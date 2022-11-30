FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Double Gameweek reaction

With Fantasy Premier League (FPL) resuming on Boxing Day, we’ll be welcoming back our stellar team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers for the restart.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today – or take our three-day free trial! – to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

First up is Burning Questions co-host and four-time top 10k finisher Pras, who takes us Gameweek by Gameweek and discusses the stand-out players.

It was a nice little surprise from the Premier League to announce some Double Gameweeks during the World Cup break. FPL managers can start waking up from their mini-hiatus hibernation and get their thinking caps on as to how best to navigate these.

It should also be said, however, that the ongoing World Cup and the teams that progress late into the competition will no doubt alter plans.

Announced doubles

Let us first look at what has just been announced, using the excellent Legomane’s detailed fixture breakdown.

Gameweek 19

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.