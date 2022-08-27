40
Dugout Discussion August 27

Southampton v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo and Casemiro subs

40 Comments
Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with the clash between Southampton and Manchester United.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 12:30 BST.

These are two teams who largely struggled in the opening two Gameweeks before getting their first wins of the season last weekend.

Partly as a result of those victories, there is only one change to the starting XIs across the two sides.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it and it’s a predictable one, with Che Adams – scorer of four goals in league and cup over the last week – in for Sekou Mara.

Erik ten Hag’s decision to go with an unchanged line-up means that it’s another benching for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the United boss again opting for a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial, as reported yesterday, misses out due to injury, while new signing Casemiro is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Djenepo, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, S Armstrong, Diallo, Perraud, Mara.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Malacia, Martinez, Varane, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Casemiro, Van de Beek, Ronaldo, Garnacho.

40 Comments
  Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Come on Rashford!!!! You've cost me 4 points already this week….

    Open Controls
    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      another draw

      1-1?

      Open Controls
      The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        I think so. Sticking with my 2-2 prediction with these lineups

        Open Controls
        out for a goalkick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I actually like United to win with this lineup - Elanga vs Walker-Peters should be interesting…

          Open Controls
  out for a goalkick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    I wonder how much that MU bench cost to assemble and what they are paid collectively per week. Some big (albeit underperforming) names there…..

    Open Controls
    Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Maguire alone cost more than Newcastle's keeper and back four.

      Open Controls
      out for a goalkick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        £300 million+ ???

        Open Controls
        out for a goalkick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Must be close to £1 million in wages per week???

          Open Controls
    ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Heaton: 42k per week
      Maguire: 190k p/w
      Ronaldo: 515k p/e
      Fred: 120k p/w
      Casemiro: 300k p/w
      Shaw: 150k p/w
      Wan-Bissaka: 90k p/w
      Van de Beek: 120k p/w
      Garnacho: ??

      GBP1.53m per week...

      Open Controls
      Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        Lol @ Heaton on 42k per week….peasant

        Open Controls
  Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Another convincing United win and I'm gonna Spitch all over the place.

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      😛

      Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bullet trains pulling into rotation central from now until 18 Nov…most significant teams have two games per week…..gonna be chaos….and bench has Archer 😆

    Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Spitch still the main article…getting milked until the last minute

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Probably part of the deal….don't replace with Dugout until we say so….

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I can see Casemiro being transfered in by the masses because he has a cool name and will probably get 15 minutes.

Defensive midfielder with a cool name.

    Defensive midfielder with a cool name.

    Open Controls
    Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      nothing wrong with that - it is a cool name

      Open Controls
      Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        in fact, I'm getting him in

        Open Controls
        FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          It is a cool 2 to 3 points for you per game @ a trap price.

          Open Controls
          Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            exactly what I'm looking for

            Open Controls
  Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    How to find the scouts and contributors league on mobile?

    Can’t find it .

    If you are on desktop a link would be great .

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/368/standings/c

      Open Controls
    ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/368/standings/c

      Open Controls
      Daniel Jebbison
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Thanks all. Thanks lads

        Open Controls
  Daniel Jebbison
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Breaking news:

    Sutherns has Salah C on a WC

    Open Controls
    FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Casual

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    This game needs to end, there are more important fixtures.

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      You dont have to watch

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I am not watching.

        Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford in some teams e.g.
      Lateriser brought in Rashford + Walker for Bailey + Cancelo (-4) this week

      Open Controls
      FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        WTF?

        Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lol - Ronnie looks like he's licking nettles on the bench 😆

    Open Controls
  Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    What happened to the dugout chat rooms?

    Open Controls
    Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sold to a betting company

      Open Controls
    The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Mammon took it away

      Open Controls
  Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Currently own KDB and Diaz but thinking Gundog and Salah the better combo. Might do it after next gw

    Open Controls
    Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I am in the later, so time will tell.

      But who is your cAptain?

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    So who didn't or couldn't cap Salah?

    Open Controls
    Daniel Jebbison
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Sutherns Mark

      Open Controls
  Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    just now

    JWP is a composed player...

    Open Controls

