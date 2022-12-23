The FPL half-term report: Tottenham Hotspur

All 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far are analysed as the countdown to the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart continues.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at how all the top-flight FPL players and teams have fared so far.

FPL bosses will get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Here, we focus on Tottenham Hotspur, who currently sit in fourth place with 29 points from 15 games.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 31 3rd Shots 221 4th Shots in the box 156 4th= Shots on target 85 3rd Big chances 35 9th Expected goals (xG) 24.51 5th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 22.14 5th

As their season restarts, Spurs are third for goals scored with 31 from 15 matches.

21 of those goals arrived at home, compared to just 10 away, which is worth noting given that four of their first six fixtures back take place on the road. Indeed, Spurs mins-per-xG also suffers away from north London, dropping from 49.5 to 74, which incidentally is only the 10th best rate in the top-flight.

To counter that, the team have looked much better with Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) available. 23 of their goals scored have arrived across his nine league appearances. Without him, it’s just eight in six.

Elsewhere, they rank fifth for xG, with their rolling non-pen xG numbers generally encouraging, showing improvement after a bit of slump:

Above: How Spurs compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals conceded 21 10th Clean sheets 4 7th= Shots conceded 217 16th Shots in the box conceded 121 9th Shots on target conceded 66 11th Big chances conceded 21 2nd Expected goals conceded (xGC) 16.73 5th Non-penalty expected goals conceded (NPxGC) 15.94 6th

Spurs resume with mixed underlying defensive numbers, having conceded 11 goals in their final five games before the World Cup. However, it’s worth noting their xGC across that period from Gameweek 12 onwards was just 5.63, suggesting they suffered from a bit of bad fortune/clinical finishing.

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs concede a lot of shots, yet they are rarely high-quality, which is backed up by the fact they have allowed just 21 big chances all season, which is fewer than all sides bar Arsenal.

Elsewhere, they are seventh for clean sheets and fifth for xGC, with a steady rolling map throughout the season so far:

Above: How Spurs compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxGC across 2022/23 (click to expand)

BIGGEST GOAL THREATS