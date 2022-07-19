524
FPL July 19

The best budget FPL midfielders for 2022/23

524 Comments
We turn our attention to the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) budget midfielders as we continue to survey the price list.

We will cover the £6.0m-£7.5m options in our forthcoming look at mid-price midfielders, so the focus here is on anyone £5.5m or under.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re mostly focusing on Gameweeks 1-8 in this series.

PEDRO NETO

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto (£5.5m) is proving a popular pick among FPL managers, sitting in 20.8% of squads at the time of writing.

The Portuguese made his comeback from a serious knee injury in February and was limited to just five Premier League starts in 2021/22, but still managed to register an assist against Manchester City and find the net at Anfield in Gameweek 38.

Looking back further, Neto made 31 Premier League appearances under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2020/21, topping the goal-scoring and assist charts at Wolves with 13 (five goals, eight assists) attacking returns. If he can recapture that kind of form, he’ll offer real value at just £5.5m.

However, for a club that has just finished in the top half of the Premier League, some caution is still required when assessing Wolves’ attacking assets: Bruno Lage’s side finished among the division’s lowest scorers last season and ended the campaign on the slide, with just one win in their final nine matches.

In an attempt to get more from his misfiring attack, Lage has been experimenting with a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation in pre-season, which could potentially boost their attacking output.

The fixture list has been pretty kind, too, with just one of Wolves’ first six matches coming against a traditional ‘big six’ opponent.

READ MORE: FPL 2022/23 ‘sleeper’ picks: Pedro Neto

ANTHONY GORDON/DEMARAI GRAY

Anthony Gordon (£5.5m) has been handed Everton’s number 10 shirt for the forthcoming campaign after a string of impressive displays.

Since the turn of the year, the youngster has bagged four goals and two assists in 18 Premier League starts, averaging 4.1 points per match.

Now, the winger has set his sights on improving those numbers in 2022/23:

“I think for me, I’ve always said I want to be a top player, I don’t just want to be a good player. So, I want to score more goals and get more assists. I’ve said it plenty of times, that’s what’s going to take my game to the next level and ultimately where I want to get to. That’s what I’m looking to add to my game and I’m working day in, day out on little details with the manager and Joe [Edwards] on how I can do that. So, I’m looking forward to seeing how it’s going to go.” – Anthony Gordon

Notably, the youngster was already bossing a lot of the underlying stats at Goodison Park, leading his team-mates for final-third touches, crosses, chances created and big chances created in 2022, while only the now departed Richarlison (£8.5m) could trump him for shots and efforts in the box.

Demarai Gray (£5.5m), meanwhile, enjoyed a solid debut season at Goodison Park, although consistency was an issue: The winger registered five goals and five assists in 2021/22, but three of those goals arrived in his first five outings under Rafa Benitez.

Everton are coming off the back of a disappointing season where they barely managed to escape relegation after a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 37, and they do meet four of last season’s top seven from Gameweeks 1-8.

However, there is certainly potential for one of Gordon or Gray to step up in the coming season and help fill the void left by Richarlison.

YOANE WISSA

Despite a stop-start debut season at Brentford, Yoane Wissa (£5.5m) finished strongly, bagging six attacking returns in the final nine Gameweeks of 2021/22.

That coincided with Thomas Frank mostly using a 4-3-3 formation, a system that allows Wissa more starting opportunities, rather than the 3-5-2 which relies on two central strikers.

With 0.47 goals per 90 minutes last season, there is clearly potential for Wissa to shine, but it remains to be seen just how Brentford will set up following the arrival of Keane Lewis-Potter (£5.5m), a £16m signing from Hull City. The versatile forward can operate on either flank, which suggests he’ll be competing with Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo (£6.0m) for a spot in the starting XI.

The loss of Christian Eriksen (£6.5m) should also be factored in, given how much they improved when he was involved last term.

That is perhaps enough to hold off investing in Wissa, but Brentford did finish the 2021/22 season very strongly and don’t meet one of last season’s top four until Gameweek 12.

ANDREAS PEREIRA

With his ownership already sitting at 21.6%, Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) is currently the fourth-most popular midfielder in FPL.

The Brazilian has spent the last two seasons on loan at Lazio in Serie A and Flamengo in his native home country, where he produced seven goals and two assists.

He had, of course, been at Manchester United for 11 years prior to his summer move, making 75 appearances for the first-team.

However, with opportunities limited at Old Trafford following the arrival of Erik ten Hag, he has moved onto Fulham for a fee understood to be worth £10m.

Pereira has mainly been used as an attacking midfielder throughout his career and does look like a decent replacement for Fabio Carvalho (£5.5m). He is yet to prove himself consistently in the Premier League, but if handed a midfield role in Marco Silva’s 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation, he could potentially offer excellent value at just £4.5m.

“I’m a huge fan. He’s a player with great technique. He’s able to create space on the ball in the midfield for his team-mates. He’s very clever on the pitch, he makes the ball run, and so he doesn’t necessarily need to run too fast to put intensity into the game. His performances were amazing when he played in the position where he is most comfortable. In Brazil, we say it’s the second position of midfield, (where he can) watch the match in front of him, and be able to take the ball to the box. He can make the engine of the team work well.” – Cahe Mota, journalist at Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte

For most, Pereira will be an emergency option from the bench, who can come in for a two-point (or better) return when rotation, injury and/or suspension bites hard. Because of that, it’s easy to see why Pereira features in so many drafts right now.

READ MORE: What can we expect from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Fulham’s midfielders in FPL?

OTHER CANDIDATES: THE PROS AND CONS

Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) arrives at Elland Road from RB Salzburg, where he scored 13 times and provided 15 assists in 65 games. And he is somebody manager Jesse Marsch knows well, having worked together in Austria. Naturally, he will need some bedding-in time, but the attacking midfielder impressed in Leeds United’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in Brisbane on Sunday, as he looked to get on the ball and create at every opportunity. Aaronson has a good chance of starting in behind Patrick Bamford (£7.5m) in Gameweek 1 and the opening fixtures are very good too, although the loss of two key players – Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) – should of course be factored in.

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £25m last summer, Leon Bailey (£5.0m) struggled to make much of an impact at Villa Park in 2021/22 due to injury. As a result, he definitely falls into the ‘punt’ category, but he has performed very well in his two friendly run-outs so far, and that could be enough to land him a place in Steven Gerrard’s starting XI for Gameweek 1. Emiliano Buendia (£6.0m) is likely to provide the stiffest competition, which is one to monitor, but it does feel like Bailey is in the driving seat, at least for now. Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn, both £5.5m, are alternative budget midfield options in the Villa ranks, but perhaps don’t carry quite as much upside as Bailey.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) joined Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019, but sparked into life last season, as he netted five goals and two assists in 22 Premier League starts. Generally deployed as an attacking midfielder, the Argentine does carry some potential given that he featured regularly for Graham Potter in 2022, completing 90 minutes in 17 of Albion’s 20 Premier League matches since the turn of the year. His 6.91 expected goal involvement (xGI) tally from Gameweek 21 onwards actually ranked 15th amongst all midfielders, which is encouraging for a £5.5m midfielder.

Elsewhere, there are a bunch of reasonably appealing alternatives, including Michael Olise (£5.5m), Eberechi Eze (£5.5m), Pablo Fornals (£5.5m), Tomas Soucek (£5.5m), Stuart Armstrong (£5.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m). However, it’s unlikely many FPL bosses will start out with these options, given their opening fixtures, but they may become more appealing around the time we deploy our first Wildcards, which is when their fixtures ease. For example, West Ham United’s schedule improves dramatically from Gameweek 7 onwards.

It’s hard to recommend Anthony Elanga (£5.0m), too, given that we don’t quite know where he stands in the pecking order right now.

Meanwhile, behind Andreas Pereira, Josh DaSilva and Jack Colback could be the pick of the £4.5m category, although further transfers in at Brentford and Nottingham Forest will need to be monitored.

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed for the first time.

These will be updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

524 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Flynniesta
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Is anyone else getting an error message when trying to log in to the Fantasy Football site?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Just tried and yes same error message, hopefully they're fixing the god awful site

      Open Controls
      1. Flynniesta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers, thought it was just me!

        Open Controls
  2. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Lol ManCity's new number 7 is Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      People are gonna find a way to convince themselves that this boosts his fpl appeal

      Open Controls
      1. Count Your Blessings
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Zinchenko was 11

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      LW Cancelo confirmed

      Open Controls
  3. DennisTheMenace
      28 mins ago

      I have 2 teams atm. In the first one, I went big on attack and defence but not on midfield. In number 2, I went big on midfield whilst still having some premium defenders and mid-priced attackers. Please say which one u prefer and how i can improve them. RMTs:

      1)

      Ramsdale
      James | Chilwell | TAA | Robbo | Cancelo
      Rodri | Bruno G
      Kane | Jesus | Haaland

      Forster | Gordon | Colback | Pereira

      2)

      Raya
      Cash | Trippier | VVD | Laporte | Chilwell
      Son | KDB | Diaz | Ødegaard
      Wilson

      Sanchez | Awoniyi | Mbeumo | Pereira

      I’d always be willing to even the teams out, so i’d be up for any suggestions

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        Sorry but I don't like either, too light in midfield with A and too much on the bench with B

        Open Controls
      2. Khark
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        2 but i'd be taking as much money off the bench and trying to get Jesus up top.

        Like Biffa im not a fan of either though fella, sorry

        Open Controls
        1. Khark
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          With the early (ish) wildcard, 2 4.5 goalkeepers is absolutley pointless in my opinon. Theres a .5 saving straight away.

          Open Controls
      3. ganjalf
          15 mins ago

          I like your attacking options in team 1 and your mifield options in team 2, but I think you must own Salah. Even if he suck you can still replace him with any other player.

          Open Controls
        • The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          2 looks much better but has too much money on bench. Would get at least 1 4.5m fwd

          Open Controls
      4. DennisTheMenace
          26 mins ago

          There always seems to at least one problem with each cheap midfielder, except Andreas. Which sub-5.5m mid would u recommend. Would u go with Sinisterra or Anderson?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            Aaronson. Sinisterra is 6.5 isnt he? But I think, from what I've seen in the friendlies, that FPL have priced them the wrong way around

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Agreed. Aaronson does look lightweight to me, do you think he can do well?

              Open Controls
          2. ganjalf
              just now

              Colback takes corners at Nottingham Forest.

              Open Controls
          3. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            25 mins ago

            Nunez could actually be a better option than Diaz and if he explodes, it will be difficult to get him if we're already on 3 Pool players.

            Open Controls
            1. ganjalf
                13 mins ago

                I think that this season's Liverpool threemium will be Trent-Salah-Jota/Nunez.

                Open Controls
              • Holmes
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Him exploding doesn't mean your 3 Liverpool will fail. Takes 2 moves to solve the problem anyway...

                Open Controls
              • TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                12 mins ago

                If he gets a definite run of games due to a Jota injury or something like that then he could be gold

                Open Controls
              • Botman and Robben
                • 5 Years
                9 mins ago

                True, but will start with Mo, TAA and Diaz and then see.

                Open Controls
              • Khark
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Why would it be difficult to get him in if you own Diaz? Worst case its a -4 or if its gameweek2 and you're strategic its 2 FT's.

                I'm not sure he explodes anyway. I think Liverpool losing Mane is bigger than people are making it out to be. Liverpool to finish third is my prediction.

                Open Controls
              • Baps hunter
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                It's basically only -4 to sell Diaz (/Robbo/Salah) and upgrade for example Jesus to Nunez. What's the problem?!?

                Open Controls
            2. Jacky boy
              • 6 Years
              18 mins ago

              Which one?

              A) Sancho + Neto
              B) Chilwell + Martial

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                just now

                None. B if any

                Open Controls
            3. Weeb Kakashi
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              Best pair?

              A Digne Chilwell
              (Can change Digne > Cucurella/Zinchenko after Digne's good fixtures depending upon who looks good)

              B Rashford (Tomiyasu/RAN rotation)
              Gives better first sub

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            4. Ishmaelito
              • 9 Years
              15 mins ago

              Do I have a starting XI for GW1? Thanks

              Mendy (Forster)
              James Digne Varane (Ricardo Pereira Tanganga)
              KDB Salah Zaha Foden Pulisic
              Firmino Jesus (Greenwood)

              or B), scrap and get some 'pool DEF?

              Open Controls
              1. Holmes
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                Differentials team, not sure if it's good though...

                Firmino, Pulisic, Varane, Pereira, Tanganga

                Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                try again mate

                Open Controls
              3. schlupptheweek
                • 7 Years
                2 mins ago

                It doesn't need much changing. Tanganga is less likely to start vs Neco Williams, Varane is a rotation risk and isn't high reward, Pulisic is interesting but the remaining winger spot will be competitive considering Havertz and Sterling will be 1st choice in the front 3. Firmino is again a risk but doesn't score enough. The rest could work quite well.

                Open Controls
              4. ganjalf
                  just now

                  Replace Forster and Tanganga. With both of them you can substitute only one of the duo Son-Kane in. And don't put cheap players that sit on bench and play for the team with a lot of great players.

                  Open Controls
              5. Cheeky Onion
                • 4 Years
                13 mins ago

                Is this the best combination of fodder? Will need one of the outfield players to start every week unfortunately

                Sanchez - Steel
                Neco
                Pereira - Da Silva
                Archer

                Open Controls
                1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Haaland

                  Open Controls
                2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  More may well emerge (and some of these may disappear) before GW1

                  Open Controls
              6. KeanosMagic
                  6 mins ago

                  Neto and Chilwell
                  Or Rashford and Trippier (have James)?

                  Open Controls
                • FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Would you;

                  1) Cancelo + Dalot + 0.5ITB
                  2) Dias + James

                  Open Controls
                  1. Weeb Kakashi
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    B

                    Open Controls
                • Weeb Kakashi
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Fairly content with this.

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA Reece Cancelo Chilwell Digne
                  Salah Diaz Aaronson
                  Kane Jesus

                  Fodder

                  Open Controls
                • Cheeky Onion
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  How're we looking? If Pereira or Neco can get the odd haul then I'm liking this:

                  Sanchez
                  TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Zinchenko
                  Salah - Diaz - Saka - Pereira
                  Haaland - Jesus

                  Steele - Neco - Da Silva - Archer

                  Open Controls
                • D15jones
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  1 min ago

                  Bailey and Mitrovic or Neto and Johnson

                  Open Controls
                • KanteTouchThis
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  How's this for a Salah less team

                  Raya Belcombe
                  Robbo James Cancelo 4.5 Neco
                  Son Mount Diaz Rashford Andreas
                  Haaland Jesus 4.5

                  Will play 442

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.