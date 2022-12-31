FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece later.
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2 – 4
|Arsenal
|Newcastle United
|0 – 0
|Leeds United
|Manchester City
|1 – 1
|Everton
|Fulham
|2 – 1
|Southampton
|Bournemouth
|0 – 2
|Crystal Palace
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 – 1
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|2 – 1
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|0 – 2
|Brentford
No idea what to do here- thinking one of following with .6 m and 2 free transfers - would you do you think there are better options? Think Cancelo needs to stay for now
A James to Cucurella and Martial to Mitro
B James to Shaw and Martial to Mitrovic or Havertz
C Saka to Mount (and get Ødegaard after double) and James to Shaw
D Saka to Mount and Martial to Mitrovic ( deal with James later)
E James Saka Martial to Shaw Mount Mitrovic -4
Kepa
Trippier Cancelo White
Salah Saka Andreas Rashford
Haaland Darwin Martial
Ward Almiron James* Patterson