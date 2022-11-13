95
  Magic Zico
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    Enjoy the world cup fantasy gang, I am out of it! Need some rest 😆

    Utopsis
      2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Same - I also just don't know enough players from, the lesser nations so the research required alone has put me off!

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Me too. The whole corrupt thing leaves me feeling queasy. I'll watch some games but I can't work up the enthusiasm to engage with it more actively.

  Gazwaz80
    3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I can’t wait 😀

  Gazwaz80
3 Years
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Need an Andreas masterclass today….

    Tcheco
      5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      On set pieces including pens. I’d be optimistic

  4. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    I need Dunk Trossard & Rashford to catapult me into the top 100k going into the WC.

  sirmorbach
    6 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Too soon for us (me) to be posting our early WC break drafts?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Of course not, go ahead. We've all been at it on the previous articles this morning

      sirmorbach
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Cheers, my man!

    COLLIN QUANER
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes. Get some fresh air

      sirmorbach
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Fresh air is overrated.

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I'm currently on the following - only concern is bench is non existent!!

      Ward
      Cancello Trippier Gabriel
      Salah Almiron Trossard Martinelli Maddison
      Kane Haaland

      Iverson Beuno Greenwood Patterson

      sirmorbach
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Wow, it's a great team. I have the opposite concern, think my bench is too expensive. There you have it:

        Pope
        Cancelo, Trippier, Saliba
        Salah, Maddison, Martinelli, Zaha, Almirón
        Kane, Darwin

        Ward, Solanke, Martínez, Bueno

        1. notlob legin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          No Haaland??

          sirmorbach
6 Years
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            Oops! Sorry. It's Haaland instead of Kane. My bad. lol I'm not that crazy.

            1. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              LOL - I really like it

              I'm 100% restructuring to 3-5-2 I think that'll be the way to go

              I'm also not convinced on Darwin as Jota and Diaz will be back

              For me Kane and Almiron are the 2 killing my rank so structured my changed around getting those 2 in

              1. notlob legin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                changes

              sirmorbach
6 Years
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                I think you're spot on about Darwin, mate, he really is my concern at the moment. It's either Kane and back to the drawing board, or Jesus and some other upgrade! Many thanks for sharing your thoughts, 'twas very helpful.

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Will be interesting to see the tactics when Diaz is back. But it could even benefit Darwin a lot more than Salah if they go back to a 4231 setup. I'm pretty confident in him going forward actually

                  1. Firminooooo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    Diaz instead of Salah will be my big decision.

        Arn De Gothia
12 Years
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Same problem here

          Sanchez, Ward
          Cancelo, Trippier, White, Robertson, Martinez
          Foden, Maddison, Martinelli, Trossard, Almirón
          haland, Darwin, Toney

          But i like it. 1,7 itb

      2. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        We have the exact same WC team except I currently have Jesus instead of Maddison and Zinchenko instead of Gabriel

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Done with Kane? I'm on the fence about him. Mins logged in WC will be a key factor. But if I don't go for him I'll have an even stronger bench than that, or just money sitting itb (no Salah for me)

      1. HollywoodXI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I’ve just got him in on WC

      sirmorbach
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I have a feeling Liverpool will come back stronger after the break — I have more confidence in Klopp than in Conte, that is, and Mo Salah will be rested. Granted, I'll admit I have a soft spot for him, so your decicion could (and perhaps is!) more rational than mine. I still feel I just have Kane in there, so I really am considering some restructuring. (The idea of a stronger bench sounds nice too.)

  6. Nas
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Getting ready for the usual trossard disappointment. Dude flatters to deceive. Always looks like he should score more points than he does. Dude I really need those points today, don’t run around looking threatening for nothing. Even Gross has outscored you in the past two weeks for crying out loud

    Arn De Gothia
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      Don’t Be greedy, for he’s price he’s doing fine

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      He's the sort of player who you need to retain over a long period. In that way you'll get a decent return. Trying to pick the individual weeks is a losing policy. Believe me, I've tried it.

  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Captaincy in the wc fantasy. How is it after all?
    A) we can change it between days (like in ucl fantasy)
    B) we can change between fixtures
    C) we can change it just once

    Open Controls
    TheBiffas
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      A (I think)

    The Tinkerman
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

    fenixri
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A 100%

  8. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    1) Rules from here: https://play.fifa.com/fantasy-classic/help/guidelines

    "For each matchday, you must select a captain who will score double points for your team.
    You will be able to change your captain by pressing the “Captain” icon available in a players profile.
    You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday.
    Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play. If you choose to change your previous captain, you will lose their double points and your new captain will score double instead."

    2) But in this article (https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/articles/play-fifa-world-cup-fantasy) it says:
    "Your captain scores double points each round. You can change your captain each day within matchdays, but once you change him, you can’t change it back."

    fenixri
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      It meams you cant change it back. If you C Estupinian on Sunday and change it to Kane on monday you cant cahneg ot back to Estupinian anymore

    Ask Yourself
6 Years
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Oh wow nice I thought someone said you could only change it once but yeah it’s obvious in the rules you can change it once a day nice

  FOO FIGHTER
3 Years
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Repost

    These are the two teams I am looking at the moment. Which one would you pick?

    Team A (343)
    Allison Ward
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba Henry Bueno
    Salah Trossard Odegaard Almiron Andreas
    Haaland Kane Nunez

    Team B (352)
    Henderson Ward
    Trippier Gabriel Saliba Mee Patterson
    Salah KDB Trossard Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Nunez Greenwood

    0 ITB with both teams

    Pep's Money Laundry
7 Years
      • 7 Years
      50 mins ago

      Your team A's midfield & strikers are very similar to the team I've penciled in at the moment

      Ward/Iversen
      Robbo Tripper White Patterson Beuno
      Salah Trossard Martinelli Almiron Andreas
      Haaland Kane Nunez

    Arn De Gothia
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  FOO FIGHTER
3 Years
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I am skipping the WC fantasy game. Think it is going to be the luck of the draw, even worse than FPL.

  TheBiffas
1 Year
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Martial and Bailey with a brace each would do nicely

    FOO FIGHTER
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Martial may only manage to make 10 minutes of the match lol

      Open Controls
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        That's alright, Darwin (c) has already made up for it

        Open Controls
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Nunez has finally kicked into gear. If it was not for the 3 match ban he would be cruising by now.

          Open Controls
  12. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Need a high scoring game with my final 2 players to play, each hauling..... Rash and Andreas please

  fenixri
6 Years
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Lurker here. Played 18/19 FPL season but it eas too long and taxing for me (ended just under 20k OR) . I am more into UCL and Eiro/WC fantasy. Thinking about getting premium membership here for WC. I like digging into statistics and tinkering. Do you think its worth it for WC fantasy?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      For sure mate 😉

  lilmessipran
10 Years
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I couldn't get in Estupinian for my fpl team, defo looks a good enabler for fanteam wc fantasy

  lilmessipran
10 Years
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Bailey benched

    NateDog
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Ouch, perhaps I may have to avoid him then

    TheBiffas
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Ffs

  ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
8 Years
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Who has been the top troller so far in terms of owning/not owning a player at the wrong time?
    A) Foden
    B) Rodrigo
    C) Toney
    D) Wilson
    E) Trossard

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      A. A again. Then a bit of Zaha. End of list

    2. MrZ
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Zaha

      Utopsis
2 Years
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        100% - perennially

  17. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bailey fail

  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    TEAM NEWS Brighton XI: Sánchez, Colwill, Groß, Dunk(c), Estupiñán, Caicedo, Trossard, March, Lallana, Mac Allister, Welbeck Subs: van Hecke, Turns, Ferguson, Undav, Lamptey, Enciso, Steele, Veltman, Gilmour #BHAAVL

    TEAM NEWS Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Mings, Cash, Digne, Konsa, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, McGinn(c), Ramsey, Ings, Buendía Subs: Bednarek, Archer, Dendoncker, Sanson, Olsen, Augustinsson, Chambers, Young, Bailey #BHAAVL

    Mr. O'Connell
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Was Webster ruled out?

      lilmessipran
10 Years
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        No info revealed in the presser before obviously

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      No Watkins

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ahh Webster is out, Guehi in for him ... if no luck then no luck!

