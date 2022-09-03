92
Games September 3

Scout’s Matchday 6 picks for the free-to-play SPITCH Fantasy game

92 Comments
Still thinking about the midweek matches? Well, it’s already time for Gameweek 6.

Now that the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed, have a go at SPITCH, where you effectively have a Free Hit chip to play every week and are only judged on your best five matchdays!

So if you haven’t played it already this season, don’t worry – even starting in April still gives you a chance of winning prizes.

There are two season-long options for the 2022/23 campaign, one of which is free and has a £2,500 prize pool.

HOW TO PLAY SPITCH

SPITCH is a platform where managers can use their football knowledge to defeat others and win money prizes.

As with FPL, managers commit to a formation and have a budget to buy players for their line-up, in the quest to score points and win prizes.

But unlike FPL, managers can actually go under or over their ₵1,200 budget – this will determine how many positive or negative points they begin the round with.

Each week of ‘Season’ mode requires a new line-up with no captains. Managers are allowed up to nine players from the same club and can alter teams mid-matchday. ‘Safety Net’ automatically replaces non-starters, whilst a sophisticated scoring system rewards defensive actions in a way that FPL does not.

MATCHDAY 5 REVIEW

These were the top-scoring players from the latest round of matches.

GKDEFMIDST
Martinez (316)Gabriel (455)Elyounoussi (401)Haaland (759)
Neto (272)Thiago Silva (412)Soucek (395)Alvarez (689)
Pope (229)Cancelo (377)Dewsbury-Hall (384)Firmino (516)
Lloris (219)Patterson (365)Mount (358)Martinelli (456)
Bazunu (214)D Sanchez (355)Rice (347)Kane (409)
Fabianski (206)Evans (353)Moutinho (345)Mitrovic (382)
Kilman (319)Ruben Neves (338)Saka (347)
Stones (318)F Carvalho (320)Zaha (340)
Struijk (313)Ndidi (310)Sancho (320)
Doucoure (301)Neto (312)

Meanwhile, 18 players finished with a negative score, including an incredible -107 points from Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse. By failing with six tackles and making six fouls, he lost 60 and 90 points respectively. A yellow card removed another 30.

SCOUT’S MATCHDAY 6 LINE-UP

The selection for Matchday 5 totalled 2,678 points, which ranked at 1,584th place.

Several of the top-scoring players like Roberto Firmino (516), Joao Cancelo (377) and Wilfried Zaha (340) were named in the XI but Rodrigo (-25) registered negative points before departing early due to injury.

This week, let’s take a smarter approach and look at which players have done the high-scoring actions most often. For example, Emiliano Martinez (₵49) ranks fourth for most saves so far – an action that brings in 40 points each time. By facing Manchester City on Saturday, you’d imagine he’ll get plenty of chances to make more of them.

We have chosen three of the league leaders for crossing the ball – Trent Alexander-Arnold (₵150), Kieran Trippier (₵67) and Kevin De Bruyne (₵200). The latter is part of a midfield trio who, alongside Rodri, is currently the game’s four best in this position. All-rounder Martin Odegaard (₵72) sits at number one and seems to have shaken off a midweek knock.

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves (₵85) is on 1,793 points and has won the third-most tackles, with wing-back Neco Williams (₵62) ahead of him in second place. The Nottingham Forest man is also joint-top for shots on target amongst defenders.

Up front, Harry Kane (₵160) has an enticing home match against Fulham and has amassed ten shots on target. Although Erling Haaland, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Anthony Gordon have had 12, they are either rotation risks or against elite opposition.

This XI will start with 83 points due to being under budget and the 3-3-4 line-up is rounded off by the selection of Alexander Isak (₵78), Luis Diaz (₵125) and Brennan Johnson (₵69). Newcastle’s record signing scored on his debut at Anfield, the Colombian international is half the price of teammate Mohamed Salah and the Forest forward gets to face Bournemouth.

You can join other Fantasy Football Scout users in our community on Spitch here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

92 Comments Post a Comment
  1. D.r.a.c.o
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Who's your captain then?

    Open Controls
    1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Salaaaaaaaaaaa

      Open Controls
    2. Orion
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haaland here

      Open Controls
    3. Maddamotha
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haalandddddddddd

      Open Controls
    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hauland

      Open Controls
    5. skodaole2
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    6. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Goatland

      Open Controls
    7. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Welbeck

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Link your team! I wanna snoop...

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I can't now as it's updating but will do once it updates if I don't forget

          Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        really

        Could work

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Let's be honest it has all the hallmarks of a disaster, but twice this season I didn't go with my gut on captaincy and regretted it, so I told myself to just do it this time

          Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        GL dat guy!

