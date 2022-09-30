417
Spot the Differential September 30

FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Bowen set for favourable fixtures

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at West Ham United, Leicester City and Bournemouth, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JARROD BOWEN

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22
  • FPL ownership: 3.8%
  • Price: £8.1m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: WOL | FUL | sou | liv | BOU

Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m) has endured a tough start to the season for West Ham United and is yet to score a Premier League goal.

However, he has netted two in Europe, and if he is to have any chance of being part of the England World Cup squad, will need his domestic form to pick up soon.

Fortunately, the Hammers’ fixtures are very good, with home games against Wolves, Fulham and Bournemouth coming up, plus an away trip to struggling Southampton.

As for Bowen, he has enjoyed more shots (15) than any of his teammates this term, but his accuracy has let him down, with just one of those efforts hitting the target.

It’s also worth noting that West Ham have massively underperformed their expected goals (xG), scoring just three from 7.57 xG, which has coincided with a tough run of fixtures against defensively sound opponents like Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Lucas Paqueta (£6.0m), meanwhile, has been signed to add more creativity, and alongside Bowen, Said Benrahma (£5.7m), Pablo Fornals (£5.4m), Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m), Michail Antonio (£7.2m) and Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m), there is potential for it all to click in the coming rounds.

Bowen has started poorly but will have a point to prove as West Ham’s league season resumes against Wolves, with his ownership down to just 3.8% in FPL. Some will see that as an opportunity, given that he racked up 12 goals and 17 assists in 2021/22.

HARVEY BARNES

FPL Gameweek 9: Is Harvey Barnes being overlooked?
  • FPL ownership: 1.1%
  • Price: £6.9m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: NFO | bou | CRY | LEE | wol

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) has struggled for form at Leicester City this season, blanking in four of his opening five league appearances.

However, he could do well given the Foxes’ forthcoming schedule, which includes back-to-back matches against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, followed by King Power clashes with Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

In fact, Leicester only play one traditional ‘big six’ side between now and Gameweek 16, at which point we break for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

As for Barnes, from Gameweek 3 onwards (the winger’s first start of the season), he has since produced 10 shots in the box, more than any other FPL midfielder bar Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m). It’s also worth noting that he has been a reliable source of Fantasy returns in past seasons, with a combined 21 goals and 27 assists in his last three campaigns.

Leicester, meanwhile, are without a point since Gameweek 1 and bottom of the table. However, they have still scored a respectable 10 goals in their seven matches, despite a tough run which has included games against Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton. They have also racked up in excess of 1.45 xG in three of their last four outings.

Barnes, a product of City’s academy, is a real punt given his lack of returns this season, but the fixtures should give him the opportunity to add to his tally soon.

RYAN CHRISTIE

FPL Gameweek 9 differentials: Bowen set for favourable fixtures
  • FPL ownership: 0.1%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW9-13 fixtures: BRE | LEI | ful | SOU | whu

Ryan Christie (£5.3m) has been an ever-present under interim boss Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth, which has coincided with a three-match unbeaten streak.

In that time, the Cherries have recorded five points, ensuring they sit four points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Gameweek 9.

They may have had the fewest shots in the division so far, but under O’Neil, they are improving, with 23 goal attempts across his three outings, compared to 26 in five matches under Scott Parker. That’s because they have adopted a more attacking approach, whether playing a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-2-1 formation.

In both set-ups, Christie’s performances have caught the eye, with his six shots and 14 take-ons from Gameweek 5 onwards both team-leading totals.

“I think he’s done well. I think he was a big part of the comeback at Nottingham Forest. I think he took up some lovely positions, always works his socks off. He has a lovely quality on his left foot. So, yeah, loads of qualities that we’re definitely going to need this season.” – Gary O’Neil on Ryan Christie

More recently, Christie has played a role in both of Scotland’s Nations League fixtures, scoring and assisting for his country against the Republic of Ireland.

Now, Bournemouth return to action on Saturday, when they host Brentford before playing a second home fixture in succession a week later against bottom-placed Leicester City. Thomas Frank’s side, whilst ninth in the table, have failed to win on the road this season and are without an away clean sheet in 19 matches.

Christie has played a key role in Bournemouth’s recent revival, and while most of the Fantasy chatter during the international break has been about Dominic Solanke (£5.7m), he is perhaps going under the radar as a budget differential.

417 Comments Post a Comment
  1. kanuforpresident
    41 mins ago

    Mendy Ward
    James Joao Trippier Neco Saliba
    KDB Marti Diaz dasilva Grob
    Jesus Mitro Haaland

    WC or no?

    Have 1 FT, may take an extra hit this week if no WC

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Grob 😐

      Open Controls
  2. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    1FT 0.3m ITB

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    Foden Maddison Saka Martinelli
    Haaland (C) Kane Mitro

    Ward - Andreas Neco Patterson*

    Stick with this for GW9, bring Zaha in next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Almost identical to my team (Bowen over Saka)...I'm planning to save and get Zaha in for Bowen in next GW

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        Cheers, will make the call on one of Foden or Saka out next week then

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Same here, the one I don't remove will turn into Salah in GW12 by downgrading Kane

          Open Controls
    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like it, stick.

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  3. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    40 mins ago

    Billing or Christie for 5th mid spot?

    Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Probably down to these three, thoughts?

    1) Salah and Martinelli - boring
    2) Son and Diaz - punty
    3) KDB and Saka - stable

    Open Controls
    1. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Son and someone else

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      32 mins ago

      Son and Maddison?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Zaha and Maddison already in

        Open Controls
    3. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Oh a late swelling of support for Son... Its a tough one. If I were on WC, I would be back & forth between KDB/Son every day. Would be astonished if KDB didnt pick up at least a couple of assists (plus bonus) over the next 3. Son could blank or go on an insane run & score 6 in 3.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Same thoughts, cant really decide!

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Get both then ,lol.

          Open Controls
    5. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      3

      Open Controls
  5. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    38 mins ago

    A: Gundo to Zaha
    B: Jesus to Mitroc (if fit)
    C: Gundo to Maddison & Jesus to Mitro -4
    D: Roll

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Why is there a question mark on Mitrovic fitness?
      Would appreciate if there are any insights
      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        He played after the alleged injury. Should be fine.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Thanks a bunch
          Needed to do Isak>Mitrovic
          When shall we expect final word on Mitrovic fitness, before the deadline?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Hopefully after 13:30 we'll have some clarity 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Thanks again. Helpful.

              Open Controls
    2. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Mitrovic played 90min in last game vs SWE and that was on Tuesday

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mitro fit then. Good. Any thoughts on the transfer?

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I agree with comm under. Swap Gundo for Zaha

          Open Controls
    3. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Just don't do C, the rest is punty and okay. I'd rather lose Gundogan than Jesus though, I'm still not sure how Gundogan gets into scoring situations.

      Open Controls
    4. Leegibson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      C - 100%

      Open Controls
    5. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    6. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Bottomed … Should I WC this team? 1FT & £1.8itb…

    Pope
    Cancelo / Trippier / Cucurella / TAA / Gabriel
    KDB / Martinelli / Kulu
    Haaland / Jesus

    Ward / Dasilva / Andreas / Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think you've got 7 players which would be in the pool of players, people would want to WC towards (ignoring the bench, where you could arguably say 9).

      I think you're okay, however look back at the Hot Topics which weighed up different times to play the WC.

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cheers yes am leaning that way. Out of interest which transfer / transfers would you make do you think?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I read that Kulu may have picked up a knock; source: https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/dejan-kulusevski-a-doubt-for-north-london-derby-due-to-hamstring-injury-z5swn39kj

          I think that spot would be the one I'd amend and at that price point there are a raft of options;

          Zaha (not the perfect GW but gives you some longevity), Maddison are the two standout options. I think weigh up when you want to WC and try and find a player that bridges that gap till you pull the trigger.

          Open Controls
    2. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      No need IMO. Just play Andreas instead of Kulu and you will be fine.

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks - which transfer would you make?

        Open Controls
        1. theodosios
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Maybe Gabriel to some defender with good fixture if you will WC soon.

          Open Controls
    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      It's a tough one but I might edge to using WC here. I feel there's only GW13 where it might be more beneficial but the weeks are running out and reckon you could make 7 or 8 changes here

      Open Controls
    4. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No. Just do Kulu to Maddison i think.

      Open Controls
  7. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Save this? 0ft 1.4itb WC available

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Martinelli Maddison Harrison
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Andreas Schär Neco

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Looks good, close to many WC teams. Keep it for GW 13 as you can remove city players for that and bring them back in on WC

      Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      When do you plan on using your WC?

      Open Controls
    4. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Easy save

      Open Controls
  8. Tabbara
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC

    Guiata Ward
    Trippier TAA James Cancelo Guehi
    Sinisterra Salah Zaha Maddison Andreas
    Greenwood Mitro Haaland

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Looks great, I'm jealous

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks great

      Open Controls
    3. Reacher
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      really good, no double Newc defense and very similar to mine, only slight negative is no Toney, for what it worth ive squeezed Toney in (for now) over Zaha

      Open Controls
  9. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    GTG ??
    Pope ( Ward)
    TAA James Cancelo Tripper (Neco)
    KDB Rashford Martinelli ( Gross Andreas)
    Haaland Mitro Toney
    1 FT & 0.8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rashford injured? Can you afford Zaha

      Open Controls
  10. Leegibson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Pope
    Trip/coufal/cancelo/james/N.williams
    Martinelli/bowen/maddison/ward-prowse/andreas
    haaland/mitro/kane

    Should i just bank my transfer ?

    Open Controls
  11. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Gabriel > James
    B) Kulu > Zaha
    C) Kulu > Madders
    D) combination of above for -4

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  12. Reacher
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    unpopular post but I cant wait for Mitro to wipe out these double Geordie clean sheets 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not so unpopular.

      Open Controls
    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      +1

      Open Controls
    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Then I hope James scores 4 and Guaita is dropped for the next game

      Open Controls
      1. Reacher
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        dont own Guaita 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Reacher
          • 12 Years
          6 mins ago

          and do own James so im happy with that Bong

          Open Controls
        2. Hits from the Bong
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who then? Your previous posts suggested you did

          Open Controls
          1. Reacher
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Your mate Fabianski

            Open Controls
            1. Hits from the Bong
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ffs I can’t hope he lets goals in, but I’m sure he will, we are dire

              Open Controls
              1. Reacher
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                ha ha probably will knowing my luck lately but i think your lot are due a decent run and upturn in form, fingers crossed!

                Open Controls
                1. Hits from the Bong
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  More chance of James scoring 4, but good luck!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Reacher
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers you too

                    Open Controls
  13. NaranjaMecanica
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    A: Zinchenko > James
    B: Jesus > Mitrovic
    C: Roll Transfer

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    4. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  14. KeanosMagic
    10 mins ago

    Quite like the idea of going Martinelli to Bowen.

    Surely Bowen will out-score in the next 4 games, especially with Arsenal blank

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Could work but not sure I trust Bowen (I own him currently) and Martinelli is still great value, have you got Zaha and Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. KeanosMagic
        3 mins ago

        Yeah, got both and KDB

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Salah Zaha Maddison and Martinelli would be my midfield 4 if on WC I think.

          Open Controls
  15. Jota this down
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain 1

    A. Haaland
    B. Kane
    C. Mitrovic
    D. Taa

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Start Perisic or Gordon?

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Perisic

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I imagine Spurs will concede, so the question in who has a better chance of attack returns?

      Open Controls
    3. Maeki2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Peri for me

      Open Controls
  17. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is it just me who isn’t that excited by Toney or Mitro?

    Went for Isak last week but now looks like I need to get rid.

    Sensible move is clearly one of those but Mitro’s next 2 look tough and Toney looks less predictable.

    Crazy to take a fixtures punt on Johnson, Solanke or even Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd just go Mitro. He's a nice set and forget till the World Cup

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      No qualms with Mitrovic but I'm not that excited by Toney's fixtures after Bournemouth. Wilson could be a nice punt if you can accept managed mins and the inevitable next injury

      Open Controls
  18. TheBear
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wildcarded last GW and put Son captain which paid off with 91 points. Team not looking great now but think I’ve got enough to leave and use 2 x FT’s next week.

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Fofana
    KDB Son Martinelli Andreas Bailey
    Mitrovic Haaland

    Ward, Saliba, Isak, Patterson

    Any suggestions? 0 ITB so can’t afford Isak to Toney so most moves I would think about doing would need a -4

    Open Controls
  19. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    1. Going without both cancelo/ trent is risky?
    2. Kane+bowen+sterling
    Or toney+ salah+ martinelli

    Open Controls
  20. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    anyone like Coufal as a sub £5.5 punt on a w/c?

    TAA or Mitro on a w/c?

    Open Controls
  21. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Three words following Howe's update on Isak: DON'T SELL ISAK

    Open Controls