    TheBiffas
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Ffs bailey

      Ask Yourself
6 Years
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah why on Earth is Bailey benched

        1. TM44
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Does seem odd especially as he was rested in the cup game so I assumed he was nailed on for this and he's in form?

  The Senate
4 Years
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Where Webster?

  Echoes
2 Years
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Only Martial left and sitting on just 42 points. Don't think I'm going into the break looking at a green arrow.

  lilmessipran
10 Years
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    These Premier league pressers are such a waste of time and resources, about time officials start realizing they offer no value but to satisfy the unimaginative journalists.

  Werner Bros
7 Years
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Has it been confirmed whether or not players will be price locked over the WC period yet?

    Wild Rover
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Yes they will

      Werner Bros
7 Years
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Perfect thank

    NateDog
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Locked already, last night's changes were the last until late December

      Werner Bros
7 Years
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Awesome

  PartyTime
1 Year
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Unai Emery roulette

  Echoes
2 Years
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Think once the players come back from the World Cup, rotation due to fatigue and injuries will be rife. FPL will become a nightmare post World Cup.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      It certainly could be a big factor. Got some drafts where I just go for 12 starters (2 premiums, 10 mid-pricers, with weekly benching headache) to deal with this, at least for the 1st few weeks

    lilmessipran
10 Years
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Agreed, almost have to go with a strong bench with the unlimited transfers

    NateDog
2 Years
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      I'm in the same line of thinking. Likely avoiding players like Kane and probably Saka, and a few others due to this

      Open Controls
      Utopsis
2 Years
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Kane will have plenty of rest, don't worry

        NateDog
2 Years
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          Toney didn't get to play a single minute in Southgate's last selection, and Kane is England captain. He wasn't subbed off on even a single occasion in the Nations League (started 5, was benched in one game where the team was rotated a bit, and still Southgate brought him on). If you mean that England won't get too far then sure I don't disagree, but still something to keep in mind if they get towards the QFs

    4. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Won't they be playing less games than they would if this was FPL? I know there is travel etc but I think the fatigue thing won't be big issue.

      NateDog
2 Years
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Depends on progression, but most teams are playing a game every 4 days initially. Also take into account the heat factor as well as the extensive travelling. If the PL was on then there'd be less games in short periods of time as the European group games are finished, so it'd just be weekly PL games presumably until around Boxing Day

        Open Controls
        NateDog
2 Years
          • 2 Years
          26 mins ago

          OK I've had a further look and for the R16 after the groups it depends on which group they're in, the earlier groups will have 6 days between that and the QFs, but between the QFs and SFs and final the gap is only 4 days again (3 days for third place playoff)

          1. PogChamp
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            6 days is not too bad but some of the turn arounds aren't great. Think the fatigue will be more mental than physical

        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          There is no heat factor at all. This is why World Cup will be played in October. Heat factor is between May - September in GC countries

          NateDog
2 Years
            • 2 Years
            17 mins ago

            It's 30 degrees in Doha today with forecasting of 32-33 most of next week. It was moved there for Winter because summer heat there isn't just oppressive, it's dangerous. That doesn't mean that November-December will be anything like what it's like in Europe

    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Think we need to weigh up; fixtures, rest, match fitness and fatigue in our picks.

      Not sure what the right combination will be at all.

    6. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      A mix of players who didn't go to the WC, along with some early exiters should be OK.

  25. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Play Bailey ffs

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      He was rested in the cup aswell what is this about now

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hes unwell.

  26. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Since FPL is rubbish atm anyone else not excited about the WC fantasy xx

    GW1 Extra player - Mbappe (AUS)

    Courtious (CAN)
    Dumfries (SEN) Trippier (IRN) Mæhle (TUN)
    KDB (CAN) Bergwijn (SEN) De Paul (SAU) Khazri (DEN)
    Messi (C1, SAU) Martínez (SAU) Neymar (C2, SRB)

    Rochet (KOR) Modric (MOR) Sosa (MOR) Cancelo (GHA)

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      WC in MD3 xx

  27. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Andreas or Tavernier for first/second sub? (Have Solanke)

  28. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is one sub enough post World Cup? It's gonna be the roBotman.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      There'll likely be a lot of rotation with some players reaching the end of the WC and the very busy domestic calendar after Boxing Day, very risky move I think

