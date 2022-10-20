1259
Dugout Discussion October 20

Thursday team news: Bailey + Bamford start, Cash + Rodrigo benched

1,259 Comments
Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with Fulham v Aston Villa getting us underway at 19:30 BST. Leicester City v Leeds United follows at 20:15 BST.

During the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium, Andy and Mark will be live over on our YouTube channel for their weekly Members’ video – and you can watch it via the embedded video below:

As for the team news, Fulham boss Marco Silva makes just one change from the side that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in Gameweek 11, as Willian replaces Daniel James.

That means Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic start, with their FPL ownerships sitting at 25.2% and 24.8% respectively.

Steven Gerrard also makes one alteration for the visitors, with Jan Bednarek handed a full debut. Matty Cash is the player who drops to the bench, with Ezri Konsa potentially filling the vacated right-back role.

Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia are substitutes for the second week in a row.

In the later kick-off, Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11.

Dennis Praet comes in for the suspended James Maddison, while Jamie Vardy is preferred to Patson Daka.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford starts after coming off the bench at half-time against Arsenal. Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and Crysencio Summerville also make the XI, with Jack Harrison and Rodrigo among those who drop to the bench.

Pascal Struijk was carrying a knock and misses out.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Willian, Andreas, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Bednarek, Mings, Young, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Cash, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Vestergaard, Mendy, Thomas, Braybrooke, Wormleighton

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich

VIDEO LATEST


1,259 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dezacooper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Foden in for Zaha or Bowen?

  2. Jam0sh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hello guys. Would you save a FT here?

    Pope
    Trippier, Perisic, Cancelo
    Foden, Zaha, Martinelli, Salah
    Mitrovic, Solanke, Haaland

    subs: Iversen --- Justin, Andreas, Neco --- 1 FT, 2.2 ITB

  3. abaalan
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Zaha > martinelli
    B. Doherty + zaha > white + saka. -4
    C. Mount > saka
    D. Neco > white

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      C for me, but none seem too urgent.

  4. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    G2G? 0.2 ITB

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Perisic
    Salah Martinelli Saka Zaha
    Haaland(C) Mitrovic Toney

    Ward Andreas Guehi Neco

  5. Riggs
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Kane OUT -> Darwin IN (already have Salah, but don't want to sell him before NFO)
    B) Kane and Zaha OUT -> Darwin and Foden IN -4
    C) Kane and Andreas OUT -> Toney and Foden IN -4
    D) Kane and Almiron OUT -> Firmino and Foden IN -4
    E) Kane and Mitro and Andres OUT -> Darwin, Foden and Edouard IN - 8

  6. George Agdgdgwngo
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Toney > Darwin

    Yey or Nay?

    1. Heiro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Na

  7. AFC49
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    GTG?

    Kepa
    TAA, Trippier, Cancelo
    Salah, Martinelli, Zaha, Foden
    Mitrovic, Solanke, Haaland

    Ward, Castagne, Andersen, Andreas

    0 ITB

  8. confused01
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    HELP me guys... 10 pt ahead in my ML and prepared to a hit this week.... what change would you make for the biggest bang?!!

    pope ward
    cancelo trippier perisic andersen neco
    foden rashford billing martinelli andreas
    haaland mitro kane

  9. Puyol Pants Up
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Bit of a punty WC draft, but what do you guys think?

    Ward
    Cancelo, White, Dalot
    Salah, Foden, Saka, Martineli
    Nunez, Firmino, Haaland

    Iverson, Andreas, Neco, Bueno

    Ward/Iverson are in there because I don't like any GK's over the next 4 fixtures. No trippier because he's got tough games over the next 4.

  10. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bottomed
    Which combo till GW16?

    A) Zaha & Jesus
    Or
    B) Saka & Firmino

