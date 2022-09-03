Scout’s Matchday 6 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

Sponsored by SPITCH

Still thinking about the midweek matches? Well, it’s already time for Gameweek 6.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 5 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GK DEF MID ST Martinez (316) Gabriel (455) Elyounoussi (401) Haaland (759) Neto (272) Thiago Silva (412) Soucek (395) Alvarez (689) Pope (229) Cancelo (377) Dewsbury-Hall (384) Firmino (516) Lloris (219) Patterson (365) Mount (358) Martinelli (456) Bazunu (214) D Sanchez (355) Rice (347) Kane (409) Fabianski (206) Evans (353) Moutinho (345) Mitrovic (382) Kilman (319) Ruben Neves (338) Saka (347) Stones (318) F Carvalho (320) Zaha (340) Struijk (313) Ndidi (310) Sancho (320) Doucoure (301) Neto (312)

Meanwhile, 18 players finished with a negative score, including an incredible -107 points from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. By failing with six tackles and making six fouls, he lost 60 and 90 points respectively. A yellow card removed another 30.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 6 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 5 totalled 2,678 points, which ranked at 1,584th place.

Several of the top-scoring players like Roberto Firmino (516), Joao Cancelo (377) and Wilfried Zaha (340) were named in the XI but Rodrigo (-25) registered negative points before departing early due to injury.

This week, let’s take a smarter approach and look at which players have done the high-scoring actions most often. For example, Emiliano Martinez (₵49) ranks fourth for most saves so far – an action that brings in 40 points each time. By facing Manchester City on Saturday, you’d imagine he’ll get plenty of chances to make more of them.

We have chosen three of the league leaders for crossing the ball – Trent Alexander-Arnold (₵150), Kieran Trippier (₵67) and Kevin De Bruyne (₵200). The latter is part of a midfield trio who, alongside Rodri, is currently the game’s four best in this position. All-rounder Martin Odegaard (₵72) sits at number one and seems to have shaken off a midweek knock.

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves (₵85) is on 1,793 points and has won the third-most tackles, with wing-back Neco Williams (₵62) ahead of him in second place. The Nottingham Forest man is also joint-top for shots on target amongst defenders.

Up front, Harry Kane (₵160) has an enticing home match against Fulham and has amassed ten shots on target. Although Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Gordon have had 12, they are either rotation risks or against elite opposition.

This XI will start with 83 points due to being under budget and the 3-3-4 line-up is rounded off by the selection of Alexander Isak (₵78), Luis Diaz (₵125) and Brennan Johnson (₵69). Newcastle’s record signing scored on his debut at Anfield, the Colombian international is half the price of teammate Mohamed Salah and the Forest forward gets to face Bournemouth.

