833
Scoreboard September 4

FPL Gameweek 6: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

833 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Sunday’s matches all on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
Brighton and Hove Albion23
Arsenal16
Manchester United10
Leicester City6
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
TeamTotal
Brighton and Hove Albion2.76
Arsenal1.45
Leicester City1.44
Manchester United1.35
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Manchester United3 – 1Arsenal
Brighton and Hove Albion5 – 2Leicester City

833 Comments
  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Imagine selling a player with 80% ownership before he plays Everton 🙂

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Imagine selling that player he blanks (again) and the player you bring in returns - rank increase to the max!

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Nice thought but flip side is far worse?

        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          I don’t see the Leicester sized haul coming anytime soon and therefore the risk is minimal

          Not actually selling but he could get benched. Got some tough choices and he just isn’t cutting it

          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I can afford to bench if he gets rested

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Everton are going to park 100 buses like they did vs LFC.

    3. ted mcnure
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah, not now for sure, but he could be blocking Mitro/Tone/Izak later..
      However, I get the feeling price is not that compatible with points atm..

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      only spurs, brighton and wolves have given up fewer goals than everton
      so pool getting wolves might not be a scorefest also

    5. Chris_l25
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Think I'm keeping him til GW9 and then swapping him for Toney

    6. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      just now

      He gets EVE and then he’s in all likelihood gone for Mitro or Isak.

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    This is quite interesting

    The Egyptian is already up to 21 chances created in his five matches to date, which is five more than second-placed Leeds United winger Jack Harrison and six more than Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. Make it open-play chances only and Salah is 10 better than second-placed Dejan Kulusevski, with the Spurs man having created 11.

    The next Liverpool player on the full list is Trent Alexander-Arnold — usually much higher up than that — with 12 chances created (almost half of Salah's output at this stage). Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott are next with seven.

    https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-playmaker-klopp-premier-league-24901261

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Spot the Salah owner 🙂

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      Salah more chances created than Jack Harrison? Sign me up

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have you seen his latest xT numbers though, through the roof.

    4. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      So 13mil for a guy who is working out how to be a provider

    5. BobbyV
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      do chances created include scenarios of assisting the assister?

  3. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Already conducted Ralf Rangnick's "open-heart surgery" on my team with:

    Kulu + Rodrigo ----> MacAllister + Rashford (-4)

    Should we continue with:

    Foden + Jesus ----> Sancho + Kane (-8)

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Go full nut job -12, chasing last weeks points never sustainable.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I'll just do it next week for a -4.
        We can see if these immediate moves pay off in the next 3 GWs.

    2. Torres76
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rashford done his hamstring

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fake news

      2. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks that way watching the game

        1. Torres76
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Spot on Steve

      3. Bennerman
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Torres, can you please stop stating this as fact, as if you've just examined his hamstring?

        He might have, we don't know for sure.

        It's best for all of us if we don't jump the gun and promulgate possibilities and even probabilities as actualities.

        1. Bennerman
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          'Looks that way' is much better and more helpful for everyone

  4. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.8 or less now?

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Collins, Saliba, Schar

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW6 (2258 teams)

    Safety score = 33
    Top score = John O'Sullivan with 85
    LMS average = 44.21 (-0.45) = 43.76

    179 teams to be removed, 2079 teams through to GW7
    6% out next GW.
    Entry reopens next Thursday, code is 88xxin
    Scores needed after hits are 44,44,36,48,55,33

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      horrible week at 36 points
      good to know many others were worse

  6. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    I think i'm going to take my first hit of the season:

    Raya
    Zinchenko / Cancelo / TAA / Trippier
    Martinelli / Salah / Kulusevski / Zaha
    Haaland / Jesus

    Bench: Ward, Andreas, Neco, Greenwood

    A. Kulu + Greenwood --> Mitrovic + Bailey
    B. Kulu + Greenwood --> Toney + Bailey
    C. Any other suggestions

    Thanks!

    1. ted mcnure
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Please not Bailey..

    2. Releasebreaks
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bailey dont deserve hit !!!

  7. TripleHHH
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’ve stuck to salah captain and it’s burnt me til now. Anyone in the same boat and can’t decide if to stick for wolves?

    Thing is, I feel like if I don’t captain him, he may Aswell get out my team

    1. estheblessed
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah and Liverpool are not clicking at the minute. Mane leaving and Jota injured don't really help but Salah isn't really worth the money at the minute. I'm tempted to sell him and keep Diaz

      1. TripleHHH
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Feel like It’s one of them ones where as soon as I switch the armband he’ll haul

  8. estheblessed
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking

    Salah to Rashford then Kane, Jesus and Haaland?

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would be very tempted if on a wc. Kanes fixtures not the best though. Toney or Mitro great options

    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Rashford hammy possibly gone if you we’re watching the game.

    3. BobbyV
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      But Jesus is underwhelming though, FPL wise that is

  9. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    First hit of the season Robo, Rodrigo to MGW, Trippier (-4) paid off :). Okay to save this week?

    Ramsdale
    Trippier Cancelo James TAA
    Salah Martinelli MGW
    Haaland Jesus Isak
    (Ward, Andreas, Neco,Neto)

  10. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    How did Jesus play today?

    Did he get nay shots on target?

    1. BobbyV
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      0 shots on target
      2 shots off target
      should have had an assist but Odergaard stuffed the shot

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Like he always does when he’s not playing Leicester. Busy without ever threatening to score many points. No.

    3. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Thankss

  11. Ballzit
      10 mins ago

      Managed a 67 on a wildcard, after a pretty bad start to the season.

      Seems like it helped that I did a draft for it on previous deadline and held back, and slightly adjusted with the following gameweek.

    • It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gro(ß)! Who’s with me?

    • Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Anyone on double Mac & gross?!

    • FDMS All Starz
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      Robbo/Cancelo/Archer —> James/Trips/Isak (-4)

      1. Releasebreaks
        • 4 Years
        just now

        no

    • Casualspotted
        7 mins ago

        Diaz to Trossars this GW then
        Salah and Aaronson to Bruno and Son(C) for free in GW 8 before WC.

        Good moves?

      • Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        NEW ARTICLE POSTED

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/04/fpl-review-rashfords-haul-and-brightons-in-form-midfielders/

      • monte
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Hold Gundo? G2G?

        Sanchez
        TAA James Trips Cancelo
        Salah Martinelli Gundo
        Haaland Jesus Mitro

      • Muscout
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Want to do Rod to Rash due to price rises but is it worth waiting?

        A) Rash
        B) Trossard
        C) Gros

      • Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jesus to Kane?
        FT

