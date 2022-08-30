248
Scoreboard August 30

FPL Gameweek 5: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

248 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Tuesday’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow.

TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Crystal Palace1 – 1Brentford
Fulham2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton2 – 1Chelsea
Leeds United1 – 1Everton

248 Comments Post a Comment
  1. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    My first actual happy moment this season is wildcarding with Sinisterra in just before the deadline.

    Open Controls
    1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Fair play

      Open Controls
    2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      But what’s the rest of your team?

      Open Controls
  2. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    What is the extent of the James injury?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Illness.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        So likely back for the weekend?

        Open Controls
        1. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Depends when the explosive Diarrhea stops.

          Open Controls
          1. FCSB
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Hehe, I have the same this morning

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              What an amazing conversation this is

              Open Controls
              1. FCSB
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Careful, it’s highly contagious

                Open Controls
  3. Ingstagram
      29 mins ago

      I dont understand how some people have up to 6 players who played today

      Open Controls
      1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        off template?

        Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        Sanchez/Raya Rodrigo Toney Zaha Gross Cucu Mount have decent ownership.

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They picked them in their teams...

        Open Controls
    • meule
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Is Zanka (4.0) nailed on for Brentford ?

      Open Controls
      1. Victor I Need Ya Bae
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Who?

        Open Controls
        1. meule
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mathias Jorgensen

          Open Controls
    • kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      Will Rodrigo be out for the weekend?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        15 mins ago

        No, it’s just a dislocated shoulder apparently

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          So 6 weeks

          Open Controls
          1. MyNameIsRedro
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Are you ok?

            Open Controls
            1. Kiwivillan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Athletes with a first-time shoulder dislocation can typically return to the game within six weeks after the injury, but younger athletes may need more time to recover to prevent a recurrence. If your dislocation requires surgery, you may need up to six months to recover.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                It was popped back in and he wasn't in much distress

                Open Controls
                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  No chance he is risked next game probably longer. Reinjuring dislocated shoulder is very problematic

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Depends on scan results.

                    Open Controls
              2. MyNameIsRedro
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 mins ago

                Did you see the incident? I really don’t see him missing 6 weeks

                Open Controls
      2. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        Very likely out I would say.

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Needs scan on shoulder. Marsch seems optimistic.

        https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/sport/football/leeds-united/jesse-marsch-on-rodrigo-injury-hwang-hee-chan-and-leeds-united-striker-transfer-situation-3824934

        Open Controls
    • C_G
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Rodrigo ---> Zaha? on FT

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I’d wait for more news but if Rodrigo’s out then yes

        Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Who to prioritise bringing in?

      A....Zaha

      B...Mitro

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I wanted Mitro, but everything pointed to James stats wise. James becomes unavailable so it comes between Rodri and Mitro.

      Both are in form; with Mitro my bench is better, but Rodri's fixture run seems better.

      Eventually went Rodri due to fixtures, even though i could just about afford to do Archer to Mitrovic.

      Rodri gets injured, Mitro scores and gets 2 Bp.

      There must be a lesson to be learned there somewhere.

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        Rodri’s fine I think mate - do you mean Rodrigo? I can’t imagine anyone would ever buy Rodri but he should start tomorrow

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I honestly think if Mitrovic was 9m that more would pick him because they equate quality with price. And they'll continue to avoid him because of his next two so-called difficult fixtures.

        Open Controls
    • TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (2418 teams)

      Current safety score = 2 including autosubs
      Top score = 27
      LMS average = 5.19 (-0.5) = 4.68
      Players played per autosubs = 2.35/12.01

      https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

      Open Controls
    • Dutchboy
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Who's a better option to bring in now?

      A) Toney (fixtures)
      B) Mitrovic (form)

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        B is fixture proof

        Open Controls
        1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          They probably both are to be fair

          Open Controls
    • FCSB
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
      Salah Mount Martinelli Dasilva
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Neco Andreas Archer

      1FT, 0.1itb

      Will likely play Neco for one of the Chelsea boys…

      Early, but initial thoughts on what to use the FT on?

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        3 Chelsea sort of stinks

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sorry, Mount = Diaz

          Open Controls
    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      How long is Rodrigo out for?
      May try and hold until GW 7 (12 Sept).
      I can survive one price drop as I bought him in at 6.2 (-0.3).

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He will have more then 1 price drop in that period, it could be a 0.3 if he doesn't make it this weekend

        Open Controls
    • Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      So

      Please hit me

      A) Malacia
      B) Dalot
      C) Other ….. who?

      OUT is Jonny at 4.4 so only 4.4 to spend

      Defence is TAA Walker Perisic Neco and GK Mendy

      Open Controls
      1. JoeJitzu +42
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Fofana?

        Open Controls
    • nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why is Cancelo at -100.3 all of a sudden?

      Open Controls
      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Poor returns in last 2 gameweeks. Poor underlying stats for attacking.

        I am more surprised with Martinelli dropping like a stone. What did he do wrong?

        Open Controls
    • FCSB
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      **

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo James Cucurella
      Salah Diaz Martinelli Groß
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Neco Andreas Archer

      1FT, 0.1itb

      Will likely play Neco for one of the Chelsea boys…

      Early, but initial thoughts on what to use the FT on?

      Thanks

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.