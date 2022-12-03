World Cup Fantasy managers should keep one eye on the yellow card count as they use their unlimited transfers before the round of 16, as a one-match suspension will be dished out to any player collecting two bookings.

The slate is wiped clean after the quarter-finals, so a player has to avoid reaching the unwanted two-booking target in his next two appearances in order to avoid a ban.

The below information is taken from our Premium Members Area, where you’ll find tonnes of Opta player and team data from not just Qatar 2022 but World Cup qualifying and, of course, the Premier League, too.

BANNED IN MATCHDAY 4/THE ROUND OF 16

There are actually only two players suspended for their respective round-of-16 ties.

Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye ($5.5m) and Japan’s Ko Itakura ($4.5m) are the pair in question, neither of whom are owned by more than 1% of Fantasy bosses.

ON ONE BOOKING

There are 53 other players who remain in the competition who are one booking away from a ban.

England are the only nation left in the last 16 who don’t have a single player on a caution, while seven of Switzerland’s squad members are sitting on one yellow card.

Luka Modric ($8.5m) and Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m) are perhaps the two most highest-profiles names in the below list, with many of the most-owned Fantasy assets yet to have their name taken by the match officials.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.