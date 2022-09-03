1808
Dugout Discussion September 3

Everton v Liverpool team news: Robertson benched, Darwin starts

The Merseyside derby gets Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this lunchtime, one of eight Premier League matches taking place on a busy Saturday.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12:30 BST.

Liverpool had the shortest turnaround of any top-flight team between Gameweeks 5 and 6, and Jurgen Klopp has made a handful of changes as a result.

Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino are among three players making way, while Darwin Nunez is thrown straight back into the starting XI on his return from suspension.

Gameweek 5 starter Jordan Henderson is now out injured, while Fabio Carvalho and Kostas Tsikimas get a recall.

New signing Arthur Melo has received belated international clearance and is on the bench, as is the newly fit-again Diogo Jota.

As for Everton, manager Frank Lampard has largely stuck with the same team that held Leeds United to a creditable draw in midweek – with one exception.

New signing Neal Maupay starts in place of Dwight McNeil, who drops to the bench.

Fellow new arrival Idrissa Gueye is also among the Everton substitutes but James Garner isn’t in the squad.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Maupay, Gray, Gordon

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Gomez, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Phillips, Matip, Milner, Arthur, Bajcetic, Firmino, Jota

IN-GAME FPL STATS

1,808 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Scared for not doing Perisic to James 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      you chose your path.

      Open Controls

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      You bought Darwin.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        You are a 3 year old child

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          43 mins ago

          Says the guy with a Thundercats badge.

          Open Controls
        2. Ooh Ah Cantona
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          You're so rude foo fighter

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Go outside mate, you’re posting some right rubbish

      Open Controls
    3. Valar(Keith)
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I'm confused . Aren't you the Darwin owner?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I will be, he was on my WC GW1.

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          'eh?

          poo fighter is now twisting himself up arguing with his own turgid comments.

          Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      No idea what your gripe even is now. Chill please

      Open Controls
    5. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Waithing?
      Like horse waithing?

      Open Controls
    6. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Did you skip your midday nap?

      Open Controls
    7. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      All of you will own Darwin which is quite funny.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        What happened to you?

        Open Controls
    8. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Should never jump from Smirnoff Ice to straight Smirnoff, mate.

      Open Controls
    9. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I brought him. But financed it by switching TAA to Cancelo. Swings and roundabouts.

      Open Controls
    10. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Are you a troll?

      Open Controls
  3. Drip Doctor
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Someone needs to show me something this week, i want a Diaz replacement, Sinisterra, Maddison, someone!

    Open Controls
    1. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Because he's pretty rubbish.

        Open Controls
        1. OLDHERMAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Are we talking about Luis Diaz?

          Open Controls
          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yes. He's garbage. Doesn't create a single thing.

            Open Controls
            1. OLDHERMAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Luis Diaz is garbage. I see.

              Open Controls
              1. Drip Doctor
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Incredibly overrated. You'll see in time.

                Open Controls
                1. OLDHERMAN
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  I am actually afraid you will see in time you're dramatically wrong, lad's a baller.

                  Open Controls
                2. Boss Hogg
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  I love watching Diaz play. Exciting talent with an air of unpredictability with a touch of the street footballer about him.
                  Football is ace.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Drip Doctor
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Very poor mans Mahrez.

                    Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not very tempting options

      Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    *sigh*

    Open Controls
  5. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Kulu benching is hurting. Was my oly differential in my ml. From footballing perspective is son or kulu who deserves a benching?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Conte desperate for Son to get his first goal to build back confidence
      Kulu rested for Marseille, City, Sporting games

      Open Controls
      1. 50ShadesOfGray
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Son not worth the money. Kulu far better form

          Open Controls
          1. International Richard
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Form took him to the bench

            Open Controls
      2. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        He can still do something from the bench.
        Even 1 assist is better than what Salah or Diaz produced earlier today.

        Open Controls
      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        don't worry, I sold him for Diaz last week.

        2 points.
        3 points.

        Open Controls
    2. Zambian FPL Addict
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Klopp has killed me

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        You killed Salah!

        Open Controls
      2. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I select you for a mission to go find and bring us the Zambian witch doctor.

        Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        You set up a recurring payment to that doctor, didn't you?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Technically he didn’t blank though…

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Or was the curse that he didn’t score?

          Open Controls
      4. Zambian FPL Addict
        • 4 Years
        59 mins ago

        Give me two weeks my girlfreind and I are going on holiday to Livingstone will find him lift the curse, will ask for Son blessings and the end of Haaland

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Concerning that with 5 subs now available Klopp is subbing wingbacks around 60 minutes

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        It's strange as he's doing it when they actually need to win games. Trent is one of the best crossers in the world, surely you just keep him on if you want to create a winner.

        Open Controls
        1. BERGKOP
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          He was average today. A few loose passes and not all that sharp. Wasn't seeing that quality delivery.

          Open Controls
          1. v1nc3
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Klopp is average today

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          55 mins ago

          Nothing strange about it with UCL about to begin

          Open Controls
    4. C-Dawgg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      This is the best I’ve done out of any GW this season just because I don’t have Liverpool defenders and didn’t captain Salah.

      Can we just postpone the kick offs so I can enjoy this?

      Open Controls
    5. schlupptheweek
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Tuchel playing Gallagher so deep again just doesn't make sense. He's a great attacking mid but can't do a Kante

      Open Controls
      1. Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        3-5-2 with Galla more in attacking positions than RLC

        Open Controls
      2. International Richard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Armchair manager alert

        Open Controls
    6. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Salah may be one year older and not in his prime anymore, but he's also been very very very very unlucky in the last games.

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I'm thinking of keeping him against wolves at home and captaining him another week

        Open Controls
        1. OLDHERMAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          So will I.

          Open Controls
        2. ToffeePot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          I just cant think where else I'd spend the money tbh
          Might not captain him as much but he's still quality and when thiago is back Liverpool will go up a gear

          Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        If anything, I thought he was lucky to get 2 assists against Newcastle and a goal against United.

        Open Controls
        1. OLDHERMAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          He could have scored far more, practically in every single match.

          Open Controls
    7. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      who to bring in - Nunez or Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Nunez

        Open Controls
        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          price or just better?

          Open Controls
          1. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Best striker in the world

            Open Controls
      2. sunzip14
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Will know in the next 2 hrs

        Open Controls
    8. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      WC activated. Need to fix my team (Salah and Robbo)

      Open Controls
    9. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Robbo > Trent doesn’t seem worth it anymore

      Robbo benching tactical or rest?

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        We don't know anymore. He'll probably start v Napoli though.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        bit of both.

        like the Trent benching.

        Open Controls
      3. BERGKOP
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Rest imo. Looked sharp when he came on. Great deliveries.

        Open Controls
    10. Home Run Baker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Quite excited actually to drop Salah and maybe TAA. Provides plenty of cash to bring in some top players and change the look of the team.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Wolves next. No need to knee Jerk.

        Open Controls
        1. Home Run Baker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Good thought ... may wait.

          Open Controls
      2. Paqueta Rice
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        I dropped Salah last gw but I’m not dropping Trent

        Open Controls
      3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I've not owned him at all this season. Provided plenty of cash to make mistakes all over the squad haha.

        Open Controls
    11. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      For the first time in my FPL years I'm seriously thinking of ditching Trent.

      Open Controls
      1. Home Run Baker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Still plenty of attacking threat, but lack of clean sheets plus rotation makes it difficult to justify his price.

        Open Controls
    12. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      2 f/t changing to 343 4.7 itb
      trent/stansfield to trippier /kane looks good to me

      Open Controls
    13. Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Right lets go Neco Williams. This is the one and only game you'll play for me this season.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        injuries permitting

        Open Controls
    14. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Who to keep on WC?

      A: Salah
      B: KDB (will have Haaland)

      *Sterling will replace Salah if I go B

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ignore the Sterling part. He's coming in regardless

        Open Controls
        1. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          What do you think about the Aubameyang dynamic.

          There is something wrong with that dude's brain. As a kid was tossed by Milan for being an Imp. Tossed by Arsenal for being an Imp.

          Barcelona looked at him closely and found him to be unprofessional

          Open Controls
          1. rvpisag
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            And here you are, being an imp

            Open Controls
    15. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Time to ditch Diaz?

      Open Controls
      1. Drip Doctor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        48 mins ago

        If he starts vs Napoli, yes.

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Do you think he will be rested against Wolves?

          Open Controls
          1. Drip Doctor
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            If he starts vs Napoli, yes.

