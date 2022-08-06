479
Dugout Discussion August 6

Fulham v Liverpool team news: Darwin benched

479 Comments
Gameweek 1 of the 2022/23 Premier League season continues at Craven Cottage this Saturday lunchtime, where newly promoted Fulham take on Liverpool.

Kick-off in west London is at 12:30 BST.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) might not be the most-owned player in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) but he is by some distance the most-captained of the opening weekend, with just short of 3.3 million Fantasy managers handing him the armband.

He’s the only player whose effective ownership (EO) exceeds 100% in Gameweek 1, meaning that even if you have him but haven’t captained him, you’ll be marginally worse off for every point he scores.

READ MORE: What is ‘effective ownership’ in FPL?

(via LiveFPL)

There are plenty of other well-owned players on show at the Cottage, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) in around 60% of squads and Luis Diaz (£8.0m) sitting in more than one in five of our sides.

All of these Fantasy assets start this afternoon but the 20%-owned Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) does not, with the Uruguayan forced to make do with bench duty once again as Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) leads the line.

(via LiveFPL)

Bar the recall for the fit-again Alisson (£5.5m), Liverpool are unchanged from the Community Shield last weekend.

As for Fulham, new signings Bernd Leno (£4.5m), Shane Duffy (£4.5m), Kevin Mbabu (£4.5m) and Manor Solomon are all among the substitutes.

Andreas Pereira (£4.5m) does start, however: he is, remarkably, FPL’s second most-owned midfielder, although he’ll be serving as bench fodder for over 90% of his owners this weekend.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Reid, Pereira, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs: Solomon, Leno, Duffy, Mbabu, Cairney, Muniz, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Subs: Gomez, Milner, Adrian, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho, van den Berg, Bajcetic, Chambers.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    STOP TELLING ME YOU'VE GOT TRENT AND ROBBO!!

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      You'll only hate half my post.

  2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    All these Robbo-Diaz near-miss combos are killing me. Just need one of those chances to work out.

  3. The Train Driver
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Imagine Fulham would be 3 up by now if Liverpool weren't heavily favored by the ref.

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Only 3?

  4. Siva Mohan
    • 9 Years
    just now

    TAA in pre-season mode

  5. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Not Trent's game today

  6. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Thank goodness I got my one Liverpool defender mainly for attacking returns!

  7. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Something about promoted teams... they always start with a bang...

  8. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Hearing Jim Beglin commentate on Liverpool matches is like you are watching the game on Liverpool TV.. neutral commentating is a dying art

  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Liverpool defence EO 162% so the goal conceded is good for TAA only owners

  10. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Darwin + TAA -> Mitro + Tete locked

