Scout Notes July 31

FPL pre-season: Conte on Perisic and Doherty's fitness

Roma beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Saturday but Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) impressed in defeat, while Nottingham Forest handed Jesse Lingard (£6.0m) his first appearance in a 1-1 draw against Valencia.

We’ve got the goals, assists, line-ups and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from these matches in our Scout Notes.

Reports on the day’s other games are linked below, with more to follow.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 ROMA

Match highlights

Spurs concluded their pre-season preparations with a narrow friendly defeat against Jose Mourinho’s Roma on Saturday.

However, Antonio Conte will take positives from the loss, with new signing Ivan Perisic impressing in his first start for the club.

The Croatian went close to scoring on three occasions and was a real threat in the final-third, although Conte did stress that he still needs further time to become “…the Ivan Perisic I know”.

“He’s an important player because he’s really good. He moves forward, good in one v ones, and then he can use both feet and he was before a winger which us why he’s good in one v one. But he has to continue to work because at this moment he’s not the Ivan Perisic I know. That is normal though, but I’m happy because he reduced the time to recover from his injury.” – Antonio Conte on Ivan Perisic

Fellow wing-back Matt Doherty (£5.0m) didn’t feature against Rangers last time out but started here and had a header tipped onto the woodwork before he was flagged for offside.

He also took up some encouraging attacking positions, but like Perisic, still needs to build up his fitness having only recently returned from a knee injury.

Doherty lasted 67 minutes before he was replaced by Emerson Royal (£5.0m), with new-signing Djed Spence (£4.5m) an unused substitute.

“It was the same (as Perisic) for Matthew (Doherty). I hope to see him like last season and now he’s working and he’s struggling. We need to have patience. We need to give time for these players to be really fit. In this moment we have two players, Perisic and Doherty, they have to continue to work and reach the peak of fitness because after a long injury they are struggling a lot. We need to have patience, but today it was positive to give them a lot of time to play again for Matthew and Ivan.

It will be very important for us (to get Perisic and Doherty fit), but then we have Sessegnon, that is a guarantee, also Emerson is good. There is the new player Spence. He is a guy who has to work a lot, because to go into Tottenham it’s different in the Premier League with Tottenham but in the end I’m happy.” – Antonio Conte on his options at wing-back

In a game of few clear-cut chances, a Roger Ibanez header proved the difference for Roma, but Harry Kane (£11.5m) was perhaps a little unfortunate not to return.

The England forward had the ball in the net just before the break only for the goal to be ruled out for offside, missed a late headed chance, while he also should have been awarded a penalty in the second half.

Elsewhere, Richarlison (£8.5m) also made an impact after replacing Son Heung-min (£12.0m), while Ben Davies (£5.0m) was back on the bench after injury.

“Richarlison I liked a lot the way he impacted the game. We need this type of player. Richarlison to start the game or go into the game, he can have a big impact. For us it’s very important. We need him behind Sonny, also Kane and Kulusevski. He is an important player because we have a lot of games to play.” – Antonio Conte on Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur XI (3-4-2-1): Lloris (Forster 67); Romero, Dier, Sanchez (Lenglet 46); Doherty (Royal 67), Bissouma (Bentancur 46), Hojbjerg, Perisic (Sessegnon 75); Kulusevski (Moura 67), Son (Richarlison 67); Kane

NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 VALENCIA

  • Goals: Johnson
  • Assists: Awoniyi

Match highlights

Nottingham Forest rounded off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Valencia, with Jesse Lingard impressing on his debut.

The summer signing – deployed in a no. 10 role behind Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) and Sam Surridge (£5.0m) – showed glimpses of what he has to offer, taking on several shots whilst also being central to much of Forest’s attacking play.

“Thank you to the fans for a warm reception. I really, really appreciate it. I’m going to do my best for Nottingham Forest, don’t worry about that – 110% each game.” – Jesse Lingard

Brennan Johnson’s goal on 83 minutes ensured it finished even at 1-1, with substitute and record signing Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.0m) grabbing the assist.

And the pair almost combined again a few minutes later, only for Valencia’s ‘keeper to deny the Welsh forward getting a second.

Elsewhere, Neco Williams (£4.0m) looked lively in the final-third, while Jack Colback (£4.5m) started in central midfield alongside Lewis O’Brien (£5.0m).

