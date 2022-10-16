FPL injury news: James out for two months

The news that many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers had been expecting and possibly fearing arrived on Saturday evening.

It’s now been confirmed that Reece James (£6.0m) faces two months on the sidelines with the knee injury he picked up in last week’s clash with AC Milan.

That will not only put him out of domestic action until Gameweek 17 but also very likely the World Cup, too.

A Chelsea club statement read: