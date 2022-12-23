237
FPL December 23

The FPL half-term report: Tottenham Hotspur

All 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far are analysed as the countdown to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart continues.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at how all the top-flight FPL players and teams have fared so far.

FPL bosses will get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on Tottenham Hotspur, who currently sit in fourth place with 29 points from 15 games.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored313rd
Shots2214th
Shots in the box1564th=
Shots on target853rd
Big chances359th
Expected goals (xG)24.515th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)22.145th

As their season restarts, Spurs are third for goals scored with 31 from 15 matches.

21 of those goals arrived at home, compared to just 10 away, which is worth noting given that four of their first six fixtures back take place on the road. Indeed, Spurs mins-per-xG also suffers away from north London, dropping from 49.5 to 74, which incidentally is only the 10th best rate in the top-flight.

To counter that, the team have looked much better with Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) available. 23 of their goals scored have arrived across his nine league appearances. Without him, it’s just eight in six.

Elsewhere, they rank fifth for xG, with their rolling non-pen xG numbers generally encouraging, showing improvement after a bit of slump:

Above: How Spurs compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals conceded2110th
Clean sheets47th=
Shots conceded21716th
Shots in the box conceded1219th
Shots on target conceded6611th
Big chances conceded212nd
Expected goals conceded (xGC)16.735th
Non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC)15.946th

Spurs resume with mixed underlying defensive numbers, having conceded 11 goals in their final five games before the World Cup. However, it’s worth noting their xGC across that period from Gameweek 12 onwards was just 5.63, suggesting they suffered from a bit of bad fortune/clinical finishing.

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs concede a lot of shots, yet they are rarely high-quality, which is backed up by the fact they have allowed just 21 big chances all season, which is fewer than all sides bar Arsenal.

Elsewhere, they are seventh for clean sheets and fifth for xGC, with a steady rolling map throughout the season so far:

Above: How Spurs compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxGC across 2022/23 (click to expand)

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS

