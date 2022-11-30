Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m) has been benched for France’s clash with Tunisia this afternoon, with reports suggesting he is not being risked because of a minor ankle injury – although given the wholesale alterations elsewhere, that may be a moot point.

FIFA World Cup Fantasy managers have the ability to make transfers before kick-off in each match, even after seeing the teamsheets, so there’s still time to move out the highest-scoring forward in the game.

Here we look at some potential replacements for the 51.3%-owned Frenchman.

We’ve overlooked Lionel Messi ($10.5m) in the list below, as he’s already the most-owned player in the FIFA game.

NICLAS FULLKRUG

Price : $7.5m

: $7.5m Fixture : GERMANY v Costa Rica

: GERMANY v Costa Rica Ownership: 0.8%

Plenty of the potential replacements aren’t exactly guaranteed of a Matchday 3 start themselves, so you face the risk of another benching in the subsequent kick-offs.

Niclas Fullkrug is among this group, having only been named among the substitutes in Germany’s first two matches.

But the Werder Bremen striker made an impact off the bench in Die Mannschaft’s 1-1 draw with Spain at the weekend, scoring a much-needed equaliser.

He’s appeared for just 31 minutes in Qatar 2022 (or 47, to be exact, if we’re including the copious amounts of injury time) but has already racked up four shots in the box and seven penalty area touches.

Opponents Costa Rica shipped seven goals to Spain in their opening group game before beating Japan, while only a win will do for Germany on Thursday.

Domestically, Fullkrug is in a rich vein of form with 10 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

