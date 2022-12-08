Sorare Global Cup: quarter-finals redraft

Sponsored by Sorare

We’re getting to the sharp end of the World Cup now with just eight teams left in contention. That also means that things are really ramping up in the Sorare Global Cup and it’s time again to strengthen your squad before the next round of games.

The Global Cup is Sorare’s free-to-play, Sorare tournament for the international football period. As well as playing the main game, we’d love you to join the 8,600 people who are competing for prizes in our Private League.

Get ready for the Quarter-Finals

Managers have some big decisions to make ahead of the quarter-finals. Again, you have a budget of just 50 gems to add four new players to your squad. With only one more redraft to come, and players gaining a small XP boost for each game they play, you really need to start thinking about who you might want to line up for the final.

Forwards

The two teams with the easiest route to the semi-final stage are Brazil and Portugal. After his stunning hat trick in the Round of 16, Gonçalo Ramos is bound to be in some managers’ thoughts. You could have picked him up really cheaply earlier on in the week but he’s now 12 gems so, while we can’t really call him an enabler, he could be a good filler depending on who you pick in the other slots.

Richarlison is a good alternative to Neymar in the Brazil frontline with three goals in the World Cup so far. Brazil are the current favourites to lift the cup so now would be a good time to add some Joga Bonito into your squad if you’ve not already done so.

Who else? If you see France making the final, you’ll probably want to pick up Kylian Mbappé at some stage but at a whopping 22 gems, you’ll have to make some big compromises elsewhere to squeeze him in.

Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes has been a little overlooked in this tournament but has been quietly racking up the points. He’s hit scores of 90, 93 and 80 in the last three games he’s played and looks a good shout to cause problems for a sluggish Croatia team.

After a slightly slow start to the tournament, Lucas Paquetá burst into life in Brazil’s win over South Korea, with a goal pushing his score up to 84.9 points. At 14 gems, he’s a fraction cheaper than Casemiro, but doesn’t have the all-around play that Casemiro does – making this a real ‘all or nothing’ pick for those that are looking for a differential.

An even riskier, but cheaper pick, is Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan put in a man-of-the-match performance against Spain but is carrying an injury so that might limit his minutes in the next match. But, for only 11 gems, he could be a useful filler in your squad.

Defenders

Thiago Silva and Marquinhos are both great options in the heart of the Brazilian defence and they should fancy their chances of getting a shutout against Croatia. Marquinhos is the slightly cheaper option of the two.

Netherlands versus Argentina looks like a tough game to call but there have been signs that the Argentinian defence could be vulnerable on the counter. This makes Denzel Dumfries an interesting pick. After a poor showing in the group stage, Dumfries absolutely blew the USA away with his runs down the wing. Can he do the same again?

Alternatively, Pepe looks like a bit of a steal in the Portugal defence for only 12 gems.

Goalkeepers

At this stage of the competition, all you really need to do is make sure you still have a goalkeeper in the running. If you don’t, you definitely need to buy with the final in mind, so that makes Alisson and Hugo Lloris the obvious picks… but I guess don’t rule out Jordan Pickford just yet!

Good luck with your draft and with the next round of games. And c’mon England too!

