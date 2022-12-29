62
Pro Pundits December 29

FPL Gameweek 18 Q&A: Keep or sell Darwin? Buy Mitrovic + Odegaard?

62 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser answers questions from the community regarding Darwin Nunez, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Martin Odegaard.

The FFS Pro Pundits 34

Q: Darwin Nunez (£9.0m)? Is there a big haul coming or should I sell? (from @rishav_B)

A: When it comes to FPL, getting chances is actually a very good indication for a good asset. I’m very much in the pro-Darwin camp here. In fact, his assist potential also makes him a really creative prospect.

It is also worth noting that his last season at Benfica involved scoring more goals than his expected goals (xG) tally, so this could period of missing big chances could just be a phase.

Furthermore, I think it can only be a good thing for Darwin that Liverpool and particularly their full-backs are looking sharp right now.

Of course, there will very quickly need to be a decision made for Double Gameweek 19 forwards Kai Havertz (£7.7m) or Alexander Mitrovic (£6.9m), so I may end up with a Darwin or Anthony Martial (£6.7m) sale. But I currently have no problems with the Uruguayan missing so many chances. I’d be more worried if he wasn’t getting any.

Q: Long-term, what should we invest in for a seventh attacker (with the other being bench fodder) – fifth midfielder or third forward? (from @DreadFPL)

A: As things stand, I’m aware that there are a lot of good midfield options, whilst cheap forward Sam Greenwood (£4.2m) is making a fine case for inclusion with his good performances at Leeds United.

However, I just can’t look beyond the value that Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) offers as a reliable, nailed-on eighth attacker. We’ve said this many times but he is on some set-pieces, is the furthest forward when Fulham do break and plays as the most advanced midfielder in a very attacking team.

I just like the security of knowing that, in case I have an injury or two, Pereira can step in and deliver attacking returns against any opposition because of Marco Silva’s style of play.

I really have nothing against those going 3-5-2 as there is plenty of good midfielders to justify this, so my advice would be to stick with whichever bed you’ve made until the later Wildcard. There’s no right or wrong answer here.

In case you do want to switch to 3-4-3, Pereira’s Double Gameweek 19 offers a reason to do so. I feel very comfortable with him as my eighth attacker, as things stand. In fact, I wouldn’t mind a small sniffle for any of my other Gameweek 18 attackers because benching Pereira at home to Southampton doesn’t feel good.

Q: Is it worth going from Anthony Martial to Aleksandar Mitrovic now that we know he’s fit but still a yellow card risk? (from @FP_El__Zero)

A: First things first – you’re talking to a Martial fanboy. But even objectively speaking, I think this week you must sit on the pick that you made because Mitrovic is still one booking away from suspension.

You’d probably want Martial or Havertz next week if Mitrovic does get a yellow, so take the tasty tie against Southampton on the chin and make a decision next week.

It’s worth noting that Everton did have a lot of chances against Wolverhampton Wanderers so I feel optimistic about Martial’s chances against them. Yes, Mitrovic at home to Southampton is a scary proposition but it’s just about playing the cards dealt.

Q: Martin Odegaard’s (£6.4m) 88 points is three above Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and only six behind Mohamed Salah (£12.8m). Do you think it’s time to consider him more seriously? (from @kevinkevok)

A: Odegaard’s growth curve has been very steep this season. Even before Gameweek 17, he was matching Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s (£6.8m) underlying numbers for goal threat and had even better assist potential.

I went into Gameweek 17 with just one Arsenal player in my team – Ben White (£4.7m) – because I am Odegaard-curious but also wanted to see how they function with Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) up front instead of Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m).

They’re all great value but it’s the best I’ve seen Odegaard play. Even though he didn’t score, he was open in the centre of the box for a lot of cutbacks and I like his FPL potential.

