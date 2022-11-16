29
29 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rowse
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I'm confused by the changing captaincy in the WC game. Can we change it to anyone who hasn't already played in a matchday an unlimited number of times? I.e., can I have a captain in the 10am game then 1pm, 4pm and 7pm?

    The rules say I can change it to anyone who hasn't already played, but a lot of the guides I've read have said you can only change it once?

    Open Controls
    1. Nespinha
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Only one per day

      Open Controls
      1. Rowse
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        One change per day or one captain?

        You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday.

        Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play.

        I don't think it's very clear!

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      It is confusing but I think the words
      “ once more” means you can “yet again” change captaincy to a player who has not played rather than you can only do it once more!! So I think you can change as many times as you want in a Match Day to a player yet to play

      Open Controls
    3. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      It is phrased very poorly

      Hopefully you can only change it once, changing it 10 times in a Matchday sounds like a terrible idea and reduces the stakes of captain choice

      Open Controls
  2. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Has there ever been a less interesting post in the history of FPL? 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      *FFS

      Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
      just now

      Don’t be so hard on yourself

      Open Controls
  3. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    The strongest brands are where the product is no different but it is perceived to have more value.

    Major sporting events are stronger brands than any physical product.

    Who would watch Qatar v Ecuador at any other time?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'm watching it, hoping to see Qatar humiliated.

      Open Controls
  4. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Anyone for bale ? Not seen him in any other team but has a dreamy first two (USA, IRN)

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Rhymes with fail

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Good enough logic to make me avoid I think

        Open Controls
  5. Bring the Cavalry
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Any other decent keeper at 4m other than rochet? I wanted Ecuador keeper as their games are always low scoring but think he is 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Not really.

      Open Controls
    2. KingZamalek
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Decent? No.

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      An Iran one. Queiroz is a great coach and has them sit deep in a 451. Tricky side to penetrate, so should face a few long shots for easy save points.

      They play before Uruguay so can switch him to Rochet if it fails.

      Open Controls
  6. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    RMT (1mil itb)

    Martinez Rochet
    Dumfries Shaw Maehle Gvardiol Cancelo
    Bergwijn Perisic SkovOlsen Kostic DePaul
    Messi Neymar Mbappe

    Open Controls
  7. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Decided to pick a quick a quick Sky team, as I have an account anyway (doing quite well at 393rd in Sky PL),

    Martinez
    Dumfries Trippier Perisic
    Caicedo Saka Xhaka Musiala
    Messi Neymar Mbappe

    Caicedo is my first captain, prob will go for a Danish pick first move. £3m in the bank still!

    Open Controls
  8. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    I assume Argentinian goalkeeper now added called Damian Martinez is Emi Martinez?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      People who organised this Fantasy don't seem to follow football that much.

      That said, yes, it is Emi. Damián Emiliano, if I recall.

      Open Controls
  9. Rowse
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    What are people's thoughts on when to play 12th Man and Power Captain? I've got a GW2 wildcard planned, so I'm thinking 12th man on GW3 for the most expensive player that I want, who maybe doesn't have the best GW2 fixture.

    I feel like Power Captain isn't a major advantage as you can change captain for each match. It might be useful if I captain Messi and Martinez outscores him. For that reason I'm thinking GW1 is the best time to use it.

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      GW3 is dodgy for 12th man as teams already through might rest players. I'm going GW1.

      Power C is best for either the Semi-final or Final/3rdPO as there are only two games in each.

      Open Controls
    2. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Considering Power C for first MD. Alsoplanning WC after MD2.. since a few of the top teams may rotate a lot with their groups already secured

      Open Controls
  10. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Greetings, lads. Are people betting on Dumfries or too much of an injury concern?

    Open Controls
    1. Scratch
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's in my team. Netherlands play Monday afternoon so should have decent team news by the deadline

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Good point! Many thanks!

        Open Controls
  11. Manimals
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Are the prices locked at the moment until the GW 17 deadline?

    Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Is Di Maria nailed on?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.