516
Members July 12

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

516 Comments
Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) has been handed a significant price rise in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of 2022/23 and is now the joint second-most-expensive FPL defender.

The price hike was inevitable after his fine 2021/22 in which he banked 12 attacking returns, 19 clean sheets and 201 points.

However, while the Portuguese now costs £7.0m, team-mates Ruben Dias (£6.0m) and Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) are available for a million less.

There’ll be many Fantasy managers, then, who will seriously consider the cheaper centre-halves as Man City defensive coverage from Gameweek 1 onwards.

With that in mind, we will run a comparison of the three City defenders in this Premium Members article.

CANCELO V DIAS V LAPORTE: FPL RETURNS 2021/22

PlayerPointsPoints per matchAppearancesGoalsAssistsClean sheetsBonus points
Cancelo2015.6361111927
Dias1414.929 (2)251412
Laporte1604.83342188

Cancelo finished second among FPL defenders for points after cracking the 200-point mark in 2021/22.

His total of 11 assists was identical to Andrew Robertson’s (£7.0m) and only one short of what Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) managed, while the Reds’ right-back was the only defender to better Cancelo’s total of 27 bonus points.

Reliability of starts was another plus point in a side otherwise riddled by rotation: he made Pep Guardiola’s line-up in 36 of the 37 matchday squads he was available for.

Laporte was pretty much as ‘nailed’ as Cancelo, suffering only two benchings in the whole of 2021/22 – and the first of those was because he had spent time in self-isolation and missed training.

The Spaniard chipped in with four goals and two assists to supplement his 18 clean sheets.

Dias, meanwhile, had his involvement curtailed towards the end of the season after an unfortunate hamstring injury.

However, he still managed two goals, an eye-catching five assists and 14 clean sheets, averaging 4.9 points per match.

CANCELO V DIAS V LAPORTE: GOAL THREAT

PlayerMins per penalty box touchMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per big chanceMins per shot on target
Cancelo29.939.8104.1806.8140.3
Dias70.9133.8160.6602.3803
Laporte64.480.988.5404.6404.6

Cancelo attempted a remarkable 81 shots last season, more than any other Man City player including Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), but only scored once.

One of those efforts hit the woodwork, but his expected goals (xG) map (see below) pinpoints exactly why he struggled to find the net more often, with only 38% of his goal attempts arriving inside the opponent’s penalty box.

In fact, despite taking 81 efforts, the Portuguese averaged just 0.06 xG per shot, so his odds of scoring any individual attempt is six per cent.

Despite taking 46 fewer shots overall, Laporte actually racked up one more attempt in the box (32, see below) than Cancelo, whilst also registering three additional big chances.

It’s also worth noting that the majority of the Spaniard’s goal threat stemmed from set-pieces. In fact, among all FPL defenders, only Liverpool duo Joel Matip (£6.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) registered more attempts from dead-ball situations than Laporte in 2021/22, something which should be factored in given De Bruyne’s ability from corners and free-kicks.

Dias, meanwhile, was behind in all of the above metrics, but getting on the end of a set-piece can sometimes be a bit of a lottery and in 2020/21, he actually trumped Laporte for goal threat.

CANCELO V LAPORTE V DIAS: ASSIST POTENTIAL

516 Comments
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is Rashford going to start regularly?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletico Timbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Depends on his form doesn’t it. He’s dipped massively, can he get it back? Only time will tell. Best to waist and see instead of starting out with him I’d say.

      Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Avoid for me

      Open Controls
    3. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Almost certainly. But keep an eye on whether we sign Anthony.

      Open Controls
  2. Athletico Timbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    Any Villa fans, tell us about Ramsey, is he a goer?

    Open Controls
    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Similar to last season I’d say, but not sure I’d go there for 5.5.
      Bailey a better pick at 5 imo

      Open Controls
      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Agree. If Bailey can nail down a starting role he could be the bargain of the season at 5m. There’s a serious player in there if he can stay fit

        Open Controls
  3. antpro26
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    I'm between these 2 options now. Thoughts much appreciated!

    A) Cancelo, Perisic, Diaz, (Greenwood)
    B) Tomiyasu, Jonny, (Pereira), Kane

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Hard without the rest of the team for context but B looks like too many compromises just for Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
          31 mins ago

          i think johny is an excellent choice at 4.5. He scored few goals at the end & wolves defense may be better with him.

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            I don’t disagree, Jonny is one of the standout 4.5 options but he’s still not going to match the value of the defenders in option A.

            Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Can’t believe I’m actually considering a Utd player

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Newcastle?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 3 Years
          43 mins ago

          West Ham

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          Man Utd

          Open Controls
      2. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        They won’t play Liverpool’s D string team every week.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          I know but they’ll be up for it this season because of last season & they are pretty cheap tbh. Maybe it’s better to just keep monitoring for now than to get any in.

          Open Controls
          1. Tomerick
            • 7 Years
            41 mins ago

            Could say the same about Leeds but I won’t be clamouring for them either

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 3 Years
              25 mins ago

              Leeds weren't runnerups the season before though. seems like you're not really thinking about this seriously.

              Open Controls
      3. OneMan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        37 mins ago

        If Ronaldo leaves we all will be.

        Open Controls
    4. Cmondown
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      RMT please.... Ederson downgrade an option to make changes but I think I'm fine for now???
      Ederson (4.0)
      Robbo Cancelo James Tomi (Neco)
      Salah Martinelli Bowen Bruno M (4.5)
      Halaand Jesus (4.5)

      Open Controls
      1. Bram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks solid - Adreas Periera the fodder mid of choice atm.

        Pretty template but I don't say that as a bad thing - the template is template for a reason.

        Personally I'd probably go Mendy & TAA - I prefer TAA but also gives a Bowen to Man City mid route without a keeper sub. Mendy and Robbo + 0.5 ofc works too if you prefer.

        Open Controls
    5. UnluckyXI
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Why is James' ownership so much higher than Chilwell?

      Last season Chilwell was a lot better points per game although was a low sample size.

      Even the season before when they had similar minutes Chilwell outscored James.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletico Timbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Chilwell injured so early the limelight fell on James. I’d have Chilly over James every time

        Open Controls
        1. Athletico Timbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Although saying that, the long term injury has to be a concern

          Open Controls
      2. Fletch69
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        I guess because we've seen more of James lately. To be fair he looks like one hell of a player, I think we've maybe just forgotten how good Chilwell is when fit

        Open Controls
      3. InsertPunHere
          48 mins ago

          James had more big hauls and for the casual Chilwell was nowhere near as visible bc of his injury lay-off.

          Open Controls
        • Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Honestly, I can move away from having both. They're just too compelling, even if they signed Magure to replace Rudiger

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            *can't

            Open Controls
        • JELLYFISH
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          I’ve got neither but I’d pick James over Chilly as we dont really know how his injury has effected his game

          Open Controls
        • jacob1989
            41 mins ago

            James also kept on getting injured and off. He too is injury prone.
            Chilwell surely rotates with Alonso atleast start of season after nearly 1 year out.

            Open Controls
            1. UnluckyXI
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              He was fit for end of season so hoping full summer is enough for him to start

              Open Controls
          • BROOKLYN FREE AGENT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            36 mins ago

            I seem to remember that James’ ppg was even better for the games they both played

            Open Controls
            1. UnluckyXI
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Think you're right, both got 4 CS, 3 goals but James for 3 assists to Chiwell's 2.

              Open Controls
          • No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            James’s injuries more worrying than chilwell’s. A serious injury is fine in fpl as you just take them out (although it’s horrible in real life clearly). James has little niggling ones that come out of nowhere and are hard to plan around.

            Open Controls
            1. Bram
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              I agree here - it's not like Chillwell is just back from injury although he needs gametime but a full preseason will tell us more. He's been fit all summer.

              James seems to need more ongoing minute management worries me more than a returning Chillwell after a full preseason..

              All this said both look great value but currently I have Chillwell over James.

              Open Controls
        • Fannebru
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          48 mins ago

          Enough talk on go big at the back. Scoring goals is still an issue in football, as I remember it.
          Allison
          Alonso - Cucurella - Digne
          Salah - Mahrez - Harrison - Maddison
          Havertz - Haaland - Jesus
          (Balcombe - Vestergard - Williams - Andreas)
          You can thank me later

          Open Controls
          1. InsertPunHere
              33 mins ago

              Not even one of TAA and Cancelo??

              Open Controls
            • Fletch69
              • 1 Year
              32 mins ago

              Can't lose if you don't concede, even in real football.

              Open Controls
            • jacob1989
                29 mins ago

                No need to go big at the back but this looks very imbalanced. Alonso not nailed at all & the rest defenders are all meh. Atleast get 1-2 premiums (6-7m range) & rest can be 4.5s

                Open Controls
              • Dusty Donut
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Alonso feels incredibly risky. Just can’t see him getting many minutes at all. Some great options at 4.5 / 5.0, which will give you another .5 to spend elsewhere

                Open Controls
              • Assisting the assister
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Need nailed defenders though

                Open Controls
            • jacob1989
                45 mins ago

                whats with this obsession of big 5 at back? All the love lost for midfielders bar Salah?

                Open Controls
                1. Tomerick
                  • 7 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  5 at the back outscored the same values worth of mids by some distance last season and any mids that did do well just went up dramatically.

                  Open Controls
                2. InsertPunHere
                    37 mins ago

                    Lack of quality sub-premium strikers, attacking full-backs getting assists/goals + CS, defenders less prone to rotation than attacking midfielders generally, etc.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jacob1989
                        1 min ago

                        yes good point. But I still feel after 2 or 3 gws, the template will change. Maybe fitting in Son or Sterling with Salah or having atleast 2 8m mids who are in form or a mid price striker like Wilson having a good start or simply premium defenders blanking 2-3 games in a row.

                        Open Controls
                    2. No Professionals
                      • 4 Years
                      35 mins ago

                      Basically you’re getting midfielders classed as defenders, so get the bonus of clean sheets. Guaranteed 200 ish points for 7-7.5m. The only downside of going too big at the back is missing out on value of 4.5m defenders (when there is no value in mids or fwds at that price).

                      Open Controls
                      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        Exactly this.
                        I want the premium defence AND the budget defence. 8-1-1 formation 🙂

                        Open Controls
                  • antpro26
                    • 10 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Rest of my team for context:

                    A)
                    Raya (Gaz)
                    Trent James CANCELO PERISIC (Neco)
                    Salah Rashford Neto DIAZ (Pereira)
                    Jesus Haaland (GREENWOOD)

                    B)
                    Raya (Gaz)
                    Trent James TOMIYASU JONNY (Neco)
                    Salah Rashford Neto (Pereira, MURPHY)
                    Jesus Haaland KANE

                    Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Warby84
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      A,

                      B has WC GW2 written all over it…

                      Open Controls
                    2. InsertPunHere
                        22 mins ago

                        A

                        Open Controls
                    3. Warby84
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      43 mins ago

                      Meslier (Lis
                      Trippier Trent Cancelo Tomi (Neco
                      Salah Bowen Diaz Neto (Pereira
                      Jesus Haaland (Gayle)

                      Thoughts?

                      Open Controls
                      1. InsertPunHere
                          25 mins ago

                          Why Gayle? Everything else looks good.

                          Open Controls
                        • Dusty Donut
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Agree with the above. Gayle won’t play so better off going with a low owned 4.5 as your third forward

                          Open Controls
                          1. Dusty Donut
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Good team though otherwise

                            Open Controls
                      2. Fletch69
                        • 1 Year
                        41 mins ago

                        Been tinkering and one premium seems to work very well. Not sure I can bring myself to go with it but what do you make of it?

                        Allison
                        TAA / Cancelo / R-James / Laporte
                        Salah / Bowen / Mount / JWP
                        Jesus / Toney

                        Open Controls
                      3. Finding Timo
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        Who scores more 1) Trent or 2) Diaz? Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. InsertPunHere
                            34 mins ago

                            1, but get both!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              33 mins ago

                              Ok cheers I have Diaz but not Trent as was going for cheaper defenders

                              Open Controls
                              1. InsertPunHere
                                  31 mins ago

                                  Hang on, is this Luis Diaz the Liverpool mud we’re talking about, or Ruben Dias the City defender? Diaz worth getting, Dias maybe not if it disrupts your structure.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Finding Timo
                                    • 1 Year
                                    29 mins ago

                                    Diaz Liverpool

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. InsertPunHere
                                        28 mins ago

                                        Ok, got confused by the other commentor. Trent is defo worth it even if you’re going small at the back.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Finding Timo
                                          • 1 Year
                                          27 mins ago

                                          Ok cheers will try to fit in

                                          Open Controls
                                • Fletch69
                                  • 1 Year
                                  32 mins ago

                                  Trent for sure.

                                  Do you think Diaz starts every game alongside Laporte?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Fletch69
                                    • 1 Year
                                    30 mins ago

                                    Sorry, that's Dias not Diaz...

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. jacob1989
                                      29 mins ago

                                      i think he means luis diaz

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Finding Timo
                                      • 1 Year
                                      28 mins ago

                                      Sorry it’s Diaz of Liverpool. My defence is James, Laporte, tomi, neco & 4m def

                                      Open Controls
                              2. No Professionals
                                • 4 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                Mendy
                                Trent Cancelo Chilwell Perisic Tomiyasu
                                Salah Diaz Rashford
                                Haaland Jesus

                                Gazzaniga Andreas DaSilva Greenwood

                                Pretty safe, only see Rashford and perisic as risks and they could have big upside.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ser Davos
                                  • 7 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  solid structure, decent team

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. No Professionals
                                    • 4 Years
                                    25 mins ago

                                    It’ll change I’m sure but I think the core and structure will remain. The lure of a spurs premium is strong, but I’m pretty set against the 3 premium structure.

