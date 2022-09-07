FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 6

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 6.

As well as the featured mini-leagues, we also report the latest news about Last Man Standing (LMS) and the Head-to-Head (H2H) Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Darren Scott is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to 219th overall. He has already played his Bench Boost and Triple Captain chips.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Stephen Holder is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 409th overall. He had double-digit hauls from Rashford and Toney as well as a near-haul from captain Haaland. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (league code 88xxin).

The safety score for Gameweek 6 was 33 after hits, with 179 teams to be removed and 2,079 going through to Gameweek 7.

John Sullivan was the top scorer with 85 points. He had double-digit hauls from Rashford, Toney and Pope as well as a near-haul from captain Haaland.

LMS will reopen on Thursday for new entries that have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update (44, 44, 36, 48, 45 and 33 after hits).

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is the new leader in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, with 13 points out of a possible 18. He has had four top 10k finishes and is 68th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Two managers in League 2 (Richard Clarke and Harry Vernon) have the maximum 18 points, and so do two managers in League 3, one in League 4, five in League 5, 17 in League 6, 16 in League 7, 52 in League 8 and 67 in League 9.

MODS & CONS

Lee Cowen (Granville) has regained the lead from FPL Partridge in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, a lead which he previously held after Gameweek 1.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Tom Johnson is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Simon MacNair leads for a second week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 1,763rd overall. He is 19th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame and also still leads the Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Kristoffer S leads for a third week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is now 6,731st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

S.E.A. siders are the new leaders of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2016/17 FPL Champion Ben Crabtree leads for a fourth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Martin Hurst (Jarvish) has regained the lead from Kevin Lamb in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) and has risen to 7,467th overall. He previously led after Gameweeks 2 and 3, and is 562nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Simon MacNair leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Ignazio La Rosa has regained the lead from Jan Kępski in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He previously led after Gameweeks 1 and 3.

FPL VETS

Anoop K leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league. He is 81st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.