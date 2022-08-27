292
Games August 27

Scout’s Matchday 4 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Pens down! The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed and now you’re left twiddling your thumbs.

So why not fill the next 90 minutes or so by trying SPITCH, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week and are only judged on your best five matchdays a season.

The deadline is at kick-off, too, so you can digest the teamsheets from the lunchtime fixture.

READ MORE: Southampton v Man Utd team news – Ronaldo benched

And that means that one or several weeks of accidentally forgetting to play isn’t the disaster it is in FPL – you can even start in April and win big.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 3 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players of the weekend matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Martinez (438)Saliba (413)Rodri (619)Mitrovic (514)
Henderson (418)Jonny (363)Odegaard (606)Adams (508)
Pope (331)Mee (348)D Gray (525)Rashford (494)
Raya (314)Emerson (327)Bernardo (506)Trossard (481)
Pickford (309)Cancelo (323)Harrison (458)Saint-Maximin (457)
Sanchez (261)Veltman (318)Gundogan (455)Zaha (427)
Trippier (307)Ruben Neves (405)Kane (391)
Bella-Kotchap (305)Eze (395)Haaland (381)
S Cook (304)Andreas (381)Toney (364)
Kilman (304)Yates (352)Rodrigo (358)

Meanwhile, 16 players finished with a negative score, including the three Leicester City forwards Jamie Vardy (-14), Kelechi Iheanacho (-40) and Patson Daka (-46).

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 4 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 3 totalled 2,399 points, which ranked at 3,574th place.

Unfortunately, those negative Vardy points were part of our picks. The week total already began on -19 points, as SPITCH allows managers to go over budget with this proviso.

High-scoring Dean Henderson (418) and Ivan Toney (364) were thankfully included but Dejan Kulusevski (39) disappointed.

This time we’ll be slightly under the ₵1,200 budget and take advantage of some bargain price tags that remain locked until mid-season.

Aaron Ramsdale (₵42) covers the Arsenal defence at home to Fulham, as the Gunners will expect a clean sheet despite the visitors having the league’s second-best expected goals (xG) total so far. The goalkeeper will have saves to make.

The 3-3-4 formation includes attacking defensive threats Kieran Trippier (₵67), Joao Cancelo (₵175) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (₵150). Although the latter has had a poor start to the season, a home clash with Bournemouth is the perfect way to respond.

Newcastle United full-back Trippier is one of a handful of players to have scored at least six points in every FPL match so far, thanks to two clean sheets and netting a free-kick against Manchester City.

In midfield, Mason Mount (₵128) is backed in a similar way to Alexander-Arnold. His zero returns and expected goal involvement (xGI) of just 0.83 has let FPL owners down but he now gets to play leaky Leicester.

In-form duo Pascal Gross (₵85) and Rodrigo (₵66) face off on the south coast, with the latter currently the highest-scoring player in the game with 1,305 points. His four goals and 35 FPL points are a phenomenal return from the opening three outings.

As mentioned with their earlier colleagues, Mohamed Salah (₵250) and Martin Odegaard (₵72) have enticing home fixtures versus newly-promoted sides, whilst Brentford’s Ivan Toney (₵100) gets to host Everton on the back of four attacking returns.

The final forward is Che Adams (₵62) – a cheap player who has just scored twice in a cameo appearance at Leicester to bag 508 points.

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Nothing to brag about

    Current rank 4,958,534 showing green already.

    I just wonder how many hits have been taken or if it is those teams taking 100 hits etc?

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Where do you see that? Livefpl is broken

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        32 mins ago

        it's just the default setting in the app. it's not updated rank and neither has Live FPL.

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Game has been updated so current rank on the website.

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          so you took a hit and had a rank rise?

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          that updates later on.

          Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Ok, livefpl showing presubs 5,282,646

          But current should be correct?

          Saliba on me bench so could be why presub rank is as per above.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            so a 320k red arrow drop?

            start how you mean to go on!

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              No, Saliba is on my bench and doubt he will be an autosub. The player I brought in for a hit.

              My OR shows green arrows as per my original post.

              I have gained rank.

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                12 mins ago

                you took a hit on a player that you have benched?

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I benched Saliba because of Mitro and planned for my next moves.

                  What else do you want to know if my rank is showing green?

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    give it an hour or so.

                    actually about 3 pm on the App.

                    Open Controls
              2. Mambino
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                that's very unusual there's around your rank must have taken more hits?

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  he's unfortunately confused

                  Open Controls
                  1. Mambino
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    oh, ok

                    Open Controls
      3. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        No it isn't

        Open Controls
  2. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    The schedule we are about to see between now and the World Cup, it will essentially be a Championship season in terms of fixtures.

