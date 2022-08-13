3pm team news: Mahrez in for Grealish, six sides unchanged

There are five Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm BST this afternoon on a scorching day of weather up and down the country.

Manchester City v Bournemouth and Arsenal v Leicester City are the stand-out matches from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, with Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United, Southampton v Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham also getting underway at the traditional kick-off time.

There are no real shock team news calls from Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, where Erling Haaland leads the line for the hosts.

Haaland was not just the most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 2, attracting 1.2 million new owners, but also the most-captained, having been handed the armband by over three million of us.

Guardiola’s only tweak from last weekend sees Riyad Mahrez replace Jack Grealish, meaning that Phil Foden will switch back to the left flank.

Bournemouth are without Dominic Solanke and Jordan Zemura today, with those absences accounting for two of Scott Parker’s three changes. Phillip Billing drops to the bench, as Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie and Jack Stacey all come into the side.

Arsenal are unchanged for the fourth match in a row, including pre-season friendlies, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers also goes with the same team that drew with Brentford.

Continuing on that theme at Molineux, both managers have resisted making any changes from Gameweek 1.

That’s also what Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has done at Elland Road but opposite number Ralph Hasenhuttl has made four changes, with Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Stuart Armstrong and Che Adams recalled at the expense of Yan Valery, Oriol Romeu, Adam Armstrong and Joe Aribo.

At the Amex, there’s yet another unaltered line-up as Graham Potter keeps faith with the same Brighton team that defeated Manchester United last weekend.

Newcastle’s only change is enforced as Sven Botman replaces the absent Matt Targett, with Dan Burn moving to left-back.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne, Vardy.

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Alzate, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke.

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Willock, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Haaland, Mahrez.

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Grealish, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Delap. Mbete, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly, Cook, Christie, Stacey, Pearson Smith, Tavernier, Moore.

Subs: Marcondes, Neto, Lowe, Stanislas, Dembele, Hill, Senesi, Billing, Anthony.

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Stephens, Romeu, Aribo, A Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Valery.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Forshaw, Summerville, James, Sinisterra, Hjelde, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Collins, Neto, Neves, Podence, Hwang Hee-Chan, Gibbs-White, Jonny, Kilman, Dendoncke.

Subs: Sarkic, Boly, Guedes, Semedo, Toti, Ronan, Traore, Cundle, Campbell.

Fulham XI: Rodak, Tete, Adarabioyo, Reed, Kebano, Mitrovic, Ream, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Palhinha, Robinson.

Subs: Leno, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Muniz, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Stansfield.

GAMEWEEK 2 RESULTS SO FAR

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek