FanTeam November 20

FanTeam World Cup 2022 Fantasy: Editor’s picks

122 Comments
There are just hours to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts, so it’s time to start nailing down those picks for FanTeam’s World Cup Fantasy game.

There are two different types of game depending on your level of interest, with the single-entry version set up for those of you who don’t want to compete against managers who submit dozens of cover-all-bases teams.

The prize pool – which now increases with every entry – is already up to £88,000 in the single-entry game, having initially been a minimum £50k!

We’ve covered the rules and scoring system in a separate article, so now we get editor Neale’s picks for Matchday 1 and beyond.

While the official game and its clear-as-mud rules seem to be pointing us in the direction of only looking ahead to the very next Matchday, there is a bit more medium-term planning required with FanTeam.

For starters, the Wildcard doesn’t kick in till before the quarter-finals. So anticipating who will make it through to the last 16 is quite important, as you don’t want to be left with a squad full of knocked-out players who are on the plane back home.

You do admittedly get two free transfers ahead of the round of 16, plus you can continue to roll your transfers through the group stage – but it’d be nice to be in a luxury position to target the strongest fixtures in the last 16 and move off any hard-to-call matches, say if Argentina and France met in the first knockout round.

Another thing I’m paying attention to here is the bonus, which is rewarded for shots on goal:

Points per shot on goal
Defenders+0.6
Midfielders+0.4
Forwards+0.4

Hence why I’ve gone big on trigger-happy players in my draft, starting with the defence.

Joakim Maehle, Harry Maguire, Marquinhos and Denzel Dumfries registered a combined 12 goals, 35 shots and 12 big chances in qualification and make my draft here.

Maguire is the stand-out name for all the wrong reasons, after his much-maligned displays for the last… well, as long as anyone can remember.

But no-one can deny his goal threat when he sticks on the Three Lions jersey and, even if Gareth Southgate sees sense and drops him from the starting XI, FanTeam’s Safety Net feature means that I get another one of England’s crop of £7.0m-rated defenders promoted in his stead.

Speaking of the Safety Net, that’s why I’ve gone for Vinicius Jnr.

He’s not guaranteed a start against Serbia in the slightest (the opposite looks like it might be true) but if I pick him, I’ve basically got an attack-minded Brazil midfielder of some variety playing right the way through the group stage.

“All non-starting players will be replaced at the beginning of their match, if there is a player from the same [nation], in the same position, with equal or cheaper price. Closest price chosen first” – FanTeam’s Safety Net rule

Regulars Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta are £0.5m and £1.0m cheaper than Vinicius and will cover any benching for the Real Madrid man, while if Brazil are already qualified by Matchday 3 and rest their first-teamers, I’m also in a good position for the appealing-looking clash with Cameroon.

My remaining four attackers are all fairly nailed in their sides and are greedy in the best possible sense when it comes to those bonus-collecting shots.

Between the four of them, they racked up 192 efforts, 38 big chances and 76 shots on target in a combined 48 qualifying games, and they’re all (we assume) penalty-takers for their respective nations.

I’ve mostly avoided Denmark, France, Germany and Spain assets because of their tricky-looking Matchday 2 fixtures.

And in the tough-to-call Group H, I’ve got one player from the three teams who could realistically qualify so that I’m not putting all of my eggs in one basket and left short of numbers come the last 16. Son Heung-min‘s low price was also a contributing factor.

Between the posts, I’ve gone fairly budget with Dominik Livakovic. There are around 10 starting goalkeepers who are more expensive that the Croatia man so I think he could offer value with Morocco and Canada up first, while Belgium could already be home and hosed by the time the Group F favourites meet in Matchday 3.

  1. Bonus magnet
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    Take 3

    Pick one and why
    Dasmgaard or Olsen

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Olsen is on form and could apparently take some set pieces, so i think him.

      Open Controls
    2. Seano
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Olsen

      Open Controls
  2. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    I could not decide which premium striker to go.... so I am going to go with all of them.

    Costa
    Trippier-Dumfries-Maehle-Sosa
    Bergwijn-De Paul-Skov Olsen-Khazri
    Messi(c)-Mbappe

    Rochet-KDB-Cancelo-Neymar

    Kane 12th

    Thoughts? GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      looks good to me, but i would say that as we have 10 of the same players (11 if you count my 12th man)

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Template is very strong.

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Also thanks.

          Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Maybe if you're not going to cap Mbappe get him as 12th man instead and give yourself 0.5 to play with?

      Open Controls
  3. cthaeh
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Top 3 most nailed Belgium defenders?

    Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone watched much football in the Middle East? Are games played quite slow because of the heat?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Yeah, the sand tends to slow the ball down too..

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Common misconception. They actually use magic carpets to fly around like a game of quidditch.

      Open Controls
  5. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    What’s the best chance of clean sheet or two in the group stage for the cheapest defenders?

    I currently have double England and Wales on Fanteam. Anyone better than wales for potential 2 CS in group stage?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Denmark and Argentina. Germany possibly with Japan and Croatia.

      Open Controls
  6. Seano
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    If money was no object, who would you pick out of Olsen, Pulisic and F. De Jong?

    Open Controls
  7. Catilo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Sane or Musiala..?

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I’ve stretched to Sane

      Open Controls
  8. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    De Breune or Neymar for 12th man

    Open Controls
  9. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    12th Man?
    1 Neymar
    2 Mbappe
    3 Kane

    Current forwards: Messi / Martinez / F Torres

    Open Controls
    1. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      4 Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. Seano
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    3. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I’ve gone without Brazil which is a big risk but don’t think Serbia is an easy fixture. I think Mbappe. I see England struggling.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        England will draw against Iran & USA and beat Wales 1-0, will then win Round 16 game on penos and get knocked out in SF.

        So essentially win one game in normal time, against Wales.

        Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mbappe

      Open Controls
  10. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Martinez
    Dumfries Trippier Maehle Pavard
    Bergwijn KDB De Paul Olsen
    Kane Messi (Mbappe 12th man)

    Rochet - Neymar Sosa De Arrascaeta

    Worth dropping one of the premiums to beef up the midfield?

    Open Controls
  11. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who you think will win the World Cup?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Brazil

      Open Controls
    2. aflickering
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      argentina

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brazil

      Open Controls
    4. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's coming home

      Open Controls
    5. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      As mentioned, I can see it going to South America. Argentina or Brazil

      Open Controls
  12. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Why there is so much activated 12th man at MD1..?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Less rotation, fewer injuries

      Open Controls
    2. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very good fixtures to use a big hitter on.

      Open Controls
  13. BYaakov
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    So which teams do people think will have the strongest defence? If you had to list the top 5 most likely to keep clean sheets for example? Everyone seems to be picking from the same pool roughly, but are there any 'differential' defences which might surprise us?

    Open Controls

