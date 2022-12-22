FPL Gameweek 17: Best midfielders for unlimited transfers

With unlimited transfers at their disposal ahead of Gameweek 17, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can completely overhaul their squads.

It’s effectively an extra Wildcard in all but name and it gives us a chance to not just react to the mid-season World Cup and any fresh injuries but also set ourselves up for the coming months.

Here, we go through some of the top targets by position ahead of the Boxing Day deadline.

You can read a rundown of the standout goalkeepers here.

MOHAMED SALAH

Price : £12.8m

: £12.8m Ownership: 32.8%

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) has scored only six league goals this season but was used as more of a creative wide player early in the campaign.

Still, his form before the World Cup break suggests he can hit the ground running, having found the net nine times in his final nine appearances in all competitions. That included three league goals between Gameweeks 14 and 16, which saw him collect 24 points.

The Egyptians’ 50 shots, 39 efforts in the box, 20 shots on target and 14 big chances all rank top in his position, making him the dominant goal threat among FPL midfielders.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to embark on a kind long-term schedule that sees them face just two of the current top-six sides in their next 12 fixtures.

Now fully refreshed thanks to his lack of international duties at the World Cup, three-time Golden Boot winner Salah is an excellent option for the restart.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

The rest of this article is free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

GAMEWEEK 17-24 POINTS PREDICTION: WHAT RMT THINKS

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

Our points projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player both this Gameweek and in future ones.