind-closed-doors friendly that we don’t have any line-up or assist information for.

All the Wolves Twitter account told us was that budget midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m) and Chiquinho (£5.0m) were on the scoresheet against the Championship side.

The main headline from the game however concerned a serious ACL injury to Chiquinho, who is now set for surgery and a lengthy period on the sidelines.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER

  1. 3 A
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Hi guys

    What do u think about this team?

    5-3-2

    Raya

    Cancelo , VVD, James, Matip, Gabriel

    Salah, Kulu, Guimares

    Haaland, Jesus

    Balcombe, Andreas, Dasilva, Sam Greendwood

    Have 1 mil ITB
    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Looks good, Matip could have competition from Konate.
      VVD is a great pick but if you have 1 mil ITB …… TAA

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks for reply. Its not so good to plan transfer but I spare 1.0 mill to change Guimares ==> Trossard .

        Guimares have MC and Liv in gw3 and 5.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Cool. I can never bring myself to leave anything in the bank, but watch the Matip / Konate situation.

          Open Controls
    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Very good almost the same as me, I’d change Matip to Trippier and bring in Allison.

      Open Controls
      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope a very good season for us ahead.

        Open Controls
  2. Bayern had the Mane
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Morning..
    Could I get your take on my 1st draft please.

    Mendy
    TAA James Cancelo Perisic N William
    Martinelli Salah Neto
    Kane Haarland
    Forster Andreas Chukweumeka Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      for me i think starting a 4.0 defender for a promoted team just seems set up for failure.
      even though it lets you get a bunch of good players.

      Open Controls
    2. David Parkinson
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Raya, you will need that half.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Raya question mark

          https://theathletic.com/news/brentford-thomas-strakosha-david-raya-transfer/GAaa6H88gDsT/

          Open Controls
          1. David Parkinson
              4 mins ago

              Back-up keeper.

              Open Controls
      • Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        If you are set of the 3 big hitters it’s about as good as you can do.
        Playing Williams and Neto every week is not for me but of course it could work.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Reply fail to Bayern

          Open Controls
      • Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        So the second option in each is first bench player. Which would you go with?

        A. VVD and Kovacic
        B. Robertson and Pereira

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          B easily

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Yeah Kovacic is not nailed either. Hopefully Pereira will be after the move, but for his price Kovacic gave some nice returns last year. I suppose nailed and 2 points is all I should be hoping for.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              That 0.5 can yield much higher returns spent elsewhere, especially when it’s bench which will be rarely used I’d have thought

              Open Controls
        2. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          The Robbo change up looks good gives the following

          Henderson

          TAA Robbo Cancelo James Perisic

          Salah Kulusevski Mount Foden

          Jesus

          Forster Pereira 4.5 4.5

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Forster blocks a 3rd Spurs outfielder - I'd get a different 4M fodder.

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Cool thanks. Really just a place holder, but I have got caught with silly mistakes like that before. Your opinion on the team overall? Maybe too many rotation risk or injury prone players with a weak bench?

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                I can see how you got there. Single premium then spreading out the cash.

                Open Controls
                1. Albrightondknight
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 13 mins ago

                  Yeah I will have to be Salah C all the way. I see the value in these defenders who all have the potential to go close to 200.
                  Then the 8.0 mids have so many options to move around between as do those the 8.0 and sud forwards. I do fear Haaland and KDB but can’t have em all

                  Open Controls
      • Kobayashi
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thoughts on going with Kane and Haaland as premiums and Trent, Robbo and Diaz from Pool instead of Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. David Parkinson
            54 mins ago

            Fulham feels very Mo, so no, too risky.

            Open Controls
          • RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            52 mins ago

            could work!

            structurally i'd want a midfield premium - but it's easy enough to move around with 2x transfers.

            i really like Kane in gw1. (and Salah).

            Open Controls
            1. Kobayashi
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              The way I look at it is this: ideally, I want all three of Kane, Salah, and Haaland but as with most, this compromises the team structure too much.

              So I'm left with the second option - if I had to leave one of the three out, which of these has teammates who are most capable of 'covering' (I know everyone hates that word, but you get the idea) their premium point potential?

              ...and I always come back to Salah, because with Mane no longer in the frame I would expect Trent, Diaz and Robbo can combine to cover Mo more than Kulusevski and Foden would be able to reach Kane and Haaland's output.

              Or maybe I need to get some sleep... who knows!

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                22 mins ago

                that makes complete sense.

                My rationale is "who do i trust the least?" - and the answer is Spurs - so no Kane/Son for me.
                But there's no one else I'd like on Spurs so then I'm left wondering if I'll miss out.
                So Haaland > Kane is the likely move for me.

                Open Controls
                1. Kobayashi
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Also makes sense! If it makes any difference, ownership will be in your favour with Haaland and Salah so you will should never lose major ground with those two in your team.

