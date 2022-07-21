509
FPL July 21

The best mid-price FPL midfielders for 2022/23

509 Comments
Share

We turn our attention to the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) mid-price midfielders as we continue to survey the price list.

Players costing between £6.0m and £7.5m are profiled here and it’s fair to say that there are slim pickings this year, at least at first glance.

Gone are the likes of Bukayo Saka (£8.0m), Mason Mount (£8.0m), Jarrod Bowen (£8.5m), Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m), James Maddison (£8.0m) and the Barcelona-bound Raphinha from this price bracket.

But if FPL managers are intent on picking premium options elsewhere, a bargain or two from midfield may be necessary.

With unlimited transfers allowed during the World Cup downtime and a Wildcard to use before then, we’re mostly focusing on Gameweeks 1-8 in this series.

Shotmaps, heatmaps, Opta stats and more on the players featured in these articles are available in our Premium Members Area, where you can now get a full year’s subscription for just £2.49 a month.

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

MARCUS RASHFORD/JADON SANCHO

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23 1

If we’d written this article a month ago, it’s a fair bet to suggest that we wouldn’t be leading with a pair of Manchester United midfielders.

The Red Devils were collectively poor last season but Marcus Rashford (£6.5m) and Jadon Sancho (£7.5m) particularly had disappointing campaigns.

Six attacking returns was Rashford’s worst ever season’s tally, while no current £7.5m+ FPL midfielder had a worse minutes-per-xGI figure than the pair (Rashford 245, Sancho 249) in 2021/22.

All of those underlying numbers may be moot now, of course, after a regime change and a promising start to pre-season.

Sancho has arguably been United’s best player over the summer, while Rashford has looked sharper and has bagged a couple of goals of his own. The two wingers have been operating outside of a similarly rejuvenated Anthony Martial (£7.0m); time will tell whether the pre-season honeymoon period extends into Gameweek 1 and beyond.

The schedule isn’t bad without being great, with six of the first eight fixtures against teams who finished eighth or below last season. The two big-six sides that United do face, Liverpool and Arsenal, both have to visit Old Trafford.

We may be able to add Christian Eriksen (£6.5m) to this section soon but without having seen the Dane kick a ball for United, it’s difficult to be bullish on his prospects at this early stage.

The late-season form at Brentford offers encouragement, at least: he was third among FPL midfielders for chances created from the point of his Gameweek 27 debut onwards.

GABRIEL MARTINELLI

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23 5

Game-time was always a worry with Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) last season and it’ll likely be the case again this time around.

Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) will again provide Martinelli with competition down the left, while we even saw Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m) successfully operate on that flank in Thursday’s win over Orlando City.

It’s a pity because, when he is on the pitch, he poses some real menace.

Martinelli was second among current £6.0m-£7.5m midfielders for minutes-per-xGI last season (minimum 10 appearances), averaging a shot in the box every 42.2 minutes – a figure unbeaten by anyone in this article.

No £6.0m-£7.5m midfielder had more big chances (13) in 2021/22, either, while he even scored a spot-kick in Gameweek 38 to suggest he’s somewhere in the Arsenal penalty-taking pecking order.

It should also be noted that Martinell did start 19 of the last 23 league matches he was available for, appearing in the other four fixtures as a substitute.

The fixtures are very decent for the Gunners in the opening eight Gameweeks, while the new ‘five substitutes’ rule should ensure that Martinelli gets game-time of some variety in the vast majority of Gameweeks – just don’t expect him to last 90 minutes very often.

Martin Odegaard (£6.5m) is another potential mid-price route into the Arsenal midfield: he’s more expensive and not as threatening as Martinelli but appears more of a safe starter for now, with Fabio Vieira (£6.0m) still battling to regain full fitness and looking likely to be eased into the Gunners’ first-team fold.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23 6

There are going to be fewer worries over minutes for the similarly priced Bruno Guimaraes (£6.0m), who is very much part of Newcastle’s first-choice midfield three.

Don’t let the six substitute appearances of 2021/22 fool you: the first five of those were in fact his first five run-outs in a Newcastle shirt, with Eddie Howe bedding the Brazilian in slowly and rewarding the form of Joe Willock (£5.0m) that preceded Guimaraes’ arrival.

Sceptics will point to the fact that the Brazil international had never scored more than three league goals in a season before he landed on Tyneside, after which he found the net on five occasions in just 17 appearances.

But Guimaraes hadn’t previously been deployed in the same sort of role he now enjoys with Magpies, with Jonjo Shelvey (£5.0m) holding the fort as the ball-spraying number six and Guimaraes allowed to operate more as a box-to-box midfielder.

Above: Bruno Guimaraes’ xG shotmap in 2021/22 (green = goal)

While he’s not a penalty-taking talisman or a chance-creating set-piece whizz, the Brazilian does feature midway up the table in Martinelli’s section above, so he has the potential to quietly tick over with attacking returns without being unignorable.

Eight of Newcastle’s first 10 fixtures are against teams who finished seventh or below in the Premier League last season (including all three promoted clubs), although there are the off-putting splodges of red on the Season Ticker in Gameweeks 3 and 5.

LEANDRO TROSSARD

The best budget FPL defenders for 2022/23 4

Brighton and Hove Albion finished 2021/22 in sensational form, with Graham Potter striking gold with a 3-5-2 system that he has carried on into pre-season.

Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) was central to that upswing, racking up four goals and three assists in his final six appearances.

He did most of it, curiously, from a left wing-back role, although the fluid system was such that he was more Marcos Alonso than Jack Colback, the formation allowing him to pop up in the opposition box at will.

Yes, he ‘overachieved’ in those six Gameweeks based on Opta’s expected data, but even if he’d hit par with his non-penalty xGI, he’d still have been first for FPL returns among the current £6.0m-£7.5m midfielders.

There are obvious concerns about Brighton’s ongoing profligacy; it’s all good creating chances, something Trossard did plenty of towards the season’s end, but having someone to reliably put the ball in the back of the net has been Albion’s problem for years.

Six Gameweeks’ worth of data, which is all we have of Trossard in this position, is also a small sample size.

Still, the fixtures are good for Brighton from the off: they don’t meet any of last season’s top five until Gameweek 9.

OTHER CANDIDATES: THE PROS AND CONS

A secure starter? Rarely substituted off? On penalties? Playing a direct part in 42% of his side’s goals when he’s on the pitch? Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) checks all of these boxes and he goes into 2022/23 off the back of his best-ever season for not just FPL points but goals scored, too.

No other current mid-price midfielder scored on as many occasions as Zaha (14) last year, with only a meagre assist count (two) preventing him from entering Team of the Season territory. A total of 46 chances created suggests he was unlucky, or unfortunate to be met by wasteful finishing, on that front.

The main downside to Palace assets is their awful opening fixture run, which sees them meet five of the ‘big six’ and avoid any newly promoted club in the opening nine Gameweeks. Perhaps Zaha can wait, then, for an easier run.

James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) isn’t the sexiest of picks but no-one in this article ended up with more FPL points in 2022/23 than the Southampton man (159), who finished ninth among midfielders of any price.

Nailed and on spot-kicks like Zaha, he has the added advantage of taking all of Saints’ set pieces. He’s little threat from open play, of course, with nine of his 10 goals either penalties or direct free-kicks, but there is no-one who makes a mockery of the xG statistics like Ward-Prowse given his dead eye from distance.

Once again the fixtures are off-putting, however, with Spurs, Man Utd, Chelsea and a Europe-free Leicester in the first five Gameweeks.

Harvey Barnes (£7.0m), who delivered 17 attacking returns from Gameweek 11 onwards, despite making just 17 starts in that time, is another who falls into this category.

His Leicester side face Arsenal, Chelsea and United in the first five Gameweeks, making his always risky game-time prospects seem like not worth the gamble.

In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond 1

Philippe Coutinho’s (£7.0m) price was no doubt kept down by the Brazilian’s run of 10 successive blanks between Gameweeks 29 and 37.

Nestled somewhere in between Guimaraes and Trossard for minutes per xGI in the table towards the top of this article, his stats weren’t the most eye-catching in his brief spell at Villa towards the end of 2022/23.

There’s quality there, of course, but it was too sporadically seen, with six of his eight attacking returns coming against the porous defences of Leeds and Southampton.

Perhaps a full pre-season with Gerrard can kickstart his FPL career in earnest, with the Villa boss not even ruling Coutinho out of the running for penalty-taking duties despite the Brazilian’s recent miss.

The opening four fixtures are certainly decent enough, with newly promoted Bournemouth and the questionable backlines of Everton and West Ham to come in the first four Gameweeks.

Points shared at Selhurst Park as Cancelo receives maximum FPL bonus 5

With plenty of focus on Messrs Haaland, Cancelo, Foden and Mahrez, it’s easy to overlook the potential Manchester City bargains out there.

Jack Grealish (£7.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m) are cut-price routes into the City attack, albeit for a reason.

Grealish was a huge disappointment from an FPL perspective in 2021/22, registering just six attacking returns – even Ruben Dias bettered that.

Still, Pep Guardiola’s track record of getting the best out of signings in their second season should give Grealish some hope of a renaissance, as should the fact that his xGI figure suggested he should have had more goals and assists to his name.

Grealish, like Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m), was a bit of a rotation risk as the season went on, and you couldn’t count on those two players for starts with any conviction. Bernardo was a little different, however, making the starting XI on 33 occasions, including an unbroken run from Gameweeks 2-29.

A total of 155 points was his best ever in FPL but only six attacking returns arrived in his final 21 appearances, with that early-season purple patch proving unsustainable (his minutes-per-xGI figure above hints at this) and Kevin De Bruyne returning from injury and poor form to dominate proceedings from central midfield from Gameweek 17 onwards.

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

Our algorithm-generated FPL points projections for the 2022/23 campaign have been refreshed again in the last few days.

These will be further updated as pre-season continues and more team news information becomes apparent.

509 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Evening all. 1st time back since last day of last season. Not evn opened fpl yet, in trouble already ha..

    Open Controls
    1. SonnyPikey
        43 mins ago

        You have 15 days. Hardly in trouble lad.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          39 mins ago

          I beg to differ, the last couple of weeks spent on this site have been very informative and will have great bearing on my gw1 team

          Open Controls
          1. Ron_Swanson
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            Exactly

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            37 mins ago

            What's your current team?

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 1 Year
              36 mins ago

              Wouldn't dare post it in your presence 😆

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                34 mins ago

                Back yourself!

                Open Controls
          3. SonnyPikey
              36 mins ago

              Don't need 6 weeks to make a team mate.

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                29 mins ago

                It was sarcasm. "Mate".

                Open Controls
                1. SonnyPikey
                    27 mins ago

                    Jeez relax.

                    Open Controls
            • mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              38 mins ago

              15 days to catch up on 30 days of spamming RMTs at an average of 9 per day, he's in trouble!

              Open Controls
            • camarozz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              37 mins ago

              Think last season was first in a while where I didn't WC gw3, usually have to coz I feck up wk 1 team but not starting early enough. But tbh had enough of it after last season and needed a long break frm it.

              Open Controls
          4. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            40 mins ago

            Nunez was useless. Now he’s world class. There you go, you’re all caught up.

            Open Controls
            1. SonnyPikey
                38 mins ago

                Haha

                Open Controls
              • mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Also we all love Neto, but we also kinda hate Neto too

                Open Controls
                1. RedRo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  37 mins ago

                  Yes, or ‘why all the love’

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Don't forget Haaland is a terminator sent to destroy the premier league Vs Haaland can't take one step without getting injured LOLZ

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      34 mins ago

                      SheamusSheamus has well and truly confirmed that Haaland is a fraud - hasn’t scored a single goal for City.

                      Open Controls
                      1. SonnyPikey
                          33 mins ago

                          Haaland may as well retire

                          Open Controls
                        • mynameisq
                          • 8 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          This is where stats really come into their own, 0 goals in 0 games, 38*0= 0 goals the whole season?! Overgrown milkybar kid lookalike

                          Open Controls
                        • TheBiffas
                          • 1 Year
                          32 mins ago

                          Hahahaha made me laugh man

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            30 mins ago

                            Haha glad we’re all on the same page!

                            Open Controls
            2. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              42 mins ago

              A. Darwin James
              or
              B. Jesus Robbo

              Open Controls
              1. Ron_Swanson
                • 11 Years
                41 mins ago

                B.

                Open Controls
              2. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                41 mins ago

                Blimey, it might just be A

                Open Controls
                1. TheBiffas
                  • 1 Year
                  30 mins ago

                  Yeah okay it isn't

                  Open Controls
              3. Totalfootball
                • 5 Years
                41 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              4. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                39 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              5. Thinkering like a Boss
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                B by far

                Open Controls
              6. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                37 mins ago

                Cheers folks

                Open Controls
            3. SonnyPikey
                38 mins ago

                Last week - Nunez terrible
                This week - Nunez amazing

                Sums up pre-season really.

                Open Controls
              • NateDog
                • 1 Year
                36 mins ago

                Amazing how little conviction people here have. Loads taking the mick out of Nunez the last week despite getting into good positions but just not finishing the chances and he's labelled a clown, today he has longer on the pitch and this time finishes similar chances and suddenly the template changes in an instant

                Open Controls
                1. SonnyPikey
                    35 mins ago

                    Indeed. Triple captain v Fulham now.

                    Open Controls
                  • RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    34 mins ago

                    Welcome to FFS 😀

                    Open Controls
                  • Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Would like to take personal notes on FFS profiles so I can remember who talks in absolutes, who exaggerates, who's happy and friendly, who's good at maths, etc

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      29 mins ago

                      Ooh, this would not work out well for me

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Not good at maths eh?

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          17 mins ago

                          I’m an accountant… of course not.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Deulofail
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Noted

                            Open Controls
                  • Toby Lerone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    18 mins ago

                    Class player, people love a knee jerk

                    Open Controls
                2. Rash
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  Think I know which way this will go but here goes..

                  Which do you prefer?

                  Team A

                  Mendy
                  Chilwell James cancelo trippier Roberton
                  Sterling sancho L.Diaz
                  Jesus Haaland

                  Willy Andreas neto plange

                  Or

                  Team B

                  Henderson
                  James cancelo Robertson Chilwell
                  Diaz son sancho neto
                  Jesus Haaland

                  Hennesy andreas N.williams plange

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                    • 1 Year
                    34 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                  2. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    31 mins ago

                    Mendy
                    Trippier
                    Sterling

                    Vs

                    Henderson
                    Neto
                    Son

                    I think those are the differences? If so I’d say B

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rash
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      That is correct.. Thanks!

                      Open Controls
                3. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  This is why we love it, bring him in, he’s scored 4

                  It’s the hope that always kills

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mooster©️
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    He’ll never meet a better defence

                    Open Controls
                4. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  This is my current conundrum. Just writing it down. Reply or scroll past. It's your time.

                  A) Jonny* + Neto + Son + Vardy
                  B) Jonny* + Martinelli + Son + Darwin
                  C) Trippier* + Neto + Son + Darwin
                  D) VVD + Martinelli + Son + Nketiah
                  E) Robbo + Martinelli + Mahrez + Vardy + 1.0 ITB

                  *Bench GW3 for Neco

                  Open Controls
                  1. TheBiffas
                    • 1 Year
                    30 mins ago

                    Thank you for giving me the option of whether to reply or not, I wasn't sure until now

                    C

                    Open Controls
                  2. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    24 mins ago

                    I’ve had too much wine to be comparing 5 options but I think it’s C. i’m not a fan of Mahrez/Nketiah to start with (could become great later). Think Darwin’s better value than Vardy and prefer Trippier (especially considering the *) to Jonny

                    Open Controls
                  3. Thinkering like a Boss
                    • 5 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    My first thought
                    A = Vardy? Maddison cheaper. No!
                    B = Good.
                    C = Probably my team right there.
                    D = God NO!
                    E = Robbo, Maddison, Mahrez, Watkins? Well hell yeah!

                    Assuming already have TAA,Salah

                    Open Controls
                    1. Thinkering like a Boss
                      • 5 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      oops over 0.5m Watkins = Martial if Ronaldo out? or Mahrez > Sancho?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      No Salah here. Thanks for your emotions!

                      Vardy would be one of the first players in my team if Leicester had better fixtures. I feel Vardy is more likely to get the points in the poor fixtures than Maddison too.

                      Nketiah going under the radar I think. May end up being better than Mahrez I think, and cheaper. Just needs the minutes, and he may well get them.

                      I like Maddison but Watkins is painfully underwhelming 😀 Vardy and Marti are at least exciting!

                      My main problem right now is that I'm not convinced by Neto (or Wolves defenders), so I need to take a look into that.

                      Thanks again 🙂

                      Open Controls
                5. Mooster©️
                  • 5 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Does anyone have a downloadable/printable price list for all the players?

