146
146 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Tunisia the most attacking of the four teams so far

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Only been watching Denmark. Think a goal is coming but probably only one or two. Skov Olsen / Mæhle involvement likely

      Open Controls
  2. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Denmark are just too friendly.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was wondering if they knew they are not qualified yet.

      Open Controls
      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        To think, these people were once Vikings.

        Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      They were mouthing off before the semi-final with England last year.

      They talk like lions, but played like kittens.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.