            Open Controls
      2. Home Run Baker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        If Salah goes, I think you have apply the same logic to other LIV attacking assets.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          45 mins ago

          As below, it’s about value

          Open Controls
      3. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        He’s averaged 5.33 a game which isn’t bad for 8mil

        Much better than salah at 13mil and 6.33 a game

        Open Controls

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        you are a troll

        Open Controls
      2. Boss Hogg
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Odd

        Open Controls
      3. x.jim.x
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Touch grass

        Open Controls
      4. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Darwin blanked against Everton didn't he?!?

        Open Controls
      5. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Bit early to be on the liquor!!

        Open Controls
      6. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        You aren't worthy to call yourself a ThunderCat

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Maybe hard to find a grav for desperate narcissist.

          Open Controls
      7. v1nc3
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Enjoyed your -2 at GW2 that much ?

        Open Controls
      8. Deul0fail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Not exactly instant if you don't have him yet

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          What did it say

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Something something crybabies... its already gone out the other ear tbh

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Open Controls
          3. Deul0fail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            The smell of WC's burning and the 3 year old children who were lauging at me when Darwin got a red card. When I already had him in GW1. He is an instant in for me again and all the crybabies will be getting him as well

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Sounds like he takes the game a tad too seriously…

              Open Controls
        2. Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Wait, why was the comment removed?

          Open Controls
    17. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Looking forward to sterling and James smashing it up!

      Open Controls
      1. Home Run Baker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        46 mins ago

        And v interested to see Fofana's impact on the defence

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          44 mins ago

          Agreed. Going to be plenty bringing him in if there’s a CS

          Open Controls
      2. Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        James finally at wing

        Open Controls
    18. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Sorry to go over old ground. Missed the game!

      Was Trent sub-tactical or an injury?

      See Salah blanked again.

      IS he really worth the 13m this season? Especially with the fixtures coming up. Now thinking WC GW8

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        PS Can we have an ignore option for Foo Fighter, please mods?

        Open Controls
        1. Home Run Baker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          I think you already have it. Er, just ignore?

          Open Controls
          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            yes on the Palace website forums for example, you can ignore certain members who are trolling, so you don't see their posts

            Open Controls
          2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            He spams the site 500 times a day. It's not possible to ignore.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 7 Years
              just now

              At least his comments are getting removed now. No ban yet though sadly.

              Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        49 mins ago

        Straight swap for Milner. No injury. Eye on Napoli I guess

        Open Controls
    19. jacob1989
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        I took a real gamble on Kane C. Cmon Kane bang in the goals, get some penalties, tap ins, even some assists will do. Do something.

        Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Jiménez injured himself warming up.

        Not on the bench anymore.

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Extended look at the new boy. All good.

          Open Controls
        2. Randaxus
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          btw Bruno Lage said he could play them at the same time, I guess that would be in a 4-4-2

          Open Controls
        3. Camino Aleatorio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Jimi will forever be a 5.5 legend - the dream appears over.

          He would be a superstar in Italy. He should join AC Milan. The team is trash, owned by American Private Equity. Basically owned by Satanic forces, but Milan, Italy is still cool. Cooler than Birmingham UK or much cooler than Birmingham USA

          Open Controls
      • Randaxus
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        My nickname for Saša Kalajdžić is going to be "The Lamp post"

        Open Controls
      • Camino Aleatorio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Today we saw the something worse than Pep Roulette- "Klopp Trap"

        (1) Robbo benched
        (2) TAA pulled at 58" for Milner! Milner! Useless Milner!
        (3) Jota is back
        (4) Firmino warming up at 41" no guarantee of 60" for your starter
        (5) Salah is still a great real player but for FPL, he is just not getting the touches and shots anymore

        You really cannot own 3 pool players with Klopp Trap in play. You will have Firmino, Dias, Jota, Carvalho, and Elliott sharing minutes. Only 13M Salah is probably playing +3000 minutes this year.

        Maximum TAA and wildcat Attacker like Dias is about it.

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Firmino was warming up for injured Carvalho. Nobody's guaranteed to last, it's a contact sport.

          Open Controls
      • Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        20 mins ago

        Top of the page

        Open Controls
        1. Dat Guy Welbz
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Worth a try 🙁

          Open Controls

