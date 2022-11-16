Our World Cup Fantasy team previews continue with a look at Denmark, who continued their momentum from the Euro 2020 semi-finals with an impressive World Cup qualifying campaign.

In these country-by-country guides, we’ll be looking at the best players from each nation, taking a stab at predicted line-ups, reviewing the road to Qatar and more.

To do this, we’ll be calling on the help of correspondents from each nation.

Here, Fantasy Football Scout user and Eliteserien community writer Eytexi (aka @eytexi) helps us profile Kasper Hjulmand’s side.

All prices given are from the official FIFA World Cup Fantasy game.

THE ROAD TO QUALIFICATION

This is a strong Denmark team, one that may be a rung above the ‘dark horses’ label as they’ve just had a run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Their form has been excellent, both with and without Christian Eriksen ($8.0m).

Group F was topped with nine wins from 10, with goals only conceded in the final two matches despite facing semi-decent sides like Scotland, Israel and Austria.

Team Pts Won Drawn Lost For Against Diff 1 Denmark 27 9 0 1 30 3 +27 2 Scotland 23 7 2 1 17 7 +10 3 Israel 16 5 1 4 23 21 +2 4 Austria 16 5 1 4 19 17 +2 5 Faroe Islands 4 1 1 8 7 23 -16 6 Moldova 1 0 1 9 5 30 -25

Most starts: Kasper Schmeichel (10), Andreas Christensen (9)

Kasper Schmeichel (10), Andreas Christensen (9) Most goals: Joakim Maehle (5), Andreas Skov Olsen (5)

Joakim Maehle (5), Andreas Skov Olsen (5) Most assists: Mikkel Damsgaard (5), Andreas Skov Olsen (3), Thomas Delaney (3)

Mikkel Damsgaard (5), Andreas Skov Olsen (3), Thomas Delaney (3) Clean sheets: 8 from 10

RECORD SINCE QUALIFYING

Denmark narrowly came second to Croatia in Nations League A1, losing to Zlatko Dalic’s side twice.

However, two of their six summer matches came against Group D opponents France, with victories recorded on both occasions.

The bookies still favour Les Bleus to finish top of their World Cup group but Hjulmand’s troops know what it takes to topple the reigning champions.

26 March 2022 Friendly Netherlands 4-2 Denmark Vestergaard, Eriksen 29 March 2022 Friendly Denmark 3-0 Serbia Maehle, Lindstrom, Eriksen 3 June 2022 Nations League France 1-2 Denmark Cornelius x2 6 June 2022 Nations League Austria 1-2 Denmark Hojbjerg, Larsen 10 June 2022 Nations League Denmark 0-1 Croatia 13 June 2022 Nations League Denmark 2-0 Austria Wind, Skov Olsen 22 September 2022 Nations League Croatia 2-1 Denmark Eriksen 25 September 2022 Nations League Denmark 2-0 France Dolberg, Skov Olsen

MOST RECENT INTERNATIONAL LINE-UPS

22/09/2022 – Croatia 2-1 Denmark (Eriksen)

(3-4-2-1) Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Wass, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Skov Olsen, Eriksen; Braithwaite

25/09/2022 – Denmark 2-0 France (Dolberg, Skov Olsen)

(4-3-3) Schmeichel; Kristensen, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Hojbjerg, Eriksen; Skov Olsen, Damsgaard, Dolberg

HOW FAR WILL THEY GET?

­“Progression entirely depends on the result versus France as I can’t see the Danes having any issues taking care of Tunisia and Australia in the group stage. “In Denmark’s two recent Nations League clashes with France, they won 2-1 and 2-0, recording a cumulative eight big chances created to France’s four. and a cumulative 4.58 post-shot expected goals (PSxG) to France’s 3.54. Therefore, I think they can put in a disciplined performance to take at least a point here, and advance as group winners. “If the Danes finish second in the group, I think it is likely that they go out to Argentina in the round of 16. However, if Denmark are able to finish first, they have a nice path to the semi-finals with their likely opponents being Poland/Mexico and England in subsequent rounds. “With regards to the potential England clash: since 2020, England haven’t been able to beat Denmark over 90 minutes. The Danes recorded a 0-0 draw and a 1-0 win over England in the 2020 Nations League, then suffered an extra-time 2-1 reverse in the Euro 2020 knockouts. I think they could knock out England here to reach the semis if things go there way up to this point.” – Eytexi

STRENGTHS

­“Consistency, structure and physical presence in central-defensive areas (including Simon Kjær and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg) and midfield, with elements of dynamism (in the form of Joakim Mæhle and Andreas Skov Olsen) and visionary sparks (from the likes of Christian Eriksen and Mikkel Damsgaard).” – Eytexi

WEAKNESSES

“A cutting-edge and stand-out player. The squad lacks a 10/10 player to produce moments of magic, meaning they may struggle versus tough opposition if they have an off day. Christian Eriksen probably provides the closest thing to someone who resembles a ‘Bale’ or ‘Ronaldo-esque’ big-game player, but he’s unlikely to provide sufficient influence to overwhelm the likes of England or Belgium if the Danes aren’t on their A-game.” – Eytexi

THE KEY FANTASY TARGETS

Creator-in-chief Christian Eriksen is an appealing option in midfield and will be central to a lot of what Denmark do in Qatar. The playmaker – who collapsed with a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 – scored two minutes into his first comeback game back in March and should benefit from the additional point players receive for making two key passes.

Set-pieces are another route to points (see below), and if he brings his Manchester United form into the World Cup it will be a huge boost for Denmark.

“In World Cup qualifying, Kjær and Dolberg each took one penalty, both scoring. In Euro 2020, Højbjerg took Denmark’s only penalty and did not convert. Prior to this, Christian Eriksen took eight consecutive penalties for Denmark, scoring every time. Therefore, I expect Eriksen to reclaim penalty duties. Free-kicks and corners will predominantly be taken by Eriksen. Back-ups for free-kicks will be Damsgaard, Wass and Højbjerg. Back-ups for corners will be Mattias Jensen and Skov Olsen.” – Eytexi

Joakim Maehle ($4.5m), who is often found bombing down the wing, is a name many Fantasy managers will be familiar with, having provided two goals and an assist at Euro 2020 and five goals in World Cup qualifying.

Indeed, his nine goals are the most of any player under Hjulmand.

The left wing-back is pivotal to Denmark’s system and plays inverted, meaning he often cuts inside onto his stronger right foot in the final third. Indeed, he averaged an impressive 2.3 shots per game in the group stage at Euro 2020. Now, costing just $4.5m and with Tunisia up first, he is one of the top defender picks in World Cup Fantasy.

“Since Denmark’s first World Cup qualifier, Mæhle is their top scorer across all international fixtures (eight) despite occupying a wing-back role and being classified as a defender in the official game. He also boasts five assists (third among Danish internationals) during this time. In World Cup qualifiers, he took 11 shots (fifth among Danish internationals), six of which were on target (joint-third). With two of the three group fixtures presenting clean sheet potential, he’ll be one of the first names in my squad.” – Eytexi

Maehle can also benefit from his side’s defensive organisation, with the midfield screen provided by Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emerick Hojbjerg ($6.5m) offering great protection. That raises the appeal of Kasper Schmeichel, too, although, like Delaney, we are still waiting for him to be added to the game.

Attacking midfielder Andreas Skov Olsen ($6.0m) really is one to watch, having shown plenty of quality in the Nations League and at club level in Belgium.

Some $2.0m cheaper than Eriksen, he’s a fixture in many World Cup Fantasy team drafts heading into the big kick-off.

He has eight goals in 23 matches for Denmark, five of which arrived in qualifying.

“Skov Olsen ranks second for goals in all international competitions for Denmark since their first qualifier (seven), also ranking joint-fourth for assists (four). “In World Cup qualifiers, he put more shots on target than any other Denmark player (nine). Now 22 years old, he’s fulfilling his potential with a superb record at Club Brugge, where he has 21 goal involvements in 28 league games.” – Eytexi

PREDICTED LINE-UP

Here’s how our correspondent reckons Denmark could line up in their opening game:

(3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Kjær; Wass, Eriksen, Højbjerg, Delaney, Mæhle; Skov Olsen, Dolberg