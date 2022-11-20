180
  1. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    GTG?

    Alsheeb (Qatar) / Rochet (URU)

    Dumfries, Trippier, Maehle, Raum, Sosa
    KDB, Di Maria, Eriksen, Bergjiwn, Skov Olsen
    Messi, CR7, Suarez

    12th Man: Neymar

    1. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Nice team. GTG.

      1. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks!

  2. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Best 4.5m mid to get in for today’s game?

    1. Robertson-Walker metric
      2 mins ago

      You can have 3.5m mid in world cup fantasy.

    2. The Iceman
      2 mins ago

      Plata from Ecuador.

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Who I picked too. Cheers

  3. Robertson-Walker metric
    22 mins ago

    If you had to choose Netherland keeper would you go for Pasveer or Noppert?

    1. Moxon
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Noppert

    2. The Iceman
      1 min ago

      Noppert now expected to start.

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Noppert probably starting

  4. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Any FFS league to join?

    It's been a long time

  5. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    DiMaria + Giroud or Saka + LautaroMartinez ?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      DG

      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        thanks

  6. Zladan
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Team set up to exploit the loophole.

    Galindez
    Dumfries Trippier Maehle Sosa
    Di Maria Bergwijn Skov DePaul
    Messi (C2) Kane (C1)

    Rochet Neymar Dalot Sane

    After England play I will sell Kane (locked) + De Paul (unlocked) to fodder striker + KDB.

    I believe there is huge intra MD loophole to exploit with premiums between Midfield + Strikers. Willing to risk it.

    1. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      this defo works?

      1. FCAP98
        • 4 Years
        just now

        It doesn’t work I think as you don’t get the money from the transfer from a locked player until after the GW

  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best 7.5m mid?

    A. Enzo Fernandez (6m)
    B. de Arrascaeta (5.5m)
    C. someone else. Who?

  8. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    You can defo change captain within a given day?

    eg Messi on bench, shift Messi out for Neymar,
    put capt on Ronaldo and then if he fails shift to Neymar on thursday evening after hiis game and before brazils?

  9. Scratch
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    How come Pavard is out of fashion around here suddenly?

  10. putana
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    anyone know if sosa is nailed for croatia?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Should be

  11. bruuuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Trippier or Pavard for MD1?