                  Kane had a lot going on at this time last year (distracted by transfer speculation to City and so on), but the fact he was able to reach the numbers he did after Conte arrived in November was extremely impressive, even for him.

                  I think Conte has strengthened the team to support Kane and Son even more this time around, whereas although Salah is FPL royalty there does remain a slight question on how the changing structure incorporating Diaz and Nuñez in particular could affect his own output and points potential.

                  Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                20 mins ago

                Haaland is the only one you can realistically judge to leave out, since we don’t know enough.
                Kane involved in everything and along with Salah is on pens, yes Haaland could also be on them but we don’t know for sure yet.

                Open Controls
                1. Kobayashi
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Haaland is the one I am most eager to keep in my team as it stands followed by Kane, but only due to the reasons mentioned above - both should be on penalty duty this season too.

                  Open Controls
          • Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            51 mins ago

            I have done similar drafts but they never last long. They look great but the fear of Mo is too much. Even with weeks to go I have to put him back in or I probably couldn’t sleep 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Kobayashi
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              The fear of Mo could turn into the fear of Kane this season. Unlikely I'm sure, but you never know!

              Open Controls
          • OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            I went without Salah last season early on and regretted it big time.

            Open Controls
          • OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            I’ve left Kane out out of these 3, Robbo, Cancelo and Trent will prob score the same as him over the season for a lot less.,

            Open Controls
        2. klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          532 or 442

          a)
          Raya
          TAA - Robbo - Laporte - James - Trippier
          Salah - Bowen - Martinelli
          Haaland - Wilson

          4 - Andreas - DaSilva - Greenwood

          b)
          Raya
          TAA - VVD - Cancelo - James
          Salah - Saka - Martinelli - Neto
          Haaland - Wilson

          4 - Neco - Andreas - Greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Finally a team with the 3rd best points per £ in mid/attack - A

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Just a constant stream of points last year. Maybe short term thinking ignoring him due to initial fixtures. Maybe a lot plan to get him in after that?

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Maybe - he’s a lock for me now.
                His price is very sweet - can become any of the plethora 8.0 options even with price changes.
                And only 1.5 away from Bruno/Sterling too if they start firing.

                Clever pricing

                Open Controls
                1. Albrightondknight
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 12 mins ago

                  I will probably start with a lot of 8.0 mids but this makes me think I should be leaving at least .5 ITB.
                  This could be similar to Son at 9 or 10 mil we should all be all in !!

                  Open Controls
                  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 6 mins ago

                    Could be!

                    Open Controls
            2. klopptimusprime
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Bowen feels exactly like Son last year, 10% owned due to City GW1, still hauled

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                Ssshhh

                Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            My issue with Bowen is that I'm a WHU fan so I assume the worst - so I'm scared to get him.
            Even though last season I started with Antonio AND Benrahma.

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              That was a masterstroke by you!

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Dude - I was ranked 8,500k after gw1 and followed it up in gw2 to stay 8,750k!
                Had Jota, Greenwood as well as all the regulars - hit over 100pts with no chip.

                I then threw it all away later in the year....but still, what a start.

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Nice work

                  Open Controls
        3. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          1. Why are Arsenal players so popular. I know Jesus scored brace in first preseason friendly but they have couple of tough fixtures to start PL v Palace away then Leicester home. Perhaps a case to move for them in week 3 when could well have lost value and pick up cheaper ( see point 2 below)

          2. A lot of managers going to quickly lose value if some high EO players don’t start strongly. And that includes bench where highly owned 4/ 4.5’s don’t start well. Perhaps better not to be full on template to start

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            We play fixtures early because there is no form, I follow you every year because like your style and think I beat 3 out of last 4 years(proud because I know your very very good) big respect for you DD

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Appreciate the comments, thank you and good luck this season

              Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Dd saka decent at 8 with fixtures and then easy swap, personalised going 3 8 mids

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              8m*

              Open Controls
          3. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            32 mins ago

            100% agree on point 2.

            On point 1 I think it's a couple of things.

            Midfielders below 8.0 are hard to judge - so Martinelli seems cheap/value given what he showed last year at times.

            Jesus is showing form, whether people think form is a real thing or not I don't know. Plus it's new - new things are exciting.
            And Arsenal are a pretty good team!

            I don't get the Tomiyasu hype - I think that's because Arsenal's prices were revealed early so people have had him in their head as "value" for longer.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              There is literally nothing there below 8m is there ? Unless you can sell me some

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                I'm hoping Rashford starts well in preseason - I'd take a punt on him.

                I read a nice article this morning (The Athletic) about how he's had a healthy preseason and has been working his butt off (compared to rehabbing his shoulder last season).

                Open Controls
              2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Coutinho, Raphinha, JWP, Martinelli are the standouts for me

                Open Controls
            2. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              It shows it is a marathon. I remember 4 years ago(I think) I got a little gem captain for last 4 weeks (changed one week due to champions league) Sterling , caught me up 100pts in 4 weeks and won the cash league (470)

              Open Controls
          4. Snake Juice
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Because a healthy Arsenal team is one of the strongest in the league.

            Open Controls
        4. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          This smashes template

          4.5m(news on Raya)
          Taa Robertson Cancelo Chilwell Tierney(interchangeable with 5m keeper and 4.5m def (Tomi)
          Salah Mount Saka Foden/Bowen,(if not +0.5m)
          Jesus

          PURE BALANCE!

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            I'd do that with Foden & Bowen and no Saka.
            Don't need double Arsenal attack I think.

            Lovely looking team.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah yeah like it , no Haaland though did you notice?

              Open Controls
          2. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Exact same structure with some different personnel.
            The thing is I think this is close to template now. But it won’t be for long cause when the shiny new toys are required the first place the cash will be taken from is defence. I know from past experience and I am 100% not for changing this year but it will require discipline. There is also the factor that there may be less CS at the start of the season so this structure might be tested very early on.
            My biggest fear is Haaland kicking off with those ownership numbers.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              This is literally best ppm for budget and 3 per team I can make

              Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            I do like this with that strong group of 8 m plus midfielders. Strong Haaland start would be main concern

            Open Controls
          4. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            20 mins ago

            Only downside is 2 x 4.5 fwds

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              11 mins ago

              Hi Kane we started out together last year and you did your own which didn't really work, but you was to be following me and I messed up gek38 trying to win a ml

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Hi DD, yeah I remember I really liked your early draft, think you started with Son?

                I started quite well, 100 in GW1, GW2 was ok but didn’t have Benrahma and I think captain blank too.

                GW3-7 I messed my entire season and went without Salah and kept Bruno instead, and even stayed with when Ronaldo come to town.

                Son was my only real success throughout the season, managed to have a fairly strong finish but still finished 270k or something.

                Never going without Salah again!

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Seem to recall messing up my BB too with a solitary Lowton 1 pointer.
                  Think that was the week I gave up and deleted to return back a few weeks later lol

                  Open Controls
          5. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Like it, but I’ve a feeling Haaland is needed. I had similar but changed to accommodate Haaland his stats are just to good to ignore.

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              I am really thorn on this. We know the points systems doesn’t help forwards and the last few years very few have broke 200. So my rule now is one mid priced forward. My concern is that Haaland is completely different gravy and will blow this theory out of the water. Let me put it like this if Haaland was a mid at that price I would find a way to have him in my team - if that makes any sense.

              Open Controls
              1. OneMan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                Agree, no clean CS’s for forwards either. But Haaland is a new animal to FPL. I think he could be highest points scorer in league this season.

                Open Controls
                1. Kobayashi
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Alongside Kane.

                  Open Controls
        5. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          @ Dunas_Dog , finish last year ? (Out of pure Interest) because your one of my favourites on this forum

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            A disappointing 63K - was inside top 10K but made some bad choices in last few weeks unfortunately.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              just now

              How good is 63k though really?

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Less than 1%

                Open Controls
          2. OPTA FPL
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Me

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not seen you sorry, any history?

              Open Controls
        6. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Sterling always an fpl legend to me , 4 weeks to go until end of season going for the golden Boot won me my ml (470) , (c) 3/4 weeks knew he was benched for champions league

          Open Controls
          1. OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            How would you fit him in if you have Salah and Haaland ?

            Open Controls
        7. Moneymar
            1 hour ago

            A, B or C? Maybe there’s a D or an E?

            A) Son / Salah / Bruno G. / Neto
            B) Son / Salah / Coutinho / Dasilva
            C) Son / Salah / Rashford / Neto

            Open Controls
            1. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              57 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Atletico Junior
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          • OneMan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            58 mins ago

            Trent every game

            Or

            Mitrovic & Perisic rotating which would also strengthen my bench ?

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Trent

              Open Controls
            2. Moneymar
                13 mins ago

                Shirt nr. 66

                Open Controls
            3. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              57 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Reply fail to Moneymar

                Open Controls
                1. Moneymar
                    12 mins ago

                    Gotcha

                    Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 8 Years
                57 mins ago

                https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2945/history decent? Last 4 years proper got into it

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Better than mine!

                  Open Controls
              3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Meslier (4.0)
                James Trippier Cash Tomiyasu (Williams)
                Salah Diaz Kulusevski Martinelli (Andreas)
                Kane Haaland (4.5)

                Open Controls
                1. OneMan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Trent or Robbo will score more or the same as Kane over the season and save you a lot of millions.

                  Open Controls
              4. OneMan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Sterling one to watch

                Open Controls
              5. Atletico Junior
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Trying to fit 3 premiums and got here;

                Sánchez (4M)

                TAA - James - Jonny - Neco W (Patterson)

                Salah - Son - Rashford - Neto (Pereira)

                Jesús - Haaland (Greenwood)

                Will rotate Pereira, Neco and Patterson depending on fixtures

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.