Team News October 16

FPL injury news: James out for two months

334 Comments
The news that many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers had been expecting and possibly fearing arrived on Saturday evening.

It’s now been confirmed that Reece James (£6.0m) faces two months on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up in last week’s clash with AC Milan.

That will not only put him out of domestic action until Gameweek 17 but also very likely the World Cup, too.

A Chelsea club statement read:

“Following the knee injury sustained in our away match against AC Milan, Reece has received treatment from the Chelsea medical department and visited a specialist this weekend.

fter consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks.”

334 Comments Post a Comment
  1. simong1
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for the next two GWs only?

    A) Bowen (liv, BOU)
    B) Mount (MUN, bha)

    
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bowen

      
  2. dshv
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Foden to Salah (-4) ???

    Bring back foden on wc13 ??

    
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Kdb ➡️ Salah this wk and Maddison ➡️ Foden wk after? Both for free

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      That’s a simple one, yes

      
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Im doing similar but 1 week punt Maddi to Trossard for a hit, high upside vs NFO, worst case losing 2 points, best case gain 10+pointer

      
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nice moves

      
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who is your GW12 (c)?

    
    1. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      HMS in for KDB and the armband goes straight to him

      
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would be Salah if I could afford

      
    3. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mo

      
  5. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    The most random thought just crossed my mind. Anyone remember the absolutely terrific duo of Deeney and Ighalo at Watford back in 15? Which other duos from the past brought you joy and green arrows?

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Suarez and Sturridge

      
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      My first season that was, good times

      
      1. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Me too!

        
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Quinn & Phillips between 1998 and 2001

      
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Something almost romantic about Phillips never really quite making it whilst at the same time being an absolute goal machine.

        
      2. Saïss Doesn't Mat…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        FPL was there in 2001?? 😀

        
  6. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any 5.1m or less midfielders out there (that will play in GW12) worth a look?

    
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I like Harvey Elliot

      
  7. theodosios
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Since there is a lot of talk about FH this week, what do you think guys, will there be a big blank GW until the end of the season?

    A lot of games need to be played before and after this Qatar Circus, is there any room for blank gameweeks??

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      It’s not really about blanks though is it.

      
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing will happen before the World Cup, but there’s already a shedload of games to reschedule; there’ll be more as arising from the League Cup Final and FA Cup; and who knows what impact the weather or Covid will have. The Coronation could also lead to rearrangements. Bottom line, I’d rather save my chips for the chaos to come.

      
  8. Teror
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Saka or Saliba as third arsenal player on WC?

    
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Saliba but I'll probably go Saka over Jesus

      
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Saka. WC next week?

      
      1. Teror
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah WCing to get a full 11, then taking a -4 the following week to get to the team I wanted to wildcard to. No choice if I want to save FH because I only have 6-7 starters next week

        
    3. Baron Penguin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m getting Saka and Martinelli then can’t decide between Jesus and Saliba

      
      1. Teror
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm leaning to Saliba, Mart and Jesus but could see the argument for saka of jeezy

        
  9. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    2FTs with 1.5m itb and 11 starters so lots of options!

    Who would you chop? The two Leicester boys?

    Guaita
     Tripps - Kilman - Webster - Neco 
    Salah - Barnes - Zaha - Andreas
    Mitro - Toney
    (Ivo, Madd*, Cancelo*, Haaland*)

    
    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Maddy

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        To Trossard? Not many options really

        
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to just sell madders. Btw, every time I see a team of yours you're always in such good shape, brilliant management

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Haha, thanks mate, very kind. Although my season is going rather slow compared to previous attempts!

        
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Great team that. Just Maddison out and bench Neco. Maybe get someone you want a bit longer term than Trossard, although I'm sure your plan is to get Foden/Saka with your 2FT so it's essentially a 1 week punt.

      
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Precisely. Is he the best 1 week punt? Any others?

        
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I guess he's not really a "punt" as he will be extremely popular. But it's slim pickings.

          
    4. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Got very similar conundrum, considering mount but will also look to get in white/foden/saka

      
  10. Totti
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    is jesus injuried?

    as I read yesterday arteta said that he's not sure that jesus will play or not

    
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Find out in 20 mins. Hope not.

      
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Someone said earlier he travelled with the squad

      
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just wait a bit. Doesn’t make a difference.

      
    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I pray to Jesus that Jesus will be okay

      
  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    WC this week and with a -4 for next week... Woah.

    Guaita (eve)
    Cancelo (BHA), Doherty (NEW), Trippier (tot)
    Bowen (BOU), Foden (BHA), Saka & Martinelli (sou)
    Haaland (BHA), Darwin & Firmino (nfo)

    Ward, Andreas, Castagne, Webster

    
    1. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      And if Salah plays in a front 2. A lot of Pool bucks up front IMO without assured starts. Good luck anyway mate.

      
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Bail and out and get Jesus instead of Saka. I just can't justify that 13m price atm for Salah. looking forward to the game today to see how Pool look, though.

        
    2. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Think I'd prefer salah/mitro over darwin/firmino but otherwise looks good, aiming for something similar

      
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Same, but it's about 3 mil difference

        
    3. tokara
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      crazy move for Darwin

      
  12. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any suggestions?

    GW12: Thinking Maddison to Trossard with FT.
    GW13/14: Trossard and Bowen to Foden and Saka.

    GW12: 2.6 itb

    Pope
    Neco Guehi Trippier Perisic
    Salah(C) Trossard Bowen Andreas
    Mitro Solanke

    Bench: Håland, Cancelo, Martinelli, Iversen

    
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks like a solid plan.

      
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Getting rid of bowen before bournemouth doesn't look good thought... May be only one from foden and saka?

      
  13. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Bowendowski to turn the arrow greener!

    
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Cucurella starts, as does Ben for anyone who's punted on the spicy chilli

    https://twitter.com/BiRInsights/status/1581612094939885570

    Sterling or RLC at RWB I suppose?

    
  15. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    What an absolute shambles I'm in here...

    Raya

    Neco - Dunk - Trippier

    Bailey - Andreas

    Mitrovic - Kane

    (Ward - TAA - Diaz - KDB - Haaland - Saliba - Martinelli)

    Got 1ft, plan is to do KDB > Eze for gw12 and then bring Cancelo, saka and Foden in for Neco, Diaz and bailey afterwards.

    Any thoughts or different ideas?

    
    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      It's a bit of a dog's dinner alright. Not sure why you'd sell De Bruyne and keep two injured Liverpool players, though. That's the FPL equivalent of a well-done steak; strange, unnecessary, and bad for your health.

      
  16. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    How’s this team for GW 12 doing just KDB > Son

    Ward

    Dier Trippier Dunk Williams Mings

    Son Eze Peirera

    Kane Toney

    Henderson Haaland Martinelli Foden

    or would you make any more changes for a -4

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks ok, I probably would avoid the hit.

      
  17. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Torn between these 2 options, which sounds better?

    A Maddison and Saka to Bowen and Trossard, then Trossard to Foden next week.
    B Just sell Maddison, play with 10 in GW12 and have 2fts for GW13 to get Foden and another Arsenal/Liverpool player.

    Pope
    Trippier Neco Webster Guehi
    Zaha Andreas
    Kane Mitrovic

    Ward, Haaland, Cancelo, Martinelli, Saka, Maddison

    2fts 2.3m itb

    
    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Absolutely B

      
  18. pakornk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Can only field 7 players. Free Hit?

    
    1. RealSocialDads
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nah, take a hit and field less than 11

      

