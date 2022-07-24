965
FPL July 24

The best mid-price FPL forwards for 2022/23

965 Comments
We turn our attention to the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mid-price forwards as we continue to examine the price list.

Here, the focus is on those in the £6.5m-£8.0m bracket, with our look at premium options to follow.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re mostly focusing on Gameweeks 1-8 in this series.

Opta stats on the players featured in these articles are available in our Premium Members Area, where you can now get a full year’s subscription for just £2.49 a month.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

GABRIEL JESUS

Gabriel Jesus’ (£8.0m) impressive pre-season form has seen his ownership rise to a whopping 60.4%, making him the most selected player in FPL at the time of writing.

Barely 90 seconds into his Arsenal debut, the Brazilian found the net, and given that he will receive far more sustained game-time than he was afforded at Manchester City, it’s easy to see why he is proving such a popular initial pick.

In his three-friendly run-outs so far, Jesus has been the focal point of the attack, a role that could potentially transform him into a 20-goal-a-season striker.

However, he will be feeding off a different supply line at Arsenal, in a team that creates fewer chances than City, so some caution is still required. Additionally, Jesus has underachieved his expected goals (xG) in four of the last five seasons, which tells us he hasn’t been a particularly clinical finisher in that time.

SeasonGoalsxGxG delta
2021/22810.82-2.82
2020/2198.72+0.28
2019/201418.49-4.49
2018/19711.46-4.46
2017/181314.18-1.18

Arsenal, meanwhile, face just one of last season’s top six sides in their first eight matches, when they visit Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in September.

As a result, the Gunners sit top of our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 1 and 8.

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.5m) managed just three goals in 2020/21, his last top-flight season in the Premier League.

However, he returns having netted a whopping 43 in Fulham’s Championship-winning campaign – breaking all sorts of goalscoring records along the way – and is now playing under a more attacking manager whose free-flowing set-up plays to his strengths.

READ MORE: What to expect from Fulham manager Marco Silva in FPL

It isn’t just goal threat Mitrovic offers, either: he produced seven assists in 2021/22, the most he has managed in a single season during his senior career, with the Serb regularly dropping into midfield to help his team’s build-up play.

Fulham may struggle for chances in the top flight, but what they do create will go through Mitrovic.

However, a tough early schedule perhaps suggests we should wait until around Gameweek 8 before investing, as the Cottagers face six of last season’s top 10 in their first seven fixtures.

READ MORE: What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham’s midfielders in FPL?

IVAN TONEY

Ivan Toney (£7.0m) finished fifth for points among FPL forwards in 2021/22, producing a respectable 12 goals in 33 appearances.

As the season progressed, the 26-year-old hit his stride, scoring seven of those goals in a run of four games in the spring. In fact, in his position, only Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m) scored more in 2022.

However, there are concerns worth flagging.

For example, the departure of Christian Eriksen (£6.5m) is a blow for Thomas Frank’s side, given his ability to create, while Toney’s threat from open-play was limited last season, with team-mate Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) posting a higher non-pen xG figure (8.78/8.69).

Saying that, a penalty-taking talisman who is one of the first names on the team sheet is appealing, especially given Brentford’s opening fixtures – they face only one of last season’s top seven in the opening seven Gameweeks.

OLLIE WATKINS

Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season, three short of his 2020/21 tally (14).

Now, with playmakers Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) and Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) feeding him for a full season, he should have little trouble hitting double figures for a third successive campaign.

After a poor start under Dean Smith in 2021/22, Aston Villa improved under Steven Gerrard and ranked joint-seventh for goals scored (38) from his appointment in Gameweek 12 onwards.

Above: Aston Villa’s goal threat (averages per match) under Dean Smith (left) and Steven Gerrard (right) in 2021/22

In that time, Watkins registered more shots in the box than all forwards bar Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For Villa, the opening four fixtures are pretty decent, with newly-promoted Bournemouth and Everton up first.

CALLUM WILSON

If he can stay fit, there is a decent chance Callum Wilson (£7.5m) will be one of the highest-scoring FPL forwards in 2022/23.

With 20 goals, six assists and 204 FPL points in 39 starts for Newcastle United, the potential is clear, but his fitness record is questionable.

Indeed, he only returned for the final three matches of last season after getting injured in December and played a part in less than half of the Magpies’ fixtures in 2021/22.

Notably, he was also absent from a recent pre-season training session as Eddie Howe looks to manage his load:

“Every day when we plan training we look at individual needs. We took Callum out and gave him some different work from the group. That was quite a high intensity drill early in the session and we didn’t want to expose him to that.

No one has ever doubted Callum’s ability. He is an outstanding striker, and he showed that coming back from a long injury and performing well at the end of the season. I would love him to have an injury-free campaign. We are looking for (15 to 20 goals) from our no 9, for sure – whether that’s Callum on his own or with Chris Wood. We need those goals from our front players. We believe they are capable of delivering those numbers.” – Eddie Howe

As for Newcastle, they certainly improved after they made five January signings, with only Man City and Liverpool picking up more points in 2022.

However, the opening fixtures are decidedly mixed, with Pep Guardiola’s side and Liverpool to come in the first five Gameweeks. That might be enough to put off any potential suitors, but if Wilson can stay fit, he will surely be a popular pick in Gameweek 6 once the schedule eases.

READ MORE: FPL 2022/23 ‘sleeper’ picks: Callum Wilson

OTHER CANDIDATES: THE PROS AND THE CONS

FPL pre-season: Martial and Solanke net again

After being handed an opportunity to lead the line in pre-season, Anthony Martial (£7.0m) has potentially emerged as Manchester United’s first-choice striker. The Frenchman has been one of United’s best performers against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace, scoring in each of the three friendly wins. A lot depends on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has yet to return to training amid concerns over his future. However, after seizing his chance with both hands, Martial does at least look likely to start the season up front for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Kai Havertz (£8.0m) was mainly playing as a centre-forward in 2021/22 and, as a result, has switched from a midfielder to a forward in FPL this season. A fairly modest 12 Premier League goals and 10 assists across his previous two campaigns is hardly anything to shout about, but Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan does at least boost his minute expectations. However, it does look like there are superior forward options available to FPL managers in Gameweek 1, and it may be others who benefit most from Havertz’s ability to create space in the final third, like Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) and Mason Mount (£8.0m).

There won’t be many takers for the injury-prone Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) and often wasteful Neal Maupay (£6.5m) at Brighton and Hove Albion, despite some decent opening fixtures. Elsewhere, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the likes of Raul Jimenez (£7.0m), Patrick Bamford (£7.5m), Michail Antonio (£7.5m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.0m) enter the FPL conversation before the year is out, but for now, they all enter the season with a point to prove having mostly underwhelmed in 2021/22, be it through poor performances on the pitch or injury.

That leaves Julian Alvarez (£6.5m), who certainly impressed on his debut earlier this week, but minutes remain a real concern, even if Erling Haaland’s (£11.5m) fitness is still in question heading into Gameweek 1.

965 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoKane & Zohores
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    It's basically a Robbo vs Diaz.

    A: Robbo and Martinelli/Neto
    B: Diaz and Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. BIGREDDOG
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That's super tough mate. Probably A.

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. ᴋiɴɢ
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which combo??

    1. Martinelli + Rashford + Perisic
    2. Neto + Jesus + 5m Def

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Always the one with the best FPL option and work around that.

      To me out of all the players mentioned, that's Jesus.

      So 2

      Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  3. 15men1cup
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I got bottomed big time:

    Flirting with a 451

    Meslier, 4.0
    TAA, Robinson, Cancelo, James (Nico)
    Salah, Son, Rashford, Martinelli, Neto
    Jesus (4.5, 4.5)

    Thinking of downgrading James to Trip and upgrading Rashford to Sacho....

    Little help.....

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Don't like having two 4.5 forwards as fodder personally. They're 2 dead bench options and if any of the starting 11 doesn't play for whatever reason then you'll have problems

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        cheers.....the only viable option would be Martial I am thinking?

        Open Controls
        1. 15men1cup
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          for cheap

          Open Controls
        2. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Martial may not be a bad choice as a 2nd striker if ETH favours him

          Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I like it. A worthwhile risk IMO.
      I would personally keep Rashford and upgrade a forward to a 6m.

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        and keep the 6.0m on the bench? I was thinking if I was going to skim money I would time Martial....but any 6.0m you would suggest?

        Open Controls
        1. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          just now

          One of the Forrest guys.

          Open Controls
    3. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I like a lot about this - great to see Son, but the problem with just 1 playing forward is that if Jesus doesn't play you won't get a sub as playing with no forwards isn't a valid formation. Maybe a risk worth taking or downgrade to get to a Solanke or Johnson; or perhaps one of the 4.5 forwards will get minutes reliably.

      I like Trippier and think it's not clear how Chelsea will start the season so could be tempted by James to Trippier.

      Open Controls
      1. 15men1cup
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        nice one. Cheers for the input

        Open Controls
  4. BIGREDDOG
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? Pretty sure I'm going without Salah.

    Mendy (Forster)
    TAA Cancelo James Perisic (N.Williams)
    Diaz Saka Neto (Andreas Bailey)
    Kane (C) Haaland Toney

    Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Not sure about Toney, but the rest looks good. But I wouldn't recommend going without Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. BIGREDDOG
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thought as much. Cheers.

        Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Brave to go without Salah. Also not keen myself on double Chelsea defence right now. At least not until they've settled on their backline and the fixtures get better (their good fixtures in the opening few are all away from home)

      Open Controls
  5. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Just saw this video of Estoril vs. Brighton friendly.
    The first 3 goals seem like they're from a 90s sports comedy movie.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDAXdSnIHtA

    Open Controls
  6. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Too ballsy? Worried about the lack of flexibility but otherwise really liking this.

    Raya (Balcombe)
    TAA, Walker, Zinchenko, Trippier (Neco)
    Salah, KDB, Martinelli, Neto (Andreas)
    Kane, Jesus (Plange)

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      It's good

      Open Controls
      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        I prefer Haaland up front with Kane (no Jesus) and a 8mil mid.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cheers! I think Jesus could be a steal at that price… Think it’s a toss up between Kane & KDB or Haaland & Son.

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Could be regarding Jesus. It's Haaland vs KdB and Jesus vs the 8 mil mid of your choice to score more.

            Open Controls
    2. KLR149*
      • 1 Year
      just now

      KDB could very well be worth the risk..being overlooked by many IMO

      Open Controls
  7. Jacky boy
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    which one ?

    A) Bailey + Ederson
    B) Martinelli + Meslier

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    I appreciate people asking for RMT's; that is what the site is about in some ways. I do get frustrated though when there is a response that offers nothing. A common thread is someone will have Kane rather than Haaland for instance and post their team. Some bright spark will reply "team good but I prefer Haaland to Kane". Hello!

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      57 mins ago

      The RMT have moved on from structure discussion to spefic players (ie who will score more) over the last 2 weeks. The closer to deadline all there will be are RMT.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Totally agree. Especially at this stage where its all quite speculative, I try to accept the OPs choices as much as possible, whether that's threemium, Son/Haaland or just Salah, and just answer direct questions or point out anything that looks problematic based on what I've seen in pre-season (e.g. Chilwell/Doherty lack of mins)

      Open Controls
  9. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Taa walker dalot trippier
    Neto rash salah kdb
    Jesus kane

    Subs steele neco andreas taylor

    Gtg? Or really need cancelo rjames?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think James is an avoid unless we see Chelsea land some def signings and the manager is a bit more positive. I compared Cancelo with Dias and Laporte today. Cancelo stats look great over the season but over 6 to 8 weeks they could all be close.

      Not a fan of MU Def as I think they will ship a few.

      g2g

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Problem is will walker start?

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          True. If worried go Gabriel.

          Open Controls
  10. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Draft 3 - threemium plus Jesus. Thoughts?

    Raya
    Trent Cancelo Zinchenko Jonny
    Salah Neto Bailey
    Kane Haaland Jesus

    Balcombe Andreas Dasilva Neco

    Open Controls
    1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      best threemium ive seen

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I don't mind the 433 structure, however not much flexibility in mid in a threemium. I found Laterisers threemium interesting

      Meslier
      TAA Cancelo Walker Digne
      Salah Martinelli Bailey
      Haaland Kane Martial

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I still think kdb can match haaland

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah it will be close but Haaland gives in 0.5 to use elsewhere.

          Open Controls
  11. footballfreak
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    Current draft with 0.5 in bank. How does it look?

    Mendy (Gazza)
    TAA James Cancelo Zinchenko (Neco)
    Salah Rashford Diaz Bailey (Andreas)
    Jesus Haaland (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Bailey -> Neto and it's the template of templates.

      Open Controls
    2. Chris_l25
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Pretty much the current template but that's not necessarily a bad thing

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Double Chelski defence after conceding 4 against Arsenal, Haaland not fully fit and Bailey not nailed...

      But for now, legend.

      Open Controls
  12. aapoman
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    A quick one

    A. Robbo, Rashford, Raya
    or
    B. Diaz, Trippier, Mendy/Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      B if you have TAA

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      B for me - not even close.

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Dalot or jonny..?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      J

      Open Controls
  14. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    What do you think mates?

    Ederson
    TAA-Cancelo-Trippier-Gabriel
    Salah-Bowen-Rashford-Neto
    Kane-Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Like the Bowen pick.

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  15. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    perisic and diaz or robbo and rashford

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      RR

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
    2. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      just now

      RR

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Robborash

      Open Controls
  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Can't decide!

    A. Ederson + 4.5 defender (Ait Nourri)
    B. Raya + 5M defender (Trippier)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  17. KLR149*
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Going for a 1-Premium Draft: No Salah(Don't plan to start w him)
    Ramsdale-4.0 GK
    Trent-Robbo-Cancelo-James-Jonny
    Diaz-Rashford-Mahrez-Mount-Andreas
    Kane-Jesus-Plange

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.