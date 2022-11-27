World Cup 2022: How many players feature from each Premier League club?

With top-flight action resuming on Monday 26 December – just eight days after the World Cup final – Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers may understandably be apprehensive about such a quick turnaround.
Tiredness will inevitably affect some clubs more than others, with non-attenders like Erling Haaland (£12.2m), Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) having the opposite problem – over six weeks without a game could affect match-sharpness.
Luckily, every FPL manager is given an unlimited number of free transfers to use during this long break, allowing us to chop and change depending on what happens in the Middle East and elsewhere.
To help provide an overview and to gently kickstart our FPL content, here is a breakdown of all 20 Premier League clubs and their World Cup representatives.
CLUB-BY-CLUB
In total, 133 Premier League players are currently in Qatar.
|Club
|Player
|Nation
|Arsenal (10)
|Gabriel Jesus
|Brazil
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Brazil
|Takehiro Tomiyasu
|Japan
|Granit Xhaka
|Switzerland
|William Saliba
|France
|Matt Turner
|United States
|Aaron Ramsdale
|England
|Ben White
|England
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|Thomas Partey
|Ghana
|Aston Villa (4)
|Leander Dendoncker
|Belgium
|Jan Bednarek
|Poland
|Matty Cash
|Poland
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|Bournemouth (2)
|Chris Mepham
|Wales
|Kieffer Moore
|Wales
|Brentford (6)
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Denmark
|Mathias Jensen
|Denmark
|Christian Norgaard
|Denmark
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Cameroon
|David Raya
|Spain
|Saman Ghoddos
|Iran
|Brighton and Hove Albion (8)
|Kauro Mitoma
|Japan
|Leandro Trossard
|Belgium
|Robert Sanchez
|Spain
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Argentina
|Tariq Lamptey
|Ghana
|Pervis Estupinan
|Ecuador
|Moises Caicedo
|Ecuador
|Jeremy Sarmiento
|Ecuador
|Chelsea (12)
|Mateo Kovacic
|Croatia
|Thiago Silva
|Brazil
|Denis Zakaria
|Switzerland
|Christian Pulisic
|United States
|Hakim Ziyech
|Morocco
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|Mason Mount
|England
|Conor Gallagher
|England
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|Edouard Mendy
|Senegal
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Senegal
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|Spain
|Crystal Palace (2)
|Joachim Andersen
|Denmark
|Jordan Ayew
|Ghana
|Everton (4)
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|Conor Coady
|England
|Amadou Onana
|Belgium
|Idrissa Gueye
|Senegal
|Fulham (6)
|Harry Wilson
|Wales
|Daniel James
|Wales
|Tim Ream
|United States
|Antonee Robinson
|United States
|Joao Palhinha
|Portugal
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Serbia
|Leeds United (3)
|Rasmus Kristensen
|Denmark
|Brenden Aaronson
|United States
|Tyler Adams
|United States
|Leicester City (7)
|Danny Ward
|Wales
|Wout Faes
|Belgium
|Timothy Castagne
|Belgium
|Youri Tielemans
|Belgium
|James Maddison
|England
|Nampalys Mendy
|Senegal
|Daniel Amartey
|Ghana
|Liverpool (7)
|Alisson
|Brazil
|Fabinho
|Brazil
|Ibrahima Konate
|France
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|England
|Jordan Henderson
|England
|Darwin Nunez
|Uruguay
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|Manchester City (16)
|Manuel Akanji
|Switzerland
|Ederson
|Brazil
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Ilkay Gundogan
|Germany
|John Stones
|England
|Kyle Walker
|England
|Kalvin Phillips
|England
|Phil Foden
|England
|Jack Grealish
|England
|Joao Cancelo
|Portugal
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Bernardo Silva
|Portugal
|Nathan Ake
|Netherlands
|Aymeric Laporte
|Spain
|Rodri
|Spain
|Julian Alvarez
|Argentina
|Manchester United (13)
|Antony
|Brazil
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|Fred
|Brazil
|Christian Eriksen
|Denmark
|Raphael Varane
|France
|Harry Maguire
|England
|Luke Shaw
|England
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|Diogo Dalot
|Portugal
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Facundo Pellistri
|Uruguay
|Tyrell Malacia
|Netherlands
|Lisandro Martinez
|Argentina
|Newcastle United (5)
|Bruno Guimaraes
|Brazil
|Fabian Schar
|Switzerland
|Callum Wilson
|England
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|Nick Pope
|England
|Nottingham Forest (5)
|Remo Freuler
|Switzerland
|Wayne Hennessey
|Wales
|Neco Williams
|Wales
|Brennan Johnson
|Wales
|Cheikhou Kouyate
|Senegal
|Southampton (2)
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Germany
|Mohammed Salisu
|Ghana
|Tottenham Hotspur (11)
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Denmark
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|Ben Davies
|Wales
|Hugo Lloris
|France
|Eric Dier
|England
|Harry Kane
|England
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Uruguay
|Pape Matar Sarr
|Senegal
|Cristian Romero
|Argentina
|Son Heung-min
|South Korea
|West Ham United (5)
|Lucas Paqueta
|Brazil
|Alphonse Areola
|France
|Nayef Aguerd
|Morocco
|Thilo Kehrer
|Germany
|Declan Rice
|England
|Wolverhampton Wanderers (5)
|Matheus Nunes
|Portugal
|Ruben Neves
|Portugal
|Jose Sa
|Portugal
|Hwang Hee-chan
|South Korea
|Raul Jimenez
|Mexico
Manchester City lead the way with 16 names, followed by the 13 players from Manchester United and 12 from Chelsea. What could boost Arsenal’s title bid is the fact they’ve only ten in comparison, whilst third-placed Newcastle United have just five.
At the other end, there are just two World Cup players from Bournemouth, Southampton and Crystal Palace.
RETURN DATES
As Gameweek 17 gets nearer, we will study the game-time of these FPL assets and examine how many reached the final four.
Those eliminated in the quarter-finals will have over two weeks until the Premier League resumption but nations involved beyond that point will be in Qatar for another week.
WATCH EVERY WORLD CUP GAME LIVE IN TALKSPORT’S FAN ZONE!
BOOK TICKETS HERE