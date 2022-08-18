121
FPL Gameweek 3: The pros and cons of buying Marc Cucurella

Our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors have returned for 2022/23 to offer their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) insight, tips and advice during the new season, with only Premium Members able to access every single one.

Here, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman ponders a move for Marc Cucurella (£5.0m), weighing up the pros and cons.

Like many, I’m in the market for a new defender ahead of Gameweek 3, having decided to sell Lucas Digne (£5.0m) after a couple of underwhelming outings. For context, I already own Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m), Reece James (£6.1m) and Neco Williams (£4.0m). As a result, I am considering a move for Marc Cucurella, Chelsea’s new £5.0m defender, which would mean doubling up on Thomas Tuchel’s backline. So, in this, my latest column, I’m going to weigh up the pros and cons of signing ‘Cucu’.

THE PROS

FPL new signings: Does £5.0m Marc Cucurella provide Chelsea defensive coverage?

Marc Cucurella got off to a flying start on his full debut against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, producing the assist for Kalidou Koulibaly’s (£5.5m) opener. Notably, it arrived from an out-swinging corner, one of four the Spaniard took in Gameweek 2.

During the match, he posted some encouraging underlying stats, as he racked up 57 touches and received 29 passes in the final-third, both team-leading totals. In addition, he attempted two shots, and I do think he has some untapped goalscoring potential in this Chelsea side.

The match saw Cucurella selected ahead of Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) in the starting XI, completing 90 minutes despite having only had a week to train alongside his new teammates. Given that Chilwell has just returned from a significant ACL injury and is still someway short of match sharpness (he featured for the development squad earlier this week), Cucurella’s short-term prospects look pretty good.

“I have a feeling that he (Cucurella) has a bit more feeling for the rhythm and intensity of matches than Ben (Chilwell) at the moment. We keep Ben for substitutions because he is a high-speed runner, an intense runner. But after his long injury I think he lacks a little bit of rhythm and feeling for the matches. That’s why we go for Cucu today.” – Thomas Tuchel

It’s also worth noting Tuchel’s pre-season comments on Chilwell, when he spoke about the need to be cautious.

“Ben (Chilwell) is very ambitious; he couldn’t wait to come back to team training. He looks better and better, but at the same time, it looks like he needs more time to adapt to the physicality of the match itself, which is absolutely normal. It is not only about training and training exercises, little pitches. In the end, it is a very demanding league. We have to take care of him, it’s our responsibility. We can’t throw him in and see what is coming. He is impatient, we will never expect him to be fully patient. He knows, we speak a lot about it. Everything needs its time.” – Thomas Tuchel

Upon signing, Thomas Tuchel suggested he sees Cucurella as both a left wing-back and centre-back (a position Graham Potter utilised him in at times last season), and while the latter role does perhaps feel less likely, his versatility is a real positive.

“I don’t want to get too excited but I have the feeling we signed the new (Cesar) Azpilicueta, in terms of his mentality, attitude, even in terms of his position – just with a left foot. He can play in the back three, he can play wing-back and he is a very nice, very humble guy with his personality.” – Thomas Tuchel

“All three positions on the left side is good for me. Maybe my best position is in a back four, left-back because I play all my career, in academies, in this position and have more movement to be comfortable.” – Marc Cucurella on his best position

Chelsea are a side that relies heavily on their wing-backs for creativity in the final third, with both players handed plenty of freedom to attack. And it does feel like this current Chelsea system is a perfect fit for Cucurella, given that it often resembles a 4-3-3 shape in possession.

In addition to Cucurella’s goal/assist threat, there is clean sheet potential too.

Already this season, Chelsea have shut out Everton at Goodison Park, and their run right up until Gameweek 8 is very decent, which is around the time I plan to Wildcard.

THE CONS

FPL new signings: Assessing the appeal of £5.0m Marc Cucurella

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Can confirm this is working now, thanks 🙂

      League 8, Division 94-ers where you at?!