    If you are in Europe, it means from Saturday until 12 November - when the Premier League breaks for the World Cup - teams will play every midweek.
    They will either play a Premier League match, a European match or a Carabao Cup match every midweek between now and 12 November.
    The one exception is the international break at the end of September when all those players playing in the Champions League or Europa League go off to play for their respective countries.
    If you are a player, you are going to play weekend, midweek, weekend right the way through to November. Then you are going to go and play World Cup warm-up matches, then play the World Cup and then come back to play in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      I think they can handle 2 games in a week.

      in the 1970s they'd play back to back days sometimes in cup games etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        In the 1970s they’d go for a curry after the match too. It’s not comparable.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          pre match fag.

          rolled up magazine for shin pads!

          Open Controls
      2. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        They were wimps in the 1970s - the 60s were where they were hard. Len Chalmers played in the cup final with a broken leg.

        Of course we had it tough ......

        Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      No dull moments

      Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Elite manager EO (Salah 94% selected for captaincy, Jesus 2%, Haaland 2%):

    Salah 190%
    Jesus 100%
    Martinelli 96%
    Alexander-Arnold 96%
    Haaland 95%
    Cancelo 91%
    James 86%
    Sánchez 40%
    Luis Díaz 38%
    Robertson 36%
    Ramsdale 31%
    Perišić 26%
    Walker 22%
    Rodrigo 22%
    Cucurella 19%
    Gros 17%
    Toney 14%
    Neto 13%
    Trippier 13%
    Ward 11%

    Current top 10k EO:
    Jesus 124%
    Salah 120%
    Haaland 93%
    Cancelo 62%
    Martinelli 61%
    Trippier 50%
    James 49%
    Rodrigo 49%
    De Bruyne 48%
    Zinchenko 43%
    Perišić 40%
    Toney 35%
    Alexander-Arnold 31%
    Ødegaard 24%
    Luis Díaz 22%
    Sánchez 18%
    Ederson 15%
    Kulusevski 15%
    Saliba 14%
    Kane 12%
    Mendy 12%
    Ward-Prowse 12%
    Mitrović 11%
    Pope 11%
    Walker 11%

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      cheers

      everyone in my mini leagues seems to be on Salah too.

      Jesus could have been a bold move.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        opposite for me - everyone on Jesus

        Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      what's an elite manager?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Based on 1000 managers who have high ranks in prior seasons: https://www.livefpl.net/elite

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    3. Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wow actually TAA is a differential against top 10K

      Open Controls
  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    46 mins ago

    What’s the thoughts on captaincy next week? Haaland a no go?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      (C)ancelo if no Haaland a crazy shout?

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Its got to be Haaland for me. Just got to hope I get lucky mins-wise

      Open Controls
      1. Josh.E
          just now

          already stuck it on him

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        Haaland the obvious pick but everyone is going to double think it.

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Was just looking at it and it's tough. Haaland or Cancelo against Forest, Jesus against Villa, James against Southampton

        Open Controls
      4. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        27 mins ago

        Haaland benched

        Open Controls
      5. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Maybe Jesus

        Depends how Liverpool look.

        With Haaland it depends on his minutes midweek and which UCL game they have.

        Open Controls
      6. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'm gonna go with De Bruyne or Jesus.

        Open Controls
      7. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        KDB

        Open Controls
      8. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        Probably KDB for me.

        Open Controls
      9. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm going Haaland. I don't fear the rotation.

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          fortune favours the brave

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            *biscuits

            Open Controls
    5. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      That's why they went for 5 subs

      Open Controls
    6. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Sou - Mu Predictions?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        1-2

        Open Controls
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        1-1

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        0-3
        Rashford x3

        Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        1-1.

        Open Controls
      5. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        17 mins ago

        2-2

        Open Controls
      6. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        15 mins ago

        2-2

        Open Controls
      7. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        1-0

        Open Controls
    7. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Tricky benching dilemma next week, bench one from:

      A) Aaronson (EVE)
      B) Saliba (AVL)
      C) Cucurella (sot)
      D) Perisic (whu)

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Perisic if he starts at Forest?

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          I do think there’s a chance he starts at West Ham and then rests in the home game vs Fulham before starting again in the UCL

          Open Controls
    8. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Anyone else on Salah TC?

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        me

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        Someone in one of my MLs :/

        Open Controls
    9. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Lot's of hits have been taken this GW 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Botman and Robben
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Good news.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I think that was last week.

        The ranks are confusing you.

        Open Controls
    10. Botman and Robben
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      Wonder if I will play Andreas over Trippier next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Currently I’m thinking yes and I played Trippier against City.

        Open Controls
    11. Eleven Hag
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Tried to take advantage of that post deadline glitch on the fpl website, made additional transfer for no cost and it got saved as well but didn't reflect in the team afterwards

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        emotional rollercoaster?