                                    Open Controls
                                2. The Mighty Hippo
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  24 mins ago

                                  I like this a lot.

                                  Open Controls
                                3. Fish up a tree
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  21 mins ago

                                  Perisic if nailed would be straight in but he’s 33, new to prem, carrying an injury, they have Sess who did well last year, plus champs league games so all this tells me he aint going to play enough for what we need..

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. No Professionals
                                    • 4 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    Like I said, perisic is a risk that I’ll keep an eye on, could easily go for trippier or cash instead.

                                    Open Controls
                              3. StevenW
                                • 3 Years
                                33 mins ago

                                A) Mendy, Digne, Grealish, Salah, 4.5m
                                B) Ramsdale, Cancelo, Rashford, 4.5m, Haaland

                                Open Controls
                              4. The Mighty Hippo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                30 mins ago

                                What does this look like? It's very predicated on the assumption that Cucurella moves to Man City and that he secures the left sided full back role. I think Mount and Mahrez have the potential to be the highest scoring out of the 8.0M midfield options and I also think it's very possible that Robertson returns more points than Diaz through the opening fixtures.

                                Mendy
                                TAA | Robertson | Perisic | Cucurella
                                Salah | Mount | Mahrez | Neto
                                Haaland | Mitrovic
                                -------------------------------------------------
                                4.0 | Tomiyasu | Andreas | Greenwood

                                Open Controls
                                1. RogDog_jimmy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  A lot of it makes sense.
                                  I'd be a little worried about Perisic, Cucurella & Mahrez rotation, but you have 2 starters on the bench.

                                  I like Mount too - interested to see how Chelsea shake out with late transfers, lots going on there it seems.

                                  Open Controls
                              5. An Púca
                                • 10 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                Who are the likely starting Spurs full backs this season or is it impossible to know at this stage?

                                Open Controls
                                1. InsertPunHere
                                    11 mins ago

                                    Doherty and Perisic, but I think he’ll be the more heavily rotated of the two. Even if Spence comes in I think Conte will mostly stick with Doherty.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Fish up a tree
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      6 mins ago

                                      Royal is there as well it’s hard to know tbh

                                      Preseason will tell us but I see heavy rotation

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. InsertPunHere
                                          just now

                                          Royal isn’t great from wingback, think that’s the main reason we’re in for spence to get some proper backup

                                          Open Controls
                                  • BerryMaze
                                    • 4 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    for now i am happy, curious what others think:

                                    sanchez (steele)
                                    james robertson cancelo tomiyasu (n.williams)
                                    salah diaz saka neto (andreas)
                                    haaland jesus (greenwood)

                                    saka/diaz could be mount, maddison or any other 8.0m mid.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. No Professionals
                                      • 4 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      I like it, solid

                                      Open Controls
                                  • No Professionals
                                    • 4 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    Which 3

                                    A) mendy, chilwell and perisic
                                    B) Raya, chilwell and James

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. BerryMaze
                                      • 4 Years
                                      1 min ago

                                      B.

                                      Chelsea has a new central defence so i am not sure about their cs early on. but chillwell and james will definitely provide output.

                                      Open Controls
                                  • sirmorbach
                                    • 6 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    Perisic's ceiling is scary, but I'm seriously considering Cash instead because of rotation risks.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Bambi
                                    • 10 Years
                                    13 mins ago

                                    how's this squad looking?

                                    Core (play every week):

                                    Raya
                                    TAA - James - Trippier
                                    Salah - Son - Raphina
                                    Haaland - Wilson

                                    Then pick 2 from Tomyasu, N Williams, Andreas, DaSilva to play depending on fixtures

                                    Open Controls
                                  • quickstop
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    For the brave...

                                    Ramsdale | (4.0)
                                    VVD | Perisic | Walker | Tomiyasu | (Williams)
                                    Son | Diaz | Mahrez | (Andreas) | (4.5)
                                    Kane | Darwin | Jesus

                                    Good luck to all in the coming season.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • sirmorbach
                                    • 6 Years
                                    9 mins ago

                                    A. Perisic, Tomiyasu first sub, Andreas second sub
                                    B. Cash, Lanzini/Pedro Neto first sub, Neco Williams second sub

                                    Open Controls
                                  • OneMan
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Will Sterling get more playing time at Che than City ?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. RogDog_jimmy
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 1 Year
                                      just now

                                      i honestly believe 100% yes.

                                      unless he struggles. but i don't think he will.

                                      Open Controls
                                  • Tinmen
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    So basically if I want to go for a threemium with Kane. Here’s my choices.

                                    Which is best folks?

                                    A) Cancelo Perisic LDiaz
                                    B) Trippier NecoW Kane

                                    Open Controls