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is it too late to sign up? cheers

      Open Controls
  2. Lignja
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Any pros and cons of buying Toney or only pros all the way?

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Most will have 3 up top soon and Toney's fixtures are good

      Open Controls
    2. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mbuemo matches pt/0.1m

      Open Controls
    3. Kiwivillan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      ... based on last season points

      Open Controls
  3. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    Here’s a dilemma!

    A) James + KdB

    B) Cucurella + Salah

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Are you planning on getting Mo back at any time?

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I think once I ride the wave of Bournemouth, the next game I fear is Brighton GW9, then not again for a while…

        Open Controls
    2. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Lignja
      • 5 Years
      46 mins ago

      If you have Haaland probably B. And if are on wc get Salah and James

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        On wildcard.

        I can’t get a team I like with James and Salah.

        A) Cucurella, Rodrigo, Salah

        B) James, Mount, Sterling

        Both have Diaz

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          If you go B, you might have to remove Sterling and James to get Salah back and be left with the bad bunch budget mids.

          Just putting it out there.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Here is the B draft.

            Raya
            Cucurella Saliba Neco
            Salah KdB Diaz Martinelli Rodrigo
            Haaland Jesus

            Ward Patterson Collins Archer

            Without Salah draft:
            Changes are:
            James, Mount, Sterling > Cucurella, Rodrigo, Salah

            Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  4. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    Anyone else slightly hesitant to buy or captain Liverpool players this week considering the slight possibility of postponement

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not really, full bench and great vice cap

      Open Controls
    2. C4MZY
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      No, Salah will score 2 minimum. Shaw will get a yellow card, Keita will get 2 assists.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        33 mins ago

        Hey C4mzy, is that really you in the picture? Did I ever tell you about the time I got 4 top 10k finishes in 7 years?

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Captain is fine because you can VC Jesus etc. Only very slightly using it towards a Robbo out arguement... but doubt called off...

      Open Controls
    4. Stram Dunk
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Salah(c) locked

      Open Controls
    5. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      You prob have 2 premiums at least and Jesus' fixtures are sound back up for captain. Only issue is if you have 3 Liv and for some inexplicable reason a Utd asset, your bench comes into play and then not enough coverage. I doubt 99.9% it could happen again.

      Open Controls
  5. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    What a nicely timed article.

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I agree, unfortunately, the way I have set up, I cannot own James and Cucu so had to be the cheaper one for the brilliant fixtures.

      Owning both though could sed some serious points gain in the ranks.

      Open Controls
  6. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    Gross at 97.1%, likely a rise or what do you guys think?

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      It's a no from me

      Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      No strong feelings really but 97.1 is pretty close to 100

      Open Controls
    3. C4MZY
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Anything between 99.9%-100% and I start thinking maybe tonight's the night

      Open Controls
  7. El Matador
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Best option here please

    A) Salah Zaha Kulusevski
    B) KDB, Diaz, Kulusevski
    C) Son, Diaz, Mount

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Alex1995
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Salah or Jesus captain?

    Open Controls
    1. C4MZY
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Salah. He has form, the standout fixture and Jesus will be crowded out by Bournemouth's defenders.

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        Why are you trying to be Camzy?

        Open Controls

          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            You’re also Horace Pike. Do you have a different team for each of of your persona’s?

            Open Controls
            1. C4MZY
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              I have one team, why would you assume otherwise? Unless you're talking about fanteam.

              Open Controls
            2. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              26 mins ago

              That's quite a wild accusation

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                • 1 Year
                25 mins ago

                Ffs…

                Open Controls
                1. C4MZY
                  • 8 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  I can see you are so incredibly impacted by this. Not sure why though

                  Open Controls
                  1. Milkman Bruno
                    • 1 Year
                    17 mins ago

                    I can explain why it slightly irritates me. “Incredibly impacted” lol, just no.

                    When I started playing fantasy footie and coming to this site, there were a lot of cool posters on here and this place actually had a community type feel. Nowadays when I log on, I see the same posters spouting the same dribble. Anyway, each to their own. You do you.

                    Open Controls
                    1. C4MZY
                      • 8 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Yup it had a community feel when I started too but then certain users couldn't take a joke anymore and just wanted to spam their useless questions and make no decisions for themselves. Anyway each to their own see you at your next question

                      Open Controls
                    2. MyNameIsRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      11 mins ago

                      I think we almost need a forum type format with 2 sections. 1 for people who want to spam A or Bs and RMTs and 1 for absolutely anything else. At the moment you pretty much just get subjected to abuse and moderation if you're not posting an A or B or a RMT or answering one

                      Open Controls
                      1. C4MZY
                        • 8 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        It's a real issue mate, I personally haven't read the rules but I'd bet my bottom dollar there's something in there about not repeatedly asking the same questions. Each to their own man I don't follow Hazz and Milkman around telling them to make their own decisions but they always seem to respond to me

                        Open Controls
                      2. BUZZBOMB
                        • 7 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Why dont you and your other elite manager blackbelt split personalities start your own website? At the prolific rate of posts you 'all' make, its bound to be a success traffic wise.

                        Open Controls
                      3. C4MZY
                        • 8 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        We won't be bullied out by the likes of you, you're nothing but bullies

                        Open Controls
                  2. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    To be fair he's completely right.

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/community-rules-guidelines/

                    "No impersonation or multiple accounts without permission."

                    "Be yourself -
                    Multiple accounts and impersonating other users with fake accounts are not allowed..."

                    Good luck with your crusade.

                    Open Controls
                    1. MyNameIsRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      16 mins ago

                      Do you not get bored mate?

                      Open Controls
                    2. MyNameIsRedro
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      15 mins ago

                      I feel like you probably know these rules off by heart. Most of us wouldn't know where to look for them

                      Open Controls
                      1. C4MZY
                        • 8 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        I heard he reads those 100000 page terms and conditions for fun does old Hazza

                        Open Controls
                    3. C4MZY
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Hazz being wrong once again

                      I'm not impersonating anyone, my username is different as you can see. And I don't have multiple accounts either

                      But in true Hazz fashion you've managed to be wrong, a killjoy, and a narc

                      Open Controls
                      1. MyNameIsRedro
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        4 mins ago

                        You'd think after taking the time to memorize the terms and conditions he'd know you could change your username and grav in about 30 seconds. And you don't have to create another FPL team to do it.

                        Open Controls
                      2. C4MZY
                        • 8 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        I have good reason to believe he isn't actually mason mount too, why is he allowed to impersonate

                        Open Controls
              2. BUZZBOMB
                • 7 Years
                23 mins ago

                From a 3rd alto ego. Let redro and q chip in and we've got Kreese's karate gym. Wax on. Wax off.

                Open Controls
                1. C4MZY
                  • 8 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  You said alto ego, now how do I know you're not foo fighter?

                  Open Controls
        2. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          26 mins ago

          What makes you say he's trying to be Camzy mate?

          Open Controls
      2. Alex1995
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        I don’t disagree, but Jesus is also on form, also very odd how we’re looking at United as an easier fixture than Bournemouth lol

        Open Controls
        1. C4MZY
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          It's not odd at all, take a look at the league table

          Open Controls
      3. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        I am really not convinced that this is the standout fixture (against United) which everyone thinks it is. Liverpool not been great so far and United need a response with a full house behind then. 1 1 for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Josh.E
            just now

            feel the same way imo

            Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
            4 mins ago

            Salah has form? He has been poor but Firmino back would help him probably. How come B'mouth didnt crowd KDB & Foden then?

            Open Controls
      4. RockLedge75
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        35 mins ago

        Quickie if I may..

        Play:

        Robertson + Andreas or
        Neco + Toney (-4)

        Ta

        Open Controls
        1. Alex1995
          • 6 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      5. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        30 mins ago

        Score predictions for Bournemouth v arsenal , spurs v wolves , Newcastle v city and Man U v Liverpool?

        Open Controls
        1. C4MZY
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Bournemouth Vs Arsenal will be 1-2 to Arsenal, Saka brace.

          Spurs Vs Wolves will be 2-0. Davies and Kane goals.

          Newcastle 1-4 Manchester City.

          Man Utd Vs Liverpool= postponed.

          Bookmark this.

          Open Controls
          1. Stranger Mings
            • 1 Year
            26 mins ago

            If city likely highest scorers perhaps haaland good c pick ?

            Open Controls
            1. C4MZY
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              Not sure if he starts. Perfect opportunity to give Alvarez a run out. He might have more than 8 touches.

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Yeh scrap that haaland too risky

                Open Controls
              2. jacob1989
                  just now

                  of course Haaland starts. Saka brace? He is playing so deep. ManU LIV postponed? No way

                  Open Controls
          2. Big Mike
              12 mins ago

              Bourn 0 - 3 Arsenal
              Spurs 3 - 1 Wolves
              Newastle 0 - 3 Man City
              Man U 0 - 4 Liverpool

              Open Controls
              1. Stranger Mings
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Wow be nice if those scores come in

                Open Controls
          3. Eightball
            • 1 Year
            30 mins ago

            A) Trippier to Cucurella
            B) Play Neco and roll

            Open Controls
            1. Defaid Daniel
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. sirmorbach
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Play Trippier.

              Open Controls
          4. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            29 mins ago

            When you pick your expensive midfielder/s, it is all about the xG's and xA's...

            Open Controls
            1. C4MZY
              • 8 Years
              27 mins ago

              Is that from @FPLBOFA?

              Open Controls
              1. C4MZY
                • 8 Years
                27 mins ago

                Remember to source things.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Nope, that is why I am hanging onto Mo.

                  Open Controls
                  1. C4MZY
                    • 8 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Fair enough that's very sensible.

                    Open Controls
            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              When you read Foo Fighter's posts, it's all about ignoring.
              Are you name by the band, by the way? I'm ignoring them too.

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                just now

                The Pretender by Foo Fighters is one of my favourite songs. You should listen to it and watch the offical video to the song.

                Open Controls
          5. Defaid Daniel
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Fail post before forgot to mention point hits
            A) mount > saka
            B)Mount> foden
            C)mount + robbo > -4 diaz and James 0.9 ITB
            D)mount + robbo> -4 gundogan and James + 1.4 m ITB leaves more room to go Bailey>Mitro

            Open Controls
          6. Eleven Hag
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            On WC

            A) Mo/Kulu
            B) Diaz/KDB

            Open Controls
            1. Stram Dunk
              • 2 Years
              15 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 8 Years
              8 mins ago

              a

              Open Controls
            3. Big Mike
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
            4. Stram Dunk
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              In search of the lost Camzy?!

              Open Controls
              1. Stram Dunk
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I agree with ALEX1995

                Open Controls
            5. KEANOJ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Sorry silly question but who operates down the left side for Liverpool. Thinking it’s going to be a mis-match against Dalot and thinking of captaining either Diaz or Salah on that basis?

              Open Controls
              1. MyNameIsRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                23 mins ago

                Diaz will be on the left. He'll be taking up residence in Dalot's pocket

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 3 Years
                23 mins ago

                Now this could be a brainstorming session!

                Open Controls
                1. C4MZY
                  • 8 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  I'll bring the brain, you bring the storm!

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Salah might have an extremely large EO this GW.

                    Open Controls
              3. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                22 mins ago

                Diaz Robbo but Liverpool fans said Diaz better when Robbo went off

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 7 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  This is clearly true. Robbo is a beast and Diaz a great player but the latter isnt what he could be fpl wise with that setup

                  Open Controls
              4. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                21 mins ago

                Diaz

                Open Controls
              5. KEANOJ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                Thanks everyone. What is all this talk about the game being postponed?

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Pick the best VC.

                  Open Controls
                  1. KEANOJ
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks, will do.

