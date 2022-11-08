128
Team News November 8

FPL team news: Haaland, Wilson + Trippier updates

Before Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) commences on Saturday, there is a round of midweek EFL Cup ties involving 19 Premier League teams.

  • Bournemouth v Everton
  • Brentford v Gillingham
  • Leicester City v Newport County
  • Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
  • Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday
  • West Ham United v Blackburn Rovers
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United
  • Liverpool v Derby County
  • Manchester City v Chelsea
  • Manchester United v Aston Villa

Here’s a round-up of the key updates from Tuesday’s press conferences.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday that Erling Haaland (£12.1m) is still not completely over his foot injury, with his involvement against Chelsea in the EFL Cup third round still to be decided.

“He is still not perfect still. We will see tomorrow and Saturday [ahead of the Premier League game against Brentford]. He is getting better. The main thing is the bone was not broken – the ligament is damaged a little bit, so he’s still not perfect right now. We will see [about playing for Norway against Ireland and Finland] – a week, 10 days anything can happen. If he feels good, he will play for the national team – it is so important for the players. I never stop players playing for their national team.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Kalvin Phillips (£4.8m) will be involved but Kyle Walker (£4.9m) misses out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has provided an update on the fitness of England World Cup hopefuls Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m), with the former withdrawn at half-time on Sunday.

“Callum is OK, he has been feeling an illness for a few days so he is a little bit rundown. We will see how he is again today.” – Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson

“No problems with Kieran [after being substituted during the 4-1 win at Southampton]. It always looks worse than it is when a physio comes on to the pitch. He came out second half and was fine. It was my decision to take him off.” – Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier

Howe said there were no other injuries to report.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Assistant head coach Christian Stellini discussed Richarlison (£8.4m) and Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) earlier this afternoon, as well as saying a decision will be made on Harry Kane’s (£11.6m) involvement.

“Richarlison is back in training, an available player but he only has had two days training. [On Kulusevski] we lose him in the last international break. We can’t say he can play 90 minutes because it’s a long-time injury. We have to be careful.” – Christian Stellini

“About tomorrow, the decision Antonio [Conte] will take tomorrow. It’s too short to analyse what type of energy the players will have for tomorrow’s game. He will speak tomorrow to all of the players to see who is ready. It’s an important game.” – Christian Stellini on whether Harrry Kane will start

LIVERPOOL

James Milner (£4.4m) will come back into contention for Gameweek 16 following a concussion, while Naby Keita’s (£4.7m) availability for the weekend will be assessed.

Joel Matip (£5.9m), however, is unlikely to return in time to face Southampton.

“Naby [Keita] will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton.

Millie [Milner] will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.

Then we have of course Joel [Matip], who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.

The longer injuries, Luis Diaz is running for the first time on Thursday. That’s good news because we all know how important he was last year and in the second half of the season. And Jota will take longer.” – Pep Lijnders

CHELSEA

Graham Potter said that Reece James (£5.8m) was “… outside today having a little jog” while Jorginho (£5.8m) is a doubt with a foot injury.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) is still out, while Mateo Kovacic (£4.9m) isn’t 100 per cent but is not far off.

“Reece [James] was outside today having a little jog. We don’t want to rush anything. I don’t want to put any timescales on it. That’s for him, the doctors and the physios.” – Graham Potter on Reece James

  1. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Hello FPL managers. When can we join the World Cup F/F League? Are we able to join it now? Cheers…

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Probably after GW 16.

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers E H…

  2. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Bench ONE.

    A. Alvarez (BRE) - Probably won't start.
    B. Bailey (bha) - Handy differential.
    C. Perisic (LEE) - OOP?

    Thanks.

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      A

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cheers.

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A for me too

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Cheers.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      As per the latest comment of Pep, Haaland is still doubtful to start and will come on if needed.

      Alvarez will start if Pep is telling the truth.

      Bench Perisic.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        This makes me want Salah as a captain.

        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I trust Salah more than KDB as a captain pick

        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          I will captain Alvarez if he starts. Liverpool is too inconsistent for my liking.

      2. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers.

    5. KDB4PREZ
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I’m currently benching Alvarez but if get early team news he’s in for Bailey in my team anyways

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour ago

        Cheers.

  3. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Play Dunk (AVL) or get White (wol)?

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      White

    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      White if you’ve got no other burning moves to make

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not a huge difference really, maybe 10% gain in CS odds at best. But Brighton do seem to be loosening up a bit, so its fine if really stuck for other moves

    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Must be better ways of using that FT.

    5. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I have both and am starting White so would do that transfer.

  4. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    A) cucu to Gabriel (play mitro)

    B) mitro to Jesus/darwin (play guehi/neco)

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B. Darwin and Guehi.

      1. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        This

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Same

          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Thanks all 🙂

    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      B

  5. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A - Benrahma & Darwin

    B - Saka & Scamacca

    Ward
    Cancelo/Zouma/Trippier
    Salah/Foden/Martinelli/*
    Haaland/Wilson/*

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Saka and Alvarez. Sell Cancelo to Perisic for the third City attack.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    3. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

  6. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Seems like Haaland won't start and if the game is wrapped up he won't be risked.
    Same like last weekend, I think he wouldn't have made an appearance if they were 3-0 up.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Sounds like it.

      Alvarez going to be involved either way. He stays in my team.

  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Why is everyone selling Mitrovic?Are there any rumors / confirmed news that he will be absent next week? Or, are you selling because you think that Mitrovic is the weakest link of your team this week?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Was reports of him being in Serbia healing up for the WC...

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Oh, thanks. Will look up that rumor.

      2. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Oh, really. That sounds really possible.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I luckily sold him 2 GWs ago. A few reasons:
      - Doesn't seem like he's entirely recovered from the IB injury. Was playing through painkillers & now seems as though he might have aggravated it.
      - Final 3 fixtures against stubborn defences
      - Wilson seems to have the higher ceiling at the moment with the way Newcastle are playing. Of course Mitro can nab a goal against anyone, but Wilson feels like he has more hattrick potential

      I'll probably go back to Mitro at some point but I think it was the right decision for now

      1. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour ago

        Thanks for explaining. So, you selling Mitrovic has nothing to do with his availability. I can understand that one may think that he is a weak link and can be improved.

  8. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Just Cucu to Arsenal defender this week for my transfer?

    Pope (Iversen)
    Trip / Cucu / Cancelo (Neco / Emerson)
    Eze / KDB / Tross / Almiron (Pereira)
    Haaland / Scam / Kane

    I should probably play Pereira...
    Looking fwd to freshening this team up during the WC

    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Looks good.

  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    After reading that "damage in the mind" interview, I fear for people travelling to Qatar for the World Cup. If you're going, stay safe and take care of yourself.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      I forgot that people are actually going to be going, besides those directly involved in the tournament. It didn't enter my imagination that people would buy tickets and organise a trip in support of all this! If anyone here is LGBTQ+ and going, it would be interesting to hear why.

    2. Mirror Man
      52 mins ago

      I just read a short article claiming humans can't digest bay leaves. This is nonsense. I've been eating bay leaves for years and never crapped out a leaf, or even leafy bits. Unbelievable what some people will say on this here t'internet.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Probably because you chewed them. Now what do you think about human rights abuses in Qatar?

        1. Mirror Man
          44 mins ago

          I hadn't considered the possibility of someone out there swallying whole bay leaves like an animal. Ludicrous behavior.

          As for the Qatari World Cup, I'm not at all interested in it. It's a pretty woeful situation but let's be honest here, it's not like recent World Cups have been all roses either. South Africa and Brazil were also complete jokes, and deplorable in their own way. This one is probably worse in many ways. FIFA in general are just a shower or you-know-whats anyways.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thanks for a rare moment of sincerity. It's moments like these that make it worth logging into FFS. Although if I stopped signing out, it wouldn't be such a pain to log in every time. But then I wouldn't appreciate you so much. Swings and roundabouts innit

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Did you know an iron anvil floats in liquid mercury?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        45 mins ago

        Take your 'science' and shove it up your arse mate

        1. Mirror Man
          43 mins ago

          Best comment of all time. Love this guy.

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Deulofail second account spotted

            1. Mirror Man
              30 mins ago

              You're just angry because Becks smacked you in the face with a football.

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          42 mins ago

          There is science and Pseudoscience. Iron anvil floating in liquid mercury debunks gravity.

          1. Mirror Man
            40 mins ago

            There's an awful smell of wet cardboard around here.

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              31 mins ago

              Carboard floats on water, even when it is wet.

              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                29 mins ago

                So does everything that floats

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Exactly and is why gravity is debunked when an iron anvil floats in liquid mercury.

                  1. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    The Deepak Chopra school of logic. If something stays dry when it floats, does it sink?

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      I was hoping you could explain why an iron anvil floats in liquid mercury unless you do not believe it is true?

                      1. Mirror Man
                        2 mins ago

                        I'd like to know why you think this happens, and please explain your position. Announcing X debunks Y is something any old goofball can say. Explain your position, I'm genuinely interested.

              2. Mirror Man
                27 mins ago

                I float in water, even when I'm wet.

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  • 3 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  If you are drowning you will sink.

                  1. Mirror Man
                    23 mins ago

                    When floating, I tend to float the right way up. Prevents drowning.

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      When you get in to a pool your feet are on the surface. What do you you require to float?

                      1. Hy liverpool
                        • 8 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Wtf i'm reading rn.

                      2. Mirror Man
                        16 mins ago

                        I didn't think you were being serious before.

          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            39 mins ago

            Troll exposed

            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I have no idea what I'm reading.

              But I read it all.

              The Internet.

  10. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I know it's too soon to make decision as we don't see Man City teamsheet for Carabao Cup yet.

    Anyway, let me ask for initial opinion for which one to score highest.

    A: Mitro > Darwin + 4 points
    B: Mitro + Foden > Kane + Olise / Eze
    C: Wilson + Foden > Kane + Almiron

    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Don't sell Mitrovic, Foden or Wilson if they are starting.

  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Gonna take the risk and wait for leak if there's going to be one. Any changes you would make to my plans in these scenarios?

    1. If Haaland starts (or no leak):
    Alvarez > Haaland | Haaland(c) | BB

    2. If Haaland benched:
    Wilson > Kane | Darwin(c) | BB

    3. If Haaland and Alvarez benched:
    Alvarez > Kane | Darwin(c) | BB

    4. If Haaland and Alvarez start:
    KDB + Wilson > Salah + Haaland | Haaland(c) | BB

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Cancelo Gabriel White
      KDB Rashford Trossard Benrahma
      Darwin Alvarez Wilson*

      Pickford | Trippier, Shaw, Xhaka | 1FT. 6.4 ITB

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Decent plans. Looks great.

      If it were me, I would have definitely sold Cancelo (not KDB) in scenario 4. I actually did -- I am playing with Haaland, KDB, Alvarez. But either is fine, I think.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Could do, but for whom? Salah is probably better than KDB this week. Is there someone better than Cancelo?

        I WCed last week and nearly went with Haaland, KDB, Alvarez. Wish I had, now, after the Wilson and Cancelo failures.

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          Perisic or someone from Spurs.

          KDB is more consistent than Salah. Who knows which Liverpool will turn up? Its like rolling the dice vs guaranteed return.

          This is nitpicking really. All is fine. Cancelo, Salah, Haaland, Wilson is just as good as Perisic, KDB, Haaland, Alvarez. I prefer the later but that is personal bias. Rest is luck.

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            24 mins ago

            Thanks. I will ask the masses!

    3. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      The real question is why didn't you pick f almiron? What else he supposed to do to pick him on gw15 wc?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        I only got one point less going for Benrahma who could easily outscore Almiron this week 🙂

        1. Hy liverpool
          • 8 Years
          27 mins ago

          Why not both? Xhaka is what we stay stubborn when these kind of players keep get points but we keep ignoring just like ruben neves.

          1. Hy liverpool
            • 8 Years
            27 mins ago

            Not almiron.

          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Xhaka is cheaper (can afford everyone) and was on the bench. I couldn't play 8 attackers. But I will this week.

            1. Hy liverpool
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Enjoy xhaka RC this week then... And seriously don't captain darwin, i don't trust him at all... Hope we have gone for nkunku.

    4. iCon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      You'll be relying on the FPL servers not to ditch again, which I think after the last two weeks is a bit crazy...I've got lucky both weeks and just got t/fers done before the crash (but then had to try get changes done on the phone app to get the t/fers into my team and change captain and just about got it done with about 1 minute to spare)...not a pleasant experience tbh! This week I'm just gonna assume Haaland starts and set up before any leaks I think

  12. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Which is better ?
    A- Solanke > Darwin
    B- Rashford > Trossard
    C- Guéhi > Cancelo

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      B for this week.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        What about A for THIS GW ?

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          13 mins ago

          Solanke against Everton at home. Can match or exceed Darwin points. Darwin has extremely poor conversion rate, if you see the numbers.

          1. OptimusBlack
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Cheers

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Have to be C

  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour ago

    Is it worth a bench boost with:

    Ward (whu)
    Andreas (MUN)
    Webster (AVL)
    Andersen (nfo)

    (Alvarez is the only doubtful player in the starting eleven).

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      Nope. Wait for a dgw

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        This

      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Concern is, I will have Greenwood and Iversen on bench after the WC, 3-5-2 with Haaland, Kane, KDB. Need lots of FTs to set up a bench boost.

        1. iCon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I wouldn't rule it out so easliy...really thought about using it a few weeks back when Andreas got his 10pointer...would have had 21 points which I'd be happy out with on my BB....DGW or not! Also let's you forget about it and play your team as you want going forward

    2. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I am currently thinking of BB myself

      Depends if Doherty starts

      Then will be ward andreas Bailey Doherty

      Id argue your above bench is even better. Likewise i plan to make my subs super cheap from week 17

  14. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    55 mins ago

    Start Ward or Guaita?

    I went with W this past week, which worked out. But I think I'll go G this time.

    1. Mirror Man
      48 mins ago

      Agreed. Guaita.

    2. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      I did the opposite so you know better than me.

  15. Mirror Man
    52 mins ago

    It's about time folks stopped listening to this Pep character. Utter nonsense spouted on the regular. It's time to just sit and admire his baldy head and chiseled features for a minute or two and then leave.

  16. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Foden and Mitrovic -> Trossard and Jesus for free? Or are there better alternatives?

    Thank you!

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Benrahma, Kulusevski o, rashford or almiron if you don't already have are another options may be... IF foden is going to start i would keep.

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on game time of Foden and Mitrovic. If they play, then I am sure there must be better alternatives.

  17. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    A) Perisic + KDB
    B) Cancelo + Salah

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A.
      Because it allows third City attacker. (As I said above).

  18. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Was all set to try and get Kulusevski, not sure ill bother now

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why not?

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who do you want to replace?

  19. putana
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    I think it will be a disappointing gameweek as players try not to get injured before world cup. Real madrid players werent even moving yesterday.
    Best to target players not going to world cup

  20. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Alvarez or Darwin for one week?

    1. TanN
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I'd wait till nearer the time - Haaland could play the full game, or he may not, or alvaraz may play

      1. boc610
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        just dont see how erling plays full game with ligament damage. i dont think he would have even come on against fulham had they not been in the position they were in.

        1. TanN
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          We are talking about the Brentford game. I bet haaland will be a sub versus Chelsea and if needed may come on for the last 20 minutes etc.

          I would expect him to play against Brentford. Unless the injury gets worse

          1. boc610
            • 10 Years
            just now

            any other player would be out with this injury until its healed, it really feels to me lke pep is indulging him because of how important he is to the team

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          City are looking like they are in nomansland without Haaland so with no World Cup for Haaland, I think Pep will start him GW16.

      2. JELLYFISH
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        How's the weather in Stockport today?

        1. TanN
          • 1 Year
          just now

          11 degrees with rain.

          You do know that with the things called fingers (you can find them on the end of your hands, which are attached to your arms, which are attached to your body - if you are human) you can Google this yourself.

          Or is there some humour in their I'm missing? I'd love to know...

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would go Nunez. Would not mind getting him myself but don't have enough cash.

  21. TanN
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Is KDB -> Salah a good move? Seems sideways to me...

    Wilson --> Solanke
    Andreas --> 8.2m

    Midfield options;
    1) Almiron (best form, but would leave lots in the bank - wasteful?)
    2) Maddison - safe bet all round?
    3) Kulusevski - differential, back from injury, assist in previous game, lovely fixture

  22. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Finished watching season 1 of House of the Dragon yesterday. That was the most confusing thing I've experienced since attempting to read 50 Years of Solitude then giving up after about 50 pages.

    1. JELLYFISH
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Kudos for finishing it. I watched up to episode 6 and gave up, thought it was dull as.....

      1. TanN
        • 1 Year
        just now

        How's the weather today?

  23. Gentle_Turks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who'd you rather have for 16 (assuming Mitrovic is fit and Doherty starts)? -

    Kane and Doherty
    or
    Darwin and Mitrovic

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mitrovic and Doherty owner here

      Ive sold Mitro with 1/2 FTS and waiting on news for Doherty but i think he will start - and would prefer him also. Mitrovic i cant see playing 90min even if he starts

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Who did you sell Mitrovic for?

  24. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Think have cracked the week 17 WC just based on fixtures alone (depends on Injuries of course etc, but all been available and healthy id go for this)

    Pope
    Trippier Cancelo Dalot Saliba
    Zaha Martinelli Salah Rashford
    Wilson Haaland
    Ward Mitro Bailey Bueno

    And funds to move on Zaha to Maddison when fixtures turn

    Gone off the 3 mium or 4 mium when the likes of Maddison / Toney / Rashford / Wilson / Mitrovic have some very nice fixture blocks to target and Spurs and City fixtures are okish at best - do going without KDB + Kane can be fine

  25. SensibleSoccerChamp
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Struggling to use my ft. Anything obvious?
    Foden -> saka maybe ?

    Ward
    TAA - Cancelo- Trip - Saliba
    Salah- Foden- Almiron - Marti - Trossard
    Haaland

    Wilson ~ Neco ~ Archer

