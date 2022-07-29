637
FPL July 29

FPL new signings: Will Zinchenko be ‘out of position’ at Arsenal?

637 Comments
Share

Oleksandr Zinchenko‘s (£5.0m) move to Arsenal has seen his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership climb past the 10% mark.

As a result, the Ukraine international is now a more popular purchase than Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and every other Gunners defender in FPL.

Is Arsenal’s £30m new signing worthy of the newfound Fantasy interest, then? We’ll assess his appeal in this Moving Target piece.

WHAT PLAYER AND MANAGER HAVE SAID

“He can play in both (defence and midfield). He was a natural No. 10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing.

“That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position who are more specific full-back so I’m really happy.” – Mikel Arteta

“He’s a player that I personally know really well and continued to follow him after my time at Manchester City. Alex is a high-quality player who will give us options and versatility. It’s not only about the positions he can play but as well, the versatility he will give us in attack and defence. Alex is a person with great human qualities and character, and I’m delighted that everyone has made this huge effort to bring Alex to the club.” – Mikel Arteta

“[My best position is] wherever the manager is going to see me on the pitches. It’s the simple answer but it’s true, even if the manager tells me one day I need to be goalkeeper, I will be there.

Yes, we spoke about my role in this team, but I would like to keep it private and then we are going to see.” – Oleksandr Zinchenko

“He was desperate to play and I knew that. It was a maximum 45 minutes but you could see straight away he was comfortable. He understands everything that I want, he understands the process and I thought he had a really good game.” – Mikel Arteta after Oleksandr Zinchenko’s debut v Chelsea

ZINCHENKO’S HISTORY

SeasonFPL pointsMinutes playedStartsSub appsGoals scoredAssistsClean sheetsBonusStarting priceEnd price
2021/225910441050454£5.5£5.3
2020/216914731550085£5.5£5.5
2019/204912711360061£5.5£5.2
2018/194411511400391£5.0£4.7
2017/1816530620030£5.0£5.0
2016/1700000000£5.5£5.3

Never starting more than 15 Premier League games in a season and not stringing together more than four successive league appearances since the beginning of 2019/20, we haven’t really been able to take a sustained look at Zinchenko as an FPL asset.

The complete absence of goals is notable, while the assist count is modest, too – although four of those did arrive in 2021/22 from just 10 starts and five substitute appearances.

Virtually all of his City run-outs came at left-back, with opportunities to shine in midfield few and far between.

That wasn’t the case at his first club, Ufa, where the bulk of his 31 Russian top-flight appearances came in either a central, wide or attacking midfield role. Two goals and four assists came from those showings before he left, as a teenager, to join City.

And as for international duty, the Ukraine captain is almost exclusively used in central midfield.

A more eye-catching eight goals have arrived from his 52 caps, with his attacking potential showcased in last summer’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Sweden.

WHERE WILL HE FIT IN AT ARSENAL?

Left-back or a left-sided number 8?

We’ll probably see Zinchenko in both positions during his time in north London but at the moment, the strong indications are that he will start the season at left-back.

Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) is now back in training but the injury-prone Scot has missed a big chunk of pre-season, featuring for only half an hour against Nurnberg on July 8 before fitness issues caused him to disappear from view again.

Zinchenko was indeed used at left-back in the thrashing of Chelsea, impressing in his 45-minute showing with his passing in particular.

There is, in fact, one more key quote we haven’t brought you yet from Arteta, which the Arsenal boss delivered a week ago.

“His main position is left-back but within that position and within the formation that we have he can alter and occupy different spaces on the pitch and this is the main quality he has.” – Mikel Arteta

What Arteta said above about Zinchenko occupying “different spaces” was evident against Chelsea: on some occasions he would tuck into central midfield or occupy the half-spaces, on others he would stick wider and bomb forward when left-winger Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) drifted infield.

Encouragingly, there were sights of Zinchenko in the opposition box, be it an underlapping run or some back-post loitering when play was being built up on the right.

With existing left-back options Tierney and Nuno Tavares (£4.5m) more at home hugging the touchline, Zinchenko’s arrival allows Arteta the option of further emulating his mentor Pep Guardiola’s ‘inverted full-back’ tactics.

“Zinchenko’s versatility has been particularly beneficial given the way Guardiola uses his full-backs. The City manager looked to invert his full-backs from the very early stages of his tenure at the Etihad, which his former City No 2 Arteta has attempted to replicate since getting the Arsenal job in December 2019, but mostly just with his right-backs. 

“Takehiro Tomiyasu has emerged as the most comfortable aiding build-up play in more central areas of the pitch but Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles have also tried to meet their manager’s demands over the past two and a half years.” – Art de Roche/Mark Carey, The Athletic

When we do see Zinchenko in midfield, it’ll likely be at the expense of Granit Xhaka (£5.0m), whose limitations as a number eight even Arteta admitted to last season. The reported pursuit of Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta, however, suggests that the Arsenal boss wants even more options in the engine room for his dream 4-3-3 set-up.

ZINCHENKO IN DEFENCE: THE STATS

637 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OneMan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Guess who will have the most points in FPL after gw6 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Me?

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Get innnn

        Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      One of Magnus Carlsen, Fabio Borges or Poseidon

      Open Controls
  2. puhd
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Here goes my team! Any thoughts much appreciated.

    Emerson (Gazz)
    TAA Cash Dias (Tripper Verstergard)
    Salah Madisson Martinelli Rash Neto
    Haaland Jesus (Greenwood)

    Thanks and good luck to everyone!

    Open Controls
  3. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Championship's on!!

    Open Controls
  4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this badboy? Three premiums without Salah

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo Zinch Trippier
    Son Diaz Martinelli Bailey
    Kane Haaland

    (Steele Andreas Neco Plange)

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      different and interesting. Could be inspired

      Forget Sanchez though. Doesn't even make dullard status

      Raya/Henderson are the best keepers I think. Meslier/Leeds unknown

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Is Raya still first choice? They signed a new keeper, Thomas Strakosha
        Henderson would mean a double up since Neco is there..
        Will consider it.. thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. puhd
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I like it. Maybe change the goalie?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Gonna look in to it.. cheers mate.

        Open Controls
  5. @Bryan
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Callum Wilson? I think i'm settling into a 3-4-3 as it is my comfort blanket, one big striker (Kane or Haaland), Jesus and then the third spot is a shootout between Mitro and Wilson.

    Wilson is one of those players who I tend to just slot in when fit and let him tick over until he picks up an injury. Fixtures aren't great, but I know what I get with him.

    Mitro fixtures also not great, but 1m cheaper and I expect him to also tick over.

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Too expensive and very likely to get injured.

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
  6. Slouch87
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Anyone know who is first choice GK at Brentford?

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      It's definitely Raya

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        often when there's a seed of doubt about a 4.5's starting place they then end up the best option eg Begovic v Sorensen 12-13

        Open Controls
      2. Slouch87
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          You're welcome. Source: Brentford Director of Football spoke to an FPL YTber

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thanks, also Raya is a great keeper, the question marks baffle me. That said, Ramsdale for 0.5m more? Sold.

            Open Controls
  7. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Don't think this bodes well for our Martial Plan:

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1553087813075320834

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Did he just… call himself ‘the king’?

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yes, I'm afraid so. I'm going to rule out any Man U player on the basis of that alone. Can you actually imagine having to deal with that...

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Haha true!

          Open Controls
    2. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Or United plans

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      So little Utd action in my drafts I don't know how their kit shows up on FPL

      Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Blimey, Burnley look a bit bare

    Open Controls
  9. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/07/29/which-fpl-players-could-prosper-for-new-look-city-in-2022-23/

    Open Controls
  10. navraj01
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    thoughts on this team 442
    ederson
    taa james trippier cancelo
    salah bailey sancho odegaard
    haaland jesus

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not sure about your mids except for Salah of course

      Open Controls
  11. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    What are your stubborn picks—players that are non-negotiable for you just because, even though people might advise you against it?

    Mine is Bruno Guimarães. Eye test, and an irrational hunch saying he'll do well again this season.

    Open Controls
    1. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Struggling to drop Vardy.

      Open Controls
    2. tigershark
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      same

      Open Controls
  12. TM44
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Raya

    TAA cancelo Williams

    Rashford salah sancho Diaz Martinelli

    Kane Jesus

    Bench: forster, greenwood, vestergard, patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I'd want to upgrade one of those 4m defenders. Rash and/or Sancho look like the fall guys.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I would not double up on United midfield.

        Open Controls
  13. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    If Chelsea CS tonight a lot of defences will change hehe

    Open Controls
    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Fingers crossed, they've looked a right mess so far

      Open Controls
  14. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wonder how well this team would do:

    Meslier (Klaesson)
    VvD - Trippier - Zinchenko - Darlot - Neco
    KdB - Salah - Bailey (Andreas, Arter)
    Kane - Haaland (Plange)

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dalot, even

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.