FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Live updates

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news is coming thick and fast this week, with Saturday’s deadline being the third in the space of eight days.

The pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 13 have already begun, with Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper and Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil facing the media on Thursday.

We’ll hopefully hear from all the other Premier League managers on Friday, including embargoed sections of pressers held by Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers after their Gameweek 12 fixtures.

This article will house all the key injury updates and manager quotes and be refreshed ‘live’, as and when the press conferences are held.

KEY UPDATES

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday’s presser times are still to come.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) again look set to miss out, while Harry Toffolo has joined them on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Gameweek 12.

Lewis O’Brien also looks unlikely to recover from illness, while there was no update on Renan Lodi (ankle) in Steve Cooper’s pre-match press conference.

“Harry is injured. He picked up a hamstring injury, unfortunately, so that will rule him out for a little while. “Lewis still hasn’t recovered from his illness. He is still poorly. We are helping as much as we can with his recovery and really trying to get to the bottom of it. He’s taken a bit of a hit with it, unfortunately.” – Steve Cooper

Serge Aurier returned from injury on Tuesday night, with Neco Williams switching flanks to play at left-back.

Cooper explained in his presser that both Aurier and Orel Mangala are not quite fully match-fit yet, both being subbed against Brighton after an hour.

“Orel and Serge have been out injured and were not ready to complete the 90 minutes. With the amount of changes you can make now, you can half plan for certain changes. Some of those in-game changes were forced on us. Others we had planned to do anyway.” – Steve Cooper

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out but the Cherries have no other fitness issues at the time of writing, with loanee Jack Stephens available again after being ineligible to play in midweek

“The boys are good. Obviously, a few bumps and bruises that you always get, but nothing significant. We’re still in a good place.” – Gary O’Neil

The Cherries’ six-match unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday but O’Neil declared himself happy with the performance against Southampton despite the result.