        Open Controls
    8. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ward errr sorry Kane

      Open Controls
    9. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      KdB

      Open Controls
    10. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      James!!

      Open Controls
    11. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      The one running down the wings

      Open Controls
    12. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    13. Boz
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hauland

      Open Controls
    14. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      KDB

      Open Controls
    15. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Alvarez

      Open Controls
    16. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      KDB

      Open Controls
  2. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Salaaaaaaaa

    Open Controls
  3. Sailboats
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Pens down

    Open Controls
  4. Santi MMT
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Good luck all. May your arrows be green !!

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      And may Arsenal win.

      Open Controls
      1. Santi MMT
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Amen

        Open Controls
  5. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Haaaaaalaa

    Open Controls
  6. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    RIP Maupey cappers

    Open Controls
  7. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gonna be Salah benched isn't it after all the Haaland bench talk

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd love that

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah benched?

      Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Salah benched?

      Open Controls
    4. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Firmino, Darwin, Díaz? Nah.

      Open Controls
  8. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    scenes if Haaland is benched.

    Open Controls
    1. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      So long as he doesn’t get a cameo

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        KDB came on at 70 mins with City 5-0 up the other night, I'd say he might end up appearing either way

        Open Controls
    2. JEZOOS
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      No points for everyone.

      Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      If he is, he's only comin on if it's a draw at 60min...which I doubt it will be.

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1 pt, 20-30 min Haaland cameo with Alvarez Hatty in first half would be optimal.

      Likelihood of it happening though? = 0

      Open Controls
    5. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It really doesn’t matter

      Open Controls
  9. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Tsimikas on media duty apparently …. Not a good sign … cant wait for WC to ship Robbo, nothing but disappointment.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got Bhuna'ad?

      Open Controls
    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Same last match and then Robbo starts

      Open Controls
  10. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    If Trippier and Isak go crazy, I bottled another chance to be ahead of the curve. Good performances, but blanks would be nice.

    Open Controls
  11. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Feck me, I cannot remember who I VC'd, Salah or Haaland. Haha.

    Oh well, come what may...

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      who did you captain?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Either Mo or Haaland.

        Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Link your team

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You will get the link end season. Save all my posts if you like then you can go and check every GW and see if my posts are according to my team link.

        That is why many won't link their teams because what they post and what they do are two different things.

        Open Controls
  12. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Omg last min wanted to start neco instead of walker but didnt saved…..damn

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll be fine.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      blessing in disguise

      Open Controls
    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Typical gunner

      Open Controls
  13. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    It's probably a good week not to have taken a hit

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It’s always a good week not to take a hit

      Open Controls
  14. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    This was a strange GW for me. I could have done a WC, was so close and at the end I saved a transfer. Just one of this GWs when you could either do an overhaul or do nothing

    Hope Perisic and Saliba repay me with points .

    What were your last minute dilemmas? What you ended up doing ?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I wasn't sure which YouTube account to pay for some more advice

      so I did nothing.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Make your own choices is what I’ve learned over the years, that way you can only blame yourself and take responsibility

        Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I played Neto ahead of Neco because this mofo owes me a double digit haul. Rant over.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I would’ve played Neco 100%, I almost brought him in. I was considering getting him in for a hit too

        Open Controls
  15. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Tsimikas, Carvalho, and Nunez all starting.

    So are Diaz and Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/LetsTalk_FPL/status/1566004083437314048?t=DE8PMAOuM94jacrTvpj8cA&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        At least thank Ninja Skrtel

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I'll thank Andy if correct.

          He's got it quicker than the usual sources.

          Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      All out attack

      Open Controls
  16. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Carvalho, Tsimikas starting?

    Open Controls
  17. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    SAAAALAAAAAALAAAAAAHHHHHBITCH SSSSSSSSSS!!

    Open Controls
  18. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Good luck everyone. I’m braced for another weekend of misery so I’ll log back in here in a couple of days!

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s impossible to predict things , as Pep nicely said in his press conference, so don’t be too harsh on yourself

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ha, cheers mate! Just been one of those seasons so far! Have a good one

        Open Controls
  19. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Closely monitoring Darwin, he could be my pre WC punt

    Open Controls
  20. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I’ve just bench boosted……Trippier Neco Andreas Ward - let’s go

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bad week to bench boost

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Good luck!

      Open Controls
  21. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Haaland non cappers…
    I guess we’re hoping for a 1 pointer

    Open Controls

