World Cup 2022: How many players feature from each Premier League club?

With top-flight action resuming on Monday 26 December – just eight days after the World Cup final – Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may understandably be apprehensive about such a quick turnaround.

Tiredness will inevitably affect some clubs more than others, with non-attenders like Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) having the opposite problem – over six weeks without a game could affect match-sharpness.

Luckily, every FPL manager is given an unlimited number of free transfers to use during this long break, allowing us to chop and change depending on what happens in the Middle East and elsewhere.

To help provide an overview and to gently kickstart our FPL content, here is a breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs and their World Cup representatives.

CLUB-BY-CLUB

In total, 133 Premier League players are currently in Qatar.

Club Player Nation Arsenal (10) Gabriel Jesus Brazil Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Takehiro Tomiyasu Japan Granit Xhaka Switzerland William Saliba France Matt Turner United States Aaron Ramsdale England Ben White England Bukayo Saka England Thomas Partey Ghana Aston Villa (4) Leander Dendoncker Belgium Jan Bednarek Poland Matty Cash Poland Emiliano Martinez Argentina Bournemouth (2) Chris Mepham Wales Kieffer Moore Wales Brentford (6) Mikkel Damsgaard Denmark Mathias Jensen Denmark Christian Norgaard Denmark Bryan Mbeumo Cameroon David Raya Spain Saman Ghoddos Iran Brighton and Hove Albion (8) Kauro Mitoma Japan Leandro Trossard Belgium Robert Sanchez Spain Alexis Mac Allister Argentina Tariq Lamptey Ghana Pervis Estupinan Ecuador Moises Caicedo Ecuador Jeremy Sarmiento Ecuador Chelsea (12) Mateo Kovacic Croatia Thiago Silva Brazil Denis Zakaria Switzerland Christian Pulisic United States Hakim Ziyech Morocco Kai Havertz Germany Mason Mount England Conor Gallagher England Raheem Sterling England Edouard Mendy Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly Senegal Cesar Azpilicueta Spain Crystal Palace (2) Joachim Andersen Denmark Jordan Ayew Ghana Everton (4) Jordan Pickford England Conor Coady England Amadou Onana Belgium Idrissa Gueye Senegal Fulham (6) Harry Wilson Wales Daniel James Wales Tim Ream United States Antonee Robinson United States Joao Palhinha Portugal Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia Leeds United (3) Rasmus Kristensen Denmark Brenden Aaronson United States Tyler Adams United States Leicester City (7) Danny Ward Wales Wout Faes Belgium Timothy Castagne Belgium Youri Tielemans Belgium James Maddison England Nampalys Mendy Senegal Daniel Amartey Ghana Liverpool (7) Alisson Brazil Fabinho Brazil Ibrahima Konate France Trent Alexander-Arnold England Jordan Henderson England Darwin Nunez Uruguay Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Manchester City (16) Manuel Akanji Switzerland Ederson Brazil Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Ilkay Gundogan Germany John Stones England Kyle Walker England Kalvin Phillips England Phil Foden England Jack Grealish England Joao Cancelo Portugal Ruben Dias Portugal Bernardo Silva Portugal Nathan Ake Netherlands Aymeric Laporte Spain Rodri Spain Julian Alvarez Argentina Manchester United (13) Antony Brazil Casemiro Brazil Fred Brazil Christian Eriksen Denmark Raphael Varane France Harry Maguire England Luke Shaw England Marcus Rashford England Diogo Dalot Portugal Bruno Fernandes Portugal Facundo Pellistri Uruguay Tyrell Malacia Netherlands Lisandro Martinez Argentina Newcastle United (5) Bruno Guimaraes Brazil Fabian Schar Switzerland Callum Wilson England Kieran Trippier England Nick Pope England Nottingham Forest (5) Remo Freuler Switzerland Wayne Hennessey Wales Neco Williams Wales Brennan Johnson Wales Cheikhou Kouyate Senegal Southampton (2) Armel Bella-Kotchap Germany Mohammed Salisu Ghana Tottenham Hotspur (11) Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Denmark Ivan Perisic Croatia Richarlison Brazil Ben Davies Wales Hugo Lloris France Eric Dier England Harry Kane England Rodrigo Bentancur Uruguay Pape Matar Sarr Senegal Cristian Romero Argentina Son Heung-min South Korea West Ham United (5) Lucas Paqueta Brazil Alphonse Areola France Nayef Aguerd Morocco Thilo Kehrer Germany Declan Rice England Wolverhampton Wanderers (5) Matheus Nunes Portugal Ruben Neves Portugal Jose Sa Portugal Hwang Hee-chan South Korea Raul Jimenez Mexico

Manchester City lead the way with 16 names, followed by the 13 players from Manchester United and 12 from Chelsea. What could boost Arsenal’s title bid is the fact they’ve only ten in comparison, whilst third-placed Newcastle United have just five.

At the other end, there are just two World Cup players from Bournemouth, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

RETURN DATES

As Gameweek 17 gets nearer, we will study the game-time of these FPL assets and examine how many reached the final four.

Those eliminated in the quarter-finals will have over two weeks until the Premier League resumption but nations involved beyond that point will be in Qatar for another week.