FPL Gameweek 13 team news: Live updates

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news is coming thick and fast this week, with Saturday’s deadline being the third in the space of eight days.

More pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 13 are taking place today, with Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper and Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O’Neil getting the ball moving on Thursday.

We’ll hopefully hear from all the other Premier League managers on Friday, including embargoed sections of pressers held on Thursday night.

This article will house all the key injury updates and manager quotes and be refreshed ‘live’, as and when the press conferences are held.

KEY UPDATES

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp initially said that Liverpool had “no injuries” heading into Saturday’s clash with Nottingham Forest but later in his press conference, and in a separate interview with the club’s website, said that Darwin Nunez would have to be assessed after his precautionary substitution in midweek.

“He is one of the cases where we need to have a look because he was not injured, but he felt something and I don’t know if he feels that still today and what the medical department tells me then, we have to see.” – Jurgen Klopp on Darwin Nunez

Diogo Jota (calf), Luis Diaz (knee), Joel Matip (calf) and Arthur Melo (muscle) all remain injured while Naby Keita (muscle) and Ibrahima Konate (muscle) won’t return to full training until Monday, and further time will be needed to build up match fitness.

“From Monday on, Naby and Ibou – if everything goes as planned – will be involved in full team training. From there, we count days or whatever. [Keita’s] football pre-season starts then more or less, he was really out for a while. “No injuries, no comebacks. No injuries but two tough games in short succession and now a next one coming up, so we need to have a closer look at who we can start again. But it’s really close, we have only this session this afternoon, yesterday was recovery for the boys who played the other night and today will be now the only session we have.” – Jurgen Klopp

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta is confident of having Bukayo Saka fit after he took a knock in the win over PSV Eindhoven, although he did play on after that kick before eventually being substituted.

“I think he’s fine, he was struggling a bit at the end but hopefully he will be fine for Sunday.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli was back from illness in the PSV game, meanwhile.

“He had a tough week, he wasn’t feeling great during the week but the day before the game he was already feeling better, and that’s why we decided to play him a little bit.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Martinelli

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) remain out ahead of the trip to Southampton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) is getting “closer” to a return after his recent absence.

“I think he’s close, he’s getting better and better. He’s progressing really well. He had a setback on the injury he had at the start of the season. Knowing Alex, he will be back very soon. “I can’t tell you [if he’s back this weekend]. He’s always in contention!” – Mikel Arteta on Oleksandr Zinchenko

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Antonio Conte said he was concerned that Dejan Kulusevski may not return until after the World Cup break, having had a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Richarlison (calf) also remains out but Emerson Royal is back from a ban.

“No news. Deki Kulusevski is not available. I think we have to wait a bit of time to see him with us. It was the same for Richarlison. “Emerson is back after a ban and then we have another training session tomorrow to try to make an evaluation. Now to play many games in such a short period you need to speak to and check with the players to try to recover and avoid injuries. Then we’ll make a decision. “Yeah [I’m worried about Kulusevski not being back before the World Cup]. His recovery was going well and then one day the situation worsened. When this happens you have to restart. You need time, you need time. We have the medical department to face injury situations and they have to face it in a short period. If you are good to solve it in a quick way then it can mean points.” – Antonio Conte

MANCHESTER CITY

John Stones (hamstring) has been back in training over the last couple of days and comes back into contention, while Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) is said to be doing “much better” ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Brighton.

Kyle Walker (groin) remains out.

“I didn’t speak with the doctors about Kyle but hopefully it can happen, if he’s selected he can go to the World Cup. “John is training the last two days with us, tomorrow is in the list. Kalvin is incredible, much better. They are recovering really well.” – Pep Guardiola

CHELSEA

The Blues have no fresh concerns ahead of the Manchester United game, with Conor Gallagher back in training after being substituted in midweek with an illness.

“We’re still in the process of recovering everybody after the game but we’re pretty much as we were at Brentford. “Conor’s trained today so recovered, so we’ll see how he is over the next 24 hours. But apart from the long-term absences we’re pretty much as we were.” – Graham Potter

N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee) and Reece James (knee) are medium-term absentees, with Potter providing a breakdown of the latter’s recovery.

“He’s in a brace for four weeks, which is the first thing, to stabilise the knee and then it’s rehab, so that will take, as we said, around eight weeks, we think. So that’s the latest.” – Graham Potter on Reece James

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton (knee) looks set to join Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Paul Dummett (calf), Alexander Isak (ankle), Karl Darlow (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Matt Ritchie (calf) on the sidelines ahead of the trip to Spurs but Javier Manquillo will train today after an ankle problem.

Joelinton aside, Eddie Howe didn’t report any fresh concerns from midweek.

“He had a knock to the side of his knee. It was quite an unusual one, because we thought it was a knock, and hopefully he could run it off. Joe’s the type of lad that’s very, very mentally strong, and can play with lots of different things, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew, potentially, there was an issue there. We’re hopeful it’s not serious. But, at this moment in time, it’s still slightly unclear. “Nothing [else new on the injury front] that’s unusual from a game. Sometimes injuries take to time to come to the fore, so two days after the game now. We’ll see the lads again today, so hopefully nothing too serious.” – Eddie Howe

While Isak is out until December, Howe is hopeful that Saint-Maximin will recover before the World Cup break.

“We hope so. I haven’t seen too much of Maxi the last few days, because we’ve been preparing for the games, but I think he’s making good progress. He’s very focused on his recovery. He’s working very hard with the physios here to get his injury right.” – Eddie Howe on whether Allan Saint-Maximin will return before the World Cup

Howe was asked about the possibility of rotation at the end of this three-game week.

“Possibly, my team isn’t chosen yet in my head. I want to let the Everton game come out of our system and then see how people feel and obviously look at the game from a tactical viewpoint.” – Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER UNITED

Cristiano Ronaldo will be omitted from Manchester United’s squad this weekend on disciplinary grounds after Erik ten Hag confirmed that he refused to make a late appearance as a substitute in Wednesday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“I think it will have a reflection, for him, but I think also for everyone else. I set a warning at the start of the season, and the next time it has to be consequence, otherwise when you are living together, when you are playing together – and football is a team sport – you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.” – Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Anthony Martial (back) is back on the grass but remains out, while Donny van de Beek (muscle) isn’t expected back.

Harry Maguire (hamstring) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified) have returned to training this week but it is unknown whether they will be fit for Gameweek 13.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes said in Friday’s presser that Lucas Paqueta‘s shoulder injury is not as serious as first feared but the midfielder still looks set to miss Monday’s clash with Bournemouth.

Maxwel Cornet (calf) is back on the grass but there was no word on Craig Dawson (dead leg).

EVERTON

Yerry Mina (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (knee) and Ben Godfrey (leg) remain out but Patterson could be back for Gameweek 14.

Godfrey returns to training next week but, according to his manager, is still in the “early stages” of his recovery and may not be seen until after the World Cup.

“He’s progressing, he’s training with us and will be fit, hopefully, for next week.” – Frank Lampard on Nathan Patterson

SOUTHAMPTON

Kyle Walker-Peters looks set for a significant period on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he picked up in Wednesday’s win over Bournemouth.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (ineligible), Tino Livramento (knee) and Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder) will also miss the visit of Arsenal, while Romeo Lavia (muscle) is back in training but not fully match-fit.

“We have another big injury that costs us a player for the long-term out, Kyle Walker-Peters. “Hamstring injury. We will see how long. There’s a lot of blood, if there’s a tear involved we don’t know it yet. It was a long step he made to the ball, he tried to make the save, and this was the moment the injury happened. “[Armel Bella-Kotchap] is still out and will take a little bit [of time]. We’re not so sure how long. “A dislocated shoulder can always happen again without surgery, and there’s definitely damage in the shoulder. But he’s a very strong guy and we can do a lot with strengthening the muscles up there. It is maybe more risky to do it like this, but it is doable. “Roméo [Lavia] is back in training but after such a long time out it will take time for him to be match fit. It’s good to see him back in training with the team, this is a positive thing.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

LEEDS UNITED

Jesse Marsch said he was “hopeful” about Pascal Struijk being available for the Fulham game on Sunday, with the defender missing out in Gameweek 12 because of a “small problem”.

Adam Forshaw (ankle), Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Archie Gray (toe) were all closing in on returns the last we heard but Stuart Dallas (knee) remains out.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Will Hughes will be available for the game against Everton after recovering from illness but Patrick Vieira says that none of his injured players will be back.

Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Chris Richards (hamstring) and James McArthur (groin) have all been sidelined recently and the fit-again Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) is likely to get game-time with the under-21s before he comes into first-team contention.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Kauro Mitoma (ankle) and Jakub Moder (knee) remain on the sidelines, while Roberto De Zerbi didn’t give us anything new on Levi Colwill; the loanee had missed the last two matches with what his manager previously described as “some problems”.

Fatigue was cited as a concern by the Brighton boss in Friday’s presser, with Albion’s starting XI almost unchanged since his appointment.

“I already have the first XI but I don’t want to tell you the first XI! There are two or three players with some problems, but some problems about fatigue. Today, in training, I want to understand [the extent]. “For the moment, I don’t know the [latest injury] situation. I have a meeting with the medical staff and I want to understand the situation for tomorrow. – Roberto De Zerbi

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakoska (ankle) and Pontus Jansson (hamstring) are all set to be out until after the World Cup break, while Christian Norgaard (Achilles) is still not quite ready for a playing comeback despite a return to the training ground.

The Bees have no new concerns for this weekend.

LEICESTER CITY

James Maddison is back from a ban and Marc Albrighton (illness) should be fine but the match against Wolves may come too soon for Jonny Evans (calf).

“We’ll see [on Evans]. I think he’ll be out on the [training] pitch, but it might be too soon for him at the weekend, we’ll see. “[Albrighton] was off ill. He’s been ill for a few days. I saw him [on Thursday] morning and he was feeling much better so hopefully, he’ll be back in [on Friday] and available for the weekend.” – Brendan Rodgers

ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (knee) and Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring) are all set to miss the clash with Fulham, with the two left-backs thought to be around a week or so from returning.

Douglas Luiz begins a three-match ban after his sending off in midweek.

Before his sacking on Thursday evening, Steven Gerrard confirmed that Matthew Cash was rested in Gameweek 12 to ease his workload after a recent return from injury.

FULHAM

We’ve not heard much new from Marco Silva on the team news front following Thursday’s win over Aston Villa but we do know that Daniel James is ineligible to face his parent club, while Manor Solomon (knee) remains out.

Kenny Tete (muscle) and Layvin Kurzawa (calf) have also been sidelined recently.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rayan Ait-Nouri has recovered from illness, while Steve Davis said in Friday’s presser that everyone else was fit.

That doesn’t include long-term absentees Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Chiquinho (knee) and Raul Jimenez (groin), while it remains to be seen if the caretaker Wolves manager’s comments include Toti Gomes, who missed the defeat to Crystal Palace with an unspecified injury.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Omar Richards (leg), Moussa Niakhate (muscle) and Jack Colback (back) again look set to miss out, while Harry Toffolo has joined them on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in Gameweek 12.

Lewis O’Brien also looks unlikely to recover from illness, while there was no update on Renan Lodi (ankle) in Steve Cooper’s pre-match press conference.

“Harry is injured. He picked up a hamstring injury, unfortunately, so that will rule him out for a little while. “Lewis still hasn’t recovered from his illness. He is still poorly. We are helping as much as we can with his recovery and really trying to get to the bottom of it. He’s taken a bit of a hit with it, unfortunately.” – Steve Cooper

Serge Aurier returned from injury on Tuesday night, with Neco Williams switching flanks to play at left-back.

Cooper explained in his presser that both Aurier and Orel Mangala are not quite fully match-fit yet, both being subbed against Brighton after an hour.

“Orel and Serge have been out injured and were not ready to complete the 90 minutes. With the amount of changes you can make now, you can half plan for certain changes. Some of those in-game changes were forced on us. Others we had planned to do anyway.” – Steve Cooper

BOURNEMOUTH

Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and David Brooks (hamstring) remain out but the Cherries have no other fitness issues at the time of writing, with loanee Jack Stephens available again after being ineligible to play in midweek

“The boys are good. Obviously, a few bumps and bruises that you always get, but nothing significant. We’re still in a good place.” – Gary O’Neil

The Cherries’ six-match unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday but O’Neil declared himself happy with the performance against Southampton despite the result.