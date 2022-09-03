Everton v Liverpool team news: Robertson benched, Darwin starts

The Merseyside derby gets Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) underway this lunchtime, one of eight Premier League matches taking place on a busy Saturday.

Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 12:30 BST.

Liverpool had the shortest turnaround of any top-flight team between Gameweeks 5 and 6, and Jurgen Klopp has made a handful of changes as a result.

Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino are among three players making way, while Darwin Nunez is thrown straight back into the starting XI on his return from suspension.

Gameweek 5 starter Jordan Henderson is now out injured, while Fabio Carvalho and Kostas Tsikimas get a recall.

New signing Arthur Melo has received belated international clearance and is on the bench, as is the newly fit-again Diogo Jota.

As for Everton, manager Frank Lampard has largely stuck with the same team that held Leeds United to a creditable draw in midweek – with one exception.

New signing Neal Maupay starts in place of Dwight McNeil, who drops to the bench.

Fellow new arrival Idrissa Gueye is also among the Everton substitutes but James Garner isn’t in the squad.

GAMEWEEK 6 TEAM NEWS

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies, Onana, Iwobi, Maupay, Gray, Gordon

Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, McNeil, Coleman, Gueye, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Gomez, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Robertson, Phillips, Matip, Milner, Arthur, Bajcetic, Firmino, Jota

IN-GAME FPL STATS