I still have him behind Nketiah and Saka as my preferred Arsenal options, whilst their upcoming fixtures could help Martinelli’s threat on the counter, but Odegaard is absolutely under consideration because I think we are currently witnessing his switch from a good player into a world-class one.

Although I am still taking a week or two before jumping on more Arsenal, I have nothing against anyone wanting to get Odegaard right now as he’s a really good pick.

Q: For your inevitable Reece James (£5.8m) question, I would like to throw out a specific name – Ivan Perisic (£5.5m). It feels like he’s being overlooked on lists of potential replacements. (from @jwcrilley)

A: As expected, I have received a ton of questions about replacing the injured Reece James. It was already covered in depth here but I’ll let you know what I’m currently debating.

A little conversation on Twitter makes me lean further towards a name I was already favouring, which is Luke Shaw (£4.8m). Even though his volume of chances created might not be high, he does have quality on the ball and very good bonus points potential. At the time of writing, assuming you have Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) in place, Shaw would be my pick.

Perisic is very much a punt due to expected minutes and the poor fixtures from Gameweeks 20 to 23 that do not look like clean sheets to me. I don’t mind going Perisic over someone like Marc Cucurella (£5.1m), though.

We covered this in a lot more detail on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire, which you can view here:

62 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Crazy RedDevil
    • 10 Years
    53 mins ago

    Whom to start , Trossard or Andreas?

    1. mdm
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Andreas just

    2. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Andreas.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'd be tempted by Trossard, seems to like playing the big boys (hat-trick v Liverpool and scored against Chelsea and City)

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Andreas for sure
      He had 3 shots this week, Trossard zero
      6 chances created, Trossard 2
      0.71 xGI, Trossard 0.20

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Also Trossard plays Arsenal one of the best defences in the league

      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        To be fair Pereira played against 10 and then 9 men for a large part of the game

  2. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    A. Play Ward and White
    B. Iversen + James => Kepa + Cucurella - 4

    1. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Leaning towards B.

  3. mdm
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Gabriel
    B. Cucu

    1. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

    2. Lav
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

  4. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    No love for Cucurella as James replacement??

    1. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      You get the same CS, but Cucu are far less an attacking threat looking at placement, touches in the box, xG, xA etc.

      1. Lav
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        + City coming up

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Chelsea have a bad double defence wise.... I'll save for Robertson long term

  5. PScholes18
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Benching headache...
    Bench two of:
    A: Andreas
    B: Adams
    C: Cresswell
    D: Martinelli

    1. mrelpea
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      BC

      1. Lav
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        This

  6. tim
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Will James drop in price before next deadline?

    1. PScholes18
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not today at least.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very unlikely to drop tonight. FPL statistics have him at -28.4

  7. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Hi all, could use some feedback on this lot

    Kepa, ward
    Shaw, trippier, James*, bueno, Gabriel
    Salah, KdB, martinelli, Almiron, rashford
    Haaland, Greenwood, Wilson*

    Could do Wilson and James to Nketiah and Robbo for -4. Worth it? This would mean I would miss out on mitro for the dgw. Or just James to perisic?

    1. Lav
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      James to Perisic.
      If no Mitro yellow, Wilson to Mitro next week.

      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cheers currently my move

        1. Lav
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Great team too

          1. Tshelby
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Thanks! Have some ground to make up so let’s hope it stays that way

  8. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    Help plz

    A) Start Wilson, bench Martinez and do James to Robo

    B) Start Martinez, bench James and do Wilson to Mitrovic

    1. Lav
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Response at end of last article

  9. Lav
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Took to many silly gambles, and now I am in trouble. Bazunu & James out this week in -4?

    Bazunu Ward
    Cancelo Trippier James Patterson Bueno
    KDB Kulu Rash Ødegaard Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Wilson

  10. Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Wilson to Mitro worth a hit?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep

  11. Salarrivederci
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    It was a mistake to go without Kepa from GW17, and I'm gonna hit it to rectify it.

