Scout Notes October 3

FPL review: Maddison hauls, Ward keeps clean sheet

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Leicester City v Nottingham Forest in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL and our own Premium Members Area.

It has been a rotten start to the season for Leicester City, but their campaign is finally up and running after beating rivals Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Monday.

In a much-needed win, James Maddison (£8.0m) was the star of the show, producing 18 points, courtesy of two goals, an assist and maximum bonus.

The playmaker had a lot of joy drifting into central areas from the right, where he was able to find space between the lines. Indeed, he racked up 42 final-third touches – at least 12 more than any player on the pitch – and was outstanding with his use of the ball, creating four chances for his teammates.

Above: James Maddison’s touch heatmap v Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 9

“My strength is being between the lines, so we worked a lot on me being able to pick up on those pockets. I think that’s something I’ve improved on massively tactically. But I can’t just run around wherever I want, the Gaffer allows me freedom but not that much! You can see on my face just how much it means. That first goal was crucial for us.” – James Maddison

Harvey Barnes (£6.9m) and Patson Daka (£5.7m) were also on the scoresheet, with the latter a second-half substitute for Jamie Vardy (£9.2m), who recorded a first-half assist, his first attacking return since Gameweek 4.

Danny Ward (£4.0m), meanwhile, retained his place in goal despite conceding 11 goals in his previous two outings, and repaid his manager’s faith by keeping his first clean sheet of 2022/23. He even managed save/bonus points!

“It’s been too long [since they last won] but I thought we were excellent tonight, with our intensity and pressing in the game. It was a great night for the players and brilliant for the fans. I said if we could get a result tonight then we could push on.

We’ve got a lot of technically gifted players but you can’t win football matches without the desire to win the game. In key moments in other games we haven’t defended well but we have tonight and we’ve kept a clean sheet, which is also very important.” – Brendan Rodgers

Prior to tonight, the Foxes had lost six league games in a row, although five of those were against sides currently in the top six – Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, tonight’s win could be a turning point, with a favourable run of fixtures – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers – coming up.

As for Nottingham Forest, the season started brightly for the Championship play-off winners, but they have now lost five matches in a row, conceding three or more in each of the last four.

They did hit the post through Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.8m) at the King Power, but then conceded three times in a crazy 10-minute period.

Steve Cooper is at least trying to find solutions, moving from his usual 3-4-2-1 formation to a 4-2-3-1 on Monday, but that switch did have implications for budget defender Neco Williams (£4.1m).

As an attacking wing-back, the youngster had produced 15 shots across his first seven appearances, more than any other FPL defender. However, tonight, he was restricted to just four final-third touches, before he was replaced by Serge Aurier (£4.5m) at half-time, having already been booked.

“We are going through difficult moments you normally look at in pre-season and we are having to go through that process in the most difficult league in the world. It’s tough at the moment, I won’t shy away from that.

I’ll believe in them until the end. I will never say they are not good enough as that will have a negative effect. But at the same time we need to be much better. 

This is a fresh challenge for us. Some of the guys have only met each other these last couple of weeks. That’s the realism of the situation and something we have to deal with. At the moment we are getting punished because of periods in games where we are not a team and key moments as well.” – Steve Cooper

Leicester City XI: Ward; Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin; Ndidi (Soumare 45), Tielemans (Praet 80), Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison (Albrighton 85), Barnes, Vardy (Daka 62)

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Williams (Aurier 45), Cook, McKenna, Lodi; Kouyate (Freuler 45), O’Brien (Yates 45); Johnson, Gibbs-White, Lingard (Mangala 69); Awoniyi (Dennis 62)

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Maddison, fantastic!

    Open Controls
    1. demob
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Vice captain fantastic

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Don’t own him and still top scored with 93pts!

      Open Controls
  2. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Pope Ward
    TAA Cancelo Trippier Saliba Neco
    KDB Diaz Martinelli Andreas DaSilva
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    1ft
    1m itb

    Any ideas here? Need to start removing City and Arsenal players but tempted to save this week and possibly move KDB to Son the week after

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. rozzo
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Diaz should be Maddison*

      Open Controls
  3. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Do you think i should do mitro to martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Pondering the same, but will wait for more info.

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Has there been news or an update on Mitro?

      Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours ago

      Wait until we get news.

      Open Controls
  4. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    flair pick, Antony at 7.5m?
    2 goals in 2 difficult games. Good fixtures to come

    Open Controls
    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours ago

      Could work out very well tbh, interesting Bemba 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Not with Zaha, Maddison, Bowen, Trossard around.

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      good shout, on a WC so just had a look where i could fit him in, removed Bowen for him and had enough change to upgrade two 4m dud defenders for two 4.3m much less dud ones, so now i'm very very tempted tbh

      Open Controls
    4. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  5. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Martinelli > Madders FT

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'd do it in a heartbeat, although it is kneejerky.

      Fwiw, I am probably doing Martinelli to Zaha this week, already own Madders and Bowen.

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Think it makes sense with his form and Arsenals blank coming up.

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      could work but Martinelli is playing v liverpool defence so it's not clear cut

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Lol true

        Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        This, Martinelli could send Trent to a new low.

        Open Controls
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      Looking at the same, planning to WC in GW13 so it's tempting for the next 3

      Open Controls
  6. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Are ppl using freehit for gw12?

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Seems a real waste!!

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Defiantly not. Will be much more valuable later. Most will be working towards not needing it by the time GW12 comes.

      Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      In isolation, seems like a waste, but considering the form of City and Arsenal, having six players from those two sides, and using a fh to keep them, could be more valuable than using fh in a blank on poor players.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        This is a good point

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Another thing, selling Arsenal and City assets before a match v shambles Liverpool defense could backfire too.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            59 mins ago

            Indeed, I fully intend on keeping both Arsenal & City assets for now

            Open Controls
            1. Gunnerssss
              • 5 Years
              46 mins ago

              Thats why was thibking of freehit

              Open Controls
              1. LAMELA_AND_CONSUELA
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I’m strongly considering freehit that week. Firstly, I don’ t want to lose players from the two best teams in the league and losing team value in the process.Secondly, it allows me to focus on transfers which should upgrade my team instead of enforcing myself to sell players I don’t want to sell and then buying them back after GW 12. When I analyzed this I found out that I need to sell at least four from those trans which means at the moment 3 free transfers and hit and then again using four next transfers to restore them or wait to world cup wildcard. This also means that I need to play Neco and J. Dasilva that week alongside with Andreas.

                Open Controls
    4. lugs
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      no WC this week for me, sold my two Arsenal as they are easy to get back in if i want, but keeping 3 City who i'll bench in 12

      Open Controls
  7. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Wilson or Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Already regret getting Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I probably wouldn't consider getting him back, but have both Isak and Mitro flagged.

        Open Controls
        1. Royal5
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Newcastle, brighton and chelsea next 3. Not expecting much

          Open Controls
    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  8. RICICLE
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    RP 🙂

    Well! My oh my what a GW! Maddison topped things off nicely to get me back to almost 1m OR, had to get that yellow though, otherwise would of finished on 90, 89 it is and more then pleased with that after a hit and climb ML’s a bit. Hope everyone had a good week!

    Anyway…..I digress. Best move here going forwards?

    Pope
    Cancelo - Trippier - Cancelo
    Martinelli - KDB - L.Diaz - Maddison
    Mitrovic - Haaland - Toney
    ________________________________
    Ward: Saliba: Andreas: Neco

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    Obviously wait for Mitro news, but thinking perhaps moving Diaz on?

    A) Diaz >> Zaha
    B) Diaz >> Bowen (exact funds)
    C) KDB + Mitro >> Zaha + Mitrovic for -4 (If Mitro out)
    D) Something else

    Cheers gents!

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      I'd say Diaz is the only real half concern. You've Cancelo in there twice, BTW... 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        And Mitro to Mitrovic

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          God Damn it, the bell is wrong with me haha!!!

          Meant to be >> Zaha + Kane

          Case of go home here and start again lol

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Bell…….

            Hell*

            I give up lmao

            Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Doh! One Cancelo is James haha!

        Cheers bud

        Open Controls
        1. demob
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Lol. Love it

          Open Controls
      3. JayKay1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        And C doesn't look like a great move either...

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          1 min ago

          Yeah agreed, Kane in isn’t much of a priority, plus Mitro should be fine I hope

          Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      A is an obvious choice imo.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Cheers Nano, seems the logical option doesn’t it really

        Open Controls
    3. Honourvolley
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A for me. Simple and “obvious” but the best.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        Thanks bud! Appreciate it. Likely do the move before price changes.

        Open Controls
  9. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    Is it worth doing KDB+Mitro to Kane+Maddison/Bowen? Or is there something better? Cheers

    Pope
    James Trippier Saliba
    KDB Son Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    (Iversen Andreas Neco Patterson)

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Am I missing something here. Why would you lose KDB when they have Southampton next. Why would you want Kane when he plays like a defensive midfielder these days?

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Agree with KDB but you clearly have not watched Spurs this season.

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          In fairness I have not seen a lot of spurs but what I have seen, he doesn’t seem to be getting in the area too much and is better at setting up goals than being on the end of anything. Too expensive imo.

          Open Controls
      2. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        KDB is playing like a defensive midfielder and is twice the price of Maddison who has great form great fixtures and no blank. Kane is returning every week and is less injured than Mitro

        Open Controls
        1. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          KDB did just get 2 assists. Kane just so expensive. He gets pens but not a lot else plus spurs are quite a defensive team.

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah but 2 assists didn’t seem that great for his price either when there are midfielders in that £8mil slot like Foden, Maddison and Bowen capable of regular hails, playing more advanced, and KDB has a blank and Mitro is a doubt. What would you do?

            Open Controls
        2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          kdb playing like a defensive midfielder? thats rubbish lol

          Open Controls
          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Not really, he’s been very deep almost every game, certainly more so than Kane

            Open Controls
    2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      i'd rather get rid of son and saliba

      mitro instead of saliba depending on injury news

      Open Controls
  10. maglia rosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Anyone think this sorta form from Maddison will manage to force his way into Southgates WC squad ❓ My take is even if he continues to do well he hasn’t got a chance in hell as the England coach just doesn’t like the guy. 🙄

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      England has a ton of attacking mids and Southgate still plays two instead of three most of the time. Maddison strikes me as a no nonsense lad, so he probably doesn't fit the plans.

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Interesting…..I always thought Maddison was a bit flash tbh and that’s the reason Southgate doesn’t like him. 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Something along those lines, I thinks he's not afraid to speak his mind.

          Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      no, i think you got it right in your last sentence, he just doesn't like him, if someone like Ancelotti was in charge he'd build the team around him a bit like with JRod at Everton, Southgate with Maddison = Benitez with JRod

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Agreed Lugs tbh 🙄

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          I think he's better than unlocking a defence than Mount, but reckon Mount's tenacity and work rare has him ahead of him at the mo as far as Southgate / England are concerned...

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Fair point on how Southgate see’s Mount I guess. Can’t say I agree with him mind 😛

            Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Instead of Foden or Mount? Give over

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I’d prefer Maddison to Mount tbh Gink

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Definitely

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            +1 Bong 😉

            Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I don't know, honestly. Maddison doesn't have experience playing in the England setup & Gareth has frankly probably settled on his squad that all know and have played with eachother by now.

      Not saying he couldn't join up and make a difference - I just imagine Southgate is very reluctant to bring in a new face and have him start.

      It's a shame - it would have made sense to perhaps have him in a prior England camp or two to get a feel for it. Honestly the Nations League would have been a perfect sandbox - we've only ended up wasting those matches anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        48 mins ago

        Agree with a lot of this for what it’s worth…..esp the last paragraph. It’s been a clusterf**k of a Nationsleague campaign 🙄

        Open Controls
  11. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Rank 1-4
    Money/position no issue

    Kane
    Zaha
    Bowen
    Sterling

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      1 Zaha
      2 Bowen
      3 Kane
      4 Sterling

      Open Controls
  12. Not again Shirley
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Aubamayang and James for Kane and Gabriel for free?

    Open Controls
  13. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Guehi or Anderson. Who do you like more, providing both are fully fit?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I am considering ignoring the Palace defs and just to for Castagne.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Definitely an intriguing pick! I can't go there unfortunately as I've Maddy, Barnes and Ward. 🙁

        Open Controls
  14. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Should I do?
    A) Luis Diaz to Maddison
    B) Gross to Zaha
    C) Mitrovic to Wilson

    Open Controls
  15. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who would you bench?
    A) Perisic (bha)
    B) Bailey (nfo)

    Open Controls
    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      A. God knows if Bailey starts or not, the opponent is tasty

      Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  16. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Wish they'd hurry up with the subs in the game 'til I get my 2 points from Fofana for Coufal... 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      54 mins ago

      Put in Iversen with the hope that he’d play as I saw a clean sheet coming, so I’m waiting on Pope.

      Open Controls
  17. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Diaz owners, what's the plan keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      already have maddison and zaha. would it be worth to do diaz -> trossard/ bowen ?

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        3 mins ago

        Ahhh, in your case then, bringing Bowen in for Diaz looks good

        Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      30 mins ago

      Most likely selling, either for Bowen before price changes, or Zaha. I’m probably gonna do it for Zaha, seems more in flow this season, Bowen I hope does perform better now, I just trust Palace more than West Ham.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      We’ve all already sold. Drop coming

      Open Controls
    4. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Probably keeping, planning to WC in 13 so prioritising Arsenal/City with the next 3 FTs

      Open Controls
  18. tangtastic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    As a Maddison captainer, I would just like to say 'THANK F FOR THAT'

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      49 mins ago

      I feel your relief 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Beautiful

      Open Controls
    3. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      I’m with you. Couldn’t have asked for more (realistically)

      Open Controls
    4. putana
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      season was looking doomed yesterday for us

      Open Controls
  19. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Think I'll do D-D-D-Digne to James as my FT this week. Would mean doubling-up on Chelsea defence most weeks in the short term as also own Fofana. Seems best move with the highest upside, though...

    Open Controls
    1. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Owning James for thge last 5 GWs hasn't been super fun, but hoping he comes good

      Open Controls
  20. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    'Form' calculations on FPL are completely broken

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      You’re broken.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm just responding naturally to a broken shitty world of misery and suffering

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Plant a tree.

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Tried that, got university credit for it. Still unemployed

            Open Controls
    2. Gnu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Look fine, what's the issue?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        For example, look at GKs:

        Meslier's form (11.0) is based on GW9 only. I think it should go back to X games played by the player, not X gameweeks, regardless of whether there was a fixture.

        Then, some GKs' form is based off of 2 GWs (E.g. Fabianski =4.5, Martinez = 6, Neto = 6). Others are an average of 3 GWs (E.g. Ward = 3.3)

        What am I misunderstanding?

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Ha not much

          Open Controls
        2. Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          It's a 30 day form guide.
          So you've had Internation break, the break because of the Queen but some team missed the following week.
          Essentially the form guide is for 2 games and in the case of Leeds and whoever else it's purely the 1 game.

          Just checking...
          GW8 14 teams
          GW7 0 teams
          GW6 4 teams - because the Saturday games don't fall within the 30 days.

