0
FPL November 27

World Cup 2022: How many players feature from each Premier League club?

0 Comments
Share

With top-flight action resuming on Monday 26 December – just eight days after the World Cup final – Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may understandably be apprehensive about such a quick turnaround.

Tiredness will inevitably affect some clubs more than others, with non-attenders like Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) having the opposite problem – over six weeks without a game could affect match-sharpness.

Luckily, every FPL manager is given an unlimited number of free transfers to use during this long break, allowing us to chop and change depending on what happens in the Middle East and elsewhere.

To help provide an overview and to gently kickstart our FPL content, here is a breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs and their World Cup representatives.

CLUB-BY-CLUB

In total, 133 Premier League players are currently in Qatar.

ClubPlayerNation
Arsenal (10)Gabriel JesusBrazil
Gabriel MartinelliBrazil
Takehiro TomiyasuJapan
Granit XhakaSwitzerland
William SalibaFrance
Matt TurnerUnited States
Aaron RamsdaleEngland
Ben WhiteEngland
Bukayo SakaEngland
Thomas ParteyGhana
Aston Villa (4)Leander DendonckerBelgium
Jan BednarekPoland
Matty CashPoland
Emiliano MartinezArgentina
Bournemouth (2)Chris MephamWales
Kieffer MooreWales
Brentford (6)Mikkel DamsgaardDenmark
Mathias JensenDenmark
Christian NorgaardDenmark
Bryan MbeumoCameroon
David RayaSpain
Saman GhoddosIran
Brighton and Hove Albion (8)Kauro MitomaJapan
Leandro TrossardBelgium
Robert SanchezSpain
Alexis Mac AllisterArgentina
Tariq LampteyGhana
Pervis EstupinanEcuador
Moises CaicedoEcuador
Jeremy SarmientoEcuador
Chelsea (12)Mateo KovacicCroatia
Thiago SilvaBrazil
Denis ZakariaSwitzerland
Christian PulisicUnited States
Hakim ZiyechMorocco
Kai HavertzGermany
Mason MountEngland
Conor GallagherEngland
Raheem SterlingEngland
Edouard MendySenegal
Kalidou KoulibalySenegal
Cesar AzpilicuetaSpain
Crystal Palace (2)Joachim AndersenDenmark
Jordan AyewGhana
Everton (4)Jordan PickfordEngland
Conor CoadyEngland
Amadou OnanaBelgium
Idrissa GueyeSenegal
Fulham (6)Harry WilsonWales
Daniel JamesWales
Tim ReamUnited States
Antonee RobinsonUnited States
Joao PalhinhaPortugal
Aleksandar MitrovicSerbia
Leeds United (3)Rasmus KristensenDenmark
Brenden AaronsonUnited States
Tyler AdamsUnited States
Leicester City (7)Danny WardWales
Wout FaesBelgium
Timothy CastagneBelgium
Youri TielemansBelgium
James MaddisonEngland
Nampalys MendySenegal
Daniel AmarteyGhana
Liverpool (7)AlissonBrazil
FabinhoBrazil
Ibrahima KonateFrance
Trent Alexander-ArnoldEngland
Jordan HendersonEngland
Darwin NunezUruguay
Virgil van DijkNetherlands
Manchester City (16)Manuel AkanjiSwitzerland
EdersonBrazil
Kevin De BruyneBelgium
Ilkay GundoganGermany
John StonesEngland
Kyle WalkerEngland
Kalvin PhillipsEngland
Phil FodenEngland
Jack GrealishEngland
Joao CanceloPortugal
Ruben DiasPortugal
Bernardo SilvaPortugal
Nathan AkeNetherlands
Aymeric LaporteSpain
RodriSpain
Julian AlvarezArgentina
Manchester United (13)AntonyBrazil
CasemiroBrazil
FredBrazil
Christian EriksenDenmark
Raphael VaraneFrance
Harry MaguireEngland
Luke ShawEngland
Marcus RashfordEngland
Diogo DalotPortugal
Bruno FernandesPortugal
Facundo PellistriUruguay
Tyrell MalaciaNetherlands
Lisandro MartinezArgentina
Newcastle United (5)Bruno GuimaraesBrazil
Fabian ScharSwitzerland
Callum WilsonEngland
Kieran TrippierEngland
Nick PopeEngland
Nottingham Forest (5)Remo FreulerSwitzerland
Wayne HennesseyWales
Neco WilliamsWales
Brennan JohnsonWales
Cheikhou KouyateSenegal
Southampton (2)Armel Bella-KotchapGermany
Mohammed SalisuGhana
Tottenham Hotspur (11)Pierre-Emile HojbjergDenmark
Ivan PerisicCroatia
RicharlisonBrazil
Ben DaviesWales
Hugo LlorisFrance
Eric DierEngland
Harry KaneEngland
Rodrigo BentancurUruguay
Pape Matar SarrSenegal
Cristian RomeroArgentina
Son Heung-minSouth Korea
West Ham United (5)Lucas PaquetaBrazil
Alphonse AreolaFrance
Nayef AguerdMorocco
Thilo KehrerGermany
Declan RiceEngland
Wolverhampton Wanderers (5)Matheus NunesPortugal
Ruben NevesPortugal
Jose SaPortugal
Hwang Hee-chanSouth Korea
Raul JimenezMexico

Manchester City lead the way with 16 names, followed by the 13 players from Manchester United and 12 from Chelsea. What could boost Arsenal’s title bid is the fact they’ve only ten in comparison, whilst third-placed Newcastle United have just five.

At the other end, there are just two World Cup players from Bournemouth, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

RETURN DATES

As Gameweek 17 gets nearer, we will study the game-time of these FPL assets and examine how many reached the final four.

Those eliminated in the quarter-finals will have over two weeks until the Premier League resumption but nations involved beyond that point will be in Qatar for another week.

WATCH EVERY WORLD CUP GAME LIVE IN TALKSPORT’S FAN ZONE!

BOOK TICKETS HERE

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

0 Comments Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.