    How does this look? James + Iversen -> Cresswell + Kepa (-4) with 0.6 ITB (Plenty for Martial -> Mitro next GW).

    Kepa
    Cancelo - Trippier - Cresswell
    KDB - Salah - Rashford - Andreas
    Haaland (C) - Havertz - Martial

    (Ward, Bailey, Bueno, Patterson)

  12. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of playing Andreas this GW instead of Martinelli?

    1. jackx13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Considering it.. but still on Martinelli

  13. Brazilian football legend Pele has died aged 82.
    The Swan
    • 10 Years
    24 mins ago

    The legend Pele has sadly passed away.

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      RIP Legend

    2. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wow.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Truly the end of an era, strange timing given the World Cup events just a few weeks ago and us looking towards the end of the careers of other players spoken of in his manner like Ronaldo and Messi. Rest in peace

    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42751517

    5. ZINCH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      RIP the goat

  14. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Shift James out?

    For who?

    Ederson
    Trippier, #James, White
    KDB, Rashford, Martinelli, Almiron
    Hauland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Andreas, Thomas, Bueno,

    1. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Shaw or Cucu

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ta, was thinking possibly doubling on NewC?

        Prefer Shaw.

      2. PScholes18
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cresswell also worth a shout

        1. Salarrivederci
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I'm on Cresswell!

  15. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is akanji nailed?
    Or has he just been holding onto that spot while someone else has been injured? Seems like there should be a lot of competition for centre back spaces at man city

    1. Darragh82
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m wondering the same thing. A good downgrade from Cancelo if he’s nailed.

  16. Lav
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    I already want to wild card again

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I know the feeling, we must have patience

  17. Nespinha
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Some help please:

    A) Wilson -> Mitrovic, Play Bueno/Castagne and keep James

    B) James -> Cuccurella/Shaw, Play Wilson/Andreas

  18. Darragh82
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Hi folks.
    A. Cancelo, greenwood - white, mitro 343 0.0itb
    B. Cancelo, Patterson, iverson - cucu, Shaw, Arrizabalaga 442 0.9itb -4
    C. Other
    Thinking of moving Cancelo after this game week. B is flexible

  19. Yank Revolution
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    RIP Pele'....

  20. snow pea in repose
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    There is a measure of poetic justice in that Pele lived to see one more World Cup. Rest in Peace...

    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      And massive injustice(in other words - life) that Diego didn't...

  21. The Wizard of Ozil
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    James to who?

    A) White
    B) Botman

    Both give me the funds to do Darwin & Greenwood -> Mitro & Wilson when fit

  22. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Cucurella or Gabriel next two weeks?

  23. Lav
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bazunu + James —> Alisson + Dunk (-4) look good?

    Sets me up good for GW19 Wilson —> Mitro. Then GW20 Kulu —> Almiron.

  24. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A big DGW 20 can happen?
    From what I understand, teams still in Europe(big six + West Ham) can have their games rescheduled in gw20 midweek (City-Tottenham already there) in case they don’t need to play FA Cup replays.
    They will prioritise teams with 2 fixtures that need to be rearranged (Mun,Liv)
    Also the fact that Mun is still in Carabao Cup makes it even more likely for them to double there, facing either Leeds or Palace along with their other gw20 fixture(MCI(H))
    For this to happen the following FA cup games shouldn’t end as a draw.
    MUN vs EVE
    And one of: CRY-SOU / Cardiff-LEE
    (if all the teams don’t need replay for their ties, Leeds is more likely to face Mun according to B.Crellin)

  25. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    A wilson to mitro for free
    B james to robertson for free
    C both -4
    D none - just play white and andreas and save transfer

  26. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bottomed. GTG?

    DDG
    Walker Trippier Saliba
    KdB Almiron Bruno Rashford
    Haaland(c) Mitro Darwin

    Bench: Andreas Patterson James

    0 FT, 0.7m ITB

You need to be logged in to post a comment.