                  Open Controls
                6. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  *Narrative alert* JLingz's first home game is against..West Ham

                  Open Controls
                7. TheBiffas
                  • 1 Year
                  29 mins ago

                  Let's play a game

                  Who is your most hated poster on this site?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    27 mins ago

                    Ooh, this would not work out well for me

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      My feeling towards you is neutral

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        23 mins ago

                        That’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever said to me

                        Open Controls
                        1. mynameisq
                          • 8 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Has it pushed into second place the time I told you your sister was fit

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            20 mins ago

                            That is just a fact imo

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 8 Years
                              19 mins ago

                              I only regret saying it at the eulogy

                              Open Controls
                              1. RedRo
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                18 mins ago

                                We’re both getting banned aren’t we

                                Open Controls
                                1. mynameisq
                                  • 8 Years
                                  15 mins ago

                                  Don't threaten me with a good time

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RedRo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    14 mins ago

                                    😆

                                    Open Controls
                  2. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Deulofail

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 8 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Finally you say something I can agree with 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        We should all hate ourselves for being here

                        Open Controls
                        1. mynameisq
                          • 8 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          Facts, out of all the hobbies or things I could be obsessed with. It's football and fantasy football

                          Open Controls
                          1. Deulofail
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            When I argue, I'm just trying to suck a little more juice out of the hobby, or frustrated that there's no juice to be had. I'm sorry

                            Open Controls
                            1. mynameisq
                              • 8 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              It's okay the juice is coming, I'm just waiting for the day you, Hazz, and Camzy argue amongst yourselves and the site explodes

                              Open Controls
                              1. Deulofail
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                5 mins ago

                                Hazz and me don't argue for some reason. He likes me. For some reason.

                                Open Controls
                                1. mynameisq
                                  • 8 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  He's scared of you

                                  Open Controls
                  3. mynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Hate is a strong word, I don't like people who constantly spam RMTs or A or B choices seemingly never getting anywhere with their team

                    And God help you if you get into an argument with Camzy, Hazz or Deulo jeez they'll batter ya

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      19 mins ago

                      What about Rainer

                      Open Controls
                      1. mynameisq
                        • 8 Years
                        18 mins ago

                        I forgive people who sometimes pull a gem out, so he gets reprieve

                        Open Controls
                  4. LarryDuff
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    THEBIFFAS

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      14 mins ago

                      Noooo Ginkapo FPL is far worse than me 🙁

                      Open Controls
                  5. Bushwhacker
                    • 3 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Honestly my posts ablut United are about as bad as it gets. And then there’s the humble brags…

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      "90 points with 4 to play, any good???" 😆

                      Open Controls
                  6. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Probably Andy_social, he’s to correct for me, I want to dream that Nunez will score 5 for me against Fulham but he will defeat me with logic and I don’t like it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      20 mins ago

                      Do u remember the guy who was always complaining about bad luck last season? Forgot his name

                      Open Controls
                      1. Bartowski
                        • 11 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        Bad luck Jim?

                        Open Controls
                      2. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        16 mins ago

                        SuperSaints?

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          15 mins ago

                          If so he’s been doing that for years

                          Open Controls
                        2. TheBiffas
                          • 1 Year
                          15 mins ago

                          Yessss him

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            14 mins ago

                            Yeah, he is really annoying

                            Open Controls
                          2. mynameisq
                            • 8 Years
                            14 mins ago

                            In his defence he was the unluckiest man alive when it came to fpl

                            You just have to suspend belief to the point where you mix up luck and shite decisions

                            Open Controls
                            1. RedRo
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              12 mins ago

                              ‘I can’t believe it - the week I get rid of Hojbjerg he scores! ‘

                              Open Controls
                              1. mynameisq
                                • 8 Years
                                6 mins ago

                                "I triple captained a guy who broke his leg last week hoping he'd recover in time, and he misses out with covid, LUCK!!!!"

                                Open Controls
                  7. TheBiffas
                    • 1 Year
                    14 mins ago

                    Nightcrawler can be a bit of a menace on matchdays "WE LOVE TO SEE IT" " NOWHERE TO HIDE"

                    Open Controls
                    1. mynameisq
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I'll be honest, when I'm in the mud, hearing him tell me I'm in the mud does make me laugh

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        Yes except for when we're twenty minutes into a game and our captain hasn't scored yet

                        Open Controls
                        1. Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          1 min ago

                          We move

                          Open Controls
                    2. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      In the mud

                      Open Controls
                  8. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I don't have anything against people who come out the woodwork to boast or who post nothing but RMTs. Those people are just bored and looking for stimulation and a good time.

