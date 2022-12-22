49
FPL December 22

FPL Gameweek 17: Best goalkeepers for unlimited transfers

With unlimited transfers at their disposal ahead of Gameweek 17, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can completely overhaul their squads.

It’s effectively an extra Wildcard in all but name and it gives us a chance to not just react to the mid-season World Cup and any fresh injuries but also set ourselves up for the coming months.

Here, we go through some of the top targets by position ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

First up, the goalkeepers.

We should point out that we’re compiling this piece based on which fixtures have already been confirmed. There is a chance, for example, that one or two matches get added to Gameweek 21 to make that a ‘double’ and catapult Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) up the watchlist, but it remains speculation for now until we hear otherwise from official sources.

DANNY WARD

  • Price: £4.1m
  • Ownership: 29.3%

How far we’ve come from the first eight Gameweeks of the season.

Danny Ward (£4.1m) accumulated just eight points before the September international break, matching that in one fell swoop in Gameweek 9.

Leicester’s new number one went on to be the highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper from Gameweeks 9-16, registering more clean sheets (six) and conceding fewer goals (three) than any current first-choice custodian.

All this from a starting price of £4.0m.

Above: FPL goalkeepers sorted by points from Gameweeks 9-16

There’s a strong argument to suggest that favourable fixtures were the main catalyst for that upturn in form, something that Leicester don’t really have after the restart with high-flying Newcastle United and free-scoring Liverpool up first.

A decent foursome then follows but clashes with three more big-six sides, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal, bookends that run.

Ward’s owners, then, will have to ride out some trickier tests over the next nine Gameweeks or use him in a rotation pairing with another goalkeeper. Fulham and Chelsea’s fixtures, for example, largely dovetail well with those of the Foxes, so Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) or Bernd Leno (£4.5m) – both of whom also ‘double’ in Gameweek 19 – are possible partners:

The concern would be that, just as Leicester weren’t as bad as what their early-autumn form suggested, they’re not as strong as what followed.

No side overachieved more on the expected goals conceded (xGC) stakes between Gameweeks 9-16, with the Foxes shipping on just three occasions from an xGC of 9.81.

There was at least an encouraging sign in Gameweek 14 that Leicester had become a more resilient side even against top-class opposition, with reigning champions Manchester City limited to a narrow 1-0 win.

The arrival of Wout Faes (£4.5m) has been a big part of that new-found solidity in front of Ward, with Brendan Rodgers praising the Belgian’s impact.

 

1

The rest of this article is free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

WHAT ‘RATE MY TEAM’ THINKS

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    We were all thinking about getting Jose Sa.

    1. OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I am the only one on the planet dont have Darwin

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        Nope, Kane over Darwin for me.

        1. PastaConcerto
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Same....at least to start. Proven commodity.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        I agree, I don't think he's going to do anything. I think when Timo entered into the Wernhole, the alternate dimension spat out Darwin. That's how these things work.

        1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          I agree Kane won't do anything. All confidence shot after letting his country down from twelve yards.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I won't have old Falcon-9 either.

  2. JollyGoodYellows
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Just got around to doing a first draft, pick it apart:

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier James Castagne White Bueno
    Salah Bruno Rashford Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Mitro

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      You have been chosen for in-depth analysis by the FFS community. Sit tight. Strap in and on.

      Kepa seems like a relatively low-cost investment, but I personally see him eating 0.6 out of your budget each week for not much additional return with the additional risk that he doesn't actually play all the games.

      Castagne is a lovely pick and rotates well with White. I would say that I don't think White is nailed, but I have been saying that since he arrived at Arsenal and frankly, I'd look like a fool if anyone was actually watching.

      Patterson is better than Bueno in my opinion, partly because I don't know anything about Bueno, but I've seen Patterson is a fan favourite with the grit to help Everton grind out a clean sheet, but also because Everton could have a DGW coming up in GW21.

      I don't see an issue going without Cancelo, as he's not necessarily offering great value over replacement players, though the DGWs offset this, so to make up for his absence, I would personally want at least 2 Man City players, with a view to potentially getting a third before the DGWs, with full choice of who to pick and all the information from now to then.

      I pass the baton to the next member.

      1. JollyGoodYellows
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        Legend, thanks for the in-depth analysis!
        Agree that my main problem is I need two City players. Seems like Foden is the ideal additional City player to have (without sacrificing Salah and going for KDB).

  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    0.4m ITB - GTG? What’s the status of Dalot and best replacement if he’s out?

    Raya
    Cancelo - Trippier - Saliba
    KdB - Kulu - Martinelli - Almiron
    Haaland - Darwin - Mitro

    Ward - Dalot - Andreas - Bueno

  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    This is what I came up with so far:

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Saliba
    Kulu Saka Almiron Rashford
    Kane Darwin Haaland

    Ward Andreas Shaw Neco

    No Salah or KDB is a worry tbh. Might downgrade Kane

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Why Saliba over Gabriel? 4 YC.

      You should be able to afford Salah or KDB by downgrading Darwin, for example....

      Kepa
      Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
      Salah Rashford Martinelli Almiron
      Kane Haaland Mitrovic
      Ward Andreas Shaw Neco

  5. v3n0m
    • 1 Year
    55 mins ago

    A) Kane + Martinelli
    B) Darwin + Mount

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Someone on here told me Mount is carrying an injury

      1. v3n0m
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, can go Kulu instead

    3. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A for me.

  6. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    Ward (X)
    Cancelo, Trippier, James (X, Bueno)
    Salah, Marti, Almiron, X (Andreas)
    Haaland, Mitrovic, X

    A) Kane, Rashford, Saliba, Iversen
    B) Solanke, KDB, White, Iversen
    C) Darwin, Foden, Saliba, Kepa

    1. SomeoneKnows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      D) Darwin, KDB, Saliba, Iversen*

      and downgrade Cancelo to Patterson. Will leave me a bit weak at the back

  7. WVA
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    A. Kepa and Gabriel
    B. Ramsdale and James

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B is so much more expensive..

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah but I still prefer A

        1. FF Dirtbag
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          I do to. Use the money elsewhere

          1. WVA
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Exactly, better value.

  8. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Arrizabalaga
    Cancelo, Trippier, James
    Salah, Mount, Martinelli, Rashford
    Haaland, Darwin, Martial

    Ward; White, Patterson, Andreas.

    0.5 ITB

    Good to go?

    1. MBK 42
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don’t like the Rashford and Martial combo, don’t think Utd will score enough to warrant having both.

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Gulp don't look below then.

    2. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't like mount much as a pick... But then if you want a Chelsea mid he would be the one...

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      See above re Mount possibly carrying an injury. You'll want to play your Arsenal defensive asset so I'd get Ramsdale in Goal or Gabriel over James who quite frankly has been a nightmare this season. Wont comment on Martial.

  9. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Too little in defence?
    Too much of a headache?
    Bad idea to go for the following then?

    Kepa ward
    Trippier Dalot White Walker Bueno
    Salah KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Martial Mitrovic

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Only defender I'd upgrade is Walker and I'm not a fan of Martial but rest looks great.

  10. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Okay I'm closing in on something I like

    Iversen Ward
    James Trippier Gabriel Castagne Patterson
    KDB Kulusevski Antony Trossard Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah | 1.3 ITB

    The main idea here is to be able to move to an Arsenal and City mid for their DGWs by selling Antony and Kulu/Trossard, taking more time to assess which ones to get (or pick a City defender). I could also sell the third mid for another DGWer if one is announced, like Zaha, for instance.

    The main downside, as I see it, is that I'm looking Madisson out of my team by maxing out on Leicester, but it could be worth it since I know I'm already focussed on at least 2 other midfielder sales, most likely, first.

    Anyone with any general feedback? Or otherwise, could you answer my following questions with reason if you have the time? 🙂

    1. Is Antony expected to start?
    2. Who would you get for the short term over Antony (up to 8.8)?
    3. Castagne or Perraud? Peraud has marginally better attacking stats per 90.

    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Perraud also has incredible fixtures!

      I'm really confused about James, he has been a nightmare this season?

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You mean he's been injured? Yes!

        True about Perrud, although since I won't start him every week, it matters more about when those fixtures are. Tempted to start him ahead of Gabriel in GW18-20 though. For Castagne, that would be 19-20. Could be a trap I set for myself either way 😀

  11. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Nice little team here, I think.

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Trippier Gabriel
    KdB Saka Zaha Rashford Almiron
    Haaland Martial

    Ward Thomas Digne Greenwood

  12. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Why are wolves buying Matheus Cunha? For £50m too.

    He hasn't scored in 17 appearances this season. Wolves buying more duds.

    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      just now

      And some people were calling for Martinelli to not be included in the Brazilian squad at the expense of this guy…

  13. Pariße
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    I think Darwin’s popularity is getting out of hand. I understand he registers similar shooting stats as Salah, but surely his conversion is much worse. Remember how toothless he looked just last month for Uruguay, a team I think hasn’t even registered a shot on target in the first couple of games.

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      There aren't many appealing strikers though?

      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Haaland Kane Mitrovic looks lovely

  14. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Saliba owners from the start holding or swapping?

    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have him and Gabriel but I might actually keep the latter, he’s the CB with most attacking threat in the league.

  15. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    I like the De Gea + Ward combo

    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Realistically though, these two come just about in the bottom 8 starting goalkeepers in the league.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Worth 1.0 more than Iversen + Ward? Not in my opinion, but it would be fun to be different 🙂

      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        That extra 1.0 gives you NFO wol & lee LEI instead of NEW liv & TOT mun...

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          And then you are WCing?

  16. AARON-1
    5 mins ago

    Is Darwin any good? Not from what I've seen so far.
    Is Cancelo essential? I'm sitting at around 100K and haven't owned him all season.
    Also, I've got Ward and Iverson and 0.8 burning a hole in my pocket. Do I want Kepa? No, I don't.
    Just thought I'd get that out there.

  17. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    A) Walker + Kane (Walker rotated with White)
    B) Cancelo + Kulusevski (3-5-2), + cash
    C) Cancelo + Mitro (+cash)
    D) Cancelo + Wilson (+cash)

