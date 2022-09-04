FPL review: Rashford’s haul and Brighton’s in-form midfielders

We’ve already brought you the statistical summary of Sunday’s Gameweek 6 action but now we turn our attention to the wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the day’s fixtures.

The numbers and heatmap you see in this article are from our Premium Members area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

MANCHESTER UNITED 3-1 ARSENAL

Marcus Rashford (£6.4m) scored a brace of goals to help Manchester United secure a fourth win in a row against Arsenal.

The 24-year-old also teed up Antony (£7.5m) to score on his debut, resulting in a whopping 18-point haul which has taken him up to second in the midfielder standings.

Rashford seemed to be feeling his hamstring as he departed the pitch on 80 minutes, although there is no word yet on an injury and the player himself didn’t mention it in his post-match interview for MUTV.

“He was brilliant. It was a really great performance from him. As a striker, he was pressing. But also, when we played it over him and he was the target, he made the right decisions. For instance, also with the goal for Antony. Finally, he was twice in behind and finished. It was a great performance and I’m really happy because he has invested a lot.” – Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford

“I think we have already seen what a threat he is. Speed and creativity are a real threat in the Premier League. And he is a part of it. And I think we missed a player on the right wing because all the players that can play there like Jadon Sancho, like Marcus Rashford, prefer more the centre or the left side. Now, we have the one who can play really good over the right wing, so there was a missing link. Now, today’s first performance here, he did well, but he can step up. I know him from Amsterdam. I know this is a different league, but there is potential and he will get that. He will be even better than he was today. But I would say today already, it was a great goal. Although, I must mention all the goals today were team goals.” – Erik ten Hag on Antony

United are still in the very early days of the Erik ten Hag regime, but there are clear signs of progress, with Christian Eriksen (£6.3m) thriving in a deeper midfield role.

It’s worth noting that they were second best for long spells on Sunday, but their quality on the counter-attack shone through, with Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) feeding the pacy front trio Antony, Jadon Sancho (£7.3m) and Rashford.

“We put him a little more down on the pitch, like a number six or number eight role. He has a lot of freedom. He can make a game for you, make the switch of play, he sees a pass between the lines, makes the final pass and goes into attack to score a goal.” – Erik ten Hag on Christian Eriksen

As for Arsenal, their winning start comes to an end.

In addition to Bukayo Saka’s (£7.8m) goal, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) also had the ball in the net, but the decision was overturned for a foul on Eriksen in the build-up.

Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), meanwhile, came on as a late substitute but appeared to pick up an injury in the warm-down session, as reported by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

“I am really disappointed to lose the game especially with the way it went over the 95 minutes. We had some big periods where we were totally dominant and in total control. We created chance after chance but did not close the game. In any moment, when they have open spaces, they are going to hurt you. They had three big chances and scored three goals, we have numerous chances and we didn’t score enough. We had a period in the first 18 minutes when we struggle and did not control the game but after that it was all us. We lose the ball in a really difficult place and play a ball in an area we don’t have to and one pass and they are through. We should come here and win because of the way we play. Because of the performance and the way we dominated the game.” – Mikel Arteta

Manchester United XI: de Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez (Maguire 80), Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony (Ronaldo 58), Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 67); Rashford (Casemiro 80)

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White (Tomiyasu 80), Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko (Nketiah 74); Sambi (Vieira 74), Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard (Smith Rowe 74), Martinelli; Jesus

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 5-2 LEICESTER CITY

Brighton and Hove Albion lost their clean sheet inside the first minute on Sunday but fought back to earn a fine 5-2 win over crisis club Leicester City.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) was the star of the show with a brace of goals, as the Seagulls stayed fourth in the table with 13 points from their first six games.

“It can happen, it was good play from them with the players Leicester have they’re dangerous, but I’m delighted with the response because we got back and took the lead and we were the better team but we gave away a poor goal. We played better in the second half and thoroughly deserved the victory.” – Graham Potter on conceding early

The most-bought player in Gameweek 6, Pascal Gross (£6.0m), supplied an assist and has now been involved in five goals this season, scoring three and assisting two.

However, he was overshadowed by two of his midfield colleagues, Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard (£6.5m).

Mac Allister has really found his feet at Albion in a slightly deeper midfield role and was only denied a hat-trick after a lengthy VAR review resulted in a very marginal offside against Enock Mwepu (£5.3m). It’s worth noting that the Argentine has managed just three shots in the box and three penalty box touches so far this season, but he is benefitting from being on penalties and some set-pieces.

“A really good game [to play in] and I am really happy for the boys. We did a really good job and won against a good side. I scored two goals so it is fantastic for me. We have been working in training on free-kicks with a machine and the staff to know what we can improve, where to hit the ball and these kind of things. That really helped me, I am much better on free-kicks and this showed that. The work we do every day pays off. It is a bit annoying [to have the goal ruled out]. It was a fantastic shot. I don’t know if I will score a similar goal again in my life. But it is part of football. We have to accept it.” – Alexis Mac Allister

Trossard, meanwhile, reverted to a left wing-back role (see below), with new signing Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) dropped to the bench. Moments before his assist, he was apparently about to be taken off, but he grabbed his first double-figure haul of the season and is now up to 32 points overall.

Above: Leandro Trossard’s touch heatmap v Leicester City in Gameweek 6

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck (£6.5m) returned to the starting XI and produced his third assist of the season, while Solly March (£5.0m) was a constant outlet on the right and ended the match with six goal attempts, four shots in the box and six penalty box touches.

As for Leicester, they are in a real mess after another damaging defeat.

Indeed, they have just one point to their name, have lost their last five top-flight matches in a row, and conceded 16 goals, more than any other side bar Bournemouth.

Brendan Rodgers handed both Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.2m) and Patson Daka (£5.7m) starts up front, with both forwards on the scoresheet, which he discussed after the match.

“Exactly that – attack the game. We were thinking that they’ll probably play three at the back, so we got two strikers up against it and just had more attacking players on the field. That’s an area that we’ve probably been short on in terms of creation of opportunities, and both the boys scored, so that was really good, but I didn’t think we kept the ball well enough. In the Premier League, you have to look after the ball and we gave it up too easy.” – Brendan Rodgers on Leicester’s formation

Harvey Barnes‘ (£6.9m) half-time withdrawal, meanwhile, triggered a change in shape, as Rodgers unsuccessfully switched to a back five with Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) and Luke Thomas (£4.3m) as wing-backs.

“It is a disappointing result. The best team won is the reality. We got off to a great start and scored but made some mistakes in the game that allows them back into it. Across both aspects of the game, in terms of defending we make mistakes and we gave it away so cheaply. At this level, against a team who play so well collectively together you can suffer. That is what happened. A team with confidence can maybe see it through but the fellas, bless them, are suffering with confidence as well. When that happens, the game becomes difficult. I will do my very best. From the first day that is all I have tried to do. The decision [if he is the man to take the club forward] is always someone else’s. I will keep looking to improve them and try to get that first win. It is a challenge but you can only keep optimistic and keep focusing on the good aspects. It is not a magic formula. You have to work hard.” – Brendan Rodgers

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March (Lamptey 90+3), Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo (Gilmour 90+3), Trossard (Estupinan 89); Mwepu (Undav 84), Welbeck

Leicester City XI: Ward; Justin, Ndidi, Evans, Thomas; Maddison, Soumare (Dewsbury-Hall 72), Tielemans (Amartey 72), Barnes (Castagne 45); Iheanacho (Vardy 72), Daka