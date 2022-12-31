178
Scoreboard December 31

FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

BOXING DAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

FPL Gameweek 18: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics 1

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 4Arsenal
Newcastle United0 – 0Leeds United
Manchester City1 – 1Everton
Fulham2 – 1Southampton
Bournemouth0 – 2Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 1Manchester United
Liverpool2 – 1Leicester City
West Ham United0 – 2Brentford

  1. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    49 mins ago

    No idea what to do here- thinking one of following with .6 m and 2 free transfers - would you do you think there are better options? Think Cancelo needs to stay for now

    A James to Cucurella and Martial to Mitro
    B James to Shaw and Martial to Mitrovic or Havertz
    C Saka to Mount (and get Ødegaard after double) and James to Shaw
    D Saka to Mount and Martial to Mitrovic ( deal with James later)
    E James Saka Martial to Shaw Mount Mitrovic -4

    Kepa
    Trippier Cancelo White
    Salah Saka Andreas Rashford
    Haaland Darwin Martial

    Ward Almiron James* Patterson

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      B

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      C

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I like D.
      Double double. Solve problem later.

  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Which move for the dgw?

    A) Darwin to Mitro
    B) Darwin to Havertz
    C) KDB to Mount

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Or D) Martinelli to Mount

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      None

    3. Eleven Hag
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Mitro

      1. Samsonite
        6 mins ago

        I think it’s Mitro but I also brought in and captained Dennis last year for his infamous red card in the first game against Norwich…kinda equate it to the sticky bandits heading back into Kevin mcallisters house after 2 or 3 stunts. It’s the hope that kills

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Exactly, might just keep

  3. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    Is any attacker essential for the double other than Mitro?

    Have 2 FTs and planning to save one for the future double game weeks.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Andreas?

      1. Eleven Hag
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Have him already as most are 🙂

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Is mitro essential? Averages 0ppg over the past 1 games.

      1. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        he has also missed 100% of penalties taken over the past one game

        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Think this is being overlooked also

  4. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Have a very template team with a very template decision to make.

    Kepa Ward
    Shaw Trippier White Cancelo Bueno
    Salah Martinelli Almiron Rashford Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Martial
    1FT 2.8 ITB

    Martial to Mitrovic the move?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes - tough though to lose Martial before BOU

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Guess so yes

  5. FCHaalandaise
    37 mins ago

    Darwin to Mitro for free is a no brainer right?

    1. FCHaalandaise
      21 mins ago

      I can always get Darwin right back

      Likely won't do mind!

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        A Darwin haul wouldn’t surprise me

    2. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yes go for it

  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    37 mins ago

    Who would you sell for Mitrovic

    Darwin
    Wilson

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. TeddiPonza
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wilson

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Wilson

  7. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Darwin to Mitro?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Y

  8. BeWater
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you do Trossard and Wilson to Mount and Mitro tonight? Will be priced out if I wait until tomorrow.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would chance it if you are priced out. What could possibly go wrong……

  9. Bennyboy1907
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who to transfer out for Mitrovic tonight?
    A) Darwin
    B) Martial

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

  10. KeanosMagic
    30 mins ago

    If Odegard rises, I won't be able to afford him.

    Is it worth doing Andreas to him if he's going up? Timing a pain due to fulham's double. If they didn't double, then it would be a no brainer

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Have you got Martinelli?

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don’t sell Andreas

  11. NATSTER
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Cancelo

    Any good reason to keep him?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not really but as need to sort out James and get in Mitro, Mount or Havertz will have to wait for me

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I somehow feel this DGW as a trap, but it's DGW and we can't ignore.

    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would downgrade him rather than letting a FT expire, but I think most people would rather bring in the likes of Mitro, Havertz, or Mount than move a defender right now.

      1. NATSTER
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thank you.

  12. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    What happened to White?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Subbed at 60 minutes according to OPTA but FPL took time as 59.46 minutes for some reason so didn’t get his additional 5 points

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        subbed *in the 60th minute* according to OPTA.

    2. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      White on White crime

  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Harsh not to give White the extra cs points, even though opta says 60 mins played. Last week Salah got a strage assist and VVD an own goal after clear error from opta.

    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Wait, does OPTA actually say 60 mins played? I thought FPL went with them?

      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        20 mins ago

        Yeah that is weird

      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        They do and did last week, even when opta was wrong

      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        So did I but no given despite OPTA showing 60

        https://optaplayerstats.statsperform.com/ro_RO/soccer/premier-league-2022-2023/80foo89mm28qjvyhjzlpwj28k/match/brighton-hove-vs-arsenal/7qv0qfgbyes2ae4rflw1yaj9w

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          18 mins ago

          Has always been like that before

        2. Ron_Swanson
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Does that not mean 60th minute though?

          1. gart888
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah, that's what that means. The people saying "Opta says he played 60 mins" must also think that we're living in the 20th century right now.

  14. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    A kulu to mount for free, bench foden
    B foden to mount for free, bench kulu
    C save

  15. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Are these the right 2 FTs to use this week? Darwin and Almiron to Mitro and Mount?

    Kepa
    Tripper Shaw Patterson
    KDB Martinelli Rash Andreas
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    Ward R.James* Almiron Bueno

  16. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Want to do this now to beat price rises and being potentially priced out (0.2 to spare currently)

    James > Botman
    Foden > Odegaard
    Greenwood > Mitro
    (-4)

    Makes sense right?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No brainer mate

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes- pity you couldn’t stretch to Shaw. Also Schar was very attacking today and had some good chances so another option

    4. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers all.
      And maxed out at 4.6 on the defender - would love Shaw (or Schar).

  17. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Gameweek: 18
    Player: White, Benjamin
    (Whole) minutes played: 59
    FPL points: 1

    Case closed

  18. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Can do Darwin to Mitro for free, is there anything else worth a -4 here? Would leave me with 2.7m in the bank.

    Kepa
    Trippier - White - Cucu
    KDB - Martinelli - Almiron - Rashford
    Haaland - Darwin - Kane

    Ward - Andreas - Bueno - Botman

  19. Legohair
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Cancelo to
    A. Cucurella
    B. Shaw
    Already own James,but Cancelo dropping tonight...

  20. Trotter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bit of a dilemma here about what to do;

    2FT's £0.0 in the bank.
    Pondering where to do Darwin to Mitro or Havertz or keep Darwin as he could haul soon.

    Also thinking Mount to KDB and then back to KDB for DGW.

    Thoughts?

    Kepa / Ward
    Shaw Trippier Botman White Patterson
    KDB Martinelli Rashford Andreas Almerion
    Darwin Haaland Kane

  21. gkoc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Strongly considering Havertz over Mitrovic for the double (Wilson will make way). Better upcoming fixtures for Chelsea and if Mitrovic gets booked against Leicester, he won't even get a double.

  22. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Was the White sub injury or tactical?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Think it was more of a rest to share load

  23. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Happy New Year

    Benching top scoring mid Almirón away at Arsenal sensible?
    Haaland perma-captain and Salah vice are defaults but tempted by the dgw. Mitrović such a troll...

    Kepa²
    Trippier Gabriel Castagne
    Salahⓥ Ødegaard Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland℗ Kane Mitrović²

    Ederson Almirón Botman Bueno 1FT £0.1M

    Save FT?

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Primo formatting

      Little not to like in that squad. Nice one.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Wow, what a team!

  24. dabber7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    White wasnt injured, prob just resting him.

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks

  25. Corona is not good 4 U
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which is better?

    A) Walker -> Chelsea/Fulham player because of the double
    B) Darwin -> Mitrovic
    C) both for - 4?

    Thank you!

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not B!

  26. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is the Martial to Mitro move really worth it?

    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      FWIW I've considered it but have decided to stick with Martial.

    2. Steevo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same dilemma. I doubt Martial gets 90 mins & then has City the week after, so I’m leaning towards yes.

      1. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yeah same thought pattern, that yellow hanging over him is awful. Are you going to give him the armband?

        1. Steevo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          If I pull the trigger, then yes I think so (don’t have any Chelsea attack).

          Also don’t know who to bench for Andreas.. will probably be Nketiah.

          1. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Same. Almiron benched for Andreas for me.

    3. Mirror Man
      4 mins ago

      Time will tell. I've gone for it myself.

    4. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Kinda afraid that Martial may be rested or something? Probably gonna keep Darwin over him but not sure tbh.

  27. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is Mitrovic essential for GW19?

    If not, I might just do Foden ---> Mount for free.

    Otherwise, it's Darwin ---> Mitrovic with 2.0 ITB.
    I'm probably gonna use that cash to upgrade elsewhere for a hit (-4).

  28. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is getting Mitro over Havertz a right call?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think it is, yes.

  29. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Andreas and Havertz
    B) Mount and Mitrovic

  30. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Who to bench for Andreas?

    A) Kulusevski (cry)
    B) Martinelli (NEW)

