  1. ZINCH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Anyone else’s rank not updating? Final nail in the coffin in making this game absolutely pointless.

    1. enourouz
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same. They haven’t added in points from the final match.

  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Please help. How would you rank these MD3 captain choices?

    - Dumf
    - Gakpo
    - Messi
    - Mbappe
    - Olmo

    Trying to work out who to C1/2.

    Current plan is C1 Dumf / C2 Mbappe (I know rotation risk but he’s chasing the boot and will play 60 imo). I’m on WC so if he doesn’t start, I could go C2 Messi.

