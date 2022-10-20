Thursday team news: Bailey + Bamford start, Cash + Rodrigo benched

Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion tonight, with Fulham v Aston Villa getting us underway at 19:30 BST. Leicester City v Leeds United follows at 20:15 BST.

During the second half of the match at the King Power Stadium, Andy and Mark will be live over on our YouTube channel for their weekly Members’ video – and you can watch it via the embedded video below:

As for the team news, Fulham boss Marco Silva makes just one change from the side that drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in Gameweek 11, as Willian replaces Daniel James.

That means Andreas Pereira and Aleksandar Mitrovic start, with their FPL ownerships sitting at 25.2% and 24.8% respectively.

Steven Gerrard also makes one alteration for the visitors, with Jan Bednarek handed a full debut. Matty Cash is the player who drops to the bench, with Ezri Konsa potentially filling the vacated right-back role.

Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia are substitutes for the second week in a row.

In the later kick-off, Brendan Rodgers makes two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace in Gameweek 11.

Dennis Praet comes in for the suspended James Maddison, while Jamie Vardy is preferred to Patson Daka.

As for Leeds, Patrick Bamford starts after coming off the bench at half-time against Arsenal. Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo and Crysencio Summerville also make the XI, with Jack Harrison and Rodrigo among those who drop to the bench.

Pascal Struijk was carrying a knock and misses out.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Reid, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, Willian, Andreas, Kebano, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, James, Mbabu, Vinicius, Harris

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Bednarek, Mings, Young, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins, Ings

Subs: Olsen, Cash, Sanson, Buendia, Chambers, Nakamba, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Justin, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Vestergaard, Mendy, Thomas, Braybrooke, Wormleighton

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Adams, Roca, Summerville, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Bamford

Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Cooper, Harrison, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich

