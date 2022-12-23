120
Captain Sensible December 23

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 17?

120 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers refocus their attention on the welcome resumption of domestic top-flight action on Boxing Day, with the Christmas fixture frenzy punctuating a merry time of family, feasting and festive excess. 

Familiar captaincy foes Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) are understandably cast as chief protagonists, with alternative options from Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United making up the supporting cast in the Gameweek 17 captaincy conundrum. 

As usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Monday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland dominates the captain poll, with a mite under three-quarters of the total votes cast by users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 8% of votes at this stage, with Mohamed Salah currently in second place, backed by around one in 13 of our users. 

Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) surprisingly occupies third place with 4.87% of the vote, followed by a cluster of five players who each have between 1% and 4% of the backing.

THE MAIN CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland wasted little time in stamping his authority over the Premier League with the Norwegian quick to earn the “perma-captain” moniker. 

The former Borussia Dortmund striker produced a masterclass of centre-forward play before the World Cup break, scoring 18 goals and supplying three assists in just 13 appearances. 

Haaland’s 49 shots, 21 big chances, and 28 shots on target are all division-leading goal threat numbers this season – with the Norwegian’s dominance a repetitive theme. 

The underlying expected data reaffirms Haaland’s vital importance to Guardiola’s side: he ranks best in the division for expected goals (xG) and expected goal involvement (xGI), with 11.05 and 13.15 respectively. 

Haaland benefitted from an extended rest period due to Norway’s failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 giving the Norwegian time to recover from a persistent foot injury. 

However, when speaking on the topic of possible burn-out for World Cup participants, Pep Guardiola hinted at a lack of match fitness for Erling Haaland: 

“We will see. I have players from the World Cup who are in a better condition than [those who didn’t go]. Sergio, Erling, Riyad are missing a little bit.”

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m) has been a model of consistency for Manchester City this season, registering 13 attacking returns, scoring three goals and supplying 10 assists. 

Impressively, the Belgian has blanked in just three of his 13 starts this campaign with his underlying creative numbers a driving force for Manchester City’s juggernaut attack.

De Bruyne’s 45 chances created, 15 big chances created, and 10 total assists are all division-leading distribution numbers among outfield players this term – the Belgian’s masterclass showcased his strength in Manchester City’s EFL Cup win over Liverpool on Wednesday. 

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Above: Kevin De Bruyne places top for chances created (45), big chances created (15) and total assists (10) this Fantasy Premier League season

The Belgian can also shoot, placing in the top three among Guardiola’s side for shots (39), shots on target (12), and expected goals (xG, 2.50) this term. 

Manchester City’s hosts Leeds United have been particularly poor defensively this season, with their Gameweek 17 tie rating as a highly favourable fixture for Guardiola’s charges.

Marsch’s troops rank second worst for clean sheets (two) and big chances conceded (41) this term, an ominous statistic given that no side has produced more big chances than Manchester City (47). 

Furthermore, the expected goal data reaffirms Leeds’ defensive worries, as the Whites rank fourth worst for minutes per non-penalty expected goal conceded (NPxGC, 66.7) in this campaign. 

MOHAMED SALAH/DARWIN NUNEZ

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

Hibbo Author of Captain Sensible. I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783 Follow them on Twitter

120 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Kepa
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw
    Salah Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Ward Andreas Patterson Bueno

    Pretty settled on this but just feels really boring. Shaw the main differential.

    Open Controls
    1. Coast94
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good. Could maybe improve your bench.

      Not sure why more aren’t on Kane. 20 points behind Haaland and super consistent.

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'm 1.5 short of being able to make this team. Pain.

      Open Controls
  2. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Odegaard ot Martinelli? Cant afford either or bank the 0.4m

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Can*

      Open Controls
  3. Coast94
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    On the fence with Walker. I really want to pick him but Pep’s a thing.

    Anyone able to convince me?

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably starts most games but not going to get any attacking returns and Stones may play there for some games or Cancelo with Ake playing on left

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I had him at the start of the season, don't plan on doing it again.

      Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Final Choices for my restart team

    Kepa or Leno
    Nketiah or Martial

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Kepa and Martial.

      Open Controls
  5. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    For those of us that can't afford all 3 of Haaland, Kane, and Darwin: What are you doing with your 3rd forward spot? I was pretty settled on Mitrovic, but am having 2nd thoughts with the latest injury news on him.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Martial for me

      Open Controls
    2. thegame983
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Option 1. Play Mitro, or use sub
      Option 2. Swap Mitro To Nketia/ Martial
      Option 3. Go 442 with Greenwood as 3rd Fwd

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I agree with this assessment. Just really torn between all three options.

        Open Controls
    3. Eastman
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wilson probably. Kane Haaland and Wilson

      Open Controls
  6. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    A) cancelo patterson iversen
    B) walker James sanchez/Guaita

    Both leave 0.0itb

    Ward X
    X X trippier white (b.Williams)
    Kdb martinelli rashford almiron (andreas)
    Kane haaland darwin

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Why not Kepa?

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not sure I’d want chelsea double up

        Open Controls
  7. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Summerville not nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      100% nailed at the moment

      Open Controls
  8. Bluetiger1
    1 min ago

    Raise a glass to all my fellow PFL Managers

    Wishing you all a Merry Christmas & hopefully all recharged again after the most interesting of season prior
    to the world cup - my toughest ever - lets hope the crazy results prior to World Cup now settle down!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.