                    I don't like people who come here just to be shitty to people. I have a mental list of quite a few. But I don't think it's appropriate to discuss. I prefer to think they are just having a bad day, but sometimes it's just very consistent, and hard to forgive. Hope they are feeling more powerful and secure soon so they can elevate others instead of bringing people down.

                    Hmm, maybe I can try to do this more too. Let's get started!

                    Open Controls
                  9. Silecro
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Top Lad Dakes, but not for anything he did or said, its just that his gravatar is immensely annoying

                    Open Controls
                8. Crunchie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  What happens no that Cancelo and Mahrez both never play together in the same side if Cancelo is RB? 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Crunchie
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    now

                    Open Controls
                  2. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    22 mins ago

                    Cancelo will play the vast majority of games.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      21 mins ago

                      I hit post too early - I also don’t see Mahrez just not playing either. Actually this wasn’t massively helpful.

                      Open Controls
                  3. SADIO SANÉ
                    • 7 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    he'll probably give Stones a run out at RW

                    Open Controls
                  4. Toby Lerone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Unless city sign cucarella I'd imagine canc still starts at lb

                    Open Controls
                  5. QMG
                    • 1 Year
                    19 mins ago

                    Do we know why Foden isn’t playing? Is the two games in a row?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      He didn't travel

                      Open Controls
                    2. SonnyPikey
                        10 mins ago

                        On international duty with the england women

                        Open Controls
                  6. Toby Lerone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Evening all. Anyone else going 4 5 1? Thoughts?
                    Mendy
                    James cancelo robbo TAA Doherty
                    Salah neto maddy martinelli
                    Kane
                    4.0 broja Andreas greenwood

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      7 mins ago

                      Assume you meant 541, don't really like Doherty or Madderz but otherwise good

                      Open Controls
                      1. Toby Lerone
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        Yeah 5 4 1 sorry!

                        Open Controls
                  7. FOMFF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Which 8m mid's are looking "essential"?
                    Diaz and Saka got to be the choice pairing? Kulu looks to be going under the radar.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      19 mins ago

                      None of them mate. Far too early to be talking about essential especially at that price. Diaz the preferred option I’d say.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOMFF
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        15 mins ago

                        Agreed, hence "these". But there's some serious options there. I think the 5-7.5m range is a little more enticing to start.

                        Open Controls
                        1. RedRo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          9 mins ago

                          Some great options at 8m! Feel like you know multiple of them are going to go off - probably going to want a couple at any given point across the season

                          Open Controls
                    2. Bobby Digital
                      • 4 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Diaz Saka Mount CityMid Maddison Kulu

                      In that order

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOMFF
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Where would you put Rashford and Sancho in there? Based on preseason, they could both go on top.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 4 Years
                          just now

                          Depends on Ronaldo, if he leaves both Sancho and Rashford could become good options.

                          Open Controls
                  8. FOMFF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Spanner in the works with Darwin scoring 4 tonight.....

                    Open Controls
                    1. SonnyPikey
                        2 mins ago

                        Charles?

                        Open Controls
                    2. Aaa
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      No Salah 532?

                      Alisson
                      TAA/Robbo/Cancelo/James/Chil
                      Saka/Mahrez/Madd
                      Kane/Jesus
                      (Steele/Andreas/Dasilva/Taylor)

                      Open Controls
                    3. No Professionals
                      • 5 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      No chance Nunez takes pens off of Salah, wonder what he does to the space Salah likes though. The false 9 generally creates space for Salah to make his outside in diagonal runs, what does a genuine number 9 do to that space?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hattrick Harry
                        • 2 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Yes, I hope many fall on friendly showing for Nunez. Pick him!

                        Open Controls
                      2. Bushwhacker
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Scores.

                        Open Controls
                      3. TheBiffas
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Hmm you raise a good point. Maybe him and Salah will sit up top with Diaz creating things a bit deeper

                        Open Controls
                    4. Hunta
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      Anyone deciding to go without Salah for the first few gw? Contemplating it in order to field the best 11.

                      Open Controls
                      1. SonnyPikey
                          1 min ago

                          You won't field the best 11 without him.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Herman Toothrot
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            A chain is only as strong as it's weakest link

                            Open Controls
                      2. I Member
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        The more I think about the more I like the idea of going without Salah at least for the first 3 GWs. Can easily captain Spurs and City players in those weeks.

