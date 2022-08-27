Southampton v Man Utd team news: Ronaldo and Casemiro subs

Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with the clash between Southampton and Manchester United.

Kick-off at St Mary’s is at 12:30 BST.

These are two teams who largely struggled in the opening two Gameweeks before getting their first wins of the season last weekend.

Partly as a result of those victories, there is only one change to the starting XIs across the two sides.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made it and it’s a predictable one, with Che Adams – scorer of four goals in league and cup over the last week – in for Sekou Mara.

Erik ten Hag’s decision to go with an unchanged line-up means that it’s another benching for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the United boss again opting for a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial, as reported yesterday, misses out due to injury, while new signing Casemiro is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Djenepo, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, A Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Aribo, Adams.

Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Romeu, S Armstrong, Diallo, Perraud, Mara.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Malacia, Martinez, Varane, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Casemiro, Van de Beek, Ronaldo, Garnacho.