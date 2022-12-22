258
FPL December 22

FPL Gameweeks 17-19: Where could rotation strike?

You wait ages for one Gameweek, then three come along at once.

After a period of 43 days without any Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, we now face three deadlines in the space of a week.

The spectre of rotation looms large whenever we get such tight turnarounds, although the shock benchings might be more scarce this year.

Firstly, many players go into this busy period off the back of a lengthy rest. Even the vast majority of those involved in the World Cup have had at least a fortnight off, so fatigue isn’t the issue it usually is at this time of year.

Secondly, the fixture compilers have been fairly kind. In past years we’ve seen teams playing twice within the space of 48 hours but they’ve avoided such brutal scheduling this time around, with most sides getting at least 72 hours between their games.

“Sports science says you need at least 72 hours to recover.” – Jurgen Klopp

“It’s a ridiculous schedule. We all know that players aren’t fully recovered for 72 hours after a game.” – Brendan Rodgers on previous years’ scheduling

And thirdly, an FA Cup third-round weekend follows the third and final Gameweek in this little stretch, allowing Premier League managers to rotate to their heart’s content – as they invariably do when domestic cup competitions cut into the calendar.

GAMEWEEK 17-19: OVERVIEW

Legomane‘s colour-coded graphic above (click to expand) is a handy guide to see when the tightest turnarounds are over Christmas.

The absence of a round of fixtures between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve/Day means that most clubs have a healthy breather between Gameweeks 17 and 18.

It’s the short gap between Gameweeks 18 and 19 that looks a bit more challenging although again, there are none of the harsh 48-hour turnarounds of past festive periods.

SHORTEST TURNAROUNDS: GAMEWEEK 17-18

GW17-18 Turnaround (in hours, to the nearest half-hour)
Leeds United65
Manchester City65

Only two clubs have a turnaround of shorter than 85 hours between Gameweeks 17 and 18.

It’s the two sides who play last in Gameweek 17, Leeds United and Manchester City, who follow their evening game on December 28 with a 3pm kick-off on New Year’s Eve.

A dozen teams have four or more full days of rest in between their Gameweek 17 and 18 fixtures, so rotation – you’d hope – wouldn’t be a widespread issue.

SHORTEST TURNAROUNDS: GAMEWEEK 18-19

GW18-19 Turnaround (in hours, to the nearest half-hour)
Liverpool67.5
Brentford68
Arsenal72.5
Brighton72.5
Nottm Forest73
Bournemouth75
Everton75
Fulham75
Newcastle75
Aston Villa76
Spurs76
Man Utd77.5

Liverpool were handed the harshest turnaround times in the busy period between Gameweeks 11-13 and the schedulers have it in for the Reds again, with their gap between Gameweeks 18 and 19 the shortest in the division.

Jurgen Klopp’s troops play in the early kick-offs on deadline day in both of those Gameweeks (their Gameweek 18 match gets underway 15 minutes after the curtain-raiser between West Ham and Brentford), so we at least might get a heads-up on any teamsheet trauma.

Brentford are the only other side with a sub-72-hour turnaround but at least they are in the same boat as their Gameweek 19 opponents from Merseyside.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

  1. Croaker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Any reason Trossard isn’t showing up in anybody’s drafts? Consistent returns, OK fixtures and still cheap…

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      I like him no room.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      In for me. Likely DGW in 21 now too

      Open Controls
  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    A) Salah, Darwin, Cancelo, Ward
    B) Kane, Darwin, Cancelo, Kepa
    C) Kane, Salah, Walker, Ward

    Slightly better bench on B.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Dr Funk
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Sorry, repost cos bottomed...

    What d'ya think? Strong team with doubles already built in...

    Ward / Leno
    Cancello / Trippier / James / White / Perraud
    Foden / Kulusevski / Martinelli / Almiron / Andreas
    Kane / Haaland / Darwin

    Perraud to Fofana for the double if he's fit and starting. Still got 0.7m in the bank.

    Open Controls
    1. Hog Roast Junkie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Personally prefer KDB and Mitro to Foden and Kane but flip of a coin. Gtg

      Open Controls
  4. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Gtg?
    Kepa•
    Cancelo tripp James
    Salah Kulu Almiron rash
    Haaland Darwin mitro

    Ward Andrea’s white patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Same team except I got DDG and Martinelli instead of Kepa and Rashford

      Open Controls
  5. KeanosMagic
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    If I've got 2 cheapie defenders on my bench (currently Bueno and Botman), would you just go the whole hog and switch Botman to Patterson (and have money itb)?

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      If you have tripp probably yes

      Open Controls
  6. Miniboss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Ward Kepa
    James Trippier White Cancelo Bueno
    KdB Kulu Martinelli Almiron Andreas
    Mitro Haaland Darwin

    0.9itb

    Open Controls
    1. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      template. Kulu could be Foden, Rashford or Saka. Mitro could be Wilson. KDB could be Salah. TAA is .2 less than Cancelo.

      Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Martinelli or Almiron? Have value tied up in Martinelli if that makes a difference.

    Open Controls
    1. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. Float
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'm having a similar dilemma - Martinelli+Cucurella or Almiron+James. Leaning Almiron and James

      Open Controls
  8. sneif4
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Could I get some thoughts on this lot please?

    Pope
    Cancelo trippier white
    Rashford
    Salah Almiron Martinelli
    Haaland darwin mitro
    Ward Andreas Martinez williams

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks fairly good. Id say 90% of teams will have the same 7/8 players with there being 2/3 differentials for everyone.
      My team is

      Kepa/ ward
      Trips/ cancelo/ walker/ james/ neco
      Rash/ saka/ martinelli/ salah/ andreas
      Haaland / martial / darwin

      Open Controls
      1. sneif4
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Seen a few with Kepa, could be a good shout

        Open Controls
  9. 2OLEgend
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Quick poll:

    A) Andreas & Kane
    B) Kulu & Mitro (+1,2itb)

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      mitro one game away from a ban. so prob A for me

      Open Controls
  10. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    More and more tempted by Martial over Mitro, can always go Martial to Mitro for DGW, thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. DangerFC
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Makes sense to give martial a shot. Ronaldo is gone and hes now the main striker. Fixtures are appealing, hes had a good rest. Mitro one yellow away from a ban.....decision made :)............. Mitro hat trick pending ha

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Yeah, as always!

        Open Controls
  11. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Final four spots (24.7m):

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Tripp White xxx xxx
    Salah Rashford Almiron Andreas xxx
    Haaland Darwin xxx

    a) Martial Sterling Thomas Patterson
    b) Havertz Antony Walker Chalobah
    c) Martial Foden James Bueno
    d) Nketiah Bruno Botman Patterson

    Open Controls
  12. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Tempted to go into GW17 with 3.2 ITB as I'm finding it too hard to make decisions rn

    Iversen (Ward)
    Cancelo James Gabriel Patterson (Bueno)
    KDB Kulusevski Trossard (Andreas Bailey)
    Haaland Darwin Nketiah

    Trippier for Bueno would leave 1.9 ITB
    Almiron for Bailey would leave 1.9 ITB
    Mount for Bailey would leave 0.2 ITB

    Any advice?

    Open Controls
  13. For Fuchs Sake
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Ooops, I didn't know about using the first WC before the break, but would it have helped me, due to having the free transfers now?

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      You don't even have your team linked. Are you just thinking out loud? 😀

      Open Controls
      1. For Fuchs Sake
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sorry I meant, that what was the point in having a WC up to November if you didn't play it before the World Cup, when they essentially give you a WC for this week?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 mins ago

          Is this actually happening?

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I guess you've not been here for a few months.

          Open Controls
    2. golfboy
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      FFS

      Open Controls
  14. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Safest non-Cancelo City defender?

    a) Dias
    b) Laporte
    c) Walker
    d) Stones

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think Stones but I rate my knowledge on the topic about 2/10

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        just now

        I've flagged this as a potential blind spot in the member's area. These are the improvements required in order to extract funds from the likes of me.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      I think you can only really go for Ederson if you don't have Cancelo, I don't really like any of the other options.

      Open Controls
      1. mattyb09
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is my fear as well...

        Open Controls
    3. coriswrasse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      Playing with fire there. Gun to the head...Dias.

      Open Controls
  15. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    will there be a Chelsea presser pre-deadline to check on Azi and James?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      9 mins ago

      There are at least three Dennis Bergkamp's around here so you're name is actually false.

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        i was here first though 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          just now

          Hmm, you've stumped me, for now. I'll be back.

          Carry on 🙂 😆

          Open Controls
  16. coriswrasse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    a) Kulu and Greenwood
    b) Wilson/Mitro (switch to mitro for the double regardless) and Andreas

    Open Controls
  17. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    Advice greatly appreciated - bench too cheap? Downgrade Cancelo?

    Ward
    Cancelo, Trippier, White
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Almiron, Andreas
    Haaland, Darwin

    (Iversen, Greenwood, Bueno, Williams)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      Spam artist

      Open Controls
  18. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Ward
    Cancelo | Trippier | White
    KDB | Maddison | Rashford | Kulusevski | Trossard
    Haaland | Darwin
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
    Iversen | Perraud | Patterson | Greenwood

    I currently have Martinelli. Would you keep him over one of the other mids listed above to free up some cash for reinforcing the goalkeeper or defender spots?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      28 mins ago

      Are you hungry?

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        Are you a people fan?

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          just now

          I'm undecided.

          Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25525499

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          just now

          😆

          Open Controls
    2. golfboy
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd probably keep him over Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. The Mighty Hippo
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        I haven't seen Maddison in many drafts but I think he's been really good all season. His upcoming fixtures aren't great, but I guess they aren't for Arsenal either.

        Open Controls
  19. dshv
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Kane or Darwin ??

    Open Controls
    1. golfboy
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Kane

      Open Controls
  20. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    How is this team looking?
    Pope, Ward
    James, Trippier, Cancelo, Gabriel, Neco
    Foden, Martinelli, Almiron, Rashford, Andreas
    Kane, Haaland, Darwin

    Will probably look to get in Mitro and Mount for the DGWs

    Open Controls
  21. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Potential DGW21 for Arsenal is annoying for me as it helps the masses who have value tied up in Martinelli (I sold before the World Cup). I was considering going with no Arsenal, or just Nketiah, to try to capitalise, given their less-than-alluring fixtures, and then bring the in for DGW23 instead. Fart noises

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      What would be their additional fixture for gw21?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Everton

        Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wasn't aware that Arsenal have a potential double coming up.

      Open Controls
  22. Scoob113
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    I’m currently thinking of this go GW17, any thoughts?

    Kept (Ward)
    Walker Trippier White (Patterson Williams)
    KDB Salah Rachford Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Mitro, Darwin
    0.2 ITB

    Open Controls
  23. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    What you on, everyone owns Hauland &?

    A KDB

    B Salah

    C Kane & either A or B?

    Cannot decide if 3 X £10M+ is way forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      CB

      Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      14 mins ago

      Haaland, Kane, De Bruyne

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s what on currently

        Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      AB

      Open Controls
  24. Foogle
    • 3 Years
    just now

    A) Kane + Almiron?
    B) Darwin + Foden?

    I've got Salah in the team and no Spurs assets currently.

    Open Controls