          Clear as mud.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Oh lord 😀 Thanks

            Open Controls
  21. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    I'm up to 6580 rank. Unsure if 2 points off bench has factored in. Don't think it.

    Open Controls
  22. agueroooooney
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Perisic - James
    Diaz - Martinelli - Foden
    Haaland - Kane - Jesus

    Sanchez - Neco - Pereira - Colback

    1 FT, £1.6 itb

    Planning to WC in GW13 (so mainly looking to remove City/Arsenal and only looking at next 3 fixtures)

    A) Save FT (move out Cancelo next week and keep Arsenal)
    B) Martinelli -> Maddison
    C) Martinelli -> Trossard/Bowen/Zaha
    D) Jesus -> Someone (Mitro if fit)

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      A or B for me.

      Open Controls
      1. agueroooooney
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        Reckon Maddison (bou CRY) will outscore Martinelli (LIV lee) by much in the next 2?

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          The fact that uou have Jésus my swing doing Martinelli to him. Maddy is very hard to ignore right now. Is on the verge of another rise, too...

          Open Controls
          1. agueroooooney
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah I have the exact cash for him too so would be priced out with a rise, hopefully have another day

            Open Controls
  23. Moose™
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best 4.3 def?

    Open Controls
    1. The Reptile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Mings

      Open Controls
    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fofana ❓

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ooops sorry 🙁 out of range 🙄

        Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Guhei, then Mings, its a wait and see with Ait Nouri with a new manager same for Lamptey who i'm very interested to see what the new manager does with him

      Open Controls
  24. JAYPEE
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    A) Gross to Zaha
    B) Mitrovic to Wilson
    C) Luis Diaz to Maddison

    Which one is the best option?

    Open Controls
  25. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    31 mins ago

    C

    Open Controls
  26. putana
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Trossard or bowen the better pick? Don't really trust west ham tbh

    Open Controls
  27. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gains and losses (in overall points) of sticking with Ward vs taking a hit for another GK since GW5. Taking a hit at some point is my assumed cost for anyone making the switch, particularly due to using FTs to move higher-priority players around while navigating the blanks.

    GW5

    Pope: +2
    Raya: -3
    Guaita: -6
    Sanchez: -12

    GW6

    Pope: +2
    Raya: -4
    Guaita: -6
    Sanchez: -11

    GW8

    Pope: -8
    Raya: -4
    Guaita: -
    Sanchez: -
    Ward: 8

    GW9

    Pope: -10
    Raya: -6
    Guaita: -11
    Sanchez: -10

    I do have an agenda here: It's to shame(!!!) certain people for so strongly insisting that 'upgrading' Ward was obvious and always necessary for everyone, regardless of team context or cost. Shaaame!

    Of course, there is also the additional monetary cost (0.5-1.4m) of selling Ward/Iversen, which isn't accounted for here, as the money saved on Ward/Iversen could be getting more even more points elsewhere.

    The landscape may change again with Leicester failing to keep clean sheets for a while, but Ward is already in credit, generally, despite his supposed dreadful form, and it's not implausible that he even matches other popular GK options up until the world cup. Selling him remains a luxury at best imo. One that I would only indulge in if I had 2FTs and nothing else to do, if at all.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Ignore the "Ward: 8" in GW8, it's meanlingless workings-out. And just to be clear, each +/- score is the number of points gained or loss since then if you made the transfer that week.

      Open Controls
  28. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Whats a one premium team called again ? A oneium?

    Anyway, now that the c. 8m and budget mids are starting to haul again with good fixtures and perma cap Haaland, just sold Salah, Gross, and Andreas for Bowen, Zaha, and Foden in a five man midfield with Martinelli and Maddison, all capable of 15 - 20 point hauls on a good day, all with good fixtures..

    Enough of the XG/careful planning/what the models say crap etc,

    Open Controls