                        Open Controls
                        1. SADIO SANÉ
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Trent outscored Salah on plenty of GWs last season, if it comes to it I'm happy to captain him in a GW Liverpool have a great fixture and hope for the best

                          Open Controls
                      3. SonnyPikey
                          7 mins ago

                          Haaland on Love Island soon

                          Open Controls
                          1. TheBiffas
                            • 1 Year
                            6 mins ago

                            He and Gemma Owen would have a lot in common

                            Open Controls
                          2. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            4 mins ago

                            He’s got the chat

                            Open Controls
                        • ingvar1111
                          • 7 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          thoughts?

                          Ramsdale
                          TAA Cancelo Jonny
                          Diaz Saka Kulu Rashford
                          Haaland Darwin Jesus

                          Gazza, Dunk, N.williams, Andreas

                          Open Controls
                          1. mcpoop
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            You need Salah

                            Open Controls
                          2. F4L
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            good team to start the season with but after GW6 that front 7 will be hell with European footie in the mix

                            Open Controls
                        • mcpoop
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          who's the best 5.0 def? currently on gabriel, though not keen on the opening 2.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Finding Timo
                            • 1 Year
                            4 mins ago

                            Zinchenko

                            Open Controls
                            1. mcpoop
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              where is he going to play? tierney's position?

                              Open Controls
                          2. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 mins ago

                            Very valid concern but I think he’s still the pick of the bunch. Unless you’re thinking about a GW3 WC in which case I’d be all over Trippier/Cash

                            Open Controls
                          3. TheBiffas
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            Trippier and potentially Zinchenko, Gabriel is safer than him mind

                            Open Controls
                          4. F4L
                            • 7 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Trippier

                            Open Controls
                          5. Bobby Digital
                            • 4 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Tomiyasu if he's fit

                            Open Controls
                        • F4L
                          • 7 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Thoughts about keeping money itb to start the season, just thinking about maximising flexibility

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 mins ago

                            0.5m I think is OK. No way I’d keep more than that

                            Open Controls
                            1. F4L
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              cheers; thinking about keeping 2.5 itb 😆 the Neto bandwagon has won me over for now...

                              Open Controls
                          2. TheBiffas
                            • 1 Year
                            2 mins ago

                            I always say I will but I never do, there's always an upgrade to be had

                            If you're happy with your team and there's money itb then great, just got to weigh up whether the flexibilty is worth it Vs a potential upgrade somewhere

                            Open Controls
                          3. Deulofail
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            It's a great idea! Keep it up!

                            I wouldn't do it for the sake of maximising flexibility only. But if you 'maximise value' in your 15 and are happy with your team with money ITB, I think what you lose in money invested, you might win back and more by saving a hit, or not selling someone you would prefer to keep etc.

                            Currently thinking of doing it with 1.0 ITB, but it could easily change based on which players I like next week.

                            Open Controls
                        • Finding Timo
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Is Dias best 6m defender if already got James?

                          Open Controls
                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            3 mins ago

                            No, surely Chilwell?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Already got mendy & James

                              Open Controls
                            2. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              You would go chilly over James ?

                              Open Controls
                          2. TheBiffas
                            • 1 Year
                            2 mins ago

                            I'd say so yeah

                            Open Controls
                          3. F4L
                            • 7 Years
                            1 min ago

                            would take chilwell first, but dias good option for sure, solid 4.4-4.6 ppg

                            Open Controls
                            1. Finding Timo
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              Just worried about chilly injury plus need city defender

                              Open Controls
                          4. mynameisq
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            I'd say chilly too, pending CB signings that is

                            Open Controls
                        • wowo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          2 mins ago

                          Hi, 14M for 2 front players

                          1. 7M ×2 like Jimenez and Martial
                          2. 8M ,6M combo like Jesus and Johnson
                          3. VARDY and Andreas
                          Thoughts? Thanks

                          Open Controls
                        • SADIO SANÉ
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          worth noting that Jota was in the top tier (+5) with Vardy, Ronaldo, Kane last season in terms of points per game - his xG per 90 was one of the best in the league (behind Salah mind), Mane's xG per 90 also went up when playing down the middle - Nunez is going to get a crap load of chances (assuming Jota doesn't eat into his gametime too much)

                          Open Controls

                        You need to be logged in to post a comment.