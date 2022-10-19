10
Scoreboard October 19

FPL Gameweek 12: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Wednesday’s matches.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

Amazon missed their expected delivery of goals as six clean sheets were banked across tonight’s fixtures.

Newcastle United were among the sides shutting out the opposition and are now joint-top for clean sheets (five) in 2022/23, as well as first for fewest goals conceded (nine). Kieran Trippier (£5.7m) took maximum bonus to move first in the FPL defenders’ points table, while Miguel Almiron‘s (£5.3m) scarcely believable form continued as he curled in his fifth goal of the season – that’s more than he has managed in any of his previous seasons with Newcastle, and we’re only in mid-October

An obdurate defence is not what a tired-looking Tottenham Hotspur need this weekend, as Harry Kane‘s (£11.5m) blank-less run finally ended at Old Trafford. A slowly improving Manchester United took all three points and since their season kickstarted in Gameweek 3, only Arsenal have registered more points and no-one has kept more clean sheets (four).

Rotation bit hard for Chelsea and Liverpool, with both managers making five changes apiece. The two sides could only muster one goal between them, a Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) header, and were indebted to their goalkeepers for their respective results: Alisson (£5.4m) saved a Jarrod Bowen (£8.2m) penalty, while the impressive Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) was forced into five saves against Brentford.

Both Alisson and David Raya (£4.5m) have now banked back-to-back double-digit hauls.

And on a night of shut-outs, it was fitting that Southampton – the only club in the league who had conceded in every game before tonight – recorded their first clean sheet of the season.

WEDNESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

FPL Gameweek 12: Wednesday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XGI)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Manchester United2 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United1 – 0Everton
Liverpool1 – 0West Ham United
Brentford0 – 0Chelsea
Bournemouth0 – 1Southampton
Crystal Palace2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Brighton and Hove Albion0 – 0Nottingham Forest

