FPL Gameweek 18 Q&A: Keep or sell Darwin? Buy Mitrovic + Odegaard?

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser answers questions from the community regarding Darwin Nunez, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Martin Odegaard.

Q: Darwin Nunez (£9.0m)? Is there a big haul coming or should I sell? (from @rishav_B)

A: When it comes to FPL, getting chances is actually a very good indication for a good asset. I’m very much in the pro-Darwin camp here. In fact, his assist potential also makes him a really creative prospect.

It is also worth noting that his last season at Benfica involved scoring more goals than his expected goals (xG) tally, so this could period of missing big chances could just be a phase.

Furthermore, I think it can only be a good thing for Darwin that Liverpool and particularly their full-backs are looking sharp right now.

Of course, there will very quickly need to be a decision made for Double Gameweek 19 forwards Kai Havertz (£7.7m) or Alexander Mitrovic (£6.9m), so I may end up with a Darwin or Anthony Martial (£6.7m) sale. But I currently have no problems with the Uruguayan missing so many chances. I’d be more worried if he wasn’t getting any.

Q: Long-term, what should we invest in for a seventh attacker (with the other being bench fodder) – fifth midfielder or third forward? (from @DreadFPL)

A: As things stand, I’m aware that there are a lot of good midfield options, whilst cheap forward Sam Greenwood (£4.2m) is making a fine case for inclusion with his good performances at Leeds United.

However, I just can’t look beyond the value that Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) offers as a reliable, nailed-on eighth attacker. We’ve said this many times but he is on some set-pieces, is the furthest forward when Fulham do break and plays as the most advanced midfielder in a very attacking team.

I just like the security of knowing that, in case I have an injury or two, Pereira can step in and deliver attacking returns against any opposition because of Marco Silva’s style of play.

I really have nothing against those going 3-5-2 as there is plenty of good midfielders to justify this, so my advice would be to stick with whichever bed you’ve made until the later Wildcard. There’s no right or wrong answer here.

In case you do want to switch to 3-4-3, Pereira’s Double Gameweek 19 offers a reason to do so. I feel very comfortable with him as my eighth attacker, as things stand. In fact, I wouldn’t mind a small sniffle for any of my other Gameweek 18 attackers because benching Pereira at home to Southampton doesn’t feel good.

Q: Is it worth going from Anthony Martial to Aleksandar Mitrovic now that we know he’s fit but still a yellow card risk? (from @FP_El__Zero)

A: First things first – you’re talking to a Martial fanboy. But even objectively speaking, I think this week you must sit on the pick that you made because Mitrovic is still one booking away from suspension.

You’d probably want Martial or Havertz next week if Mitrovic does get a yellow, so take the tasty tie against Southampton on the chin and make a decision next week.

It’s worth noting that Everton did have a lot of chances against Wolverhampton Wanderers so I feel optimistic about Martial’s chances against them. Yes, Mitrovic at home to Southampton is a scary proposition but it’s just about playing the cards dealt.

Q: Martin Odegaard’s (£6.4m) 88 points is three above Bukayo Saka (£8.0m) and only six behind Mohamed Salah (£12.8m). Do you think it’s time to consider him more seriously? (from @kevinkevok)

A: Odegaard’s growth curve has been very steep this season. Even before Gameweek 17, he was matching Saka and Gabriel Martinelli’s (£6.8m) underlying numbers for goal threat and had even better assist potential.

I went into Gameweek 17 with just one Arsenal player in my team – Ben White (£4.7m) – because I am Odegaard-curious but also wanted to see how they function with Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m) up front instead of Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m).

They’re all great value but it’s the best I’ve seen Odegaard play. Even though he didn’t score, he was open in the centre of the box for a lot of cutbacks and I like his FPL potential.

I still have him behind Nketiah and Saka as my preferred Arsenal options, whilst their upcoming fixtures could help Martinelli’s threat on the counter, but Odegaard is absolutely under consideration because I think we are currently witnessing his switch from a good player into a world-class one.

Although I am still taking a week or two before jumping on more Arsenal, I have nothing against anyone wanting to get Odegaard right now as he’s a really good pick.

Q: For your inevitable Reece James (£5.8m) question, I would like to throw out a specific name – Ivan Perisic (£5.5m). It feels like he’s being overlooked on lists of potential replacements. (from @jwcrilley)

A: As expected, I have received a ton of questions about replacing the injured Reece James. It was already covered in depth here but I’ll let you know what I’m currently debating.

A little conversation on Twitter makes me lean further towards a name I was already favouring, which is Luke Shaw (£4.8m). Even though his volume of chances created might not be high, he does have quality on the ball and very good bonus points potential. At the time of writing, assuming you have Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) in place, Shaw would be my pick.

Perisic is very much a punt due to expected minutes and the poor fixtures from Gameweeks 20 to 23 that do not look like clean sheets to me. I don’t mind going Perisic over someone like Marc Cucurella (£5.1m), though.