                    Open Controls
            6. Wolfman180
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              17 mins ago

              What would you guys do with Alvarez? Dropped twice to 6.3, keep or cut losses?

              Ward
              TAA, Robbo, Gabriel, James, Neco
              KDB, Son, Saka
              Jesus, Alvarez

              Iversen, BrunoG, Andreas, Archer
              1.0m itb
              2ft

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Probably not overly wise to keep. Might get more gametime when UCL starts but not a #1.

                Would say Toney makes a lot of sense in your situation.

                Unless of course you switch up Son for Haaland/Kane etc - but with Toney fixtures so good too, looks sensible enough for just the 1 FT.

                The 0.2m it leaves will be handy if Saka drops, another 8m rises etc. Although if Robbo on chopping block soon, less important.

                Open Controls
                1. Wolfman180
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I mean looking at it now, Alvarez and Son to Haaland and Gundo looks tempting

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hazz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Not bad if you trust in Gundogan.

                    Open Controls
              2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                7 mins ago

                Drop him

                Open Controls
            7. Sz21
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              16 mins ago

              Would really appreciate some thoughts here-

              Ramsdale.
              TAA, Cancelo, James, Robbo.
              Andreas, Salah, Martinelli, Neto.
              Haaland, Jesus.
              Ward, Trippier, Bailey, Archer.
              2ft's, 0.5m ITB.

              1. Robbo + Neto + Bailey-> 5.4m def (Cuc/Perisic/Ake + Diaz + Reed. -4
              2. Just Trippier-> 5.5m or less def.
              (Cuc/Perisic/Ake).
              3. Trippier->5.4m def + Neto-> Gross.

              1 is a clearout of the weak players and moving to an 8m mid.
              2 is backing Robbo and being more patient but may have price drops. 3 is committing to Robbo and foregoing the 8m mids for now.

              Open Controls
              1. Ajax Hamsterdam
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                2

                Open Controls
              2. BUZZBOMB
                • 7 Years
                6 mins ago

                I will exit from double Liv defence first GW Ive no fires to put out. Been there before and never worked. I know the upside is huge but it hurts more often than not and can ruin the game week after week.

                If 2 FTs, Id down grade Robbo - plenty of value 2.5m less and upgrade Neto to 8m. No hit.

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Keep Tripps on bench.

                  Open Controls
              3. RockLedge75
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                That’s my team save for Trippier (Perisic).
                For what worth my plan was to go Robbo and Archer for Neco and Toney.
                Of your options, 3 with Cuc (or Walker?)

                Open Controls
            8. Stevig
              • 13 Years
              14 mins ago

              Forgive me if i'm asking a stupid or repeated question. In our gameweek history page are the arrows wrong or confusing?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                It's kinda broken. When I first open the page it has GW1 on top row with red arrow & GW2 with grey arrow.

                When I refresh the entire page it has GW2 on top row with green arrow & GW1 with grey arrow. This is correct - just ordered differently to how its been for years.

                Open Controls
                1. Stevig
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  I see, yes refresh has restored it, at least temporarily.

                  Open Controls
            9. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              just coming to say i'm happy that Scamacca, Antonio AND Bowen all scored today.

              Open Controls
              1. Eleven Hag
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Waiting for Scamacca start in the league

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  might not have to wait too long. (but proabbly a while come to think of it - Moyes takes his time)

                  i kinda hope for a Cornet, Scamacca, Bowen, Antonio front 4 (or Cornet as a fullback).

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Cornet's price is very goooooooood.

                    Open Controls
              2. European Bob
                • 10 Years
                3 mins ago

                Triple up

                Open Controls
            10. European Bob
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              A) Kulu and James
              B) Robbo and Toney

              Thanks lad(ie)s

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls
              2. BUZZBOMB
                • 7 Years
                just now

                A 90 to 10. Got to be for now. Even with Rich in the wings.

                Open Controls
            11. jacob1989
                just now

                start andreas or trippier?

                Open Controls

