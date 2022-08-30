219
Games August 30

Scout’s Matchday 5 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

219 Comments
Share

Sponsored by SPITCH

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed – and now we play the waiting game…

While you’re waiting to set up your bus team, have a go at SPITCH.

You effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week with SPITCH and are only judged on your best five matchdays.

So one week of accidentally forgetting is no big drama – even starting in April still gives you a chance of winning prizes.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

GET STARTED WITH SPITCH HERE

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 4 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Henderson (342)van Dijk (646)R Neves (597)Firmino (941)
Raya (322)Alexander-Arnold (634)Bernardo (530)Haaland (829)
Leno (305)Tarkowski (519)Odegaard (509)Kane (593)
Sa (260)R James (473)Fernandes (482)Martinelli (559)
Pickford (246)Gabriel (424)Tielemans (452)Luis Diaz (557)
De Gea (242)Thiago Silva (416)Norgaard (394)Sterling (499)
Andersen (398)Yates (366)Saint-Maximin (479)
Mee (337)Rodri (355)Gordon (412)
Justin (314)Hojbjerg (331)Rodrigo (386)
Coady (312)Kulusevski (322)Saka (351)
Saliba (312)Fornals (318)Mitrovic (337)

Meanwhile, 18 players finished with a negative score, with Fred (-59) and Yoane Wissa (-52) racking up the worst totals.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 5 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 4 totalled 2,549 points, which ranked at 5,501st place.

Rodrigo (386) is one of several players who blanked in FPL yet had an excellent game in SPITCH, showcasing the difference between these two Fantasy formats. Names like James Tarkowski (519), Youri Tielemans (452) and Gabriel Martinelli (559).

In fact, it was the latter’s best SPITCH score of the season whilst being his first FPL blank so far.

Speaking of blanks – Mohamed Salah (31). He somehow blanked during Liverpool’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth, although at least our selection grabbed 634 points from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

We start the week on 40 points, due to spending ₵40 under the ₵1,200 budget. In another 3-3-4 system, Jose Sa (₵63) is selected in goal because he faces Bournemouth – a side that has just suffered 4-0, 3-0 and 9-0 defeats.

Joao Cancelo (₵175) should be safe from rotation when Manchester City host Nottingham Forest, although his underlying attacking stats have been poor. He finished last season with the most shots, penalty area touches and expected goals (xG) amongst defenders but is currently far off in all categories.

In the 9-0, Andrew Robertson (₵104) was rested for the final 20 minutes so should start against Newcastle United, whilst fellow Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney (₵61) made his first start of the season against Fulham.

The 200,000 FPL managers who had just bought Ilkay Gundogan (₵170) were frustrated to see him benched on Saturday but that likely means he starts against Forest, hoping to produce an attacking return for the fourth match in a row.

Meanwhile, Pascal Gross (₵85) scored his third goal from four games in the 1-0 win over Leeds United. There was also yet another assist for Dejan Kulusevski (₵94) – no player has more since his February debut.

Up front, Rodrigo (₵66) gets the nod again when facing Everton at home. Roberto Firmino (₵126) is unlikely to replicate his eye-watering 941 points against Newcastle but will have the chance to score past them for the first time in 11 attempts.

Wilfried Zaha (₵60) is selected on the assumption that he shakes off the injury that saw him miss out on Saturday. Finally, the team is finished off with Gabriel Jesus (₵156) and a promising opponent in Aston Villa.

JOIN THE FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT COMMUNITY ON SPITCH

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

GET STARTED WITH SPITCH ON WEB OR MOBILE

#ad | 18+ | www.begambleaware.org

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

219 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gross injured in warm up.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      No way - ffs

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's a joke. They haven't even got to the ground.

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Unnecessary

          Open Controls
        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          Well that's a silly joke

          Open Controls
        3. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          That’s a great joke. You must do stand up

          Open Controls
        4. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          😆

          No harm after deadline...

          Open Controls
    2. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really?

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      What?????

      Open Controls
    4. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 mins ago

      Oh no

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      already? bit early to be warming up

      Open Controls
    6. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      You pulling legs again, naughty 😉

      Open Controls
    7. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      You joking

      Open Controls
    8. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      And the chaos has started ... loudly! 😛

      Open Controls
    9. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wasteman. Ban him.

      Open Controls
    10. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      I guess Dasilva > Gross was a poo poo move.

      Open Controls
    11. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Downvote

      Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    First Ziyech start tonight apparently

    Open Controls
    1. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      To say goodbye

      Open Controls
  3. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    One of Toney or Mitro is gonna haul big.

    Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Remember when Josh Dasilva scored twice from two shots of a 0.06xG and people were falling over themselves to get him?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Some people fell over so much they became Dasilva Fighters

      Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I told them he was a trap

      Open Controls
  5. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Groß injured

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Huh?

      Open Controls
      1. MyNameIsRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Top post. In the warm up apparently. Mini league rival bought him as part of a hit

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t fall for it

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Two jokers?????

      Open Controls
    4. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Not another one

      Open Controls
    5. adstomko
      • 6 Years
      just now

      False alarm

      Open Controls
  6. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Cmon KDB (C) repay my faith in you after the weekend

    Open Controls
  7. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Game updated!

    Open Controls
  8. D.r.a.c.o
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Chelsea just splashed 90m on Gvardiol from RB Leipzig

    Open Controls
    1. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Turns out a beast on FM

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      This is appalling really

      Open Controls
  9. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Chelsea have signed a player for 90M euros and are lending him back until June 2023

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      lukaku?

      Open Controls
  10. TKC07
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Game updated and still able to change captains for GW5..???

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      yes 😀

      Open Controls
      1. TKC07
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It's fixed now.. For few seconds.. It allowed to change captain..

        Open Controls
  11. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gross thing to do making fake injury shouts!

    Open Controls
  12. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Quite amusing that Dasilva got 800k transfers in GW3, like 10% of the game at the time

    Open Controls
  13. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    GW5 is not locked yet

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Refresh

      Open Controls
      1. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        🙁

        Open Controls
  14. V̅654
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fancy Kulu (c) next GW!

    Open Controls
  15. Moxon
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Neco against Bournemouth next week - haul incoming

    Open Controls
  16. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    ⚽ Team News 📰
    Chelsea : Mendy, Loftus-Cheek, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Havertz, Sterling.
    Subs: Kepa, Kovacic, Pulisic, Broja, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Vale, Ampadu.

    Southampton : Bazuna, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A.Armstrong, Adams.
    Subs: McCarthy, Lyanco, Aribo, S.Armstrong, Mara, Djenepo, Walcott, Bednarek, Valery.

    Open Controls
    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      James lol

      Open Controls
      1. Sim Simma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hopefully no one bench-boosted with him in their team

        Open Controls
      2. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        just now

        didn't travel .. old news

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      just now

      no, not RLC RWB again, please be a 4 back not Mount in midfield 2

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Watch JWP score a worldie free-kick

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.