That’s because Ryan Yates (£5.0m) has suffered another injury and is set to be out for a couple of weeks.

Nottingham Forest XI (3-4-1-2): Henderson; Worrall, Cook, McKenna; Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo; Lingard (Cafu 77); Johnson, Surridge (Awoniyi 62)

  1. Champions League Varane
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Walker or Gabriel?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Gab

    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Walker

  2. Zoostation
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    A: R James, Saka, Bailey

    B: Zinchenko, Mount, Martinelli

    1. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      B

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  3. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Walker bailey Salah or Cancelo Saka Diaz?

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Hmm, you need Salah and Cancelo

    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      A

    4. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  4. Kim Jong Kün
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Surprised I haven’t seen any RMTs with KDB. Not even one.

    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      He was in quite a few but played poorly in the shield and seems to have lost a few owners since. He is a great option.

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      He’s been in loads. What conclusions are we supposed to draw from the fact that you haven’t seen many RMTs?

      1. Kim Jong Kün
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I wanted to see if everyone would say yeah ofc cause he’s been awful or yes he is you’ve just missed them. He’s in my team and I hadn’t come across any with him.

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Mate no-one’s going to say he’s awful. He’s absolutely a great option

    3. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      He's in mine 🙂

    4. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      KDB is in 16% of teams, which is more than I thought

      1. European Bob
        • 10 Years
        just now

        So 84% don't have him, cut the poster some slack folks. KDB is a great pick.

    5. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Meaningless without context.

      1. Kim Jong Kün
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok

        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Fine

    6. Tev
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Really want him, think he’ll smash it early on.

    7. King Prawn
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve seen him in a quite few. Great option, had him in my team. But decided to drop him as I think Salah, Kane//Halaand are essential and the thermium leaves too many gaps elsewhere

  5. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Play safe or against template?

    Alisson,
    Trent, Cancelo, James, Tripps/Walker/Gabriel
    Salah, Mahrez, Bailey, Martinelli
    Jesus, Kane,

    4, Neco, Andreas, Taylor

    Mendy,
    Trent, Robbo, Walker, Saliba
    Salah, Son, Bowen, Martinelli
    Jesus, BrennanJ

    4, Bailey, Neco, Taylor

    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      Safe. First draft

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta

    2. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      No almiron?

    3. King Prawn
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A, but take out Bailey and play a 532, if those are the players you want

  6. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Currently on this team below. Thoughts appreciated! Biggest bug bearer so far is Saka v Martinelli. Prefer to have Saka but means losing Robertson.

    Meslier
    Trent, Robertson, White, Dalot
    Salah, Martinelli, Bailey
    Kane, Haaland, Jesus

    Klaesson, Williams, Andreas, Dasilva

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Had that exact XI for ages (well Saliba over White) but switched it up today to get KDB in

      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Thanks Biffas. Yeah, I just ended up on this from Gabriel and Saka instead of Robertson and Martinelli. Saliba b White is interesting, not sure who is more nailed. May go with a Leicester def in the end.

    2. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Hmm not convinced by threemium. Meslier, Dalot, Bailey all very punty

      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Thanks. I don’t think they are at all, what makes you say that?

        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Not confident in Leeds and Utd defense. I am considering Bailey as he could be amazing, but think an exit strategy is needed as he may not be a regular starter and at 5m the exit is tough.

          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks for your thoughts. My logic is that unkess Bailey starts playing poorly, he should be fine. Has great fixtures to begin with and can jump to KDH/Almiron or downgrade and get an array of 5m defs if necessary. Dalot can be any 4.5 but I think/hope ETH will tighten things up with United. Meslier again could be any 4.5 gk but I fancy his first 2 fixtures and should get save points.

      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Not really

      3. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Martinelli is fine though, think he'll do well. I love Saka, but struggling to justify the extra 2m

        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Yeah, I’d prefer Saka but it’s at the expense of Robertson…

          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            I really like Robertson, he messes up my team price point "balance", but at the moment I'm leaning on rolling with him as he's a known quantity. Keeping an eye on Alisson injury tho as don't think pool defense is the same and TAA essential for me so Robbo would represent a double up

  7. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Very small sample size but Perisic really did negatively impact Son. Took up his space and shot instead of being creative. Interesting to hear thoughts.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      As a Son non owner and someone who rarely owns him(because of other players and TV) I hope it actually is a problem for Son.

    2. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Always found so annoying fpl wise

      Can never ever find a way to include in my team due to his awkward price

      All for perisic negating him!

      1. Kim Jong Kün
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He scored seven fewer points than Salah last year and costs 1.0m less.

  8. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Who to start gw1?

    A...Bailey at Bournemouth

    B...neto at Leeds

    Thanks

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A

    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      I’d be playing both in those fixtures if possible. What’s your full team?

    3. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think I'd bench Martinelli away vs Palace instead with your team.

  9. TheJoker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A).Zinchenko and Saka
    B).Cancelo and Martinelli

    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Zoostation
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why are we not seeing Sterling in any RMT's?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      He’s been in quite a few mate but you may have just missed those - he’s a good option but the price is a bit of a sticking point personally.

    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because he is a parody of a footballer.

      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        ??? Ru mad

        1. Dušan Citizen
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Do you not watch him playing?

          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            just now

            City fan? I'm surprised you're not grateful for what he's done for your club

    3. Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Because he’s been poor in preseason, and Mount has looked better and costs 2.0 less

    4. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      I think people think Mount +2m > Sterling

    5. 420king
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Because he's 10m and plays for a new team

    6. Snevitz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Almost all the people who post their teams have basically the same players.

      He's in my latest draft, 78 goals in the last 5 seasons isnt bad and he was priced as being a rotation risk.

    7. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      His price is very awkward and your squad with him in looks more like a 3mium squad than a 2 premium squad.

      Like in my squad to have him in I would need to sacrifice both Cancelo down to a 5m and lose my double city defence and my only 8m midfielder.

      That’s a lot to be giving up and I don’t think he justifies it yet.

  11. FDMS All Starz
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Dias - Neto - Tomiyasu
    Or
    B) Martinelli - Bailey - Robbo

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Diaz*

    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Easy B for me

    3. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      B

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    5. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  12. kamdaraji
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    The England women's football manager should play fantasy football. She will smash it like she did for England. Respect to her and the England Ladies team. They were totally awesome

  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rodrigo has really made a case for his inclusion in our squads. 6mil and comparable preseason to Martinelli

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This pool of budget mids is becoming far more exciting than the 8.0s

  14. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which do you prefer -

    a) Robertson & Perisic

    b) Dias & Diaz

    1. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A.

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A. I'd heavily back each option in A to beat each option in B.

    4. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  15. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) Ramsdale + Digne
    B) Ederson + Dalot

    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      B

    2. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A. Ramsdale beats Ederson straight up imo.

  16. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    This lot too punty? Perisic obviously a risk but could explode. With Pereira injury Castagne should be nailed for a while. Any issues?

    Ramsdale

    TAA - Perišić - Walker - Castagne

    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Bailey

    Kane - Jesus

    (Gazza - Neco - Andreas - Plange)

    1. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I like it. I have something similar. Haaland and Neto to your KDB and Castagne

  17. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team please. Is going without Cancelo, Robbo, James a big risk?

    Pope
    TAA, Zinchenko, Dalot, Walker
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli
    Jesus, Kane, Nunez

    4m GK, Bailey, Andreas, Neco

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I've got none of those 3, feeling okay about it, like the Nunez pick. Would absolutely have him if I dropped to two premiums

    2. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Like it. Not a fan of Nunez over Robbo. Think you can avoid Cancelo without too much worry personally. James is easily reachable if you get Robbo over Nunez.

  18. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who would you start the season with, 6m to spend

    A Dias
    B James

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      B 100000%

    2. Respect My Authoritah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd just get Walker tbh. Perisic looks better than both too if he looks likely to start GW1 imo.

  19. JBG
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Robertson+Martinelli
    B) Perisic+Sancho

  20. Rider on the Storm
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    It seems the big decision is to choose haaland or kane. Both make the team too unbalanced. So witch one and why?

  21. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    just now

    How’s this looking? Thanks
    Mendy (Gaza)
    Trent - trip - Walker - Dalit - neco
    Salah - Bailey - martnelli - Neto - Andrea’s
    Kane - Jesus - haaland

