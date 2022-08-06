Fulham v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched

Gameweek 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League season continues at Craven Cottage this Saturday lunchtime, where newly promoted Fulham take on Liverpool.

Kick-off in west London is at 12:30 BST.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) might not be the most-owned player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but he is by some distance the most-captained of the opening weekend, with just short of 3.3 million Fantasy managers handing him the armband.

He’s the only player whose effective ownership (EO) exceeds 100% in Gameweek 1, meaning that even if you have him but haven’t captained him, you’ll be marginally worse off for every point he scores.

(via LiveFPL)

There are plenty of other well-owned players on show at the Cottage, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) in around 60% of squads and Luis Diaz (£8.0m) sitting in more than one in five of our sides.

All of these Fantasy assets start this afternoon but the 20%-owned Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) does not, with the Uruguayan forced to make do with bench duty once again as Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) leads the line.

(via LiveFPL)

Bar the recall for the fit-again Alisson (£5.5m), Liverpool are unchanged from the Community Shield last weekend.

As for Fulham, new signings Bernd Leno (£4.5m), Shane Duffy (£4.5m), Kevin Mbabu (£4.5m) and Manor Solomon are all among the substitutes.

Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) does start, however: he is, remarkably, FPL’s second most-owned midfielder, although he’ll be serving as bench fodder for over 90% of his owners this weekend.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Solomon, Leno, Duffy, Mbabu, Cairney, Muniz, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, van den Berg, Bajcetic, Chambers.

