The FPL half-term report: Crystal Palace

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is 11th-placed Crystal Palace.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 15 14th= Shots 154 15th Shots in the box 95 17th Shots on target 53 15th Big chances 22 14th Expected goals (xG) 14.23 17th= Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 12.65 19th

Despite this mid-table position, the Eagles are one of the worst attacking teams when looking at the underlying data. Having the second-worst tally for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) is particularly disappointing.

Our pre-season look at them revealed that Patrick Vieira’s side were one point short of their best-ever 38-game Premier League campaign but had to replace midfielder Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), the loanee who netted eight times and then returned to Chelsea.

Such poor stats are why many FPL managers are using this period of unlimited free transfers to sell Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m). He has six goals but the blanks against Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton were frustrating for owners.

Above: How Crystal Palace compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR