FPL December 13

The FPL half-term report: Crystal Palace

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is 11th-placed Crystal Palace.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored1514th=
Shots 15415th
Shots in the box9517th
Shots on target 5315th
Big chances 2214th
Expected goals (xG)14.2317th=
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)12.6519th

Despite this mid-table position, the Eagles are one of the worst attacking teams when looking at the underlying data. Having the second-worst tally for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) is particularly disappointing.

Our pre-season look at them revealed that Patrick Vieira’s side were one point short of their best-ever 38-game Premier League campaign but had to replace midfielder Conor Gallagher (£5.7m), the loanee who netted eight times and then returned to Chelsea.

Such poor stats are why many FPL managers are using this period of unlimited free transfers to sell Wilfried Zaha (£7.5m). He has six goals but the blanks against Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton were frustrating for owners.

Above: How Crystal Palace compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Ziyech or Perisic better? ( and worth -3?)

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      Perisic surely has a higher chance to return something, so I would go with him

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Would prefer Ziyech
      None worth -3
      I have both

  2. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    GW17 first draft. Is Perraud an option?

    Iversen
    James* Trippier White
    KDB Foden Kulu Almiron
    Haaland Kane Nketiah

    Ward | Perraud, Patterson, Dasilva

  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Would Arsenal benefit more from Felix or Murdyk?

  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    How does it work with eliminated players? Do they become locked when the first game kicks off or will they remain unlocked?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Unlocked.

  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts? £0.0 ITB:

    Kepa - Ward
    Cancelo - Trippier - Dalot - White - Perraud (or another 4.4)
    Salah - Rashford - Martinelli - Almiron - Andreas
    Haaland - Kane - Mitrovic

    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Looks good. What’s the plan with leaving the 3rd Utd spot open? If it’s for Mbpappe I’d probably just get Martial as a placeholder as my understanding is the move’s unlikely to happen until the end of the window.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I would save some money by downgrading Perraud (or Andreas). Kepa could work out, but could easily be a waste of another 0.4, given his injury and a chance that Chelsea sign a GK in January. 1.0+ from selling those two could be very handy for improving the XI for GW17 or afterwards.

      Martinelli, for me, is also not an obvious choice anymore. Fixtures aren't great, and it's a while before the DGW. ESR is back and Jesus is injured. Arsenal also looking at bringing in an attacked in January like Murdyk or Felix. Either one will hurt Martinelli's minutes, and probably his output (though you might argue otherwise). Many fans do want to see him play up top, but I can't see that being Arteta's preferred option.

  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    The Rules say MD7 covers 17-18 December which is 3rd place play off and final but when you look at MD7 team page it says locks 18th December.

    I guess 2 scenarios are that the 3rd place play is not included in MD7 and rules are incorrect or, it is included and MD7 deadline of 18th December is incorrect. I would suspect the latter but who knows…….

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I think it was the latter scenario in the last world cup fantasy