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I remember one year (maybe 2 years back) I had a glitch on the app where it kept saying my transfers were going to cost 0pts so I made about 8, then I realised it was just a glitch and had to use my WC

        Open Controls
    12. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Even if this team doesn't do well this week I shouldn't make changes next week unless there are injuries right?

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robbo Trippier Cancelo Perisic
      Salah Rodrigo Martinelli Andrea's Bailey
      Jesus Haaland

      ABCDEF
    13. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      To dare is to do:

      I put the TC on Salah this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        me too

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          GL to us 🙂

          Open Controls
      2. Al Green Arrows
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        why not wait for a dgw when you can use your TC on a sgw? bold

        Open Controls
        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          ...and who's playing those dgws?....rotation risks?...all unknown....at least Salah vs bou is a known quantity...

          Open Controls
    14. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      We have had 336 price changes so far, the equivalent after the same number of days last season was 269 so 25% more. A more volatile season so far for prices.

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        Might be partially explained by the World Cup increasing early WildCard activity.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        29 mins ago

        loads of middling players dropping.

        The algorithm seems to protect popular picks from lots of price rises.

        Open Controls
    15. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      2 FTS this week world is my oyster 🙂

      Open Controls
    16. AIRMILES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Due diligence question for FFScout.

      Did you enquire as to why Onefootball GMBH took 25-50% ownership of Spitch Live UK Ltd in Dec2021, and then gave up all shares in Mar2022? Have you asked to see the tax returns that were meant to be filed in Dec2021 but do not yet appear with companies house? Have you looked into their market history in Germany? Have you asked about the numbers of UK users?

      Open Controls
      1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        They saw the cheque and thought "wow think of how many more YouTubers we can pay for team reveals!"

        Open Controls
        1. AIRMILES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          I really hope they do do some due diligence with these new gambling firms. They might have just seen Klopp's face and thought that if he can do it, then it must be okay. But that would not be adequate.

          Open Controls
          1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            I wouldn't hold your breath mate, seems like everything is going to the dogs

            Open Controls
    17. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Think this the week where the pack pulls away. Gotta be some huge numbers this week

      Open Controls
      1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Everyone's got the same team nobody's pulling anything

        Open Controls
        1. Zimo
          • 4 Years
          31 mins ago

          I'm pulling something

          Open Controls
          1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Clean that Spitch up

            Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          All of those with 5 ATB have the same team.

          Open Controls
        3. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          Going to explode at all these same teams

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Basically everyone has this core tbh!

        TAA Cancelo James
        Salah (c) Martinelli
        Haaland Jesus

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          yep

          Open Controls
        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          23 mins ago

          Template AF

          Open Controls
        3. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Differentials going to be key, like Toney

          Open Controls
          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Toney will soon have 20%ownership and Rodrigo 30%. The real differentials and alternatives are in my books players like Mbeumo/Welbeck/Isak/Scamacca and Aaronson/Trossard/Guedes/Lingard.

            Open Controls
        4. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          I only have 4 of them.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I will be off the template by start of GW6. Your rank will be stuck.

            Open Controls
        5. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Plus everyone has an arsenal a defender. As someone has just said, if your team does well it is most likely that other teams also do well. Quite boring start to the season TBH. Complete lack of differentials. We have like 60 teams in mini league and everyone has Salah and Haaland and has captained one of them. Hopefully will become more interesting later in the season.

          NB a few mavericks have captained KDB so fair play to them.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            My GW1 WC is the template LOL

            Open Controls
          2. F_Ivanovic
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            No Arsenal defender here. (have Saka)

            Open Controls
          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            if the template defence fails again then it is perhaps time to switch.

            Open Controls
      3. SamH123
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        I'm still stuck on Saka with no Martinelli

        Open Controls
    18. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      2FT 😎

      Open Controls
    19. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Oh I missed the UCL fixture announcement this morning. City start with Sevilla (A) on Tuesday 6th - just 2 rest days after Villa. Followed by Dortmund (H)

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ridic Schedule for FPL

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Yeah I think that books in the Haaland - KDB switch for me in GW6

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            No chance Haaland gets prioritised for the league games, rather than UCL group matches?

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              there's a chance but he's UCL beast

              Open Controls
              1. Hits from the Bong
                • 3 Years
                just now

                But group games ain't usually too tough, could save him for the knockout games and play him in league games where his more direct style seems more suited

                Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Maybe Man Utd / Liverpool over Copenhagen

              Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Also Spurs inbetween Sevilla and Dortmund who City lost both games to last season from memory.

        Open Controls
    20. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Leave your prediction for the next bandwagon here:

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        I'll go first - Raul Jimenez.

        Open Controls
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        25 mins ago

        Rashford

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Rashford back in business

          Open Controls
      3. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
        • 8 Years
        23 mins ago

        Neto

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Back of the Neto….

          Open Controls
        2. Josh.E
            4 mins ago

            hope Neto punishes sellers am livid

            Open Controls
        3. nikzgfx
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Bruno F

          Open Controls
        4. MrZ
          • 7 Years
          22 mins ago

          Fofana

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            This, 4.4 in Chelsea

            Open Controls
        5. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Can see Fofana being popular at 4.4m

          Open Controls
          1. F_Ivanovic
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Cancelo > Fofana on the books for me in a couple of weeks which would allow me to go 3 up top.

            Open Controls
            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              do you have alternative City defence?

              Open Controls
        6. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Che Adams

          Open Controls
        7. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Scamacca

          Open Controls
        8. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          Jonjo Shelvey

          Open Controls
        9. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Pochettino

          Open Controls
        10. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Dasilva

          Open Controls
        11. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Bailey

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Can just see a haul because of # sellers

            Open Controls
        12. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          16 mins ago

          Guedes

          Open Controls
        13. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          16 mins ago

          Havertz

          Open Controls
        14. Al Green Arrows
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Casemiro

          Open Controls
        15. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          Can see Havertz filling his boots today but that won’t escalate to a bandwagon as it’s Havertz!

          Open Controls
        16. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          Isak

          Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        19 mins ago

        United in lime green

        like the grey kit?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          was that at Southampton too?

          when Fergie said his players couldn't see each other?

          Open Controls
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            yes - that green kit is even worse

            Open Controls
      5. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Get in the dugout
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/27/southampton-v-man-utd-team-news-ronaldo-and-casemiro-subs/

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          his weekend starting differently to what he expected when recording the BT Sport promos.

          Open Controls
      6. F_Ivanovic
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Just saw Fabio Borges casually burnt his transfer this week instead of doing the Archer to Stansfield move that some other elite managers made.

        Open Controls
        1. D.r.a.c.o
          • 4 Years
          just now

          He didn't

          Open Controls
      7. Al Green Arrows
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        I think Casemiro is way underpriced. He will be gold as soon as he gets nailed.

        Open Controls
        1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          He's a defensive midfielder that is a card magnet

          Open Controls
        2. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          13 mins ago

          yes he's a proper DM but pops up with some goals right?

          Open Controls
          1. F_Ivanovic
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            a goal every 9/10 games... 3/4 goals a season - seems fair for a 5m player. Not underpriced.

            Open Controls
            1. Al Green Arrows
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I would guess 5-7 goals. Great header. And he will get some assists as well.

              Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Rodri is better if you want a DM from a top team with a little bit of goal threat.

          Open Controls
      8. Daniel Jebbison
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        So points for all these players are irrelevant

        Salah 190%
        Jesus 100%
        Martinelli 96%
        Alexander-Arnold 96%
        Haaland 95%
        Cancelo 91%
        James 86%

        Basically it is a 3-4 players game . It was 7-8 players game in the past now it is very very difficult to climb up the rankings .

        I blame the fpl towers and their pricing

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Juuuhhhuu

          Open Controls
        2. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          I blame Andy from Let's talk fpl

          Open Controls
          1. Josh.E
              just now

              how's it Andy's fault? lol

              Open Controls
          2. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            They're all underpriced by 0.5 at least. GJ should be either 9.5 or 10, so this is easily the worst mistake of the season.

            Open Controls
            1. SamH123
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              did he transfer before the FPL game was loaded

              Open Controls
              1. Arteta
                • 6 Years
                just now

                That's not true. FPL launched 2 days after his announcement. Google it if you don't believe me.

                Open Controls
          3. thegame983
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            what are you basing those % on cause mine are way less

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Live fpl?

              Open Controls
              1. thegame983
                • 5 Years
                just now

                for example TAA has 30.6% (top 10k), 23.2% (near me) according to livefpl

                Open Controls
          4. SamH123
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            true, a bit lame. although the fact I have Haaland (C) means Haaland and Salah are differentials for me now

            Open Controls
          5. Not again Shirley
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Unless you captained someone that is not Salah or Haaland. Jesus captain for example will shoot you up rankings if he does well and the other 2 don’t.

            Open Controls
          6. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            it's not irrelevant.

            You're part of the template pack playing the non template.

            Those EOs largely reflect the template....

            if your guys don't score plenty will overtake you in the 9.66 million players.

            Open Controls
            1. thegame983
              • 5 Years
              just now

              This

              Open Controls
          7. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I just entered that exact combination into LiveFPL. Guess what % of managers own all 7 of those players

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              less than 7% last week.

              Open Controls
            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              = 6.58% (overall)

              Open Controls
          8. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Only own the top 6

            Open Controls
        3. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Not feeling great about Rashford trade in. Man U look shite

          Open Controls

